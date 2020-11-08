52°F
Betting

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 9 action

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2020 - 9:44 am
 
Updated November 8, 2020 - 9:57 am

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Seahawks at the Bills, the Raiders at the Chargers and the Saints at the Buccaneers in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

9:59 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

Broncos (+190) at Falcons (-4½, 50½, -220), 10 a.m.

Seahawks (-3, 55½, -165) at Bills (+145), 10 a.m.

Bears (+235) at Titans (-6, 47, -275), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-105) at Colts (-1, 48, -115), 10 a.m.

Panthers (+400) at Chiefs (-10, 51½, -500), 10 a.m.

Lions (+150) at Vikings (-3½ +100, 51½, -170), 10 a.m.

Giants (+140) at Washington (-3, 43, -160), 10 a.m.

Texans (-6½ -120, 49, -300) at Jaguars (+250), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Broncos-Falcons total from 49 to 50½

Colts from +1 to -1

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Broncos (+190) at Falcons (-4½, 50½, -220), 10 a.m.

Seahawks (-3, 55½, -165) at Bills (+145), 10 a.m.

Bears (+235) at Titans (-6, 47, -275), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-105) at Colts (-1, 48, -115), 10 a.m.

Panthers (+400) at Chiefs (-10, 51½, -500), 10 a.m.

Lions (+150) at Vikings (-3½ +100, 51½, -170), 10 a.m.

Giants (+140) at Washington (-3, 43, -160), 10 a.m.

Texans (-6½ -120, 49, -300) at Jaguars (+250), 10 a.m.

Raiders (-1, 52½, -120) at Chargers (+100), 1:05 p.m.

Steelers (-14, 44, -1,100) at Cowboys (+700), 1:25 p.m.

Dolphins (+220) at Cardinals (-6, 48½, -260), 1:25 p.m.

Saints (+160) at Buccaneers (-3½ +100, 51, -180), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

