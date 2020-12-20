57°F
Betting

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Falcons whip Bucs in 1st-half upset

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2020 - 9:42 am
 
Updated December 20, 2020 - 11:29 am
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to pass the football during the first hal ...
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to pass the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores pats Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) on th ...
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores pats Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) on the helmet on the sidelines as the Dolphins take on the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Patriots at the Dolphins, the Chiefs at the Saints, and the Browns at the Giants in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 24, Lions 15. First-half winners: Titans -5½, over 26½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 26, Jaguars 0. First-half winners: Ravens -7, over 24.

11:23 a.m.: Second-half lines (posting as they appear):

Colts -3½ (+100), total 26

Buccaneers -7 (-120), total 24½

Dolphins -1½, total 19½

Ravens -3, total 21½

Titans -2½, total 27½

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 14, Texans 10. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, under 26. The Texans kicked a field goal on the final play to push the first-half spread.

11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 17, Buccaneers 0. First-half winners: Falcons +3½, under 24, Falcons +180 ML.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 6, Dolphins 0. First-half winners: Patriots -½ (+100), under 20½.

11:11 a.m.: The 49ers are back in the game. Brandon Aiyuk catches a 2-yard TD pass, and the 49ers cut the Cowboys’ lead to 17-14 with 5:00 left in the second quarter. The 49ers are -122 on the live line (Cowboys +100), spread -½, total 58½.

11:02 a.m.: The Patriots add a field goal to extend their lead to 6-0 on the Dolphins with 4:15 left in the second quarter. The Patriots are -235 on the live line (Dolphins +186), spread -4½, total 29½.

10:57 a.m.: The Bears extend their lead to 17-7 on the Vikings with 6:46 left in the second quarter. The Bears are -210 on the live line (Vikings +168), spread -5½, total 54½.

10:51 a.m.: The Falcons have jumped on the Buccaneers. Calvin Ridley catches a 12-yard TD pass, and the Falcons lead the Bucs 14-0 with 7:48 left in the second quarter. The Falcons are -196 on the live line (Bucs +158), spread -4½, total 46½.

10:44 a.m.: The Patriots kick a field to take a 3-0 lead on the Dolphins with 8:50 left in the second quarter. The Patriots are -150 on the live line (Dolphins +122), spread -2½, total 29½.

10:31 a.m.: The Colts are rolling early, up 14-0 on the Texans with 52 seconds left in the first quarter. The Colts are -2,200 on the live line (Texans +980), spread -17½, total 54½.

10:27 a.m.: The Cowboys are taking advantage of 49ers mistakes. Dallas leads 14-0 with 6:39 left in the first quarter, set up with short fields after a muffed punt and fumble by San Francisco. The Cowboys are -310 on the live line (49ers +240), spread -7½, total 54½.

10:02 a.m.: The first games are kicking off:

Buccaneers (-6, 49½, -270) at Falcons (+230), 10 a.m.

49ers (-3½, 45½, -190) at Cowboys (+170), 10 a.m.

Lions (+320) at Titans (-8, 54, -380), 10 a.m.

Texans (+320) at Colts (-7½ +100, 52, -380), 10 a.m.

Patriots (-1½, 40, -125) at Dolphins (+105), 10 a.m.

Bears (+125) at Vikings (-3 +100, 47, -145), 10 a.m.

Seahawks (-6, 44, -265) at Washington (+225), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+650) at Ravens (-12½, 48½, -1,000), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Lions from +9½ to +8

Lions-Titans total from 52½ to 54

Texans-Colts total from 50½ to 52

Patriots from +1½ to -1

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Buccaneers (-6, 49½, -270) at Falcons (+230), 10 a.m.

49ers (-3½, 45½, -190) at Cowboys (+170), 10 a.m.

Lions (+320) at Titans (-8, 54, -380), 10 a.m.

Texans (+320) at Colts (-7½ +100, 52, -380), 10 a.m.

Patriots (-1½, 40, -125) at Dolphins (+105), 10 a.m.

Bears (+125) at Vikings (-3 +100, 47, -145), 10 a.m.

Seahawks (-6, 44, -265) at Washington (+225), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+650) at Ravens (-12½, 48½, -1,000), 10 a.m.

Jets (+1,200) at Rams (-17, 44½, -3,000), 1:05 p.m.

Eagles (+240) at Cardinals (-6½, 49½, -280), 1:05 p.m.

Chiefs (-2½ -120, 53½, -145) at Saints (+125), 1:25 p.m.

Browns (-6½, 44½, -310) at Giants (+260), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

