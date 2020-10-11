NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Dolphins crush 49ers in 1st half at +225

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Raiders at Kansas City, Indianapolis at Cleveland and Minnesota at Seattle in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

3:03 p.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -3½ (+100), total 26½.

3:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 24, Giants 20. First-half winners: Giants +4½, over 25½. Dak Prescott caught an 11-yard TD pass from receiver Cedrick Wilson on a trick play to put Dallas in front after the Cowboys trailed 17-3 at one point.

2:57 p.m.: Second-half line: Colts -3½, total 24½.

2:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 20, Colts 10. First-half winners: Browns -½ (+100), over 24.

2:48 p.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -7, total 24½.

2:36 p.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 30, 49ers 7. First-half winners: Dolphins +4½, over 25, Dolphins +225 ML. Miami domination.

2:32 p.m.: The Cowboy defense finally makes a play. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones fumbles while being sacked, and cornerback Anthony Browns picks the ball up and runs 29 yards for a TD to tie the game at 17 with 5:00 left until halftime. The Cowboys are now -385 on the live line (Giants +290).

2:25 p.m.: Ezekiel Elliott plows into the end zone from a yard out, and the Cowboys cut the Giants’ lead to 17-10 with 6:31 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys are now favored at -122 on the live line (Giants +100).

2:20 p.m.: The Colts kick a field goal to tie the Browns at 10 with 10:15 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -122 on the live line (Colts +100).

2:08 p.m.: The Cowboys’ nightmare season continues. The Giants lead 14-3 at the end of the first quarter and are -164 on the live line (Cowboys +134), spread -3½, total 60½.

2:06 p.m.: The Dolphins are all over the 49ers, up 21-7 with 7:29 left in the second quarter. The Dolphins are favored at -168 on the live line (49ers +136), spread -3½, total 61½.

1:50 p.m.: Final prop grades for Raiders-Chiefs:

General props: The Raiders cover the alternate spread of +3½ (+240); the first score won’t be a TD (+180); largest lead of the game under 17½ points (-150); longest TD over 43½; no defensive or special teams TD (-330); will be a successful 2-point conversion (+270); both teams won’t make 33-yard or longer field goals (-130); a team will score three straight times (-240); there will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (-400); the game will be tied again after 0-0 (+120, at 24-24).

Raiders props: Derek Carr under 23½ completions (22), over 257½ passing yards (347), over 1½ TD passes (3, -125), will throw an interception (+120); Josh Jacobs under 80½ rushing yards (77), under 18½ receiving yards (8), will score a TD (+100); Darren Waller under 5½ receptions (5), under 61½ receiving yards (48), will score a TD (+170).

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes under 25½ completions (22), over 304½ passing yards (340), under 2½ TD passes (2, -135), will throw an interception (+190), under 22½ rushing yards (21), will score a TD (+400); Clyde Edwards-Helaire under 79½ rushing yards (40), over 26½ receiving yards (40), won’t score a TD (+175); Travis Kelce over 5½ receptions (8, -140), over 67½ receiving yards (108), will score a TD (-125); Tyreek Hill under 5½ receptions (3, -150), over 70½ receiving yards (78), will score a TD (+100); Sammy Watkins under 48½ receiving yards (24).

1:31 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 40, Chiefs 32. Las Vegas pulls off the upset as a 10½-point road underdog, +400 ML. The game goes over 54½.

1:29 p.m.: Carr looks like he has enough on a QB sneak. That should do it.

1:28 p.m.: Raiders face fourth-and-1 at the Chiefs 45. Get a yard and kneel it out, or punt and hope the defense holds up?

1:23 p.m.: The next two games are about to kick off:

Giants (+280) at Cowboys (-7½, 52, -340), 1:25 p.m.

Colts (+100) at Browns (-1, 48½, -120), 1:25 p.m.

1:20 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 38, Eagles 29. Pittsburgh covers as a 7½-point home favorite, -360 ML. The game goes well over 44½.

1:18 p.m.: The Chiefs aren’t dead yet. Kansas City gets a TD and 2-point conversion to cut the Raiders’ lead to 40-32 with 3:57 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders slip to -1,300 favorites on the live line (Chiefs +730).

1:16 p.m.: FINAL: Cardinals 30, Jets 10. Arizona covers as a 7-point road favorite, -310 ML. The game stays under 48½.

1:12 p.m.: Catching up on two games that went final:

FINAL: Rams 30, Washington 10. Los Angeles covers as a 7-point road favorite, -330 ML. The game stays under 44½.

FINAL: Ravens 27, Bengals 3. Baltimore covers easily as a 12½-point home favorite, -750 ML. The game stays under 49½.

1:07 p.m.: Jacobs leaps in from a yard out, and the Raiders take a 40-24 lead with 5:26 left in the fourth quarter. Now the Raiders are -6,000 on the live line (Chiefs +1,600).

1:06 p.m.: Wow. Raiders safety Jeff Heath picks off Mahomes and returns the ball inside the Kansas City 5. The Raiders are on the doorstep of a massive upset with 5:31 to play.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Panthers 23, Falcons 16. Carolina wins outright as a 3-point road underdog, +135 ML. The game stays under 54.

1:04 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Dolphins (+300) at 49ers (-7½, 50½, -360), 1:05 p.m.

1:02 p.m.: FINAL: Texans 30, Jaguars 14. Houston wins its first game of the season as a 6½-point home favorite, -280 ML. The game stays under 54½.

1 p.m.: Daniel Carlson hits a 43-yard field goal, and the Raiders grab a two-score lead at 33-24 with 6:34 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders move to -420 on the live line (Chiefs +310).

12:55 p.m.: The Raiders shoot to -265 on the live line (Chiefs +210) after a 42-yard pass to Hunter Renfrow.

12:51 p.m.: Maxx Crosby gets a big sack, and the Raiders force a punt with 11:50 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are favored for the first time all day at -144 on the live line (Chiefs +118).

12:43 p.m.: The Raiders have taken the lead in the fourth quarter. Josh Jacobs powers into the end zone from seven yards out, but the extra point is no good. Raiders lead 30-24 with 14:14 to go. The Chiefs are still favored at -154 on the live line (Raiders +126), total 68½.

12:39 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Chiefs 24, Raiders 24. Raiders are driving at the Kansas City 14. The Chiefs are down to -144 on the live line (Raiders +118), spread -2½, total 68½.

12:25 p.m.: The punts continue. The Raiders get the ball back with 7:30 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -290 on the live line (Raiders +220), spread -3½, total 70½.

12:18 p.m.: The defenses have tightened up in the second half so far. The Raiders punt back to the Chiefs with 9:43 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -370 on the live line (Raiders +280), spread -6½, total 71½.

12:12 p.m.: The Raiders force a punt back and have the ball with 11:26 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -290 on the live line (Raiders +225), spread -4½, total 74½.

12:07 p.m.: The Raiders have to punt on the first drive of the second half. The game is tied at 24 with 13:40 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -420 on the live line (Raiders +310), spread -6½, total 75½.

12:04 p.m.: The Steelers have put some distance on the Eagles, taking a 31-14 lead with 10:32 left in the third quarter. The Steelers are -5,000 on the live line (Eagles +1,500), spread -16½, total 62½.

11:51 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Texans -3, total 27

Falcons -4½, total 26½

Rams -3½, total 21

Steelers -3½, total 21½

Ravens -5½, total 21

Cardinals -3, total 22

Chiefs -6, total 28½

11:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 24, Raiders 24. First-half winners: Raiders +6½, over 27½. The first-half money line pushes. The Raiders were +300.

11:46 a.m.: The Chiefs kick a field goal to tie the Raiders at 24 with 28 seconds left until halftime. The Chiefs are -280 on the live line (Raiders +220), spread -4½, total 75½.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 17, Jets 3. First-half winners: Cardinals -4 (+100), under 23½.

11:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 17, Bengals 0. First-half winners: Ravens -7 (-120), under 24½.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 20, Washington 10. First-half winners: Rams -4, over 22½.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 17, Eagles 14. First-half winners: Eagles +4½, over 21½.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 20, Falcons 7. First-half winners: Panthers +1½, over 26½. The Panthers scored a TD with 23 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

11:29 a.m.: And the Raiders take the lead. Henry Ruggs catches a 72-yard bomb from Carr, and the Raiders lead 24-21 with 2:39 left until halftime. The Chiefs are still -225 on the live line (Raiders +184), spread -3½, total 76½.

11:27 a.m.: The Raiders force a punt and will have a chance to cut or take the lead before halftime, trailing 21-17 with 4:16 left in the second quarter.

11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 10, Jaguars 7. First-half winners: Jaguars +3½ (+100), under 26½. The Jaguars missed two field goals late in the half to keep the Texans in the lead.

11:16 a.m.: Waller was +170 to score a TD. Carr goes over his prop of 1½ TD passes (-125).

11:13 a.m.: The Raiders fight right back. Darren Waller catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Raiders cut the Chiefs’ lead to 21-17 with 6:24 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -650 on the live line (Raiders +440), spread -9½, total 72½.

11:06 a.m.: Mahomes finds Sammy Watkins for an 8-yard TD on third down, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 21-10 on the Raiders with 9:04 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -1,600 on the live line (Raiders +820), spread -14½, total 67½.

10:54 a.m.: The Raiders respond. Carr hits Nelson Agholor for a 59-yard TD between two Chiefs defenders, and the Raiders cut the Chiefs’ lead to 14-10 with 11:48 left in the seecond quarter. The Chiefs are now -700 on the live line (+470), spread -10½, total 63½.

10:50 a.m.: The Ravens have jumped all over the Bengals, taking a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Ravenes are -6,000 on the live line (Bengals +2,000), spread -23½, total 52½.

10:47 a.m.: Tyreek Hill runs in a 10-yard TD on a reverse, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 14-3 with 14:29 left in the second quarter. Hill was even-money (+100) to score a TD.

10:44 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Chiefs 7, Raiders 3. Chiefs are in the red zone. Kansas City is up to -1,400 on the live line (Raiders +800), spread -15½, total 54½.

10:41 a.m.: Derek Carr throws an interception on third down, and the Chiefs have the ball deep in Raiders territory. Carr was +120 to throw an interception.

10:36 a.m.: Mahomes was 18-1 to score the first TD of the game. He was 4-1 to score a TD at any point.

10:34 a.m.: Patrick Mahomes runs in for a 3-yard TD, and the Chiefs take a 7-3 lead on the Raiders with 2:06 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are now -600 on the live line (Raiders +420), spread -10½, total 53½.

10:26 a.m.: The first score of Raiders-Chiefs won’t be a touchdown cashes at +180. The Raiders or Chiefs will make a field goal in the first quarter cashes at +110.

10:23 a.m.: Daniel Carlson hits a 38-yard field goal, and the Raiders take a 3-0 lead on the Chiefs with 6:45 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are still -350 on the live line (Raiders +270), spread -6½, total 50½.

10:18 a.m.: The Falcons strike first on a 35-yard TD run by Todd Gurley. Atlanta leads Carolina 7-0 with 8:19 left in the first quarter. The Falcons are -320 on the live line (+250), spread -6½, total 55½.

10:13 a.m.: The Raiders force a punt on the Chiefs’ opening drive. The Chiefs are -350 on the live line (Raiders +270), spread -7½, total 52½.

10 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

Panthers (+135) at Falcons (-3 +100, 54, -155), 10 a.m.

Raiders (+400) at Chiefs (-10½, 54½, -500), 10 a.m.

Rams (-7 -120, 44½, -330) at Washington (+270), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+240) at Texans (-6½, 54½, -280), 10 a.m.

Cardinals (-7, 48½, -310) at Jets (+260), 10 a.m.

Eagles (+300) at Steelers (-7½, 44½, -360), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+525) at Ravens (-12½, 49½, -750), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves from overnight:

Raiders from +11½ to +10½

Rams-Washington total from 46 to 45

Texans from -5 to -6

Bengals-Ravens total from 50½ to 49½

Giants from +8½ to +7½

Giants-Cowboys total from 53½ to 52½

Browns from PK to -1

Colts-Browns total from 48 to 49½

Vikings-Seahawks total from 57 to 55

9:30 a.m.: Good morning. Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Panthers (+135) at Falcons (-3 +100, 54, -155), 10 a.m.

Raiders (+400) at Chiefs (-10½, 54½, -500), 10 a.m.

Rams (-7 -120, 44½, -330) at Washington (+270), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+240) at Texans (-6½, 54½, -280), 10 a.m.

Cardinals (-7, 48½, -310) at Jets (+260), 10 a.m.

Eagles (+300) at Steelers (-7½, 44½, -360), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+525) at Ravens (-12½, 49½, -750), 10 a.m.

Dolphins (+300) at 49ers (-7½, 50½, -360), 1:05 p.m.

Giants (+280) at Cowboys (-7½, 52, -340), 1:25 p.m.

Colts (+100) at Browns (-1, 48½, -120), 1:25 p.m.

Vikings (+250) at Seahawks (-7 +100, 55, -300), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.