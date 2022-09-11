NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Falcons look for upset; Eagles a big favorite

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker hits San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel as he fumbles during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. The Bears recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The NFL opening week kickoff painted on the field before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Chicago Bears' David Montgomery runs past San Francisco 49ers' Javon Kinlaw during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears' Justin Fields runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Houston Texans tight end O.J. Howard (83) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) escapes Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, celebrates with Devin Duvernay after they connected for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) stiff arms Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengal, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Los Angeles Chargers, the Green Bay Packers at the Minnesota Vikings, the Kansas City Chiefs at the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

12:53 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 20, Patriots 7. The Dolphins cover as 3-point favorites, while the total of 46½ was never threatened.

12:50 p.m.: Here is this afternoon’s schedule:

Chiefs (-6½, 54, -260) at Cardinals (+220), 1:25 p.m.

Raiders (+160) at Chargers (-3½, 52, -180), 1:25 p.m.

Packers (+110) at Vikings (-2, 47, -130), 1:25 p.m.

Giants (+210) at Titans (-5½, 44, -250), 1:25 p.m.

Buccaneers (-2½, 50½, -140) at Cowboys (+120), 5:20 p.m.

12:38 p.m.: There’s upsets brewing all over, including in Chicago where the Bears cashed in on a turnover and lead the 49ers 19-10 with 7:21 remaining in the fourth quarter after the extra point was missed. The Bears are -1800 on the live line (49ers +900), total 34½.

12:30 p.m.: The Baker Mayfield hate was a tad premature. His rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter cut the Browns lead to 20-14. The Panthers are +290 on the live line (Browns -380), total 43½.

12:14 p.m.: Baker Mayfield does not appear to be the answer at quarterback in Carolina. The Browns lead 20-7 late in the third quarter and are -1600 on the live line (Panthers +850), total 40½.

12:05 p.m.: So much for that earlier comment about the Lions looking good. Kenneth Gainwell’s rushing touchdown put the Eagles on top 31-14 with 10:21 left in the third quarter. This looks like it will sail over the pregame closing total of 48½. The Eagles are -5000 on the live line (Lions +1600), total 65½.

11:57 a.m.: O.J. Howard burns the Colts for his second touchdown of the day, and the Texans are rolling. They lead 20-3 midway through the third quarter and are -700 on the live line (Colts +475), total 39½.

11:47 a.m: Second-half line: Jaguars -110, total 21½

11:47 a.m.: Second-half line: Panthers -3, total 21

11:47 a.m.: Second -half line: Eagles -1, total 23½

11:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 17, Panthers 7. First-half winners: Browns +½, over 20.

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 24, Lions 14. First-half winners: Eagles -3½, over 24.

11:41 a.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -3, total 17.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Commanders 14, Jaguars 3. First-half winners: Commanders -1, under 21. Jacksonville dropped a likely touchdown at the 1-yard line with 4:59 left in the second quarter that would have covered the over.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Saints -5, total 21.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -3, total 20.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 10, Jets 3. First-half winners: Ravens -3½, under 21½.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 7, Bears 0. First-half winners: 49ers -3½, under 17½.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 16, Saints 7. First-half winners: Falcons +3, over 21½. Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo made a 40-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to cover the over.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Patriots -½, total 23.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -6, total 22½.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Colts -6, total 23.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 17, Bengals 6. First-half winners: Steelers +4, over 22½. The Bengals kicked a field goal with 14 seconds remaining to send the score over the total.

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 17, Patriots 0. First-half winners: Dolphins -2½, under 24.

11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 10, Colts 3. First-half winners: Texans +4, under 23.

10:56 a.m.: Mitchell Trubisky looks … good? He is 7-for-9 and found running back Najee Harris for a short touchdown to put the Steelers up 17-3 over the Bengals with 8:47 left in the second quarter. The Steelers entered as 7-point underdogs but are -260 on the live line (Bengals +210), total 49½.

10:45 a.m.: Jalen Hurts fantasy football owners are pleased. The Eagles QB scores on a 1-yard run on fourth down, and it’s tied 7-7 in Detroit. Philadelphia is -220 on the live line (Lions +180), total 50½.

10:36 a.m.: Soldier Field is a swimming pool. Bears QB Justin Fields looks like he’s on a slip-and-slide in the front yard of his neighbor’s house. No scoring yet in Chicago, but the 49ers are -350 on the live line (Bears +270). The total has plunged to 31½.

10:30 a.m.: The Lions were a sexy pick with bettors to go over their season win total, probably because of “Hard Knocks.” But they look good so far. Detroit leads the favored Eagles 7-0 with 5:51 left in the first quarter and are +110 on the live line (Eagles -140), total 49½.

10:10 a.m.: Rough start for Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who gets sacked and then throws a pick-six. The Steelers lead Cincinnati 7-0 with 12:33 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -190 favorites on the live line (Steelers +155), total 50½.

10:04 a.m.: Bettors showed faith in quarterback Baker Mayfield against his former club, as the Panthers closed as 1½-point favorites at the Westgate SuperBook over the Browns after the line bounced around all week. Also, the Eagles climbed to -6 favorites against the host Lions at kickoff.

9:50 a.m.: BetMGM reported two six-figure wagers on today’s games:

— $100,000 on Saints -225

— $125,000 on Lions +5.5 (-110)

Caesars Sportsbook reported one bettor put $120,000 on the Steelers +7 (-105)

9:05 a.m.: Here are some notable line moves this morning:

Vikings from -1 to -2

Panthers from Pick to -1

Dolphins from 3½ to 3 (-120)

49ers-Bears total from 40 to 38 (wet field)

Colts-Texans total from 45½ to 46

Jaguars-Commanders total from 44 to 43

9:00 a.m.: Here is this morning schedule:

Ravens (-6½, 44, -310) at Jets (+260), 10 a.m.

Saints (-5½, 44, -240) at Falcons (+200), 10 a.m.

Patriots (+145) at Dolphins (-3, 46½, -165), 10 a.m.

Browns (Even) at Panthers (-1, 42, -120), 10 a.m.

Steelers (+260) at Bengals (-7, 44½, -310), 10 a.m.

49ers (-6½, 38, -290) at Bears (+245), 10 a.m.

Eagles (-5½, 48½, -240) at Lions (+200), 10 a.m.

Colts (-7, 46, -330) at Texans (+270), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+135) at Commanders (-3, 43, -155), 10 a.m.

