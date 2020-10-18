NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Eagles’ rally sinks Ravens backers

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is mobbed by teammates after Henry scored the winning touchdown against the Houston Texans in overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 42-36. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) reacts as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Green Bay at Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco in the Sunday night game. The Raiders have a bye this week.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

1:58 p.m.: The Packers continue to roll. Aaron Jones scores from a yard out, and the Packers take a 10-0 lead on Tampa Bay with 48 seconds left in the first quarter. The Packers are now -280 on the live line (Bucs +225), spread -6½, total 52½. Jones was the +480 favorite to score the first TD.

1:50 p.m.: Breaking news: The Jets are not good. Preston Williams catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Dolphins extend their lead to 14-0 with 11:16 left in the second quarter. The Dolphins are -2,500 on the live line (Jets +1,100), spread -17½, total 46½.

1:33 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 30, Eagles 28. The Eagles rally from 16 down in the fourth quarter to cover as 10-point home underdogs. The Ravens win outright at -500 ML. The game goes over 46½. The final Eagles score also turned early bettors with Ravens -7½ into losers.

1:28 p.m.: The Eagles at least made their backers happy. They rallied from a 30-14 deficit midway through the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 30-28, then missed the tying 2-point conversion. The Ravens have recovered the onside kick and are set to run out the clock.

1:26 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Packers (-2½ -120, 55, -155) at Buccaneers (+135), 1:25 p.m.

1:18 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 42, Texans 36 (OT). The Titans cover in OT as 3½-point home favorites, -185 ML. The game sails over 52½. The Titans scored with four seconds left to force OT, then won the toss and scored a TD on the opening drive.

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 23, Panthers 16. The Bears win outright as 1½-point road underdogs, +105 ML. The game stays under 45.

1:16 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 31, Bengals 27. The Bengals cover as 7½-point road underdogs, but the Colts rally from 21-0 down to win outright at -370 ML. The game goes over 46.

1:15 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 34, Jaguars 16. The Lions cover easily as 3-point road favorites, -165 ML. The game stays under 53.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 40, Vikings 23. The Falcons win outright as 4-point road underdogs, +175 ML. The game goes over 53½.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 20, Washington 19. The spread pushes on the closing line of -1. The Giants win outright at -120. The game stays under 42.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 38, Browns 7. The Steelers cover easily as 3-point home favorites, -165 ML. The game stays under 50.

1:03 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Jets (+320) at Dolphins (-9, 46½, -380), 1:05 p.m.

12:58 p.m.: FINAL: Broncos 18, Patriots 12. The Broncos win outright as 7-point road underdogs, +290 ML. The game stays under 44. Denver won despite not scoring a TD (six field goals).

12:53 p.m.: The Bengals miss a 48-yard field goal, and the Colts stay in front 28-27 with 8:02 to go. The Colts are -350 on the live line (Bengals +270).

12:39 p.m.: The Texans answer right back with Will Fuller’s 53-yard TD catch, and the Texans lead the Titans 30-29 with 8:30 left in the fourth quarter. Then the Texans get a turnover and have the ball right back.

12:35 p.m.: The Colts have come all the way back. Jack Doyle catches a 14-yard TD, and the Colts lead the Bengals 28-27 with 14:55 left in the third quarter. The Colts are -280 on the live line (Bengals +225), spread -3½, total 65½.

12:34 p.m.: There has finally been a TD in the Broncos-Patriots game. Cam Newton gets in from a yard out, and the Patriots cut the Broncos’ lead to 18-9 with 8:31 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try no good). Newton was 7-1 to score the first TD. No TD in the game was an 80-1 long shot, but had life deep into the game.

12:31 p.m.: That’s one way to get off your goal line. Derrick Henry runs 94 yards for a TD, and the Titans are back in front of the Texans 29-23 with 9:23 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). The Titans are -300 on the live line (Titans +240), spread -5½, total 60½.

12:18 p.m.: Nick Foles sneaks in from a yard out, and the Bears extend their lead to 20-6 over the Panthers with 1:44 left in the third quarter. The Bears are -1,200 on the live line (Panthers +700), spread -9½, total 39½.

12:06 p.m.: The Texans take advantage of a fumble by Ryan Tannehill and punch in their second TD of the half to take a 23-21 lead with 4:35 left in the third quarter (extra point missed). The Titans are still -145 on the live line (Texans +115), spread -1½, total 61½.

11:54 a.m.: David Johnson powers in from a yard out, and the Texans cut the Titans’ lead to 21-17 with 6:15 left in the third quarter. The Titans are -300 on the live line (Texans +240), spread -4½, total 56½.

11:50 a.m.: Brandon McManus kicks his fifth field goal to give the Broncos a 15-3 lead over the Patriots with 3:32 left in the third quarter. The Broncos are -350 on the live line (Patriots +270), spread -5½, total 31½.

11:45 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Patriots -6, total 21½

Texans -3, total 26½

Giants PK, total 21

Panthers -1½, total 22

Vikings -6, total 26

Jaguars -1½, total 24½

Browns -2½, total 23½

Ravens -3½, total 21

Colts -6, total 24

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 24, Colts 21. First-half winners: Bengals +4½ (-120), over 23, Bengals +210 ML. The Bengals led 21-0 and 24-7 before the Colts closed the gap.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 17, Eagles 0. First-half winners: Ravens -6½, under 23½.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 24, Browns 7. First-half winners: Steelers -2½, over 24.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 17, Jaguars 3. First-half winners: Lions -2½, under 25½.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 20, Vikings 0. First-half winners: Falcons +3, under 26, Falcons +150 ML.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 13, Panthers 6. First-half winners: Bears +½ (-120), under 22.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 13, Washington 10. First-half winners: Giants -½ (+105), over 20½.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 21, Texans 10. First-half winners: Titans -3, over 25.

11:19 a.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 12, Patriots 3. First-half winners: Broncos +4, under 21½, Broncos +210 ML.

10:57 a.m.: The Steelers extend their lead to 17-0 over the Browns with 10:28 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are -900 on the live line (Browns +575), spread -13½, total 53½.

10:47 a.m.: The Broncos kick a third field goal to extend their lead over the Patriots to 9-0 with 12:13 left in the second quarter. The Patriots are still favored at -140 on the live line (Broncos +110).

10:37 a.m.: The undefeated Titans are rolling. They have taken a 14-0 lead on the Texans with 12 seconds left in the first quarter. The Titans are -800 on the live line (Texans +525), spread -13½, total 55½.

10:30 a.m.: Joe Burrow powers in from two yards out, and the Bengals, who were 7½-point underdogs, take a 14-0 lead on the Colts with 3:18 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -175 on the live line (Colts +145), spread -3½, total 52½.

10:21 a.m.: The Steelers defense was 23-1 to score the first TD of the game at Boyd Gaming. Having any defensive or special teams TD in the game was +250 at the Westgate.

10:18 a.m.: Minkah Fitzpatrick returns a Baker Mayfield interception 33 yards for a TD, and the Steelers take a 10-0 leadon the Browns with 8:58 left in the first quarter. The Steelers are now -400 on the live line (Browns +300), spread -8½, total 55½.

10:15 a.m.: The Bengals take a 7-0 lead on the Colts with 11:17 left in the first quarter. The Colts are still -150 on the live line (Bengals +120), spread -2½, total 51½.

10:09 a.m.: Julio Jones catches a 20-yard TD, and the Falcons take a 7-0 lead on the Vikings with 12:02 left in the first quarter. The Falcons are now favored at -140 on the live line (Vikings +110).

9:59 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

Bears (+105) at Panthers (-1½, 45, -125), 10 a.m.

Lions (-3 -120, 53, -165) at Jaguars (+145), 10 a.m.

Falcons (+175) at Vikings (-4, 53½, -200), 10 a.m.

Texans (+165) at Titans (-3½, 52½, -185), 10 a.m.

Washington (+100) at Giants (-1, 42, -120), 10 a.m.

Browns (+145) at Steelers (-3, 50, -165), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-10, 46½, -500) at Eagles (+400), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+310) at Colts (-7½, 46, -370), 10 a.m.

Broncos (+290) at Patriots (-7, 44, -350), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Panthers from -1 to -2

Lions-Jaguars total from 54½ to 53

Texans-Titans totalfrom 53½ to 52½

Washington from +2½ to +1

Washington-Giants total from 43 to 42

Browns-Steelers total from 51 to 50

Broncos from +8 to +7

Broncos-Patriots total from 45 to 44

Packers from -1 to -2

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Bears (+105) at Panthers (-1½, 45, -125), 10 a.m.

Lions (-3 -120, 53, -165) at Jaguars (+145), 10 a.m.

Falcons (+175) at Vikings (-4, 53½, -200), 10 a.m.

Texans (+165) at Titans (-3½, 52½, -185), 10 a.m.

Washington (+100) at Giants (-1, 42, -120), 10 a.m.

Browns (+145) at Steelers (-3, 50, -165), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-10, 46½, -500) at Eagles (+400), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+310) at Colts (-7½, 46, -370), 10 a.m.

Broncos (+290) at Patriots (-7, 44, -350), 10 a.m.

Jets (+320) at Dolphins (-9, 46½, -380), 1:05 p.m.

Packers (-2½ -120, 55, -155) at Buccaneers (+135), 1:25 p.m.

Rams (-3 +100, 51½, -145) at 49ers (+125), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.