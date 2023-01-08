NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Dolphins improbable cover highlights final day

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) deflects the ball from New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (not shown) during a trick play in the final seconds which resulted in a safety for the Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (17) makes a touchdown catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) warms up in a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during pregame before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up in a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during pregame before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones (25) kneels in prayer for safety Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team's previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Daryl Worley (41) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22), top, fumbles after being hit by Cleveland Browns linebacker Deion Jones (54) on the goal line during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The Browns recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is tackled by Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) scores a touchdown on a kickoff return during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) runs a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

CORRECTS TO GIANTS PUNTER JAMIE GILLAN NOT PLACEKICKER GRAHAM GANO - New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan, center, is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles' K'Von Wallace, left, and cornerback Zech McPhearson (27) after unsuccessfully attempting a fake field goal play during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Pharoh Cooper, left, stiff arms San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders (7) celebrates kicking a field goal with Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (85) putting the Dolphins ahead of the New York Jets with a score of 9-6 in the 4th quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley (rear) and Miami Dolphins defensive back Keion Crossen (27) celebrate the Dolphins defeating the New York Jets with a score of 11-6 during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Washington Commanders linebacker Milo Eifler (46) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield, center, is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebackers Bruce Irvin, right, and Uchenna Nwosu during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs with the ball as Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes, right, defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) leaps over Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) is stopped by Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is congratulated by quarterback Jared Goff after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) is stopped by Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift attempts to hurdle Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23)142 during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Welcome back to Week 18 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the New England Patriots at the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Cincinnati Bengals, the New York Giants at the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions at the Green Bay Packers in the Sunday night game. You can find the Raiders-Chiefs blog here.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story, along with some key boxscore stats.

8:38 p.m.: That’s it for Sunday’s games.

Underdogs finished 8-6 against the spread, with Texans (+130), Panthers (+170), Commanders (+275) and Lions (+220) winning outright.

Totals went 7-7.

Thanks for reading!

8:22 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 20, Packers 16. The Lions used two second-half touchdown runs by Jamaal Williams to spring the upset as +220 money-line underdogs and extinguish the Packers’ playoff hopes. The game stayed under the total of 48.

8:18 p.m.: Nothing to lose.

8:06 p.m.: The Packers season is circling the drain. Aaron Rodgers throws a rainmaker and it’s intercepted by Kerby Joseph. The Lions lead 20-16 with 3:27 left in the fourth quarter and are -550 on the live line (Packers +400).

KERBY JOSEPH. HIS THIRD INT OF RODGERS THIS YEAR. 📺: #DETvsGB on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/9hDtJVDM1m pic.twitter.com/yuOfeiio8d — NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2023

7:58 p.m.: Jamaal Williams scores his 17th rushing touchdown of the season and the Lions lead the Packers 20-16 with 5:55 left in the fourth quarter. The Packers season hangs in the balance. The Lions are -150 on the live line (Packers +120), total 42½.

7:40 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Packers 16, Lions 13. The Packers are -380 on the live line (Lions +290), total 42½.

7:28 p.m.: Aaron Rodgers finds Allen Lazard in the left corner of the end zone for a 13-yard score and the Packers regain the lead 16-13 over the Lions with 3:17 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -260 on the live line (Lions +210), total 43½.

7:25 p.m.: The deep pass to Christian Watson put him over 55½ receiving yards.

7:20 p.m.: Williams was 7-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first touchdown.

7:17 p.m.: Jamaal Williams scores on a 1-yard run and the Lions take a 13-9 lead over the Packers midway through the third quarter. Bad beat for Kalif Raymond TD bettors. The Packers are -120 on the live line (Lions -110), total 40½.

7:13 p.m.: Mason Crosby’s 53-yard try hits the crossbar and stays out. The Packers lead over the Lions remains 9-6 in the third quarter. The Packers are -230 on the live line (Lions +185), total 34½.

6:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Packers -½, total 23½.

6:48 p.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 9, Lions 6. First-half winners: Packers -3 pushed, under 24. The teams played field-goal tag, and Michael Badgley’s 33-yard boot for the Lions as time expired pushed the spread.

6:40 p.m.: From earlier:

JUST IN: A Nevada bettor just dropped $220K on the Lions +6 😳 pic.twitter.com/tdxGG46hnF — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 9, 2023

6:36 p.m.: The Packers are a catastrophe in the red zone. Aaron Jones fumbles away the opportunity to add to the lead. The Packers are -400 on the live line (Lions +300), total 36½.

6:22 p.m.: Michael Badgley yanks the 46-yard field-goal attempt wide left, and the Packers maintain a 9-3 lead with 6:16 until halftime. The Packers are -450 on the live line (Lions +340), total 42½.

6:10 p.m.: Mason Crosby has enough leg to convert from 48 yards and the Packers lead 9-3 with 12:56 left in the second quarter. Crosby goes over 6½ kicking points. The Packers are -300 on the live line (Lions +240), total 47½.

6:02 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Packers 6, Lions 3. First-quarter winners: Packers -½, under 9½.

5:52 p.m.: Mason Crosby hits from 49 yards and the Packers lead 6-3 late in the first quarter. The Packers are -220 on the live line (Lions +180), total 48½.

5:43 p.m.: The Lions turn the gift from the Packers into a short Michael Badgley field goal and it’s tied 3-3. The Packers are -210 on the live line (Lions +170), total 49½.

5:40 p.m.: The Packers go for it on fourth down in their own territory, and Allen Lazard is stuffed on the jet sweep. The Lions take over at the plus-31 midway through the first quarter.

5:28 p.m.: The Packers’ red-zone offense continues to stink like a paper factory in Kaukauna and they have to settle for a short Mason Crosby field goal to lead the Lions 3-0 early in the first quarter. The Packers are -240 on the live line (Lions +195), total 48½.

5:20 p.m.: Here are the player props we’ll be tracking for this evening’s Lions-Packers game:

Lions props: Jared Goff 22½ completions (under -120), 33½ attempts, 247½ passing yards, longest completion 35½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -145), will throw an interception (yes/no -110); D’Andre Swift 61½ rushing+receiving yards; Jamaal Williams will score a TD (yes -140/no +120); Amon-Ra St. Brown 70½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -130), will score a TD (yes +165/no -185); Michael Badgley 6½ kicking points (over -125).

Packers props: Aaron Rodgers 22½ completions, 34½ attempts, 257½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -155), will throw an interception (yes +120/no -140); Aaron Jones 82½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes/no -110); Christian Watson 55½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +165/no -185); Allen Lazard 54½ receiving yards; Mason Crosby 6½ kicking points (over -140).

5:16 p.m.: Tonight’s game:

— Lions (+220) at Packers (-4½, 48, -260), 5:20 p.m.

4:32 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 19, Rams 16, OT. Jason Myers converted from 32 yards in overtime after he missed at the end of regulation to keep the Seahawks’ playoff hopes alive, but Seattle didn’t cover as 4½-point chalk. The game stayed under the total of 43.

4:29 p.m.: FINAL: Broncos 31, Chargers 28. Russell Wilson threw three touchdowns and the Broncos held on for the straight-up win, but didn’t cover the spread that ballooned to -6 by kickoff. The game flew over the total of 39.

4:28 p.m.: FINAL: Commanders 26, Cowboys 6. Sam Howell accounted for two touchdowns, and the +275 money-line underdogs won straight up. The game stayed under the total of 41 because the Cowboys offense didn’t do its part.

4:21 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 22, Giants 16. The Eagles were unable to punch it into the end zone late and didn’t cover as 17-point favorites against the Giants backups but clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The game stayed under the total of 43.

4:17 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 38, Cardinals 13. Brock Purdy had three touchdown passes and 14½-point favorite pulled away in the second half for the cover. The game went over the total of 40.

4:16 p.m.: Jason Myers doinked a 46-yard field goal as time expired in regulation. The Rams and Seahawks head to overtime tied at 16.

4:02 p.m.: Good defense by the Rams (bad offense by the Seahawks?), and Seattle settles for a field goal that ties the game 16-16 with 2:19 remaining. The Rams are -150 on the live line (Seahawks +120).

3:51 p.m.: Davis Webb lowers his shoulder and scores his first NFL touchdown. The two-point conversion is unsuccessful and the Giants trail the Eagles 19-9 but are covering with 10:04 left to play. The Eagles are -10½ on the live spread.

Davis Webb powers into the end zone! 📺: #NYGvsPHI on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/W32lU4mm7c pic.twitter.com/luR1vbAGom — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023

3:42 p.m.: Sam Howell takes the keeper on the RPO and scores from 9 yards out. The Commanders lead the Cowboys 20-6 late in the third quarter and are -900 on the live line (Cowboys +625), total 37½.

3:24 p.m.: Jake Elliott hits his fourth field goal, this from 54 yards, and the Eagles lead the Giants 19-0. They’re also covering.

3:12 p.m.: The Eagles have a touchdown wiped out by a penalty and then Jalen Hurts is intercepted on the next play. The Eagles still lead the Giants 16-0 but aren’t covering the closing number. The Eagles are -20½ on the live spread, total 32½.

3:10 p.m.: Christian McCaffrey does the heavy lifting and Elijah Mitchell gets the TD. The 49ers lead the Cardinals 28-13 with 11:32 left in the third quarter. The 49ers are -18½ on the live spread, total 57½.

3:04 p.m.: Give the Giants credit for trying. They start the third quarter with an unsuccessful onside kick after a fake punt in the opening half.

3:00 p.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -4, total 19½.

2:59 p.m.: Second-half line: Broncos -3½, total 19½.

2:58 p.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -7, total 20.

2:56 p.m.: Second-half line: Eagles -7, total 18.

2:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 17, Broncos 17. First-half winners: Chargers +3, over 19½. Justin Herbert had two TD passes to help the underdogs cover.

2:54 p.m.: HALFTIME: Commanders 13, Cowboys 6. First-half winners: Commanders +6½, under 20½. The Cowboys were without … oh, wait, never mind. Dak Prescott was outplayed by Sam Howell.

2:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 21, Cardinals 13. First-half winners: Cardinals +8½, over 20½. Brock Purdy has two touchdown passes, but the 49ers were unable to cover the big number.

2:51 p.m.: Second-half line: Seahawks -3½, total 21½.

2:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 16, Giants 0. First-half winners: Eagles -10½, under 22½. Boston Scott had a TD run, and the Eagles defense dominated to cover the double-digit spread.

2:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 13, Seahawks 6. First-half winners: Rams +3, under 21. Tutu Atwell scored on an 11-yard run with 39 seconds left until halftime for the outright cover by the underdog.

2:28 p.m.: The Cardinals are still playing hard for Kliff Kingsbury for some reason. They trail the 49ers 14-13 with 4:41 left until halftime. The 49ers are -800 on the live line (Cardinals +525), total 51½.

1:45 p.m.: Catching up on the NFC East. Boston Scott scores on an 8-yard run and the Eagles lead the Giants 10-0 with 4:14 left in the first quarter. The Eagles are -5000 on the live line (Giants (+1600), spread -22½, total 43½.

1:23 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 27, Ravens 16. The Bengals played their starters but couldn’t pull away in the second half and didn’t cover the 11½-point closing number. The game went over the total of 39.

1:17 p.m.: This afternoon’s schedule:

Rams (+200) at Seahawks (-4½, 43, -240), 1:25 p.m.

Giants (+1000) at Eagles (-17, 43, -2000), 1:25 p.m.

Cardinals (+800) at 49ers (-14½, 40, -1400), 1:25 p.m.

Chargers (+220) at Broncos (-6, 39, -260), 1:25 p.m.

Cowboys (-7, 41, -335) at Commanders (+275), 1:25 p.m.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Texans 32, Colts 31. Jordan Akins caught a 28-yard touchdown with 50 seconds left and hauled in the two-point conversion from Davis Mills to give the +130 money-line underdog the outright win. The game went over the total of 37½.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 35, Patriots 23. Nyheim Hines had two kickoff returns for TDs, and the Bills picked up an emotional win as 7½-point favorites. The game went over the total of 44.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 28, Browns 14. The Steelers kept their streak of finishing at .500 or better alive and covered as 2½-point favorites. The game went over the total of 39½.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 11, Jets 6. Jason Sanders made a 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds, and a safety on the final play gave the 4-point favorite the cover. The game didn’t come close to the total of 37.

1:00 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 29, Bears 13. Alexander Mattison had two rushing touchdowns, and the road favorites had no problem covering -6½. The game went over the total of 42½.

12:53 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17. The Falcons used a 20-0 second half to pull away and cover as 6-point favorites. The game went over the total of 40½.

12:46 p.m.: FINAL: Panthers 10, Saints 7. Eddy Pineiro hit a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give the +170 money-line underdogs the outright win. Wil Lutz missed a go-ahead field-goal try with 1:24 remaining after Sam Darnold was intercepted. The game stayed under the total of 41½.

12:18 p.m.: Josh Allen scrambles and John Brown makes a diving, 42-yard touchdown catch. The Bills lead the Patriots 28-17 late in the third quarter. The Bills are -1600 on the live line (Patriots +850), total 57½.

12:01 p.m.: He did it again. The Bills lead 21-17 with 6:53 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -400 on the live line (Patriots +300), total 54½.

NYHEIM HINES' SECOND KICK RETURN TD OF THE DAY. 📺: #NEvsBUF on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Zuxd3911Wt pic.twitter.com/hrsxcc29Hv — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023

11:57 a.m.: The Patriots turn a fumble into a short field goal and now lead the Bills 17-14 with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter. The Bills are -190 on the live line (Patriots +155), total 48½.

11:44 a.m.: Strong defensive stand from the Buccaneers and the Falcons are forced to kick a field goal to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 17-13 with 10:27 left in the third quarter. The Falcons are -135 on the live line (Buccaneers +105), total 46½.

11:37 a.m.: Second-half line: Bills -4, total 23.

11:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -4, total 18½.

Second-half line: Vikings Pick (-120), total 19½.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 24, Ravens 7. First-half winners: Bengals -7½, over 20. The line move turned out to be correct, as Joe Burrow had a touchdown pass to give the heavy favorites the easy cover.

11:33 a.m.: Second-half line: Steelers Pick (-125), total 20½.

Second-half line: Falcons -5, total 19.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 10, Browns 7. First-half winners: Steelers -½, under 20. Chris Boswell made a 49-yard field goal with 38 seconds left in the second quarter to give the favorites the cover.

11:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Colts -3½, total 19½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 14, Patriots 14. First-half winners: Patriots +5½, over 21½. Mac Jones’ second TD pass with 3:45 left in the second quarter pushed the total over and gave the underdogs the cover.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 16, Bears 6. First-half winners: Vikings -6, over 21. Velus Jones Jr.’s 42-yard touchdown run for the Bears with 3:31 left until halftime sent the total over.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 17, Falcons 10. First-half winners: Buccaneers +1½, over 20. Russell Gage’s 2-yard touchdown receptions with 1:46 until halftime gave the underdogs the cover and sent the total over.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half line: Panthers Pick (-120), total 19½.

Second-half line: Dolphins -2½, total 18½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 17, Colts 7. First-half winners: Texans +1, over 18½. Jonathan Greenard’s 39-yard interception return TD for the Texans early in the second quarter sent the total over.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 3, Jets 3. First-half winners: Jets +3, under 17½. Greg Zuerlein’s 32-yard field goal with 1:35 until halftime gave the underdogs the cover. The under is looking good.

11:17 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 7, Panthers 0. First-half winners: Saints -2½, under 20½. Chris Olave’s 25-yard touchdown reception early in the first quarter was enough for the cover. The teams traded turnovers late in the first half with a chance to tack on points.

10:59 a.m.: David Njoku takes the hit near the goal line but is ruled in, and the Browns lead the Steelers 7-0 with 6:27 to go until halftime. The Browns are -160 on the live line (Steelers +130), total 30½.

10:45 a.m.: Dawson Knox makes the leaping grab in the end zone to put the Bills on top of the Patriots 14-7 early in the second quarter. The Bills are -650 on the live line (Patriots +450), total 54½.

10:30 a.m.: Joe Mixon plows into the end zone to give the Bengals a 10-0 lead over the Ravens with 1:11 remaining in the first quarter. The Bengals are -2500 on the live line (Ravens +1100), total 38½.

10:24 a.m.: That’s a great catch by Jakobi Meyers, and the Patriots respond on their second drive after the Bills scored on the opening kickoff. It’s 7-7 with 5:50 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -350 on the live line (Patriots +270), total 53½.

10:18 a.m.: Disaster for the Steelers, as Najee Harris tries to leap over the pile but fumbles and the Browns recover. It’s still 0-0 and the Steelers are -140 on the live line (Browns +110), total 34½.

10:10 a.m.: The Falcons closed -6, but it’s Tom Brady and the Buccaneers who jump out to the early 7-0 lead. Kyle Rudolph gets the TD reception. The Falcons are -125 on the live line (Buccaneers -105), total 46½.

10:03 a.m.: What a moment in Buffalo.

10:02 a.m.: Must have gone to North Carolina.

A New Jersey bettor put $1K on Sam Howell (+2500) to score the first TD today 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TIJ8L05rJN — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 8, 2023

10:02 a.m.: And we’re off.

9:48 a.m.: Notable bets at Station Casinos:

Notable bet tickets coming in this morning: 💰Dolphins -3.5, $10,000 to collect $18,695

💰Steelers -2.5, $30,000 to collect $55,210

💰3-team parlay: Steelers -2.5, Colts -2.5, Packers -5, $10,000 to collect $64,787 — Station Casinos Sports Betting (@STNSportsApp) January 8, 2023

9:42 a.m.: From BetMGM:

Updated NFL Week 18 total betting at @BetMGM Most bet Overs 🎟️ 1. Ravens-Bengals 39.5

2. Lions-Packers 49

3. Cowboys-Commanders 40 Most bet Unders 🎟️ 1. Browns-Steelers 40.5

2. Buccaneers-Falcons 40.5

3. Vikings-Bears 42.5 — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) January 8, 2023

Public teams (+60% of bets) in NFL Week 18 at @BetMGM 82% on Vikings -7

82% on Giants +15.5

77% on Bengals -9

77% on Bills -7.5

74% on Rams +6

74% on Cowboys -7

72% on Buccaneers +4

70% on Colts -2.5

62% on Chargers +3 — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) January 8, 2023

A look at today’s action: Most bet games (tickets)

– Browns-Steelers

– Ravens-Bengals

– Lions-Packers Most bet teams (tickets)

– Bengals -9

– Steelers -2.5

– Bills -7.5 Most bet teams (handle)

– Bills -7.5

– Bengals -9

– Steelers -2.5 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 8, 2023

9:30 a.m.: The latest from Caesars Sportsbook:

Season win totals at stake for Panthers (6½), Commanders (7½), Patriots (8½), Dolphins (8½), Chargers (10, pushed entering Sunday)

THE BIGGEST BET OF THE DAY 😱 A Michigan bettor has $330,000 on the Cardinals +14.5 (-110) vs the 49ers. Will this hit? pic.twitter.com/A9aBVAPFEt — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 8, 2023

Week 18 splits. What is your lock of the day? pic.twitter.com/U9Eqss3SC8 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 8, 2023

8:45 a.m.: The full schedule for the final day of the regular season:

— Jets (+185) at Dolphins (-4, 37, -215), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+135) at Steelers (-2½, 40, -155), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+130) at Colts (-2½, 37½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (+185) at Falcons (-4½, 40½, -215), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (+165) at Saints (-3½, 41½, -185), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (+330) at Bills (—7½, 43½, -400), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (+475) at Bengals (-11, 39, -650), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-6½, 42½, -280) at Bears (+240), 10 a.m.

— Rams (+200) at Seahawks (-5, 41½, -240), 1:25 p.m.

— Giants (+900) at Eagles (-16½, 42, -1600), 1:25 p.m.

— Cardinals (+700) at 49ers (-14, 40, -1100), 1:25 p.m.

— Chargers (+185) at Broncos (-5, 39, -210), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (-7½, 40½, -330) at Commanders (+270), 1:25 p.m.

— Lions (+210) at Packers (-5, 49, -250), 5:20 p.m.

Notable line movement this morning:

Colts to -2½ (-120) from -3

Falcons to -4½ from -4

Bills to -7½ from -8

Bengals to -11 from -9½

Ravens-Bengals total to 39 from 39½

Vikings to -6½ from -7

Seahawks to -5 from -6

Broncos to -5 from -3½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Dolphins 11, Jets 6 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Dolphins -4, under 37, Dolphins -240 ML

First-half winners: Jets +3, under 17½ (Tied 3-3)

Second-half winners: Dolphins -2½, under 18½ (Dolphins 8-3)

Yards per play: Jets 3.5, Dolphins 4.7 (Dolphins lead 302-187 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Jets never led; Dolphins 11-6

— Steelers 28, Browns 14 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Steelers -2½, over 39½, Steelers -150 ML

First-half winners: Steelers -½, under 20 (Steelers 10-7)

Second-half winners: Steelers Pick (-125), over 20½ (Steelers 18-7)

Yards per play: Browns 5.3, Steelers 5.0 (Steelers lead 337-307 in total yards)

Turnovers: Steelers +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Browns 7-0; Steelers 28-14

— Texans 32, Colts 31 (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Texans +2½, over 37½, Texans +130 ML

First-half winners: Texans +1, over 18½ (Texans 17-7)

Second-half winners: Colts -3½, over 19½ (Colts 24-15)

Yards per play: Texans 5.6, Colts 5.7 (Colts lead 398-360 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (3-3)

Biggest lead: Texans 10-0, 17-7, 24-14; Colts 31-24

— Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Falcons -6, over 40½, Falcons -250 ML

First-half winners: Buccaneers +1½, over 20 (Buccaneers 17-10)

Second-half winners: Falcons -5, over 19 (Falcons 20-0)

Yards per play: Buccaneers 4.1, Falcons 5.7 (Falcons lead 382-222 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Buccaneers 7-0, 17-10; Falcons 30-17

— Panthers 10, Saints 7 (at New Orleans)

Full-game winners: Panthers +4, 41½, Panthers +170 ML

First-half winners: Saints -2½, under 20½ (Saints 7-0)

Second-half winners: Panthers Pick (-120), under 19½ (Panthers 10-0)

Yards per play: Panthers 3.5, Saints 5.2 (Saints lead 304-203 in total yards)

Turnovers: Saints +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Panthers 10-7; Saints 7-0

— Bills 35, Patriots 23 (at Buffalo)

Full-game winners: Bills -7½, over 44, Bills -400 ML

First-half winners: Patriots +5½, over 21½ (Tied 14-14)

Second-half winners: Bills -4, over 23 (Bills 21-9)

Yards per play: Patriots 5.3, Bills 5.6 (Patriots lead 341-327 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (3-3)

Biggest lead: Patriots 17-14; Bills 35-23

— Bengals 27, Ravens 16 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Ravens +11½, over 39, Bengals -750 ML

First-half winners: Bengals -7½, over 20 (Bengals 24-7)

Second-half winners: Ravens +4, under 18½ (Ravens 9-3)

Yards per play: Ravens 5.1, Bengals 4.0 (Ravens lead 386-257 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bengals +3 (4-1)

Biggest lead: Ravens never led; Bengals 17-0, 24-7, 27-10

— Vikings 29, Bears 13 (at Chicago)

Full-game winners: Vikings -6½, under 42½, Vikings -280 ML

First-half winners: Vikings -6, over 21 (Vikings 16-6)

Second-half winners: Vikings Pick (-120), over 19½ (Vikings 13-7)

Yards per play: Vikings 6.8, Bears 5.2 (Vikings lead 482-259 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (2-2)

Biggest lead: Vikings 23-6; Bears never led

— Seahawks 19, Rams 16, OT (at Seattle)

Full-game winners: Rams +4½, under 43, Seahawks -240 ML

First-half winners: Rams +3, under 21 (Rams 13-6)

Second-half winners: Seahawks -3½, under 21½ (Seahawks 13-3)

Yards per play: Rams 4.6, Seahawks 5.7 (Seahawks lead 402-269 in total yards)

Turnovers: Rams +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Rams 13-6; Seahawks 6-3, 19-16

— Eagles 22, Giants 16 (at Philadelphia)

Full-game winners: Giants +17, under 43, Eagles -2000 ML

First-half winners: Eagles -10½, under 22½ (Eagles 16-0)

Second-half winners: Giants +7, over 18 (Giants 16-6)

Yards per play: Giants 4.5, Eagles 4.8 (Eagles lead 342-284 in total yards)

Turnovers: Giants +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Giants never led; Eagles 19-0

— 49ers 38, Cardinals 13 (at San Francisco)

Full-game winners: 49ers -14½, over 40, 49ers -1400 ML

First-half winners: Cardinals +8½, over 20½ (49ers 21-13)

Second-half winners: 49ers -7, under 20 (49ers 17-0)

Yards per play: Cardinals 5.1, 49ers 5.1 (49ers lead 311-255 in total yards)

Turnovers: 49ers +4 (4-0)

Biggest lead: Cardinals 6-0; 49ers 38-13

— Broncos 31, Chargers 28 (at Denver)

Full-game winners: Chargers +6, over 39, Broncos -260 ML

First-half winners: Chargers +3, over 19½ (Tied 17-17)

Second-half winners: Chargers +3½, over 19½ (Broncos 14-11)

Yards per play: Chargers 5.3, Broncos 7.6 (Broncos lead 471-352 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (2-2)

Biggest lead: Chargers 7-0, 14-7, 17-10; Broncos 31-20

— Commanders 26, Cowboys 6 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Commanders +7, under 41, Commanders +275 ML

First-half winners: Commanders +6½, under 20½ (Commanders 13-6)

Second-half winners: Commanders -4, under 19½ (Commanders 13-0)

Yards per play: Cowboys 2.8, Commanders 4.9 (Commanders lead 309-182 in total yards)

Turnovers: Commanders +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Cowboys never led; Commanders 26-6

— Lions 20, Packers 16 (at Green Bay)

Full-game winners: Lions +4½, under 48, Lions +220 ML

First-half winners: Packers -3 pushed, under 24 (Packers 9-6)

Second-half winners: Lions +½, under 23½ (Lions 14-7)

Yards per play: Lions 5.4, Packers 5.1 (Lions lead 323-291 in total yards)

Turnovers: Lions +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Lions 13-9, 20-16; Packers 9-3

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.