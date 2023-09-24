NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Derek Carr injured, Saints favored in 2nd half

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Steelers game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

New Orleans Saints fan Melissa Taber, of Memphis, enjoys tailgating festivities with Green Bay Packers fans before an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) slips as he throws on fourth down during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew is sacked by Baltimore Ravens' Kyle Hamilton during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) is tackled by Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) is brought down by Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) and safety Jimmie Ward (1) break up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) after catching a pas during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) tackles Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Welcome back to the Review-Journal’s NFL Bad Beats Blog for Week 3.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Sunday night game, the New England Patriots at the New York Jets in the morning and the Dallas Cowboys at the Arizona Cardinals in one of the few afternoon games.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

12:26 p.m.: Jared Goff with the keeper and he finds the end zone to put the Lions up 20-3 over the Falcons with 9:50 left in the fourth quarter. The Lions are -16½ on the live line, total 30½.

12:23 p.m.: Justin Tucker hits from 50 yards to put the Ravens ahead 17-16 over the Colts midway through the fourth quarter. The Ravens are -220 on the live line (Colts +175), total 38½.

12:20 p.m.: The Vikings go for it on fourth down, and K.J. Osborn turns the pass over the middle into a 36-yard touchdown. The Vikings trail the Chargers 21-17 late in the third quarter and are +200 on the live line (Chargers -260), total 54½.

12:13 p.m.: Texans 24, Jaguars 10. What the heck is going on around here?

ANDREW BECK WHAT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/myxIChnNsd — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 24, 2023

12:11 p.m.: The Chargers hit the double pass for a touchdown, as Mike Williams hauls in the pass from Keenan Allen. The Chargers lead the Vikings 21-10 with 5:53 left in the third quarter. The Chargers are -550 on the live line (Vikings +380), total 50½.

12:05 p.m.: Lamar Jackson gets his second rushing TD to put the Ravens back on top of the Colts 14-13 late in the third quarter. The Ravens are -320 on the live line (Colts +240), total 37½.

12:01 p.m.: Jerome Ford scores his second TD of the day and the Browns are in control 20-3 over the Titans. Cleveland is -3000 on the live line (Titans +1100) total 35½.

11:59 a.m.: Derek Carr (shoulder) is questionable to return for the Saints.

11:46 a.m.: Second-half line: Broncos -½, total 24.

11:44 a.m.: Derek Carr is injured for the Saints, and it doesn’t look good even though he walked off under his own power. Jameis Winston is the backup for New Orleans if Carr can’t return. The Saints lead 17-0 and are -1300 on the live line (Packers +700), total 34½.

Saints QB Derek Carr was slow to get up after the previous play. pic.twitter.com/di3SHSGm12 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 35, Broncos 13. First-half winners: Dolphins -3½, over 23½. Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane each accounted for two touchdowns, and Tua Tagovailoa completed all 16 of his passes for the favorites.

What a time to be a @MiamiDolphins fan pic.twitter.com/JxczifgQj5 — NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2023

11:37 a.m.: Second-half line: Vikings -1, total 27.

Second-half line: Jaguars -7½, total 23.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 14, Vikings 10. First-half winners: Chargers -½, under 26½. Donald Parham’s second TD reception with 47 seconds left gave the favorites the first-half cover.

11:33 a.m.: Second-half line: Titans -½, total 17½.

Second-half line: Patriots -½, total 17.

Second-half line: Packers -3½, total 20½.

Second-half line: Bills Pick, total 21½.

Second-half line: Falcons -½, total 21½.

11:31 a.m.:HALFTIME: Texans 17, Jaguars 0. First-half winners: Texans +4½, under 21½. Former Bishop Gorman athlete Brevin Jordan has a touchdown reception and the visitors covered outright as +200 money-line underdogs.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 13, Titans 3. First-half winners: Browns -2½, under 18½. Myles Garrett’s sack halted the Titans’ drive at the end of the first half and kept the first-half total under.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 10, Jets 3. First-half winners: Patriots -½, under 17. The Jets were held to 39 total yards on 27 offensive plays.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -6, total 21½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 16, Commanders 0. First-half winners: Bills -3, under 21½. Buffalo forced two turnovers, but also settled for three field goals by Tyler Bass to keep the first-half total under.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 13, Falcons 3. First-half winners: Lions -2½, under 23½. Jared Goff has a touchdown pass to help the hosts cover.

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 17, Packers 0. First-half winners: Saints -½, under 20½. The line move appears to be correct, with the visitors getting a TD pass from Derek Carr and a punt-return TD.

11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 10, Ravens 7. First-half winners: Colts +4½, under 21½. Matt Gay made a 31-yard field goal with 3:26 for the outright cover as +200 money-line underdogs.

10:47 a.m.: De’Von Achane scores his second TD for Miami, and this time it was on a neat shovel pass. The Dolphins lead 21-7 over the Broncos with 10:16 left in the second quarter. The Dolphins are -1100 on the live line (Broncos +640), total 60½.

10:34 a.m.: Josh Allen fires a laser to Gabe Davis for the TD and the Bills now lead the host Commanders 10-0 late in the first quarter. The Bills are -550 on the live line (Commanders +380), total 44½.

10:21 a.m.: Justin Herbert finds Donald Parham Jr. for the short TD and the Chargers are leading the Vikings 7-0 with 2:51 left in the first quarter. The Chargers are -220 on the live line (Vikings +175), total 50½.

10:18 a.m.: Jimmy Graham is still in the NFL? Apparently. He hauls in the TD pass from Derek Carr and the favored Saints now lead in Green Bay 7-0. The Saints are -200 on the live line (Packers +160), total 43½.

10:15 a.m.: Lamar Jackson dances around the right side and slips into the end zone. The Ravens lead the Colts 7-0 after a 12-play, 80-yard drive that took 6:31. The Ravens are -900 on the live line (Colts +550), total 43½.

10:05 a.m.: The Dolphins strike early, as Tyreek Hill goes 54 yards to cap the opening possession. It’s his third straight game with a TD. The Dolphins are -450 on the live line (Broncos +320), total 52½.

10:02 a.m.: We’re off and running.

9:45 a.m.: Another one from Caesars.

A bettor in Nevada is all in on the Seahawks today! They placed $110K on Seattle -6.5 to win $100K 💰 pic.twitter.com/Wq1HzmNFNz — Caesars Sportsbook & Casino (@CaesarsSports) September 24, 2023

9:35 a.m.: Big bet reported at Caesars Sportsbook.

A bettor in NV placed $220K on the Ravens -8 😈 Potential win: $200K pic.twitter.com/I7Nq78Dqbk — Caesars Sportsbook & Casino (@CaesarsSports) September 24, 2023

9:30 a.m.: Rundown from Station Casinos:

STN Sports Sunday Outlook 🏈 By % of betting tickets, all ATS: -52% on Vikings

-62% on Titans

-81% on Jaguars

-63.5% on Pats

-51.5% on Packers

-86% on Dolphins

-75% on Bills

-67.5% on Lions

-82% on Ravens

-89% on Seahawks

-88% on Cowboys

-86% on Chiefs — Station Casinos Sports Betting (@STNSportsApp) September 24, 2023

9:05 a.m.: This helps explain why the line in the Saints-Packers game jumped the fence. Green Bay will be without WR Christian Watson, CB Jaire Alexander, RB Aaron Jones and OT David Bakhtiari.

9 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Chargers (-110) at Vikings (Pick, 53½, -110), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+150) at Browns (-3½, 38, -180), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+300) at Jaguars (-7½, 43½, -400), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (-2½, 35½, -145) at Jets (+125), 10 a.m.

— Saints (-1½, 41½, -120) at Packers (Even), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (+220) at Dolphins (-6, 47½, -270), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-5½, 44, -250) at Commanders (+200), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+145) at Lions (-3, 47, -170), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+300) at Ravens (-7½, 43, -400), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (+190) at Seahawks (-5, 43, -240), 1 p.m.

— Cowboys (-12, 44, -750) at Cardinals (+500), 1:25 p.m.

— Bears (+550) at Chiefs (-12½, 48, -850), 1:25 p.m.

— Steelers (+140) at Raiders (-3, 43½, -160), 5:25 p.m.

Notable morning line/total movement:

Chargers-Vikings total to 53½ from 54

Saints to -1½ from +1

Panthers-Seahawks total to 43 from 42½

Cowboys to -12 from -12½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.