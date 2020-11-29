NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 12 betting action

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Raiders at the Falcons, the Titans at the Colts, the Chiefs at the Buccaneers and the Bears at the Packers in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:24 a.m.: The Colts answer and tie the Titans at 7 with 2:34 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -128 on the live line (Titans +104), spread -2½, total 56½.

10:22 a.m.: The Falcons take a 3-0 lead on the Raiders with 8:26 left in the first quarter. The Raiders are -164 on the live line (Falcons +134), spread -2½, total 50½.

10:15 a.m.: The Raiders are stopped at their 45 on fourth-and-1, and the Falcons take over. The Raiders are -154 on the live line (Falcons +126), spread -2½, total 51½.

10:13 a.m.: The Titans march right down the field on the Colts and take a 7-0 lead with 9:12 left in the first quarter. The Titans are -144 on the live line (Colts +118), spread -2½, total 54½.

10:01 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Raiders (-3½, 53, -175) at Falcons (+155), 10 a.m.

Chargers (+190) at Bills (-4½, 51½, -220), 10 a.m.

Giants (-6½, 45, -280) at Bengals (+240), 10 a.m.

Titans (+125) at Colts (-3 +100, 51, -145), 10 a.m.

Panthers (+125) at Vikings (-3 +100, 50, -145), 10 a.m.

Cardinals (-1, 51, -120) at Patriots (+100), 10 a.m.

Dolphins (-7½, 46, -370) at Jets (+310), 10 a.m.

Browns (-7½, 48, -350) at Jaguars (+290), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Cardinals-Patriots total from 49 to 51

Saints from -14½ to -16½

49ers from +6½ to +5

Bears from +9½ to +8

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

