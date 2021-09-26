NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 3 betting action

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in action in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Welcome to Week 3 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Miami Dolphins at the Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Green Bay Packers at the San Francisco 49ers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Washington (+270) at Bills (-7, 45½, -330), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+310) at Browns (-7½, 44½, -370), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (-7½, 51, -360) at Lions (+300), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+190) at Titans (-4½, 47, -220), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+250) at Chiefs (-7, 55, -300), 10 a.m.

— Saints (+130) at Patriots (-2½ -120, 43½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+130) at Giants (-3 +100, 47½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (+130) at Steelers (-2½ -120, 42, -150), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (-8, 51½, -370) at Jaguars (+310), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Saints-Patriots total from 42½ to 43½

Bengals-Steelers total from 43 to 42

Rams from +1½ to PK

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— Jets (+450) at Broncos (-10, 41½, -600), 1:05 p.m.

— Dolphins (+160) at Raiders (-3½, 44½, -180), 1:05 p.m.

— Buccaneers (-110) at Rams (PK, 55, -110), 1:25 p.m.

— Seahawks (-2, 54½, -130) at Vikings (+110), 1:25 p.m.

— Packers (+145) at 49ers (-3 -120, 50½, -165), 5:20 p.m.

9:20 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for the Dolphins-Raiders game later today:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (under -125), Dolphins 20½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -160/no +140); largest lead 14½ points (under -130); longest TD 37½ yards; game will go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +260/no -310); will be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +290/no -350); both teams will make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +240/no -280); a team will score three straight times (yes -190/no +170); will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -280/no +240); the game will be tied again after 0-0 (yes -110/no -110).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions, 33½ attempts, 278½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -200), will throw an interception (yes +110/no -130); Darren Waller 76½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Henry Ruggs 40½ receiving yards; Hunter Renfrow 43½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions.

Dolphins props: Jacoby Brissett 20½ completions, 30½ attempts, 229½ passing yards, longest completion 33½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -150), will throw an interception (yes +100/no -120); DeVante Parker 49½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (under -145); Jaylen Waddle 45½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (under -120).

