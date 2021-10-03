74°F
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 4 betting action

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2021 - 9:42 am
 
Updated October 3, 2021 - 9:59 am
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws before playing against the Philadelphia Eagl ...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Carolina Panthers at the Dallas Cowboys, the Arizona Cardinals at the Los Angeles Rams, and the Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Washington (-2, 47½, -125) at Falcons (+105), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+1,000) at Bills (-18, 47½, -2,000), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+130) at Bears (-3 +100, 41½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (+185) at Cowboys (-4½, 51½, -215), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+130) at Dolphins (-2½, 42, -150), 10 a.m.

— Browns (-110) at Vikings (PK, 51½, -110), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+280) at Saints (-7, 42½, -340), 10 a.m.

— Titans (-5½, 44, -250) at Jets (+210), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-7, 54, -350) at Eagles (+290), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Vikings from +1 to PK

Broncos from PK to -1

Money also continued to show on the Jets, as the Titans moved down from -6 to -5½ after being as high as -7½ earlier in the week.

Some reading before the games start:

— Our NFL breakdown for the week.

— The Week 4 picks in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge.

— Today’s best bet from the Last Woman Standing, who nailed her first two picks in the Review-Journal.

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— Washington (-2, 47½, -125) at Falcons (+105), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+1,000) at Bills (-18, 47½, -2,000), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+130) at Bears (-3 +100, 41½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (+185) at Cowboys (-4½, 51½, -215), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+130) at Dolphins (-2½, 42, -150), 10 a.m.

— Browns (-110) at Vikings (PK, 51½, -110), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+280) at Saints (-7, 42½, -340), 10 a.m.

— Titans (-5½, 44, -250) at Jets (+210), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-7, 54, -350) at Eagles (+290), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+175) at Rams (-3½, 54, -200), 1:05 p.m.

— Seahawks (+120) at 49ers (-2½, 52, -140), 1:05 p.m.

— Ravens (+100) at Broncos (-1, 44, -120), 1:25 p.m.

— Steelers (+220) at Packers (-6, 45, -260), 1:25 p.m.

— Buccaneers (-6½, 49, -280) at Patriots (+240), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarne@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @Jim BarnesLV on Twitter.

