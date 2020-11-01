72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Betting

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 8 action

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2020 - 9:40 am
 

Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Raiders at the Browns, the Steelers at the Ravens and the 49ers at the Seahawks. The Cowboys face the Eagles in a Sunday night matchup from the lowly NFC East.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Titans-Bengals total from 51 to 49

Raiders from +2 to +1

Raiders-Browns total from 48 to 47

Vikings from +6½ to +5½

Vikings-Packers total from 49½ to 48

Rams-Dolphins total from 45½ to 46½

Steelers-Ravens total from 46 to 44½

Saints from -4 to -5½

Saints-Bears total from 42½ to 41

49ers from +3 to +1½

49ers-Seahawks total from 53½ to 54½

Cowboys from +11½ to +10½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Patriots (+185) at Bills (-4, 41, -215), 10 a.m.

Titans (-7, 49, -340) at Bengals (+280), 10 a.m.

Raiders (-105) at Browns (-1, 47, -115), 10 a.m.

Colts (-3½ +100, 49, -190) at Lions (+170), 10 a.m.

Vikings (+215) at Packers (-5½, 48, -255), 10 a.m.

Jets (+1,500) at Chiefs (-19½, 49, -5,000), 10 a.m.

Rams (-3½ +100, 46½, -170) at Dolphins (+150), 10 a.m.

Steelers (+175) at Ravens (-4, 44½, -200), 10 a.m.

Chargers (-3, 44½, -155) at Broncos (+135), 1:05 p.m.

Saints (-5½, 41, -260) at Bears (+220), 1:25 p.m.

49ers (+105) at Seahawks (-1½, 54½, -125), 1:25 p.m.

Cowboys (+400) at Eagles (-10½, 42½, -500), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Trent Brown out for Raiders’ game against Browns
Trent Brown out for Raiders’ game against Browns
2
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
3
Familiar face ready to haunt Raiders in Cleveland
Familiar face ready to haunt Raiders in Cleveland
4
Receiver Henry Ruggs brings speed and smile to Raiders
Receiver Henry Ruggs brings speed and smile to Raiders
5
Mark Davis averts face-mask penalty at Circa gala
Mark Davis averts face-mask penalty at Circa gala
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) makes a catch as Las Vegas Raiders strong sa ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 8
By / RJ

Handicapper Alex B. Smith breaks down every game of Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season, with analysis, trends and final scores.

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) tries to assist as running back Josh Jacobs (28) is ...
NFL betting trends for Week 8
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The over is 5-0-1 in Raiders games and 5-2 in Browns games this season. Eight of the last 11 Browns games have gone over the total.

Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood, left, scrambles as Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton (32) def ...
College football picks: Georgia can suffocate Kentucky
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

A rested Georgia defense against a reeling Kentucky offense might be the biggest mismatch this weekend, plus four more college football plays.