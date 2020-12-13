NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Dolphins lead Chiefs early

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Welcome to Week 14 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Chiefs at the Dolphins, the Colts at the Raiders, and the Steelers at the Bills in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:31 a.m.: The Dolphins score first against the Chiefs, taking a 7-0 lead with 1:35 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -170 on the live line (Dolphins +138), spread -2½, total 49½.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line movements this morning:

Seahawks from -15 to -16½

Chargers from PK to -2

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Texans (-1, 46, -115) at Bears (-105), 10 a.m.

Cowboys (-3, 44, -160) at Bengals (+140), 10 a.m.

Chiefs (-7, 51½, -340) at Dolphins (+280), 10 a.m.

Cardinals (-3, 47½, -160) at Giants (+140), 10 a.m.

Vikings (+265) at Buccaneers (-6½ -120, 52½, -320), 10 a.m.

Broncos (+175) at Panthers (-4, 45½, -200), 10 a.m.

Titans (-7½, 53, -370) at Jaguars (+310), 10 a.m.

Colts (-2½, 51½, -135) at Raiders (+115), 1:05 p.m.

Jets (+900) at Seahawks (-16½, 48½, -1,600), 1:05 p.m.

Packers (-9, 55½, -420) at Lions (+350), 1:25 p.m.

Saints (-7½, 42, -360) at Eagles (+300), 1:25 p.m.

Falcons (+110) at Chargers (-2, 49, -130), 1:25 p.m.

Washington (+125) vs. 49ers (-3 +100, 43½, -145), 1:25 p.m. at Glendale, Arizona

Steelers (+110) at Bills (-2, 49, -130), 5:20 p.m.

