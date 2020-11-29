56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Betting

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 12 betting action

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2020 - 9:43 am
 
Updated November 29, 2020 - 10:23 am
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws during the first half of an NFL footba ...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Raiders at the Falcons, the Titans at the Colts, the Chiefs at the Buccaneers and the Bears at the Packers in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:24 a.m.: The Colts answer and tie the Titans at 7 with 2:34 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -128 on the live line (Titans +104), spread -2½, total 56½.

10:22 a.m.: The Falcons take a 3-0 lead on the Raiders with 8:26 left in the first quarter. The Raiders are -164 on the live line (Falcons +134), spread -2½, total 50½.

10:15 a.m.: The Raiders are stopped at their 45 on fourth-and-1, and the Falcons take over. The Raiders are -154 on the live line (Falcons +126), spread -2½, total 51½.

10:13 a.m.: The Titans march right down the field on the Colts and take a 7-0 lead with 9:12 left in the first quarter. The Titans are -144 on the live line (Colts +118), spread -2½, total 54½.

10:01 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Raiders (-3½, 53, -175) at Falcons (+155), 10 a.m.

Chargers (+190) at Bills (-4½, 51½, -220), 10 a.m.

Giants (-6½, 45, -280) at Bengals (+240), 10 a.m.

Titans (+125) at Colts (-3 +100, 51, -145), 10 a.m.

Panthers (+125) at Vikings (-3 +100, 50, -145), 10 a.m.

Cardinals (-1, 51, -120) at Patriots (+100), 10 a.m.

Dolphins (-7½, 46, -370) at Jets (+310), 10 a.m.

Browns (-7½, 48, -350) at Jaguars (+290), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Cardinals-Patriots total from 49 to 51

Saints from -14½ to -16½

49ers from +6½ to +5

Bears from +9½ to +8

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Raiders (-3½, 53, -175) at Falcons (+155), 10 a.m.

Chargers (+190) at Bills (-4½, 51½, -220), 10 a.m.

Giants (-6½, 45, -280) at Bengals (+240), 10 a.m.

Titans (+125) at Colts (-3 +100, 51, -145), 10 a.m.

Panthers (+125) at Vikings (-3 +100, 50, -145), 10 a.m.

Cardinals (-1, 51, -120) at Patriots (+100), 10 a.m.

Dolphins (-7½, 46, -370) at Jets (+310), 10 a.m.

Browns (-7½, 48, -350) at Jaguars (+290), 10 a.m.

Saints (-16½, 36½, -1,600) at Broncos (+900), 1:05 p.m.

49ers (+205) at Rams (-5, 44½, -245), 1:05 p.m.

Chiefs (-3½, 56½, -185) at Buccaneers (+165), 1:25 p.m.

Bears (+330) at Packers (-8, 44½, -400), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders, NFL playing more and more by the numbers
Raiders, NFL playing more and more by the numbers
2
Trayvon Mullen vs. Julio Jones a key matchup vs. Falcons
Trayvon Mullen vs. Julio Jones a key matchup vs. Falcons
3
NFL betting breakdown: Week 12
NFL betting breakdown: Week 12
4
Falcons’ Raheem Morris eager to go against mentor Jon Gruden
Falcons’ Raheem Morris eager to go against mentor Jon Gruden
5
Richie Incognito’s injury could signal end of NFL career
Richie Incognito’s injury could signal end of NFL career
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11, center) is upended by Las Vegas Raiders ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 12
By / RJ

Handicapper Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports) breaks down the remaining 14 NFL games in Week 12, with analysis, trends and final scores.

In this Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Matt Co ...
Mike Leach, Lane Kiffin should make Egg Bowl competitive
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Lane Kiffin’s Mississippi offense will score, but this is a decent matchup for a Mississippi State team trending in a positive direction and fired up to play its rival.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) turns the corner around Los Angeles Charger ...
NFL betting trends for Week 12: Raiders solid on road
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Raiders are 4-1 ATS on the road this season and have covered five of their last six games. The over is 7-2-1 in Las Vegas games this season.

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) is tackled by Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker Ma ...
College football betting trends — Week 12
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

UNLV is 0-4 straight up and against the spread this season and 4-12 ATS since the beginning of last season. The Rebels host Wyoming on Friday at Allegiant Stadium.