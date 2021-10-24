NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Final Eagles-Raiders prop grades

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Philadelphia Eagles at the Raiders, the Cincinnati Bengals at the Baltimore Ravens, and the Indianapolis Colts at the San Francisco 49ers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

4:24 p.m.: FINAL: Cardinals 31, Texans 5. The Cardinals cover as massive 20-point home favorites, -3,000 ML. The game stays under 47½.

4:23 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 38, Bears 3. The Bucs cover as 12-point home favorites, -800 ML. The game stays under 47.

4:15 p.m.: Final Eagles-Raiders prop grades:

Team totals: Raiders over 24½, Eagles under 23½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes, -175); largest lead over 14½ points (23); longest TD under 41½ yards (18); will the game go to overtime (no, -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -300); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes, +250); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (no, -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no, -300); will either team score three straight times (yes, -210, Raiders five straight); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -380); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes, -110, at 7-7).

Raiders props: Derek Carr over 23½ completions (31), under 35½ attempts (34), over 288½ passing yards (323), longest completion over 40½ yards (43), over 1½ TD passes (2, -180), will throw an interception (yes, +110); Josh Jacobs under 63½ rushing yards (29, injured early), will score a TD (yes, +120); receiver props were off the board because of Darren Waller injury.

Eagles props: Jalen Hurts under 22½ completions (18), over 33½ attempts (34), under 250½ passing yards (236), longest completion under 36½ yards (27), over 1½ TD passes (2), will throw an interception (no, +100), over 47½ rushing yards (61), will score a TD (no, -200); Miles Sanders under 62½ rushing yards (30, injured early); DeVonta Smith over 58½ receiving yards (61), over 4½ receptions (5, -120).

4:13 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 28, Lions 19. The Lions cover as 16½-point road underdogs, but the Rams win outright at -1,600 ML. The game stays under 50½.

4:07 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 33, Eagles 22. The Raiders build a big lead and win a pick’em game at -110 ML. The game goes over 48. The line move from Eagles +3 all the way to pick’em by kickoff turned out to be dead wrong.

3:59 p.m.: The Eagles have the ball back at the two-minute warning, so early bettors still have a chance for a backdoor push with Eagles +3.

3:58 p.m.: The Cardinals are finally outside the massive number (-20), pushing their lead to 31-5 over the Texans with 10:22 left in the fourth quarter.

3:53 p.m.: The Raiders game is over now — the total of 48, that is. The Eagles get a touchdown and 2-point conversion to cut the Raiders’ lead to 33-22 with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter.

3:36 p.m.: The Rams go back in front 25-19 on the Lions on a 5-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp with 13:59 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). The Rams are -1,250 on the live line (Lions +710), spread -7½, total 56½.

3:30 p.m.: The Eagles cut the Raiders’ lead to 30-14 with 11:38 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -10,000 on the live line (Eagles +2,500), total 52½.

3:22 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Raiders 30, Eagles 7. The Raiders are headed to an easy win, but the total of 48 remains in doubt.

3:20 p.m.: The Lions take the lead. A 31-yard field goal gives Detroit a 19-17 edge over Los Angeles with 1:43 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -325 on the live line (Lions +250), spread -4½, total 51½.

3:05 p.m.: All Raiders. Bryan Edwards catches a 1-yard TD pass on fourth-and-goal, and the Raiders extend their lead to 30-7 over the Eagles with 6:15 left in the third quarter (extra point missed). The Raiders are -10,000 on the live line (Eagles +2,200), spread -20½, total 51½.

3:03 p.m.: Second-half line: Bucs -3½, total 21.

3:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 35, Bears 3. First-half winners: Bucs -7, over 24. Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes in the first half.

2:59 p.m.: Second-half line: Cardinals -9, total 23.

2:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 17, Texans 5. First-half winners: Cardinals -11½, under 24. The Cardinals dug out of a 5-0 hole and got a 31-yard field goal in the final seconds to cover the first-half spread.

2:47 p.m.: The Raiders are in control. Kenyan Drake scores on a 4-yard run, and the Raiders extend their lead to 24-7 over the Eagles with 11:48 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -1,400 on the live line (Eagles +760), spread -13½, total 52½.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Rams -8, total 26.

2:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 17, Lions 16. First-half winners: Lions +10, over 26½.

2:29 p.m.: Second-half line: Eagles -2½, total 24½.

2:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 17, Eagles 7. First-half winners: Raiders PK, over 23½. The Raiders’ field goal with two seconds left pushed the first-half total over.

2:26 p.m.: The Raiders add a 28-yard field goal with two seconds left to extend their lead to 17-7.

2:16 p.m.: First TD scored props in afternoon games:

Eagles-Raiders: Philadelphia RB Kenneth Gainwell (20-1)

Lions-Rams: Detroit RB D’Andre Swift (12-1)

Bears-Buccaneers: Tampa Bay RB Leonard Fournette (+550)

Texans-Cardinals: Arizona WR DeAndre Hopkins (5-1)

2:15 p.m.: The Cardinals take a 7-5 lead on the Texans with 9:01 left in the second quarter. The Cardinals are -1,250 on the live line (Texans +710), spread -13½, total 43½.

2:13 p.m.: Jacobs was +120 to score a TD.

2:12 p.m.: The Raiders take the lead. Josh Jacobs runs for an 8-yard TD, and the Raiders lead the Eagles 14-7 with 1:38 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -310 on the live line (Eagles +240), spread -6½, total 47½.

2:04 p.m.: No problems for Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers lead the Bears 21-0 with six seconds left in the first quarter and are -100,000 on the live line (Bears +4,000), spread -29½, total 55½.

2:01 p.m.: The Texans were 20-point underdogs, but they have taken a 5-0 lead on the Cardinals with 14:55 left in the second quarter. The Cardinals are -700 on the live line (Texans +470), spread -10½, total 41½.

1:59 p.m.: The Rams cut the Lions’ lead to 13-10 with 8:36 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -600 on the live line (Lions +420), spread -8½, total 57½.

1:46 p.m.: The Raiders tie it. Foster Moreau catches a 18-yard TD pass, and the Raiders tie the Eagles at 7 with 11:14 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -124 on the live line (Eagles +102), spread -1½, total 48½.

1:39 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Eagles 7, Raiders 0. The Eagles are -172 on the live line (Raiders +140), spread -3½, total 45½.

1:25 p.m.: Carr was +110 to throw an interception.

1:24 p.m.: Derek Carr throws an red-zone interception off a deflection. The Eagles take over, leading the Raiders 7-0 with 4:39 left in the first quarter. The Eagles are -205 on the live line (Raiders +164), spread -4½, total 46½.

1:22 p.m.: The Lions come out smoking. After a TD, the Lions recover an onside kick, convert a fake punt, then get a field goal to extend their lead to 10-0 over the Rams with 7:28 left in the first quarter. The Rams are -430 on the live line (Lions +320), spread -8½, total 57½.

1:20 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Texans (+1,200) at Cardinals (-20, 47½, -3,000), 1:25 p.m.

— Bears (+550) at Buccaneers (-12, 47, -800), 1:25 p.m.

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 41, Ravens 17. The Bengals roll in the second half to win outright as 6-point road underdogs, +230 ML. The game goes over 46.

1:16 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 54, Jets 13. The Patriots dominate as 7-point home favorites, -340 ML. The game sails over 42½.

1:15 p.m.: Gainwell was 20-1 to score the first TD at the Westgate SuperBook.

1:14 p.m.: The Eagles strike first. Kenneth Gainwell catches a 13-yard TD pass, and the Eagles lead the Raiders 7-0 with 11:01 left in the first quarter. The Eagles are -188 on the live line (Raiders +152), spread -3½, total 52½.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 30, Dolphins 28. The Falcons kick a 36-yard field goal on the final play to cover as 1½-point road favorites, -125 ML. The game goes over 47½. Early bettors won with Dolphins +2½ or pushed with +2. The line was also 2½ in the Westgate SuperContest and Circa Sports Million.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 24, Washington 10. The Packers cover as 8½-point home favorites, -420 ML. The game stays under 48.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 25, Panthers 3. The Giants win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays under 43.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 27, Chiefs 3. The Titans romp as 4-point home underdogs, +175 ML. The game stays well under 59.

1:03 p.m.: The Raiders moved from -3 all the way down to pick’em today. Darren Waller news surely a driving factor, but that shouldn’t explain the move alone. No tight end is worth three points.

1:02 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Eagles (-110) at Raiders (PK, 48, -110), 1:05 p.m.

— Lions (+900) at Rams (-16½, 50½, -1,600), 1:05 p.m.

12:58 p.m.: The Dolphins have scored two straight TDs to rally from a 27-14 deficit and take a 28-27 lead on the Falcons with 2:27 left in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins are -144 on the live line (Falcons +118).

12:44 p.m.: That should do it. Joe Mixon runs for a 21-yard TD, and the Bengals extend their lead to 34-17 over the Ravens with 9:24 left in the fourth quarter.

12:39 p.m.: The Bengals stop the Ravens on fourth down and maintain their 27-17 lead with 11:39 left in the fourth quarter. The Bengals are -1,000 on the live line (Ravens +625).

12:32 p.m.: The Bengals miss a chance to finish off the Ravens. Joe Burrow throws an interception in the end zone, and the Ravens keep the Cincinnati lead at 27-17 with 14:51 left in the fourth quarter. The Bengals are -375 on the live line (Ravens +285).

12:16 p.m.: Finally, a touchdown in New York. Dante Pettis catches a 5-yard TD pass to give the Giants a 12-3 lead over the Panthers with 59 seconds left in the third quarter.

That finally completes the first TD scored props for the 10 a.m. games:

Jets-Patriots: New England WR Nelson Agholor (12-1)

Chiefs-Titans: Tennessee TE MyCole Pruitt (60-1)

Falcons-Dolphins: Miami WR Isaiah Ford (100-1)

Washington-Packers: Green Bay WR Davante Adams (+470)

Bengals-Ravens: Cincinnati TE C.J. Uzomah (24-1)

Panthers-Giants: New York WR Dante Pettis (23-1)

12:10 p.m.: The Bengals hit a big one to take control. Standout rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase spins out of a tackle and goes 82 yards for a TD to give the Bengals a 27-17 lead on the Ravens with 5:48 left in the third quarter. The Bengals are -260 on the live line (Ravens +205), spread -4½, total 60½.

11:57 a.m.: The Bengals retake the lead at 20-17 on the Ravens with 11:12 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -140 on the live line (Bengals +114), spread -1½, total 57½.

11:49 a.m.: The Ravens take the lead. Marquise Brown catches a 39-yard TD pass, and the Ravens lead the Bengals 17-13 with 13:20 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -325 on the live line (Bengals +250), spread -5½, total 50½.

11:41 a.m.: The Packers and Falcons come out hot after halftime. The Packers extend their lead to 21-7 over Washington and are -4,000 on the live line (Washington +1,260), spread -15½, total 49½. The Falcons extend their lead to 20-7 over the Dolphins and are -650 on the live line (Miami +440), spread -9½, total 49½.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ravens -5½, total 23½

Patriots -2½, total 19½

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 31, Jets 7. First-half winners: Patriots -4, over 21.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 13, Ravens 10. First-half winners: Bengals +3½, over 22½, Bengals +185 ML. The Bengals kicked a field goal with three seconds left to push the first-half total over.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -7½, total 28½.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 27, Chiefs 0. First-half winners: Titans +3, under 29½, Titans +145 ML.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Dolphins -½, total 24

Panthers -½, total 20½

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 5, Panthers 3. First-half winners: Giants +1½, under 21, Giants +120 ML.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 13, Dolphins 7. First-half winners: Falcons -½, under 23½.

11:22 a.m.: Second-half line: Packers -1½, total 24.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 14, Washington 7. First-half winners: Packers -6, under 24. The Packers scored a TD with 15 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

11:11 a.m.: The Bengals break through. C.J. Uzomah catches a 55-yard TD, and the Bengals lead the Ravens 10-3 with 5:49 left in the second quarter. The Bengals are -114 on the live line (Ravens -106), spread -½, total 40½.

11:08 a.m.: All Titans. Ryan Tannehill scores on a 2-yard run, and the Titans lead the Chiefs 24-0 with 2:48 left in the second quarter and are -1,200 on the live line (Chiefs +680), spread -13½, total 57½.

10:55 a.m.: The Titans are still rolling. They kick a field goal to extend their lead to 17-0 over the Chiefs with 8:07 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -300 on the live line (Chiefs +235), spread -6½, total 55½.

10:33 a.m.: The Chiefs are in trouble. A.J. Brown catches a 24-yard TD pass, and the Titans lead the Chiefs 14-0 with 42 seconds left in the first quarter. The Titans are -188 on the live line (Chiefs +152), spread -3½, total 59½.

10:10 a.m.: Another non-QB TD pass. Running back Derrick Henry throws a 5-yard TD pass to MyCole Pruitt, and the Titans lead the Chiefs 7-0 with 10:50 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -118 on the live line (Titans -104), spread -1½, total 61½.

10:08 a.m.: The Patriots score the first TD of the day on a 25-yard double pass from Kendrick Bourne to Nelson Agholor. The Patriots lead the Jets 7-0 with 12:43 left in the first quarter and are -650 on the live line (Jets +440), spread -13½, total 47½.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Washington (+350) at Packers (-8½, 48, -420), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-4, 59, -200) at Titans (+175), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (-1½, 47½, -125) at Dolphins (+105), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+280) at Patriots (-7, 42½, -340), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (-3 +100, 43, -150) at Giants (+130), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (+230) at Ravens (-6, 46, -270), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Eagles from +3 to +2

Cardinals from -17½ to -20

Colts-49ers total from 42½ to 41½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Packers 24, Washington 10 (at Green Bay)

Full-game winners: Packers -8½, under 48, Packers -420 ML

First-half winners: Packers -6, under 24 (Packers 14-7)

Second-half winners: Packers -1½, under 24 (Packers 10-3)

Yards per play: Packers 5.7, Washington 6.1 (Washington leads 430-304 in total yards)

Turnovers: Packers +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Packers 24-7; Washington never led (tied 7-7)

— Titans 27, Chiefs 3 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Titans +4, under 59, Titans +175 ML

First-half winners: Titans +3, under 29½ (Titans 27-0)

Second-half winners: Titans +7½, under 28½ (Chiefs 3-0)

Yards per play: Titans 5.8, Chiefs 4.9 (Titans lead 369-334 in total yards)

Turnovers: Titans +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Titans 27-0; Chiefs never led

— Falcons 30, Dolphins 28 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Falcons -1½, over 47½, Falcons -125 ML

First-half winners: Falcons -½, under 23½ (Falcons 13-7)

Second-half winners: Dolphins -½, over 24 (Dolphins 21-17)

Yards per play: Falcons 6.3, Dolphins 5.9 (Dolphins lead 413-397 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (2-2)

Biggest lead: Falcons 20-7 and 27-14; Dolphins 7-0

— Patriots 54, Jets 13 (at New England)

Full-game winners: Patriots -7, over 42½, Patriots -340 ML

First-half winners: Patriots -4, over 21 (Patriots 31-7)

Second-half winners: Patriots -2½, over 19½ (Patriots 23-6)

Yards per play: Patriots 7.4, Jets 4.9 (Patriots lead 551-299 in total yards)

Turnovers: Patriots +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Patriots 54-13; Jets never led

— Giants 25, Panthers 3 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Giants +3 (-120), under 43, Giants +130 ML

First-half winners: Giants +1½, under 21 (Giants 5-3)

Second-half winners: Giants +½, under 20½ (Giants 20-0)

Yards per play: Giants 4.5, Panthers 2.8 (Giants lead 302-173 in total yards)

Turnovers: Giants +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Giants 25-3; Panthers 3-0 (only lead)

— Bengals 41, Ravens 17 (at Baltimore)

Full-game winners: Bengals +6, over 46, Bengals +230 ML

First-half winners: Bengals +3½, over 22½ (Bengals 13-10)

Second-half winners: Bengals +5½, over 23½ (Bengals 28-7)

Yards per play: Bengals 8.3, Ravens 5.5 (Bengals lead 520-393 in total yards)

Turnovers: Ravens +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Bengals 41-17; Ravens 17-13 (only lead; tied 3-3 and 10-10)

— Raiders 33, Eagles 22 (at Las Vegas)

Full-game winners: Raiders PK, over 48, Raiders -110 ML

First-half winners: Raiders PK, over 23½ (Raiders 17-7)

Second-half winners: Raiders +2½, over 24½ (Raiders 16-15)

Yards per play: Raiders 7.0, Eagles 5.3 (Raiders lead 442-358 in total yards)

Turnovers: Raiders +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Raiders 30-7; Eagles 7-0 (only lead; tied 7-7)

— Rams 28, Lions 19 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Lions +16½, under 50½, Rams -1,600 ML

First-half winners: Lions +10, over 26½ (Rams 17-16)

Second-half winners: Rams -8, under 26 (Rams 11-3)

Yards per play: Rams 6.1, Lions 6.2 (Lions lead 415-374 in total yards)

Turnovers: Rams +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Rams 28-19; Lions 10-0 and 13-3

— Cardinals 31, Texans 5 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: Cardinals -20, under 47½, Cardinals -3,000 ML

First-half winners: Cardinals -11½, under 24 (Cardinals 17-5)

Second-half winners: Cardinals -9, under 23 (Cardinals 14-0)

Yards per play: Cardinals 5.8, Texans 3.3 (Cardinals lead 397-160 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Cardinals 31-5; Texans 5-0

— Buccaneers 38, Bears 3 (at Tampa Bay)

Full-game winners: Bucs -12, under 47, Bucs -800 ML

First-half winners: Bucs -7, over 24 (Bucs 35-3)

Second-half winners: Bears +3½, under 21 (Bucs 3-0)

Yards per play: Bucs 5.8, Bears 4.8 (Bucs lead 408-311 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bucs +4 (5-1)

Biggest lead: Bucs 38-3; Bears never led

UPCOMING

— Colts (+155) at 49ers (-3½ +100, 41½, -175), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.