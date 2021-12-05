NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Final Washington-Raiders prop grades

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 13 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Washington Football Team at the Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers at the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Denver Broncos at the Kansas City Chiefs in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

4:38 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 30, 49ers 23. The Seahawks stop fourth-and-goal at the 3 in the final seconds to win outright as 2½-point home underdogs, +125 ML. The game goes over 44½.

4:34 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 20, Ravens 19. The Steelers win outright as 4-point home underdogs, +170 ML. The game stays under 44. The Ravens made Steelers and under bettors very happy by going for the 2-point conversion with 12 seconds left instead of tying the game and forcing overtime.

4:33 p.m.: The Steelers are going to survive. The Ravens score with 12 seconds left to cut the lead to 20-19 but fail on a 2-point conversion to win the game.

4:23 p.m.: The Steelers take the lead. Diontae Johnson catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Steelers lead the Ravens 20-13 with 1:48 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good).

4:15 p.m.: Final Washington-Raiders prop grades:

Team totals: Raiders under 24½ (15), Washington under 23½ (17).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes, -170); largest lead under 14½ points (8); longest TD under 40½ yards (7); will the game go to overtime (no, -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -290); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (no, -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes, +110, made on the final play); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes, +260); will either team score three straight times (no, +170); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -360); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (no, -120).

Raiders props: Derek Carr over 24½ completions (28, +105), over 35½ attempts (38), under 275½ passing yards (249), longest completion under 37½ yards (34), under 1½ TD passes (0, +120), will throw an interception (no, -110), over 6½ rushing yards (24); Josh Jacobs under 52½ rushing yards (52); Hunter Renfrow over 62½ receiving yards (102), over 6½ receptions (9, +120), will score a TD (no, -180); Daniel Carlson over 6½ kicking points (9).

Washington props: Taylor Heinicke over 22½ completions (23), under 33½ attempts (30), under 250½ passing yards (196), longest completion under 36½ yards (35), over 1½ TD passes (2), will throw an interception (yes, -130), under 16½ rushing yards (10); Antonio Gibson over 71½ rushing yards (88); Terry McLaurin under 64½ receiving yards (22), under 5½ receptions (3, -135), will score a TD (no, -180); Brian Johnson under 6½ kicking points (5).

4:06 p.m.: FINAL: Washington 17, Raiders 15. Washington kicks a 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds left to win outright as a 1½-point underdog, +105 ML. The game stays under 47½.

4:01 p.m.: Washington kicks a 48-yard field goal to take a 17-15 lead on the Raiders with 37 seconds left. Washington is -375 on the live line (Raiders +275).

3:58 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 37, Jaguars 7. The Rams cover as 14-point home favorites, -900 ML. The game stays under 48.

3:53 p.m.: The Ravens extend their lead to 13-9 with 11:51 left in the fourth quarter. The Ravens are -325 on the live line (Steelers +245).

3:51 p.m.: With his third field goal, Carlson hits his prop for over 6½ kicking points.

3:50 p.m.: The Raiders take a 15-14 lead on a 37-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson with 2:22 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -164 on the live line (Washington +130).

3:46 p.m.: The Steelers break through for a TD but miss the extra point, allowing the Ravens to stay in front 10-9 with 14:01 left in the fourth quarter. The Ravens are -220 on the live line (Steelers +172), spread -2½, total 28½.

3:42 p.m.: Washington’s Taylor Heinicke was -130 to throw an interception.

3:41 p.m.: The Raiders have their shot after getting an interception with 6:49 left in the fourth quarter. Washington is -120 on the live line (Raiders -104).

3:30 p.m.: The Raiders answer but still trail. Josh Jacobs scores on a 1-yard run, but a missed 2-point conversion leaves Washington in front 14-12 with 10:57 left in the fourth quarter. Washington is -182 on the live line (Raiders +144), total 33½.

3:28 p.m.: Seattle gets the points right back with a safety to tie the 49ers at 23. The 49ers are -128 on the live line (Seahawks -102).

3:24 p.m.: Big swing in Seattle. The Seahawks had Gerald Everett wide open for a TD, but he bobbled the ball and batted it up in the air, and the 49ers swooped in for the interception to maintain a 23-21 lead with 11:54 left in the third quarter. The 49ers are -198 on the live line (Seahawks +156), spread -3½, total 63½.

3:19 p.m.: Washington extends the lead. Antonio Gibson catches a 4-yard TD pass, and Washington leads the Raiders 14-6 with 13:38 left in the fourth quarter. Washington is -430 on the live line (Raiders +310), spread -5½, total 30½.

3:15 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Washington 7, Raiders 6. Washington has first-and-goal at the Raiders 9 when the fourth quarter begins.

3:07 p.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -1, total 21½.

3:05 p.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 23, Seahawks 21. First-half winners: 49ers -½, over 22½.

3:04 p.m.: Carlson hits a 38-yard field goal, and the Raiders cut Washington’s lead to 7-6 with 4:52 left in the third quarter. Washington is -150 on the live line (Raiders +120), spread -1½, total 28½.

2:57 p.m.: Still a defensive struggle in Las Vegas. Washington punts, and the Raiders have the ball back, trailing 7-3 with 8:18 left in the third quarter. Washington is -205 on the live line (Raiders +162), spread -3½, total 27½.

2:47 p.m.: The second half of Washington-Raiders is underway.

2:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -2½, total 21.

2:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 7, Steelers 3. First-half winners: Ravens -3, under 21½.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Rams -6, total 23.

2:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 16, Jaguars 7. First-half winners: Rams -8, under 24. The Rams kicked a 37-yard field goal with 19 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

2:32 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -1, total 23.

2:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 7, Raiders 3. First-half winners: Washington +½, under 23½, Washington +105 ML.

2:28 p.m.: The Raiders get on the board with a 52-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson, cutting Washington’s lead to 7-3 with four seconds left in the second quarter.

2:11 p.m.: First TD scored prop results in afternoon games:

Jaguars-Rams: Los Angeles RB Sony Michel (+460)

Washington-Raiders: Washington TE Logan Thomas (12-1)

49ers-Seahawks: Seattle special teams/defense on a fake punt run (28-1)

Ravens-Steelers: Baltimore RB Devonta Freeman (+750)

2:10 p.m.: At last, a score in Pittsburgh. Devonta Freeman scores on a 3-yard yard, and the Ravens lead the Steelers 7-0 with 8:37 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -410 on the live line (Steelers +300), spread -7½, total 36½.

1:59 p.m.: Slow going at Allegiant Stadium. Washington leads 7-0 and has the ball back with 7:46 left in the second quarter. Washington is -215 on the live line (Raiders +168), spread -3½, total 37½.

1:44 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Washington 7, Raiders 0. Washington is -210 on the live line (Raiders +164), spread -4½, total 44½.

1:38 p.m.: The Seattle special teams/defense was 28-1 to score the first TD.

1:37 p.m.: Now that’s a fake punt. Travis Homer runs 73 yards for a TD on a fake punt, and the Seahawks lead the 49ers 7-0 with 13:11 left in the first quarter. The Seahawks are -128 on the live line (49ers +102), spread -1½, total 50½.

1:25 p.m.: Logan Thomas caught a 7-yard TD pass to open the scoring for Washington. He was 14-1 at the Westgate SuperBook and 12-1 at Boyd Gaming to score the first TD.

1:24 p.m.: Bad start for the Raiders. Washington leads 7-0 and has the ball back with 6:14 left in the first quarter. Washington is -176 on the live line (Raiders +140), spread -3½, total 47½.

1:23 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 41, Bengals 22. The Chargers win outright as 2½-point road underdogs, +125 ML. The game goes over 50.

1:21 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Ravens (-4, 44, -190) at Steelers (+170), 1:25 p.m.

— 49ers (-2½, 44½, -145) at Seahawks (+125), 1:25 p.m.

1:15 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 33, Jets 18. The Eagles cover as 5-point road favorites, -210 ML. The game goes over 44.

1:13 p.m: FINAL: Cardinals 33, Bears 22. The Cardinals cover as 8-point road favorites, -370 ML. The game goes over 43.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 29, Vikings 27. Amon-Ra St. Brown catches an 11-yard TD on the final play, and the Lions earn their first victory of the season as 7-point home underdogs, +260 ML. The game goes over 47.

1:08 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: The Bucs were not covering -10½ the entire game until a field goal with 1:49 to play. The Falcons then drove the field and were stopped on the Tampa Bay 7-yard line.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 30, Falcons 17. The Buccaneers kick a field goal with 1:49 left to cover as 10½-point road favorites, -550 ML. The game stays under 50½.

— Buccaneers (-10½, 50½, -550) at Falcons (+425), 10 a.m.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 20, Giants 9. The Dolphins cover as 7-point home favorites, -310 ML. The game stays under 40.

1:02 p.m.: More heartbreak for the Lions. Justin Jefferson catches a 3-yard TD pass with 1:50 left, and the Vikings lead 27-23. The Vikings are -1,350 on the live line (Lions +700).

1:01 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Washington (+105) at Raiders (-1½, 47½, -125), 1:05 p.m.

— Jaguars (+600) at Rams (-14, 48, -900), 1:05 p.m.

12:58 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 31, Texans 0. The Colts roll as 10½-point road favorites, -500 ML. The game stays under 45½.

12:46 p.m.: The Chargers have put away the Bengals, extending the lead to 38-22 with 10:49 to play.

12:36 p.m.: The Chargers stop the bleeding on defense with a 61-yard fumble return for a TD. The Chargers lead the Bengals 31-22 with 13:43 left in the fourth quarter and are -460 on the live line (Bengals +330), spread -5½, total 65½.

12:34 p.m.: The Vikings draw closer. K.J. Osborn catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Vikings cut the Lions’ lead to 23-21 with 11:57 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try failed). The Vikings are favored at -116 on the live line (Lions -108).

12:21 p.m.: The Lions get a 49-yard field goal to push their lead back to eight at 23-15 with 1:56 left in the third quarter. The Lions are -160 on the live line (Vikings +128), spread -2½, total 52½.

12:13 p.m.: The Bengals get even closer, cutting the Chargers’ lead to 24-22 with 7:10 left in the third quarter (2-point try failed). The Chargers are -164 on the live line (Bengals +130), spread -2½, total 63½.

12:12 p.m.: The Vikings are rallying. Minnesota cuts the Lions’ lead to 20-15 with 6:13 left in the third quarter (2-point try failed). The Vikings are favored again at -124 on the live line (Lions +100).

12:01 p.m.: The Bengals are on the comeback trail. They cut the Chargers’ lead to 24-16 with 9:53 left in the third quarter after Los Angeles led 24-0 in the first half. The Chargers are -320 on the live line (Bengals +240), spread -5½, total 60½.

11:59 a.m.: The Vikings kick a field goal to cut the Lions’ lead to 20-9 with 9:26 left in the third quarter. The Lions are -275 on the live line (Vikings +210), spread -5½, total 49½.

11:37 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -5, total 26.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 24, Bengals 13. First-half winners: Chargers +1, over 24.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Vikings -8½, total 25½.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 20, Vikings 6. First-half winners: Lions +4, over 23½, Lions +180 ML. The Lions kicked a 41-yard field goal with six seconds left to put the first-half total over.

11:30 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Cardinals -4, total 20½

Bucs -4, total 26

Colts -4½, total 21

Eagles -1½, total 23½

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 21, Bears 7. First-half winners: Cardinals -4, over 21.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 14, Texans 0. First-half winners: Colts -6½, under 23.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 24, Jets 18. First-half winners: Eagles -3, over 21½. The Jets missed two extra points and a 2-point conversion to help the Eagles cover the first-half spread.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 20, Falcons 17. First-half winners: Falcons +6½, over 25½. Tom Brady threw an interception for a TD in the final seconds, allowing the Falcons to cover the first-half spread.

11:21 a.m.: Second-half line: Dolphins -3, total 19½.

11:19 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 10, Giants 3. First-half winners: Dolphins -3½, under 20.

11:14 a.m.: First TD scored prop results in morning games:

Eagles-Jets: New York WR Elijah Moore (10-1)

Chargers-Bengals: Los Angeles WR Keenan Allen (11-1)

Cardinals-Bears: Arizona WR DeAndre Hopkins (8-1)

Buccaneers-Falcons: Tampa Bay RB Leonard Fournette (+470)

Colts-Texans: Indianapolis RB Jonathan Taylor (+290)

Vikings-Lions: Detroit TE T.J. Hockenson (13-1)

Giants-Dolphins: Miami WR Mack Hollins (55-1)

10:59 a.m.: It’s a romp for the Chargers, who lead the Bengals 24-0 in the second quarter. The Chargers are -2,000 on the live line (Bengals +870), spread -17½, total 57½.

10:58 a.m.: The Lions have come to play. Brock Wright catches a 23-yard TD pass, and the Lions lead the Vikings 14-6 with 9:45 left in the second quarter. The winless Lions are slightly favored now at -118 on the live line (Vikings -106), spread -1½, total 51½.

10:53 a.m.: The Jets lead but can’t be completely satisfied. New York missed the extra point after its first two TDs, then missed a 2-point conversion after its third score. The Jets lead the Eagles 18-14 with 9:22 left in the second quarter, but the Eagles are favored at -158 on the live line (Jets +128), spread -2½, total 63½.

10:31 a.m.: The Chargers are rolling. Keenan Allen catches an 8-yard TD, his second score of the day, and the Chargers extend their lead to 16-0 over the Bengals with 1:34 left in the first quarter. The Chargers are -430 on the live line (Bengals +310), spread -8½, total 55½.

10:19 a.m.: The Chargers extend their lead to 9-0 over the Bengals with 6:28 left in the first quarter. The Chargers are -172 on the live line (Bengals +136), spread -3½, total 52½.

10:08 a.m.: The Chargers go for it on fourth-and-goal and cash in to take a 6-0 lead on the Bengals with 11:31 left in the first quarter. The Chargers are -130 on the live line (Bengals +106), spread -2½, total 52½.

10:06 a.m.: The Jets score the first TD of the day on a 3-yard pass to Elijah Moore. They lead the Eagles 6-0 with 12:42 left in the first quarter (extra point missed). Philadelphia is -135 on the live line (New York +108), spread -1½, total 49½.

9:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Buccaneers (-10½, 50½, -550) at Falcons (+425), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (-8, 43, -370) at Bears (+310), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+125) at Bengals (-2½ -120, 50, -145), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-7, 47, -310) at Lions (+260), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+260) at Dolphins (-7 +100, 40, -310), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-5, 44, -210) at Jets (+180), 10 a.m.

— Colts (-10½, 45½, -500) at Texans (+400), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Cardinals-Bears total from 42 to 43

Colts-Texans total from 44½ to 45½

Rams from -12½ to -14

49ers-Seahawks total from 45½ to 44½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Buccaneers (-10½, 50½, -550) at Falcons (+425), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (-8, 43, -370) at Bears (+310), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+125) at Bengals (-2½ -120, 50, -145), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-7, 47, -310) at Lions (+260), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+260) at Dolphins (-7 +100, 40, -310), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-5, 44, -210) at Jets (+180), 10 a.m.

— Colts (-10½, 45½, -500) at Texans (+400), 10 a.m.

— Washington (+105) at Raiders (-1½, 47½, -125), 1:05 p.m.

— Jaguars (+600) at Rams (-14, 48, -900), 1:05 p.m.

— Ravens (-4, 44, -190) at Steelers (+170), 1:25 p.m.

— 49ers (-2½, 44½, -145) at Seahawks (+125), 1:25 p.m.

— Broncos (+300) at Chiefs (-8½, 46½, -360), 5:20 p.m.

