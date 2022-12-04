NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Favored Eagles lead Titans early

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Chargers game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 13 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers, the Tennessee Titans at the Philadelphia Eagles, the Miami Dolphins at the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs at the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:15 a.m.: How about those Giants throwbacks? I can’t wait for Mark Bavaro to catch a pass over the middle and drag three defenders for the first down.

10:08 a.m.: Nice first drive from the Eagles and it ends with DeVonta Smith’s 34-yard touchdown grab. The Eagles lead the Titans 7-0 and are -350 on the live line (Titans +270), total 48½.

10:02 a.m.: We are underway. Titans-Eagles is the main game we’ll follow to start with.

9:56 a.m.: Major wager:

GO PACK GO! 🧀 A Nevada bettor put $390K on the Packers -3 (-130) vs the Bears Potential win: $300K pic.twitter.com/wi103pD403 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 4, 2022

9:50 a.m.: All the details from Station Casinos:

STN Sports Sunday Outlook (1/2) by % of betting tix: 70% on Vikings -3

74% on o44 81% on Ravens -9

53% on o40 51% on Steelers -1

65% on o42 54% on Eagles -4

73% on o44.5 76% on Lions -1

59% on o51 59% on Giants +2

66% on o40.5 83% on Browns -7.5

70% on u46.5 — Steven Money, baby. (@STNSportsApp) December 4, 2022

9:35 a.m.: The story from BetMGM:

Odds & insights for Week 13 🏈 pic.twitter.com/4TxE0EQi8B — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) December 4, 2022

Most bet player props:

— Garrett Wilson over 58½ receiving yards (-115)

— Justin Jefferson over 83½ receiving yards (-115)

— A.J. Brown over 75½ receiving yards (-115)

— Nick Chubb over 94½ rushing yards (-115)

— Latavius Murray under 52½ rushing yards (-115)

9:30 a.m.: The outlook from @CaesarsSports:

NFL Week 13 splits ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/i3IDK4YiBB — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 4, 2022

9:10 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Jets (+130) at Vikings (-3, 43½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (+350) at Ravens (-9, 40½, -420), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (-1, 42½, -120) at Falcons (Even), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+190) at Eagles (-4½, 44½, -220), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (Even) at Lions (-1, 51, -120), 10 a.m.

— Commanders (-2½, 40½, -140) at Giants (+120), 10 a.m.

— Browns (-7½, 46½, -350) at Texans (+290), 10 a.m.

— Packers (-4, 45, -200) at Bears (+175), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (-6½, 41, -290) at Rams (+245), 1:05 p.m.

— Dolphins (+180) at 49ers (-4½, 45½, -210), 1:05 p.m.

— Chargers (+120) at Raiders (-2½, 49½, -140), 1:25 p.m.

— Chiefs (-2½, 53, -145) at Bengals (+125), 1:25 p.m.

— Colts (+425) at Cowboys (-10½, 44½, -550), 5:20 p.m.

Notable line movement this morning:

— Ravens from -9½ to -9

