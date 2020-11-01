NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Final Raiders-Browns prop grades

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in action during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Raiders at the Browns, the Steelers at the Ravens and the 49ers at the Seahawks. The Cowboys face the Eagles in a Sunday night matchup from the lowly NFC East.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

1:59 p.m.: D.K. Metcalf goes down the sideline for a 46-yard TD, and the Seahawks take a 6-0 lead on the 49ers at the end of the first quarter (extra point missed). The Seahawks are -200 on the live line (49ers +160), spread -3½, total 47½.

1:33 p.m.: Final Raiders-Browns prop grades:

General props: First score of the game won’t be a TD (+150), largest lead under 14½ (-130), longest TD under 39½ yards, won’t be a defensive or special teams TD (-260), won’t be a successful 2-point conversion (-340), both teams will make 33-yard or longer field goals (+140), a team won’t score three straight times (+160), there will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (-300), the game will be tied again after 0-0 (+100).

Raiders props: Derek Carr under 34½ passing attempts (24), under 240½ passing yards (112), under 1½ TD passes (1, +120), won’t throw an interception (-130); Josh Jacobs over 18½ rushing attempts (31), over 74½ rushing yards (128), won’t score a TD (-120); Darren Waller under 5½ receptions (5, -150), under 52½ receiving yards (28), won’t score a TD (-250); Hunter Renfrow over 3½ receptions (4, +130), under 33½ receiving yards (26); Henry Ruggs under 2½ receptions (2, +100), under 33½ receiving yards (8), longest reception under 17½ yards, won’t score a TD (-400).

Browns props: Baker Mayfield under 31½ passing attempts (25), under 224½ passing yards (122), longest completion under 33½ yards (25), under 1½ TD passes (0, +105), won’t throw an interception (+130); Kareem Hunt under 86½ rushing yards (66); Jarvis Landry under 4½ receptions (4), over 51½ receiving yards (52).

1:26 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 28, Rams 17. The Dolphins win outright as 3½-point home underdogs, +150 ML. The game stays under 46½.

1:24 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 28, Ravens 24. The Steelers win outright as 4-point road underdogs, +175 ML. The game goes over 44½.

1:23 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Saints (-5½, 41, -250) at Bears (+210), 1:25 p.m.

49ers (-110) at Seahawks (PK, 54½, -110), 1:25 p.m.

1:15 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 31, Titans 20. The Bengals win outright as 7-point home underdogs, +290 ML. The game goes over 49.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 28, Packers 22. The Vikings win outright as 6-point road underdogs, +220 ML. The game goes over 48.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 41, Lions 21. The Colts cover as 3½-point road favorites, -190 ML. The game goes over 49.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 35, Jets 9. The Chiefs cover as 19½-point home favorites, -5,000 ML. The game stays under 49.

1:04 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Chargers (-3 +100, 44½, -145) at Broncos (+125), 1:05 p.m.

12:58 p.m.: The Steelers go back into the lead over the Ravens at 28-24 on Chase Claypool’s 8-yard TD catch with 7:29 to play. The Steelers are -215 on the live line (Ravens +172).

12:56 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 16, Browns 6. The Raiders win outright as 1-point road underdogs, -105 ML. The game stays way under 47½.

12:54 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 24, Patriots 21. The Patriots cover as 4-point road underdogs, but the Bills win outright at -215 ML. The game goes over 41. Cam Newton fumbled with New England in range for a chip-shot field goal to tie late.

12:48 p.m.: The Browns miss a field goal, and the Raiders should be safe, leading 16-6 with 1:54 to go.

12:47 p.m.: The Ravens retake the lead on a 3-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown with 11:56 left in the fourth quarter. The Ravens lead the Steelers 24-21.

12:33 p.m.: Carlson hits a 24-yard field goal, and the Raiders get some breathing room with a 16-6 lead over the Browns with 4:24 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -8,000 on the live line (Browns +1,800).

12:21 p.m.: The Steelers have battled back to take a 21-17 lead on the Ravens with 5:38 left in the third quarter. The Steelers are -194 on the live line (Ravens +156), total 52½.

12:17 p.m.: The Raiders force a punt with 13:11 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders lead 13-6 and are -550 on the live line (Browns +390).

12:09 p.m.: We finally have a TD in Cleveland. Hunter Renfrow catches a 4-yard TD, and the Raiders take a 13-6 lead on the Browns with 14:53 left in the fourth quarter. Renfrow was 16-1 to score the first TD of the game and +270 to score a TD at any point.

11:54 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Packers -3, total 23

Bills -2½, total 20

Browns -½ (+100), total 20

Chiefs -7 (-120), total 24

Lions -2½, total 24

Titans -7, total 24½

Steelers -½, total 21

Rams -7 (-120), total 22½

11:52 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 28, Rams 10. First-half winners: Dolphins +2½, over 23.

11:49 a.m.: Parkey hits a 38-yard field goal, and the Browns tie the Raiders at 6 with 8:47 left in the third quarter. The Browns had a TD pass to Jarvis Landry on third down wiped out by replay. The Raiders are -114 on the live line (Browns -106), total 29½.

11:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 17, Steelers 7. First-half winners: Ravens -3, over 21½.

11:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 17, Titans 7. First-half winners: Bengals +4 (-120), total pushes on 24, Bengals +190 ML.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 20, Lions 7. First-half winners: Colts -2½, over 24.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 21, Jets 9. First-half winners: Jets +12½, over 24½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 7, Patriots 6. First-half winners: Patriots +3 (+100), under 20.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 6, Browns 3. First-half winners: Raiders +½ (-125), under 23½. Carlson hit a 33-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 14, Vikings 14. First-half winners: Vikings +3½ (-120), over 24.

11:15 a.m.: The Dolphins have returned a fumble and a punt for TDs to take a 21-7 lead over the Rams with 8:44 left in the second quarter. The Dolphins are -340 on the live line (Rams +260), spread -7½, total 58½.

11:01 a.m.: Daniel Carlson kicks a 29-yard field goal, and the Raiders tie the Browns at 3 with 5:17 left in the second quarter. Henry Ruggs appeared to catch a TD on third down, but he was ruled to be out of bounds. The Raiders challenged, but replay let the call stand.

10:47 a.m.: Tua Tagovailoa throws his first career TD, a 3-yarder to DeVante Parker, and the Dolphins tie the Rams at 7 at the end of the first quarter. The Rams are still -138 on the live line (Dolphins +112), spread -2½, total 48½.

10:44 a.m.: Cody Parkey gets a 40-yard field goal through, and the Browns take a 3-0 lead over the Raiders with 13:35 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -188 on the live line (Raiders +152), spread -3½, total 37½.

10:25 a.m.: The Raiders stopped a Browns drive by forcing a turnover, but had to punt the ball back. The Browns are -144 on the live line (Raiders +118), spread -2½, total 41½.

10:14 a.m.: Field goals might be hard to come by in the Raiders-Browns game. Daniel Carlson’s 41-yard field goal was headed to the middle of the uprights when the wind made it take a sharp left turn. The game remains scoreless.

10:09 a.m.: Robert Spillane returns an interception 33 yards for a TD, and the Steelers take a 7-0 lead on the Ravens. The Pittsburgh defense/special teams was 36-1 to score the first TD of the game and 8-1 to score one at any point.

10 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

Patriots (+185) at Bills (-4, 41, -215), 10 a.m.

Titans (-7 -120, 49, -350) at Bengals (+290), 10 a.m.

Raiders (-105) at Browns (-1, 47½, -115), 10 a.m.

Colts (-3½ +100, 49, -190) at Lions (+170), 10 a.m.

Vikings (+220) at Packers (-6, 48, -260), 10 a.m.

Jets (+1,500) at Chiefs (-19½, 49, -5,000), 10 a.m.

Rams (-3½ +100, 46½, -170) at Dolphins (+150), 10 a.m.

Steelers (+175) at Ravens (-4, 44½, -200), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Titans-Bengals total from 51 to 49

Raiders from +2 to +1

Raiders-Browns total from 48 to 47

Vikings from +6½ to +5½

Vikings-Packers total from 49½ to 48

Rams-Dolphins total from 45½ to 46½

Steelers-Ravens total from 46 to 44½

Saints from -4 to -5½

Saints-Bears total from 42½ to 41

49ers from +3 to +1½

49ers-Seahawks total from 53½ to 54½

Cowboys from +11½ to +10½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Patriots (+185) at Bills (-4, 41, -215), 10 a.m.

Titans (-7 -120, 49, -350) at Bengals (+290), 10 a.m.

Raiders (-105) at Browns (-1, 47½, -115), 10 a.m.

Colts (-3½ +100, 49, -190) at Lions (+170), 10 a.m.

Vikings (+220) at Packers (-6, 48, -260), 10 a.m.

Jets (+1,500) at Chiefs (-19½, 49, -5,000), 10 a.m.

Rams (-3½ +100, 46½, -170) at Dolphins (+150), 10 a.m.

Steelers (+175) at Ravens (-4, 44½, -200), 10 a.m.

Chargers (-3 +100, 44½, -145) at Broncos (+125), 1:05 p.m.

Saints (-5½, 41, -250) at Bears (+210), 1:25 p.m.

49ers (-110) at Seahawks (PK, 54½, -110), 1:25 p.m.

Cowboys (+400) at Eagles (-10½, 42½, -500), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.