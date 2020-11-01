NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 8 action

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in action during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Raiders at the Browns, the Steelers at the Ravens and the 49ers at the Seahawks. The Cowboys face the Eagles in a Sunday night matchup from the lowly NFC East.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Titans-Bengals total from 51 to 49

Raiders from +2 to +1

Raiders-Browns total from 48 to 47

Vikings from +6½ to +5½

Vikings-Packers total from 49½ to 48

Rams-Dolphins total from 45½ to 46½

Steelers-Ravens total from 46 to 44½

Saints from -4 to -5½

Saints-Bears total from 42½ to 41

49ers from +3 to +1½

49ers-Seahawks total from 53½ to 54½

Cowboys from +11½ to +10½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Patriots (+185) at Bills (-4, 41, -215), 10 a.m.

Titans (-7, 49, -340) at Bengals (+280), 10 a.m.

Raiders (-105) at Browns (-1, 47, -115), 10 a.m.

Colts (-3½ +100, 49, -190) at Lions (+170), 10 a.m.

Vikings (+215) at Packers (-5½, 48, -255), 10 a.m.

Jets (+1,500) at Chiefs (-19½, 49, -5,000), 10 a.m.

Rams (-3½ +100, 46½, -170) at Dolphins (+150), 10 a.m.

Steelers (+175) at Ravens (-4, 44½, -200), 10 a.m.

Chargers (-3, 44½, -155) at Broncos (+135), 1:05 p.m.

Saints (-5½, 41, -260) at Bears (+220), 1:25 p.m.

49ers (+105) at Seahawks (-1½, 54½, -125), 1:25 p.m.

Cowboys (+400) at Eagles (-10½, 42½, -500), 5:20 p.m.

