Betting

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 11 betting action

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2020 - 9:40 am
 
Updated November 22, 2020 - 10:45 am
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, tries to elude New England Patriots defensive ...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, tries to elude New England Patriots defensive end John Simon in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Titans at the Ravens, the Packers at the Colts, and the Chiefs at the Raiders in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:45 a.m.: The Falcons kick a field goal to take a 6-3 lead on the Saints with 13:56 left in the second quarter. The Saints are -142 on the live line (Falcons +116), spread -2½, total 45½.

10:39 a.m.: The Eagles made a goal-line stand and moved to midfield — then Carson Wentz threw an interception that was returned 50 yards for a TD. The Browns lead the Eagles 7-0 with 13:35 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -265 on the live line (Eagles +210), spread -5½, total 40½.

10:26 a.m.: The Patriots scored, and the Texans responded. The teams are tied at 7 with 3:36 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are -176 on the live line (Texans +142), spread -3½, total 54½.

10:17 a.m.: Smith was 15-1 to score the first TD and 3-1 to score at any point for the Titans.

10:15 a.m.: The Titans score first. Jonnu Smith catches a 1-yard TD, and the Titans lead the Ravens 7-0 with 8:37 left in the first quarter. The game is now even (-110 both sides) on the live line, total 52½.

10:01 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Eagles (+115) at Browns (-2½, 45½, -135), 10 a.m.

Falcons (+160) at Saints (-3½ +100, 49½, -180), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+105) at Washington (-1½, 47½, -125), 10 a.m.

Lions (-3 -120, 47½, -170) at Panthers (+150), 10 a.m.

Steelers (-10½, 47½, -550) at Jaguars (+425), 10 a.m.

Titans (+210) at Ravens (-6, 50½, -250), 10 a.m.

Patriots (-2½ -120, 49½, -145) at Texans (+125), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Eagles-Browns total from 47 to 45½

Steelers-Jaguars total from 46 to 47½

Cowboys-Vikings total from 48½ to 50

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Eagles (+115) at Browns (-2½, 45½, -135), 10 a.m.

Falcons (+160) at Saints (-3½ +100, 49½, -180), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+105) at Washington (-1½, 47½, -125), 10 a.m.

Lions (-3 -120, 47½, -170) at Panthers (+150), 10 a.m.

Steelers (-10½, 47½, -550) at Jaguars (+425), 10 a.m.

Titans (+210) at Ravens (-6, 50½, -250), 10 a.m.

Patriots (-2½ -120, 49½, -145) at Texans (+125), 10 a.m.

Dolphins (-4, 46, -200) at Broncos (+175), 1:05 p.m.

Jets (+400) at Chargers (-9½, 47½, -500), 1:05 p.m.

Packers (+110) at Colts (-2, 52½, -130), 1:25 p.m.

Cowboys (+290) at Vikings (-7½ +100, 50, -350), 1:25 p.m.

Chiefs (-7½, 56½, -380) at Raiders (+320), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Datone Jones (95) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patr ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 11
By / RJ

Handicapper Joe D’Amico breaks down the remaining 13 NFL games in Week 11, with analysis, trends and final scores.

Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2), defensive back Brian Branch (14) and defensive b ...
Don’t expect Kentucky to get backdoor cover at Alabama
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

After a week off, the Crimson Tide won’t give up late scores to the Wildcats. Handicapper Christopher Smith also has three more plays for Saturday.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive ends Maxx Crosby (98) and Arden Key (99) pursue Kansas City Chiefs ...
NFL betting trends for Week 11: Chiefs seek revenge vs. Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Chiefs are looking for revenge after a 40-32 home loss Oct. 11. The Raiders are 2-2 ATS at Allegiant Stadium, and the over is 6-2-1 in Las Vegas games this season.