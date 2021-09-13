NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Final Ravens-Raiders prop grades

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders’ season opener against the Ravens. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) embraces Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) after Jacobs scored a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Baltimore Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams (34) scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) grabs Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (28) scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Welcome to the start of the Raiders’ seasonx.

The Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday in the first regular-season game with fans at Allegiant Stadium. The Ravens are 3½-point favorites with a total of 50½.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

9:20 p.m.: That’s it for tonight. What a crazy game. The live line moved from Ravens -1,100 after the go-ahead field goal in regulation to Ravens -134 before the coin flip in OT to Raiders -115 after they won the coin flip to Raiders -1,100 on the goal line to Ravens -280 after the interception to Raiders -3,000 after the fumble before the game-ending TD.

The Raiders defeat the Ravens 33-27 in overtime to make underdogs 12-4 in Week 1 with nine outright upsets.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Saturday for college football.

9:10 p.m.: Final Ravens-Raiders prop grades:

Team totals: Raiders over 23½, Ravens under 27½.

Alternate spreads: Raiders -3½ (+250) (covering on OT touchdown instead of field goal).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (-175); Ravens will score first (-115); largest lead under 14½ points (Ravens by 14); longest TD under 42½ yards (35); shortest TD over 1½ yards (2 yards, +140); will go to overtime (+1,000); won’t be a defensive or special teams TD (-340); won’t be a successful 2-point conversion (-330); both teams will make 33-yard or longer field goals (-110); a team won’t score three straight times (+175); will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (-350); game will be tied again after 0-0 (-110); total made field goals by both teams over 3½ (4, with two in the final minute of regulation, +120); longest made field goal over 47 yards (55); won’t be a scoreless quarter (-405).

Raiders props: Derek Carr over 24½ completions (34), over 34½ attempts (56), over 265½ passing yards (435), longest competion under 37½ yards (37), over 1½ TD passes (2, with OT TD, -130), will throw an interception (+125, on goal line in OT), over 5½ rushing yards (6); Darren Waller over 68½ receiving yards (105), over 6½ receptions (10, +110), longest reception over 23½ yards (24), will score a TD (+110); Henry Ruggs over 44½ receiving yards (46), won’t score a TD (-290); Bryan Edwards over 41½ receiving yards (81), won’t score a TD (-350, a yard short in OT); Hunter Renfrow over 37½ receiving yards (70), won’t score a TD (-445).

Ravens props: Lamar Jackson over 18½ completions (19), over 28½ attempts (30), over 212½ passing yards (235), longest completion over 37½ yards (49), under 1½ TD passes (1), won’t throw an interception (-145), over 73½ rushing yards (86), won’t score a TD (+100), won’t rush for more yards than all other Ravens combined (others +120, 103-86); Marquise Brown over 52½ receiving yards (69), will score a TD (+175); Sammy Watkins over 36½ receiving yards (96), won’t score a TD (-330); Mark Andrews under 58½ receiving yards (20), won’t score a TD (-145).

8:54 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 33, Ravens 27 (OT). Zay Jones catches a 31-yard TD pass, and the Raiders win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +140 ML. The game goes over 50½ with a flurry in the fourth quarter.

8:52 p.m.: The Raiders force a fumble in Raven territory and are -3,000 on the live line (Ravens +1,120).

8:47 p.m.: The Raiders throw an intereption on the goal line. The Ravens are -280 on the live line.

8:35 p.m.: The Raiders are favored at -115 after winning the coin flip (Ravens -105). First time all game Raiders are favored.

8:31 p.m.: OVERTIME. Regulation ends tied at 27. The Ravens are favored at -134 on the live line (Raiders +110).

8:30 p.m.: No quit in the Raiders. Carlson hits a 55-yard field goal, and the game is tied at 27 with two seconds left.

8:26 p.m.: The Ravens lead. Justin Tucker hits a 47-yard field goal with 37 seconds left to put the Ravens in front 27-24. The Ravens are -1,100 on the live line (Raiders +650).

8:19 p.m.: Under bettors are shaking their heads. After the game was played at an under pace all game, this flurry of scores has virtually clinched that the total will go over 50½. (Only a tie or a safety keeps it under). The Raiders have gone just over their team total of 23½.

8:18 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Ravens face second-and-10 at their 35 and are -225 on the live line (Raiders +180).

8:14 p.m.: Waller was +110 to score a TD. He has easily gone over all his props tonight.

8:13 p.m.: The Raiders tie it again. Darren Waller catches a 10-yard TD pass, and the Raiders tie the Ravens at 24 with 3:44 left in the fourth quarter. The Ravens are -215 on the live line (Raiders +172)

8:12 p.m.: Henry Ruggs hadn’t made a catch all night, but he has two on this drive for 46 yards to go over his prop total of 44½.

8:05 p.m.: Murray was +420 to score a TD at any point.

8:04 p.m.: Danger time for the Raiders — and Raiders bettors. Latavius Murray runs for an 8-yard TD, and the Ravens lead 24-17 with 6:04 to play. The Ravens are -550 on the live line (Raiders +390). Baltimore is also in position to cover all the numbers that were available this week, from -3 to -4½.

7:53 p.m.: Tie game. Jacobs scores on a 15-yard TD run, and the Raiders tie the Ravens at 17 with 9:18 left in the fourth quarter. The Ravens are -168 on the live line (Raiders +136).

7:49 p.m.: This could be the drive for the Raiders. They have first down at the Ravens 31, trailing 17-10 with 10:05 left in the fourth quarter. The Ravens are -260 on the live line (Raiders +210).

7:46 p.m.: The Raiders force a Lamar Jackson fumble and have the ball back in Raven territory.

7:44 p.m.: The Raiders have to punt after a bad sack. Ravens still lead 17-10 with 13:23 to play.

7:37 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Ravens 17, Raiders 10. The Ravens will punt to begin the fourth quarter.

7:30 p.m.: The Raiders are stopped on fourth-and-1 at the Baltimore 13. The Ravens lead 17-10 with 3:20 left in the third quarter and are -500 on the live line (Raiders +360), spread -6½, total 41½.

7:20 p.m.: Both teams will kick 33-yard or longer field goals cashes at -110.

7:19 p.m.: The Ravens settle for a 40-yard field goal and extend their lead to 17-10 with 8:24 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -340 on the live line (Raiders +260), spread -6½, total 46½.

7:12 p.m.: A questionable penalty wipes out a Raiders first down. They have to punt, and the Ravens return the ball to the Raider 36. The Ravens are -500 on the live line (Raiders +360), spread -6½, total 47½.

7:05 p.m.: The Raiders force a punt to open the second half and have the ball back at their 7 trailing the Ravens 14-10 with 13:10 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -290 on the live line (Raiders +225), spread -4½, total 47½.

6:59 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Ravens receive the kickoff.

6:48 p.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -1½, total 24.

6:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 14, Raiders 10. First-half winners: Ravens -1½, under 24½.

6:46 p.m.: Daniel Carlson kicks a 34-yard field goal on the final play of the half, and the Raiders cut the Ravens’ lead to 14-10.

6:37 p.m.: The Raiders stop the Ravens on fourth-and-1 and have the ball back with 1:09 until halftime.

6:30 p.m.: Two-minute warning. Ravens have the ball in Raider territory, threatening to add to a 14-7 lead.

6:25 p.m.: No props were available on Jacobs with his status in question before the game.

6:23 p.m.: The Raiders answer. Josh Jacobs scores on a 2-yard run, and the Raiders cut the Ravens’ lead to 14-7 with 4:14 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -450 on the live line (Raiders +330), spread -7½, total 49½.

6:12 p.m.: Brown was +175 to score a TD.

6:11 p.m.: The Raiders are in trouble. Marquise Brown catches a 10-yard TD pass, and the Ravens lead 14-0 with 8:52 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -1,000 on the live line (Raiders +610), spread -13½, total 46½.

6:05 p.m.: Another punt from the Raiders. The Ravens lead 7-0 with 11:30 left in the second quarter and are up to -600 on the live line (Raiders +420), spread -9½, total 42½.

6:01 p.m.: Under bettors dream so far. The Ravens punt, and the Raiders have it back with 14:09 left in the second quarter with Baltimore leading 7-0.

5:56 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Ravens 7, Raiders 0. First-quarter winners: Ravens -½ (+125), under 10 (-130).

5:49 p.m.: Williams was 10-1 at Boyd Gaming to score the first TD, +875 at Circa and 8-1 at the Westgate. Ravens score first at -115. First score will be a TD cashes at -175.

5:48 p.m.: The Ravens score first. Ty’Son Williams runs 35 yards for a TD on fourth-and-1, and the Ravens lead 7-0 with 1:53 left in the first quarter. The Ravens are -350 on the live line (Raiders +265), spread -7½, total 46½.

5:43 p.m.: The live total is already down to 43½ in a scorless game, seven points below the closing line of 50½.

5:42 p.m.: The Raiders go three-and-out, and the Ravens have the ball at their 35 with 4:46 left in the first quarter. The Ravens are -210 on the live line (Raiders +168), spread -3½, total 43½.

5:36 p.m.: The Raiders force a punt with a sack of Lamar Jackson. The game remains scoreless with 5:14 left in the first quarter. The Ravens are -162 on the live line (Raiders +132), spread -2½, total 43½.

5:26 p.m.: A nice drive by the Raiders gets derailed by a penalty, a drop and a shotgun snap when Derek Carr isn’t looking. The Ravens have the ball at their 8 with 10:29 left in the first quarter. The Ravens are -178 on the live line (Raiders +144), spread -3½, total 47½.

5:19 p.m.: No prop bets available for Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota, but he surely would have hit his rushing prop with a 31-yard gain on third-and-1.

5:16 p.m.: The game is underway. The Raiders receive the kickoff.

5:10 p.m.: Line slips to 3 right as the game is getting ready to kick off:

— Ravens (-3, 50½, -160) at Raiders (+140), 5:15 p.m.

4:55 p.m.: Here are a few more props from Circa Sports:

General props: Which team will score first (Ravens -115/Raiders -105); shortest TD 1½ yards (under -160); total made field goals by both teams 3½ (under -140); longest made field goal 47 yards; will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +330/no -405).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 5½ rushing yards; will Henry Ruggs score a TD (yes +245/no -290); will Bryan Edwards score a TD (yes +290/no -350); Hunter Renfrow 37½ receiving yards, will Renfrow score a TD (yes +360/no -445).

Ravens props: Will Lamar Jackson rush for more yards than all other Ravens combined (Jackson -140/others +120); Marquise Brown 52½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +175/no -200); Sammy Watkins 36½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +275/no -330); Mark Andrews 58½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +125/no -145).

4:50 p.m.: Bettors are all over the Raiders. The consensus line has dropped from Ravens -4½ earlier in the week to -3½ now.

Sportsbook directors confirmed that the house will need Baltimore tonight.

4:45 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking tonight (lines from Westgate SuperBook):

Team totals: Ravens 27½, Raiders 23½.

Alternate spreads: Ravens -10½ (+235), Raiders -3½ (+250).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -175/no +155); largest lead over/under 14½ points; longest TD over/under 42½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +280/no -340); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes -110/no -110); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +220/no -260); will either team score three straight times (yes -200/no +175); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350/no +290); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -110/no -110).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions, 34½ attempts, 265½ passing yards, longest competion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130), will throw an interceptin (yes +125/no -145); Darren Waller 68½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -130), longest reception 23½ yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Henry Ruggs 44½ receiving yards; Bryan Edwards 41½ receiving yards.

Ravens props: Lamar Jackson 18½ completions, 28½ attempts, 212½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes +125/no -145), 73½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes -120/no +100).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.