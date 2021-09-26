78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 3 betting action

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2021 - 9:41 am
 
Updated September 26, 2021 - 9:58 am
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in action in the second half of an NFL foot ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in action in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Welcome to Week 3 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Miami Dolphins at the Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Green Bay Packers at the San Francisco 49ers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Washington (+270) at Bills (-7, 45½, -330), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+310) at Browns (-7½, 44½, -370), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (-7½, 51, -360) at Lions (+300), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+190) at Titans (-4½, 47, -220), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+250) at Chiefs (-7, 55, -300), 10 a.m.

— Saints (+130) at Patriots (-2½ -120, 43½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+130) at Giants (-3 +100, 47½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (+130) at Steelers (-2½ -120, 42, -150), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (-8, 51½, -370) at Jaguars (+310), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Saints-Patriots total from 42½ to 43½

Bengals-Steelers total from 43 to 42

Rams from +1½ to PK

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— Washington (+270) at Bills (-7, 45½, -330), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+310) at Browns (-7½, 44½, -370), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (-7½, 51, -360) at Lions (+300), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+190) at Titans (-4½, 47, -220), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+250) at Chiefs (-7, 55, -300), 10 a.m.

— Saints (+130) at Patriots (-2½ -120, 43½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+130) at Giants (-3 +100, 47½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (+130) at Steelers (-2½ -120, 42, -150), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (-8, 51½, -370) at Jaguars (+310), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+450) at Broncos (-10, 41½, -600), 1:05 p.m.

— Dolphins (+160) at Raiders (-3½, 44½, -180), 1:05 p.m.

— Buccaneers (-110) at Rams (PK, 55, -110), 1:25 p.m.

— Seahawks (-2, 54½, -130) at Vikings (+110), 1:25 p.m.

— Packers (+145) at 49ers (-3 -120, 50½, -165), 5:20 p.m.

9:20 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for the Dolphins-Raiders game later today:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (under -125), Dolphins 20½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -160/no +140); largest lead 14½ points (under -130); longest TD 37½ yards; game will go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +260/no -310); will be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +290/no -350); both teams will make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +240/no -280); a team will score three straight times (yes -190/no +170); will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -280/no +240); the game will be tied again after 0-0 (yes -110/no -110).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions, 33½ attempts, 278½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -200), will throw an interception (yes +110/no -130); Darren Waller 76½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Henry Ruggs 40½ receiving yards; Hunter Renfrow 43½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions.

Dolphins props: Jacoby Brissett 20½ completions, 30½ attempts, 229½ passing yards, longest completion 33½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -150), will throw an interception (yes +100/no -120); DeVante Parker 49½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (under -145); Jaylen Waddle 45½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (under -120).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Graney: Raiders’ choice of Wynn to light torch is senseless
Graney: Raiders’ choice of Wynn to light torch is senseless
2
Gus Bradley brings Raiders much more than better defense
Gus Bradley brings Raiders much more than better defense
3
Graney: Raiders don’t need blitz to apply needed pressure
Graney: Raiders don’t need blitz to apply needed pressure
4
Raiders mailbag: Ferrell, Incognito on the minds of Raider Nation
Raiders mailbag: Ferrell, Incognito on the minds of Raider Nation
5
How to watch Raiders vs. Dolphins
How to watch Raiders vs. Dolphins
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass during the first half of an ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 3
By / RJ

VegasInsider.com handicapper Chip Chirimbes analyzes every NFL Sunday and Monday game and gives final scores for each.

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (15) runs between Nevada defensive back Jordan Lee (13) an ...
Kansas State is an enticing underdog in Big 12 opener
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Kansas State is tied for third in the nation in offensive success rate, and Oklahoma State ranks 112th. The Wildcats are the better bet to consistently move the chains.