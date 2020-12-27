NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Falcons leading Chiefs late

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) scores a touchdown past Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Avery Williamson (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

12:32 p.m.: The Falcons take a late lead on the Chiefs. Laquon Treadwell catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Falcons lead the Chiefs 14-10 with 4:33 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are still favored at -134 (Falcons +110). The Falcons were +450 underdogs pregame.

12:26 p.m.: The Steelers are rallying. Eric Ebron catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Steelers cut the Colts’ lead to 24-21 with 14:52 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts are -168 on the live line (Steelers +136).

12:15 p.m.: Nick Chubb scores on a 1-yard TD run, and the Browns cut the Jets’ lead to 20-10 with 2:56 left in the third quarter. The Jets are -470 on the live line (Browns +340), spread -6½, total 43½.

12:11 p.m.: The Steelers show some life. Diontae Johnson catches a 39-yard TD pass, and the Steelers cut the Colts’ lead to 24-14 with 3:16 left in the third quarter. The Colts are -550 on the live line (Steelers +390), spread -6½, total 51½.

11:58 a.m.: The Colts stand tall on the goal line after the Steelers had first-and-goal at the 1 and maintain a 24-7 lead with 5:01 left in the third quarter. The Colts are -2,500 on the live line (Steelers +1,040), spread -13½, total 44½.

11:50 a.m.: The Jets extend their lead to 20-3 over the Browns with 10:26 left in the third quarter. The Jets are -750 on the live line (Browns +490), spread -9½, total 42½.

11:32 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Chiefs -6½, total 26½

Steelers -3½ (+100), total 21½

Bears -4 (-120), total 23

Ravens -2½ (-120), total 21

Browns -5½, total 21½

Texans -3½, total 23½

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 13, Browns 3. First-half winners: Jets +3½ (-120), under 22½, Jets +170 ML.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 10, Texans 10. First-half winners: Bengals +4½, under 22½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 21, Steelers 7. First-half winners: Colts +½ (-140), over 21.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 13, Jaguars 10. First-half winners: Jaguars +5½, under 23½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 20, Giants 3. First-half winners: Ravens -6½, over 21½. The Ravens kicked a field goal on the final play to push the first-half total over.

11:17 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 7, Falcons 7. First-half winners: Falcons +7 (+100), under 27.

11:07 a.m.: The Colts extend the lead. Zach Pascal catches a 42-yard TD pass, and the Colts lead the Steelers 21-7 with 4:02 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -700 on the live line (Steelers +470), spread -10½, total 52½.

10:57 a.m.: The Falcons get on the board first against the Chiefs in what has been a defensive battle. Atlanta leads 7-0 with 3:35 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are still -265 on the live line (Falcons +210), spread -4½, total 37½.

10:55 a.m.: The Colts go back in front. Taylor scores on a 1-yard run, and the Colts lead the Steelers 14-7 with 6:35 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -290 on the live line (Steelers +225), spread -6½, total 47½.

10:50 a.m.: The Jets — yes, the Jets — are rolling, up 13-3 on the Browns with 13:33 left in the second quarter. The Jets are -130 on the live line (Browns +106), spread -2½, total 49½.

10:42 a.m.: A turnover helps get the Steelers going. A Colts fumble sets up Pittsburgh inside the 5, and the Steelers eventually cash in to tie the game at 7 with 13:47 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -138 on the live line (Steelers +112), spread -2½, total 45½.

10:40 a.m.: The Jets got their first win of the season last week and are looking for another. They lead the Browns 7-3 with 34 seconds left in the first quarter. The Browns are still -168 on the live line (Jets +136), spread -3½, total 44½.

10:31 a.m.: The Colts punt back to the Steelers, but Indianapolis leads 7-0 with 1:44 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -215 on the live line (Steelers +172), spread -4½, total 41½. The Steelers have lost three straight after an 11-0 start.

10:12 a.m.: The Colts strike first. Jonathan Taylor runs for a 6-yard TD, and the Colts lead the Steelers 7-0 with 9:48 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -260 on the live line (Steelers +205), spread -6½, total 45½. Taylor was 7-1 to score the first TD of the game.

