NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 15 betting action
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season.
Top matchups include the Patriots at the Dolphins, the Chiefs at the Saints, and the Browns at the Giants in the Sunday night game.
We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.
UPDATES
10:02 a.m.: The first games are kicking off:
Buccaneers (-6, 49½, -270) at Falcons (+230), 10 a.m.
49ers (-3½, 45½, -190) at Cowboys (+170), 10 a.m.
Lions (+320) at Titans (-8, 54, -380), 10 a.m.
Texans (+320) at Colts (-7½ +100, 52, -380), 10 a.m.
Patriots (-1½, 40, -125) at Dolphins (+105), 10 a.m.
Bears (+125) at Vikings (-3 +100, 47, -145), 10 a.m.
Seahawks (-6, 44, -265) at Washington (+225), 10 a.m.
Jaguars (+650) at Ravens (-12½, 48½, -1,000), 10 a.m.
9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:
Lions from +9½ to +8
Lions-Titans total from 52½ to 54
Texans-Colts total from 50½ to 52
Patriots from +1½ to -1
9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:
Buccaneers (-6, 49½, -270) at Falcons (+230), 10 a.m.
49ers (-3½, 45½, -190) at Cowboys (+170), 10 a.m.
Lions (+320) at Titans (-8, 54, -380), 10 a.m.
Texans (+320) at Colts (-7½ +100, 52, -380), 10 a.m.
Patriots (-1½, 40, -125) at Dolphins (+105), 10 a.m.
Bears (+125) at Vikings (-3 +100, 47, -145), 10 a.m.
Seahawks (-6, 44, -265) at Washington (+225), 10 a.m.
Jaguars (+650) at Ravens (-12½, 48½, -1,000), 10 a.m.
Jets (+1,200) at Rams (-17, 44½, -3,000), 1:05 p.m.
Eagles (+240) at Cardinals (-6½, 49½, -280), 1:05 p.m.
Chiefs (-2½ -120, 53½, -145) at Saints (+125), 1:25 p.m.
Browns (-6½, 44½, -310) at Giants (+260), 5:20 p.m.
Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.