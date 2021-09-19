NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Final Raiders-Steelers prop grades

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates his touchdown in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass under pressure by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39), middle linebacker Joe Schobert (93), and cornerback Justin Layne (31) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Baltimore Ravens in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

1:30 p.m.: Final Raiders-Steelers prop grades:

Team totals: Raiders over 19½ (-120, 26), Steelers under 26½ (17)

Alternate spreads: Raiders -3½ (+330) cashes

General props: First score will be a touchdown (no, +150); largest lead under 14½ points (9); longest TD over 40½ yards (61); game will go to overtime (no, -2,500); will be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -280); will be a successful 2-point conversion (no, -330); both teams will make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes, +100); will be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no, -280); a team will score three straight times (no, +160); will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -330); the game will be tied again after 0-0 (no, -120).

Raiders props: Derek Carr over 23½ completions (28), over 35½ attempts (37), over 268½ passing yards (382), longest completion over 37½ yards (61), over 1½ TD passes (2, -120), will throw an interception (no, +100); Darren Waller under 75½ receiving yards (65), under 6½ receptions (5, +110), will score a TD (no, -145); Henry Ruggs over 36½ receiving yards (113); Bryan Edwards over 39½ receiving yards (40); Hunter Renfrow over 41½ receiving yards (57).

Steelers props: Ben Roethlisberger over 24½ completions (27), over 36½ attempts (40), over 270½ passing yards (295), longest completion over 36½ yards (52), under 1½ TD passes (1, +140), will throw an interception (yes, -110); Najee Harris under 77½ rushing yards (38); JuJu Smith-Schuster under 52½ receiving yards (41); Diontae Johnson over 62½ receiving yards (105); Chase Claypool over 49½ receiving yards (70).

1:21 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Cowboys (+145) at Chargers (-3, 55, -165), 1:25 p.m.

— Titans (+240) at Seahawks (-6½, 54, -280), 1:25 p.m.

1:20 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 35, Dolphins 0. The Bills have no trouble in Miami, rolling to victory as 3½-point road favorites, -190 ML. The game stays under 47½.

1:15 p.m.: FINAL: Panthers 26, Saints 7. The Panthers romp to the outright win as 3-point home underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays under 45½.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 26, Steelers 17. The Raiders win outright as 5-point road underdogs, +190 ML. The game stays under 47.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Broncos 23, Jaguars 13. The Broncos cover as 6-point road favorites, -260 ML. The game stays under 45.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 17, Eagles 11. The 49ers cover as 3-point road favorites, -150 ML. The game stays well under 49.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 31, Texans 21. The Texans cover as 13½-point road underdogs, but the Browns win outright at -800 ML. The game goes over 48½.

1:07 p.m.: The Raiders clinch it. Carlson makes a 45-yard field goal, and the Raiders lead 26-17 with 20 seconds left.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 25, Jets 6. The Patriots cover as 5½-point road favorites, -240 ML. The game stays under 43.

1:02 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 20, Bengals 17. The Bears build a big lead and hang on to cover as 1½-point home favorites, -125 ML. The game stays under 44½.

1:01 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Vikings (+170) at Cardinals (-4, 51, -190), 1:05 p.m.

— Falcons (+550) at Buccaneers (-12½, 51½, -800), 1:05 p.m.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 27, Colts 24. The Colts cover as 4-point home underdogs, but the Rams win outright at -210 ML. The game goes over 48.

12:57 p.m.: It’s not over in Pittsburgh. The Steelers kick a field goal to cut the Raiders’ lead to 23-17 with 3:42 to play.

12:51 p.m.: The Rams intercept Jacob Eason (in for an injured Carson Wentz), and that should do it. The Rams lead 27-24 at the two-minute warning. Colts +4 backers still headed to the window unless something strange happens.

12:48 p.m.: The Rams kick a field goal to take a 27-24 lead on the Colts with 2:23 to play, but Indianapolis is stil in position to cover +4. The Rams are -375 on the live line (Colts +285).

12:46 p.m.: The Bengals take advantage of a Justin Fields interception. Tee Higgins catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Bengals cut the Bears’ lead to 20-17 with 3:39 to play.

12:40 p.m.: Ruggs was +390 to score a TD and he is well over his yardage prop of 36½ receiving yards. Carr is over on everything — 23½ completions (27), 35½ attempts (36), 268½ passing yards (357), longest completion 37½ yards (61), 1½ TD passes (2).

12:38 p.m.: The Raiders answer in a big way. Henry Ruggs catches a 61-yard TD pass, and the Raiders extend their lead to 23-14 on the Steelers with 9:35 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -600 on the live line (Steelers +420).

12:36 p.m.: The Colts kick a field goal to tie the Rams at 24 with 7:22 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -210 on the live line (Colts +168).

12:31 p.m.: Harris was -120 to score a TD.

12:30 p.m.: The Steelers get back in the game. Najee Harris scores on a 25-yard catch-and-run, and the Steelers cut the Raiders’ lead to 16-14 with 11:15 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -164 on the live line (Steelers +134).

12:28 p.m.: The Rams quickly retake the lead over the Colts at 24-21.

12:21 p.m.: The Colts get a TD off a deflected punt snap and have taken a 21-17 lead on the Rams with 14:12 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts are -150 on the live line (Rams +122)

12:19 p.m.: The Raiders punt, and the Steelers have the ball back trailing 16-7 with 12:56 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -450 on the live line (Steelers +330), spread -5½, total 33½.

12:13 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Raiders 16, Steelers 7. The Raiders are -600 on the live line (Steelers +420), spread -7½, total 35½.

12:12 p.m.: Carr is back in the game and appears to be OK.

12:09 p.m.: The Raiders force a punt and have the ball back leading 16-7 late in the third quarter.

12:06 p.m.: The Bills are in control in Miami, leading 21-0 with 11:48 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -10,000 on the live line (Dolphins +2,200), spread -21½, total 38½.

11:58 a.m.: Moreau was 9-1 to score a TD.

11:57 a.m.: Good news, bad news for the Raiders. They score, but Derek Carr was shaken up on the play. He did walk off the field under his own power.

11:56 a.m.: The Raiders extend their lead. Foster Moreau catches a 9-yard TD pass, and the Raiders lead the Steelers 16-7 with 5:02 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -340 on the live line (Steelers +245), spread -5½, total 38½.

11:47 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Rams -2, total 23

Bengals -1½, total 21

Browns -6, total 24

Steelers -3, total 24½

Patriots -½, total 20½

Saints -4, total 23½

Eagles -1, total 24

Broncos -3, total 22

Bills -2½, total 21½

11:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 14, Dolphins 0. First-half winners: Bills -2½, under 23½.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 10, Jaguars 7. First-half winners: Jaguars +3½, under 21½.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 17, Saints 0. First-half winners: Panthers +1½, under 22½, Panthers +120 ML.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 7, Eagles 3. First-half winners: 49ers -2, under 23½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 13, Jets 3. First-half winners: Patriots -3, under 21.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 9, Steelers 7. First-half winners: Raiders +3, under 23, Raiders +170 ML.

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 14, Texans 14. First-half winners: Texans +7, over 24.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 7, Bengals 0. First-half winners: Bears -½, under 21½.

11:20 a.m.: The Raiders tak the lead at 9-7 on another Daniel Carlson field goal. Two seconds left in the half.

11:13 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 10, Colts 6. First-half winners: Rams -3, under 24.

10:59 a.m.: Smith-Schuster was +950 to score the first TD at Boyd Gaming and 8-1 at the Westgate.

10:58 a.m.: The Steelers take the lead. JuJu Smith-Schuster scores on a 3-yard TD run, and the Steelers lead the Raiders 7-6 with 6:25 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are -210 on the live line (Raiders +168), spread -3½, total 41½.

10:50 a.m.: The Raiders add another field goal and extend their lead to 6-0 with 9:34 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -128 on the live line (Steelers +104).

10:41 a.m.: First TD prop winners (adding as they appear):

Saints-Panthers: Carolina WR Brandon Zylstra (37-1)

Broncos-Jaguars: Jacksonville WR Marvin Jones Jr. (11-1)

Patriots-Jets: New England RB James White (13-1)

Rams-Colts: Los Angeles WR Cooper Kupp (+850)

Bills-Dolphins: Buffalo RB Devin Singletary (14-1)

Texans-Browns: Cleveland FB Andy Janovich (no odds listed)

Bengals-Bears: Chicago WR Allen Robinson (8-1)

Raiders-Steelers: Pittsburgh WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (+950)

49ers-Eagles: San Francisco WR Jauan Jennings (65-1)

10:34 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Raiders 3, Steelers 0. First-quarter winners: Raiders +1, under 9½, Raiders +155 ML.

10:26 a.m.: The Raiders score first on a 46-yard field goal. The Steelers are still favored at -154 on the live line (Raiders +126), spread -2½, total 41½.

10:25 a.m.: The Bills have jumped on the Dolphins, taking a 14-0 lead wit 7:02 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -1,300 on the live line (Dolphins +730), spread -17½, total 55½.

10:22 a.m.: Ben Roethlisberger throws an interception, and the Raiders are set up in Steeler territory. Roethlisberger was -110 to throw a pick. No score in the game with five minutes left in the first quarter.

10:18 a.m.: The Rams stop the Colts on fourth-and-goal at the 1, then drive for their own TD. Cooper Kupp catches a 16-yard TD pass, and the Rams lead 7-0 with 3:18 left in the first quarter. Kupp was +850 to score the first TD. The Rams are -500 on the live line (Colts +360), spread -9½, total 46½.

10:07 a.m.: Brandon Zylstra catches a 20-yard TD pass, and the Panthers lead the Saints 7-0 with 12:00 left in the first quarter. Zylstra was 37-1 to score the first TD of the game.

10:05 a.m.: Here are some props we’ll be tracking for Raiders-Steelers:

Team totals: Raiders 19½ (over -120), Steelers 26½

Alternate spreads: Raiders -3½ (+330), Steelers -10½ (+200)

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -170/no +150); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 40½ yards; game will go to overtime (yes +1,100/no -2,500); will be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +240/no -280); will be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); both teams will make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +100/no -120); will be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +240/no -280); a team will score three straight times (yes -180/no +160); will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -330/no +270); the game will be tied again after 0-0 (yes +100/no -120).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions, 35½ attempts, 268½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -120), will throw an interception (yes -120/no +100); Darren Waller 75½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -130), will score a TD (yes +125/no -145); Henry Ruggs 36½ receiving yards; Bryan Edwards 39½ receiving yards; Hunter Renfrow 41½ receiving yards.

Steelers props: Ben Roethlisberger 24½ completions, 36½ attempts, 27o½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -160), will throw an interception (-110); Najee Harris 77½ rushing yards; JuJu Smith-Schuster 52½ receiving yards; Diontae Johnson 62½ receiving yards; Chase Claypool 49½ receiving yards.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Bengals (+105) at Bears (-1½, 44½, -125), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+550) at Browns (-13½, 48½, -800), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-4, 48, -210) at Colts (+180), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-3½, 47½, -190) at Dolphins (+170), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (-5½, 43, -240) at Jets (+200), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-3 +100, 49, -150) at Eagles (+130), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+190) at Steelers (-5, 47, -220), 10 a.m.

— Saints (-3 +100, 45½, -150) at Panthers (+130), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (-6, 45, -260) at Jaguars (+220), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Raiders from +6 to +5

Saints-Panthers total from 44½ to 45½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— Bengals (+105) at Bears (-1½, 44½, -125), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+550) at Browns (-13½, 48½, -800), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-4, 48, -210) at Colts (+180), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-3½, 47½, -190) at Dolphins (+170), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (-5½, 43, -240) at Jets (+200), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-3 +100, 49, -150) at Eagles (+130), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+190) at Steelers (-5, 47, -220), 10 a.m.

— Saints (-3 +100, 45½, -150) at Panthers (+130), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (-6, 45, -260) at Jaguars (+220), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (+170) at Cardinals (-4, 51, -190), 1:05 p.m.

— Falcons (+550) at Buccaneers (-12½, 51½, -800), 1:05 p.m.

— Cowboys (+145) at Chargers (-3, 55, -165), 1:25 p.m.

— Titans (+240) at Seahawks (-6½, 54, -280), 1:25 p.m.

— Chiefs (-4, 53½, -190) at Ravens (+170), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.