NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Eagles cover, as 49ers decimated by QB injuries

Welcome to NFL championship Sunday.

First, the No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers visit the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game. That is followed by the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs hosting the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game.

The winners advance to the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

3:07 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 31, 49ers 7. Miles Sanders had two of the Eagles’ four rushing touchdowns, and the 3-point favorites covered easily with the 49ers QBs wiped out by injury. The game stayed under the total of 44½.

2:56 p.m.: Fight! Fight!

2:49 p.m.: Jake Elliott adds a 31-yard field goal to push the Eagles lead to 31-7 over the 49ers with 5:17 left in the fourth quarter.

2:47 p.m.: This hasn’t been a fair fight since Brock Purdy injured his elbow at the end of the 49ers first drive.

2:31 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Eagles 28, 49ers 7.

2:26 p.m.: Jalen Hurts was +120 to score anytime TD.

2:25 p.m.: The Eagles are in total control now. Jalen Hurts sneaks into the end zone from 1 yard away and lead the 49ers 28-7 with 43 seconds left in the third quarter. That was a 15-play, 91-yard drive. The Eagles are -21½ on the live spread, total 43½.

2:20 p.m.: Penalties are crushing the 49ers.

2:07 p.m.: It looks like Brock Purdy will return with Josh Johnson out with an apparent concussion. Chaos. The Eagles are -1600 on the live line (49ers +850), total 45½.

1:59 p.m.: The 49ers are being forced to use Brock Purdy at QB for at least one play with Josh Johnson pulled by the concussion spotter, and they are in total desperation mode right now. The Eagles are -5000 on the live line (49ers +1600), total 44½.

1:54 p.m.: The second half is underway. The 49ers get the ball to start.

1:45 p.m.: Second-half line: Eagles -½, total 19½.

1:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 21, 49ers 7. First-half winners: Eagles -1½, over 22. The underdogs are down to their fourth-string QB after Brock Purdy left with an elbow injury. A late Boston Scott TD for the Eagles sent the total over.

1:35 p.m.: Boston Scott cashes in on the fumble with a 10-yard TD run. The Eagles lead 21-7 with 16 seconds left in the half after two-point conversion bettors were teased. The Eagles are -2000 on the live line (49ers +1000), total 47½.

1:34 p.m.: Dallas Goedert over 4½ receptions on his prop.

1:32 p.m.: Josh Johnson fumbles the snap and the Eagles recover in 49ers territory. The Eagles recover and that could be a backbreaker for the underdogs.

1:27 p.m.: Miles Sanders finds a hole over the left side and scores from 13 yards out for his second rushing touchdown of the game. The Eagles lead the 49ers 14-7 with 1:36 remaining in the first half. The Eagles are -500 on the live line (49ers +375), total 43½.

1:22 p.m.: Two-minute warning and the Eagles are driving. The Eagles are -350 on the live line (49ers +270), total 40½.

1:10 p.m.: Christian McCaffrey was -130 to score anytime TD.

1:07 p.m.: The 49ers take advantage of a short field and Christian McCaffrey does all the heavy lifting on the drive then pinballs into the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown run. The 49ers and Eagles are tied 7-7 with 8:29 left in the second quarter. The Eagles are -200 on the live line (49ers +165), spread -3½, total 41½.

1 p.m.: The defense is doing what it can to keep the 49ers in the game.

12:55 p.m.: A promising drive for the 49ers fizzles. The Eagles are -550 on the live line (49ers +400), spread -9½, total 36½.

12:50 p.m.: Fun fact. Josh Johnson went to the University of San Diego, where his coach was Jim Harbaugh.

12:48 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Eagles 7, 49ers 0. First-quarter winners: Eagles -½, under 7½. The Eagles are -350 on the live line (49ers +270), spread -7½, total 40½.

12:45 p.m.: While they look to see whether the punt hit the wire, here’s some Josh Johnson trivia: He was a high school teammate of Marshawn Lynch at Oakland Tech. His father coached high school basketball at St. Joseph, which is Jason Kidd’s alma mater.

12:39 p.m.: The Eagles are -600 on the live line (49ers +420), spread -10½, total 40½.

12:33 p.m.: Brock Purdy injured his throwing arm on the previous drive and backup Josh Johnson is now at QB for the 49ers.

#SFvsPHI @DignityHealth injury update: QB Brock Purdy (right elbow) is questionable to return. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 29, 2023

12:27 p.m.: After review, it is a fumble and the Eagles recover. The Eagles are -300 on the live line (49ers +240), spread -6½, total 47½.

12:25 p.m.: That looks like a fumble by Brock Purdy. The Eagles are challenging.

12:16 p.m.: Miles Sanders was +950 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the game’s first TD and +150 to score anytime TD.

12:14 p.m.: Ridiculous catch by DeVonta Smith to convert on fourth down, and that’s followed by Miles Sanders blasting up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown. The Eagles lead the 49ers 7-0 after the opening drive. The Eagles are -250 on the live line (49ers +200), spread -5½, total 48½.

12:11 p.m.: 49ers linebacker Fred Warner is back in the game after being injured on the second play.

12:06 p.m.: The 49ers and Eagles are underway in wet and windy Philadelphia. The Eagles get the ball first.

11:53 a.m.: 49ers-Eagles total down to 44½ at the Westgate SuperBook.

11:50 a.m.: The scene at Station Casinos:

Moments before kickoff: -59% on Eagles -points

-58% on 49ers ML

-52% on the under — Station Casinos Sports Betting (@STNSportsApp) January 29, 2023

11:48 a.m.: Most bet player props Eagles-49ers at @BetMGM

Christian McCaffrey to score 1st TD (+500)

McCaffrey to score anytime TD (-130)

A.J. Brown over 72½ receiving yards (-115)

DeVonta Smith over 66½ receiving yards (-115)

Brock Purdy over 8½ rushing yards (-130)

11:46 a.m.: Updated Eagles-49ers betting at @BetMGM

Eagles open -2, now -3

▪️ 72% of bets, 81% of money on Eagles

Total open 45½, now 44½

▪️ 64% of bets, 65% of money on Under

49ers open +115, now +130

▪️ 56% of bets, 31% of money on 49ers

11:44 a.m.: BetMGM needs the Niners.

49ers winning would be a good outcome for the sportsbook. — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) January 29, 2023

11:42 a.m.: Spicy.

Things are getting chippy in Philly 😳 pic.twitter.com/AfFWmlH5da — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023

11:37 a.m.: A few numbers to consider courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook:

— “Clubs coming off a win of 30 or more points in the divisional playoffs are 6-7 SU and 4-9 ATS in conference championship games.” Philadelphia beat the New York Giants 38-7 last week.

— “In regular and postseason games as home favorites with (Jalen) Hurts as the starting quarterback, the Eagles are 11-1 SU and 9-2-1 ATS. Overall, Hurts is 20-3 outright in games in which his team is favored, the best record in the Super Bowl era for QBs with at least 20 starts.”

— “(Brock) Purdy will be the fifth rookie QB to start a conference championship game, but none of the previous four – Mark Sanchez (2009 Jets), Joe Flacco (2008 Ravens), Roethlisberger and Shaun King (1999 Bucs) – made it to the Super Bowl, going 0-4 SU and 1-3 ATS. King was the only one of the four to cover.”

— “Since 2019, the 49ers are 10-5 SU and 12-3 ATS as road underdogs (including playoffs). Those are the best records in the NFL over that span (min. 5 games). Under Kyle Shanahan, the Niners are 6-2 SU and 7-1 ATS in the playoffs, including five straight covers.”

— “The 49ers are 8-1 SU and 7-2 ATS in games played in the Eastern time zone over the last three seasons.”

11:35 a.m.: News from the AFC championship game. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is listed as a game-time decision, according to the Fox pregame show.

11 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule:

— 49ers (+135) at Eagles (-3, 45, -155), noon

— Bengals (+115) at Chiefs (-2, 48, -135), 3:30 p.m.

10:55 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the 49ers-Eagles game:

Team totals: 49ers 21½ (under -120), Eagles 24½ (under -120).

Alternate point spreads: 49ers -3½ (+215), +7½ (-250); Eagles +3½ (-255), -7½ (+210).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -165/no +145); largest lead 14½ points (under -140); longest TD 38½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +330/no -400); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes even/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -170/no +150); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -310/no +260); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes even/no -120).

49ers props: Brock Purdy 19½ completions, 31½ attempts, 219½ passing yards, longest completion 35½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -140), will throw an interception (yes -140/no +120), 6½ rushing yards; Christian McCaffrey 98½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -130/no +110); Deebo Samuel 76½ rushing+receiving yards, 4½ receptions (under -120), will score a TD (yes +165/no -185); Brandon Aiyuk 45½ receiving yards, 3½ receptions (over -120), will score a TD (yes +270/no -330); Jauan Jennings 19½ receiving yards; George Kittle 44½ receiving yards, 3½ receptions (over -145), will score a TD (yes +180/no -210) Robbie Gould 6½ kicking points (over -130).

Eagles props: Jalen Hurts 21½ completions, 33½ attempts, 248½ passing yards, longest completion 40½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -120), will throw an interception (yes/no -110), 45½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Miles Sanders 50½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +150/no -170); A.J. Brown 76½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -160), will score a TD (yes +145/no -165); DeVonta Smith 67½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (under -120), will score a TD (yes +175/no -200); Dallas Goedert 45½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (under -135), will score a TD (yes +210/no -250); Jake Elliott 6½ kicking points (over -140).

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.