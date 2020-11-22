NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 11 betting action

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, tries to elude New England Patriots defensive end John Simon in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Titans at the Ravens, the Packers at the Colts, and the Chiefs at the Raiders in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:45 a.m.: The Falcons kick a field goal to take a 6-3 lead on the Saints with 13:56 left in the second quarter. The Saints are -142 on the live line (Falcons +116), spread -2½, total 45½.

10:39 a.m.: The Eagles made a goal-line stand and moved to midfield — then Carson Wentz threw an interception that was returned 50 yards for a TD. The Browns lead the Eagles 7-0 with 13:35 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -265 on the live line (Eagles +210), spread -5½, total 40½.

10:26 a.m.: The Patriots scored, and the Texans responded. The teams are tied at 7 with 3:36 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are -176 on the live line (Texans +142), spread -3½, total 54½.

10:17 a.m.: Smith was 15-1 to score the first TD and 3-1 to score at any point for the Titans.

10:15 a.m.: The Titans score first. Jonnu Smith catches a 1-yard TD, and the Titans lead the Ravens 7-0 with 8:37 left in the first quarter. The game is now even (-110 both sides) on the live line, total 52½.

10:01 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Eagles (+115) at Browns (-2½, 45½, -135), 10 a.m.

Falcons (+160) at Saints (-3½ +100, 49½, -180), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+105) at Washington (-1½, 47½, -125), 10 a.m.

Lions (-3 -120, 47½, -170) at Panthers (+150), 10 a.m.

Steelers (-10½, 47½, -550) at Jaguars (+425), 10 a.m.

Titans (+210) at Ravens (-6, 50½, -250), 10 a.m.

Patriots (-2½ -120, 49½, -145) at Texans (+125), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Eagles-Browns total from 47 to 45½

Steelers-Jaguars total from 46 to 47½

Cowboys-Vikings total from 48½ to 50

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Dolphins (-4, 46, -200) at Broncos (+175), 1:05 p.m.

Jets (+400) at Chargers (-9½, 47½, -500), 1:05 p.m.

Packers (+110) at Colts (-2, 52½, -130), 1:25 p.m.

Cowboys (+290) at Vikings (-7½ +100, 50, -350), 1:25 p.m.

Chiefs (-7½, 56½, -380) at Raiders (+320), 5:20 p.m.

