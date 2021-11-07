NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Giants favored over Raiders after pick-6

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

New York Giants' Adoree' Jackson (22) tackles Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs (28) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) and linebacker Luke Gifford, center, are unable to keep Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) from reaching the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the New York Giants, the Green Bay Packers at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Tennessee Titans at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

11:46 a.m.: Carr was +110 to throw an interception. A defensive or special teams TD by either team was +245.

11:45 a.m.: Second-half line: Dolphins -½, total 22.

11:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 17, Texans 6. First-half winners: Dolphins -3, over 22.

11:41 a.m.: The Giants return a Derek Carr interception 41 yards for a TD to take a 17-13 lead with 13:28 left in the third quarter. The Giants are -128 on the live line (Raiders +102), spread -1½, total 52½.

11:37 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ravens -4, total 24½

Bills -7, total 23½

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 6, Jaguars 6. First-half winners: Jaguars +9, under 24½.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 17, Ravens 10. First-half winners: Vikings +4, over 25½, Vikings +200 ML.

11:29 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Panthers -½, total 20

Bengals -3½, total 24½

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 24, Bengals 10. First-half winners: Browns +½, over 23.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 14, Panthers 6. First-half winners: Patriots -2½, under 20½.

11:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -½, total 23½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 13, Giants 10. First-half winners: Raiders -1½, over 22½. The Raiders kicked a field goal with six seconds left to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total over.

11:23 a.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -8½, total 25.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 16, Cowboys 0. First-half winners: Broncos +6, under 24½, Broncos +260 ML.

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Saints -5½, total 21.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 10, Saints 0. First-half winners: Falcons +3½, under 20½, Falcons +180 ML.

11:08 a.m.: The Giants kick a 35-yard field goal to tie the Raiders at 10 with 3:24 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -180 on the live line (Giants +142), spread -3½, total 47½.

11:03 a.m.: The Broncos extend their lead to 16-0 over the Cowboys with 3:41 left in the second quarter. The Broncos are -230 on the live line (Cowboys +180), spread -4½, total 47½.

10:49 a.m.: The Cowboys punt, and the Broncos have the ball back, leading 13-0 with 10:48 left in the second quarter. The Broncos are -156 on the live line (Cowboys +124), spread -3½, total 52½.

10:44 a.m.: The Raiders kick a field goal to take a 10-7 lead on the Giants with 14:48 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -220 on the live line (Giants +172), spread -4½, total 53½.

10:42 a.m.: The Broncos came to play. Tim Patrick catches a 44-yard TD pass, and the Broncos extend their lead to 13-0 over the Cowboys with 12:13 left in the second quarter. The Broncos are -132 on the live line (Cowboys +106), spread -2½, total 50½.

10:40 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Raiders 7, Giants 7. First-quarter winners: Giants +½ (-140), over 7½ (+115). The Raiders have second-and-goal when the second quarter begins.

10:28 a.m.: The Broncos score first against the Cowboys. Melvin Gordon scores on a 3-yard run, and the Broncos lead 6-0 with 1:48 left in the first quarter (extra point missed). The Cowboys are -198 on the live line (Broncos +156), spread -3½, total 45½.

10:19 a.m.: Renfrow was +210 to score a TD.

10:18 a.m.: The Raiders tie it on a 2-yard TD pass to Hunter Renfrow. The Raiders are -166 on the live line (Giants +134), spread -3½, total 54½.

10:14 a.m.: First TD scored prop results:

Raiders-Giants: New York TE Evan Engram (17-1)

Browns-Bengals: Cleveland defense/special teams (26-1)

Vikings-Ravens: Minnesota WR Justin Jefferson (10-1)

Texans-Dolphins: Miami RB Myles Gaskin (+750)

Broncos-Cowboys: Denver RB Melvin Gordon (12-1)

Patriots-Panthers: New England RB Damien Harris (+550)

Falcons-Saints: Atlanta WR Olamide Zaccheaus (28-1)

10:13 a.m.: The Browns’ defense scores the first TD in their game at 26-1, as Denzel Ward returns a Joe Burrow interception 99 yards for a TD.

10:09 a.m.: Engram was 17-1 at Boyd Gaming and 16-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first TD.

10:08 a.m.: The Giants strike first. Evan Engram catches a 30-yard TD pass, and the Giants lead the Raiders 7-0 with 10:46 left in the first quarter. The Giants are -135 on the live line (Raiders +108), spread -2½, total 51½.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Browns (+110) at Bengals (-1½, 47½, -130), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (+400) at Cowboys (-10, 50, -500), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+165) at Dolphins (-4, 44½, -185), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+250) at Saints (-6½, 43, -300), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (-3, 46½, -160) at Giants (+140), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (-3 -120, 41½, -180) at Panthers (+160), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-16, 48½, -1,400) at Jaguars (+800), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (+270) at Ravens (-7, 51, -330), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Browns from +2½ to +1½

Texans from +5½ to +4 (Dolphins announce QB Jacoby Brissett starting in place of injured Tua Tagovailoa)

Texans-Dolphins total from 46½ to 44½

Falcons-Saints total from 41½ to 43

Ravens from -6 to -7

Eagles from +1½ to PK

49ers from -3 (-125) to -4

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Raiders-Giants:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (under -120), Giants 21½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -165/no +145); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 39½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +245/no -290); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +340/no -410); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +260/no -310); will either team score three straight times (yes -200/no +175); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -360/no +300); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -110/no -110).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions, 35½ attempts, 281½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -160), will throw an interception (yes +110/no -130); Josh Jacobs 60½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Darren Waller 62½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (under -125), will score a TD (yes +140/no -160); Hunter Renfrow 60½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (under -120); Bryan Edwards 44½ receiving yards.

Giants props: Daniel Jones 22½ completions, 34½ attempts, 243½ passing yards, longest completion 34½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -135), will throw an interception (yes -120/no +100), 26½ rushing yards; Devontae Booker 56½ rushing yards.

