NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 15 betting action

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores pats Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) on the helmet on the sidelines as the Dolphins take on the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Patriots at the Dolphins, the Chiefs at the Saints, and the Browns at the Giants in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:02 a.m.: The first games are kicking off:

Buccaneers (-6, 49½, -270) at Falcons (+230), 10 a.m.

49ers (-3½, 45½, -190) at Cowboys (+170), 10 a.m.

Lions (+320) at Titans (-8, 54, -380), 10 a.m.

Texans (+320) at Colts (-7½ +100, 52, -380), 10 a.m.

Patriots (-1½, 40, -125) at Dolphins (+105), 10 a.m.

Bears (+125) at Vikings (-3 +100, 47, -145), 10 a.m.

Seahawks (-6, 44, -265) at Washington (+225), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+650) at Ravens (-12½, 48½, -1,000), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Lions from +9½ to +8

Lions-Titans total from 52½ to 54

Texans-Colts total from 50½ to 52

Patriots from +1½ to -1

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Buccaneers (-6, 49½, -270) at Falcons (+230), 10 a.m.

49ers (-3½, 45½, -190) at Cowboys (+170), 10 a.m.

Lions (+320) at Titans (-8, 54, -380), 10 a.m.

Texans (+320) at Colts (-7½ +100, 52, -380), 10 a.m.

Patriots (-1½, 40, -125) at Dolphins (+105), 10 a.m.

Bears (+125) at Vikings (-3 +100, 47, -145), 10 a.m.

Seahawks (-6, 44, -265) at Washington (+225), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+650) at Ravens (-12½, 48½, -1,000), 10 a.m.

Jets (+1,200) at Rams (-17, 44½, -3,000), 1:05 p.m.

Eagles (+240) at Cardinals (-6½, 49½, -280), 1:05 p.m.

Chiefs (-2½ -120, 53½, -145) at Saints (+125), 1:25 p.m.

Browns (-6½, 44½, -310) at Giants (+260), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.