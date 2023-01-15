NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Giants take lead, favored in 1st quarter

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL playoff action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to the second day of the NFL wild-card playoffs.

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins in the first game, followed by the New York Giants at the Minnesota Vikings. The Baltimore Ravens visit the Cincinnati Bengals in the night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

2:27 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Giants 14, Vikings 7. First-quarter winners: Giants +½, over 9½.

2:21 p.m.: Looked like a false start, but no call and Isaiah Hodgins hauls in the 14-yard TD reception from Daniel Jones. The Giants lead the Vikings 14-7 with 1:03 left in the first quarter. The Giants are -170 on the live line (Vikings +140), total 58½.

2:19 p.m.: Daniel Jones longest completion over 36½ yards hits with that 47-yarder to Darius Slayton.

2:09 p.m.: Saquon Barkley takes the pitch and goes 28 yards for a score. The Vikings and Giants are tied 7-7 with 5:11 left in the first quarter. The Vikings are -130 on the live line (Giants even), spread -2½, total 54½.

2:03 p.m.: Kirk Cousins was 50-1 to score the game’s first touchdown.

1:54 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 34, Dolphins 31. The Bills squandered an early double-digit lead and didn’t cover as 13½-point favorites. The game went over the total of 44½.

1:51 p.m.: The Giants and Vikings are underway in Minnesota.

1:38 p.m.: This afternoon’s game:

— Giants (+130) at Vikings (-2½, 48, -150), 1:50 p.m.

Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Giants-Vikings game:

Team totals: Giants 23½, Vikings 24½ (over -120).

Alternate point spreads: Giants -3½ (+200), +7½ (-265); Vikings +3½ (-240), -7½ (+225).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -190/no +170); largest lead 14½ points (under -130); longest TD 40½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +320/no -380); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes even/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -190/no +170); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -340/no +280); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes even/no -120).

Giants props: Daniel Jones 22½ completions, 34½ attempts, 242½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -150), will throw an interception (yes +140/no -160), 40½ rushing yards; Saquon Barkley 100½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -130/no +110); Darius Slayton 50½ receiving yards; Richie James Jr. 48½ receiving yards; Graham Gano 7½ kicking points (under -130).

Vikings props: Kirk Cousins 24½ completions (under -120), 36½ attempts, 277½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -170), will throw an interception (yes +120/no -140); Dalvin Cook 87½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes/no -110); Justin Jefferson 98½ receiving yards, 7½ receptions (under -130), will score a TD (yes/no -110); Greg Joseph 7½ kicking points (under -120).

1:14 p.m.: The Dolphins aren’t going away quietly. Jeff Wilson Jr. finds the end zone from 1 yard out to cut the Bills lead to 34-31 with 10:53 left in the fourth quarter. The Bills are -1000 on the live line (Dolphins +625), spread -6½, total 72½.

1:04 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Bills 34, Dolphins 24. The Bills are -3000 on the live line (Dolphins +1200), spread -11½, total 70½.

12:20 p.m.: Will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +260) cashes.

12:18 p.m.: Josh Allen gets popped from the blind side and fumbles on the Bills first play of the second half. Zach Sieler scoops and scores, and the Dolphins stunningly lead 24-20 early in the third quarter. The Bills are -400 (Dolphins +300), spread -6½, total 67½.

12:15 p.m.: The second half is underway and the Dolphins start with the ball.

12:06 p.m.: Second-half line: Bills -7½, total 23½.

12:05 p.m.: A big sigh of relief from this bettor.

12 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 20, Dolphins 17. First-half winners: Dolphins +9½, over 23. Tyler Bass made a short field goal with 4 seconds left in the half for Bills money-line bettors. The total went over thanks to 17 combined points in the final 2:15.

11:52 a.m.: Will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +375) cashes.

11:50 a.m.: The Bills are -500 on the live line (Dolphins +375).

11:49 a.m.: Mike Gesicki makes the grab in the back of the end zone, and Tyreek Hill hauls in the two-point conversion for the Dolphins. It’s 17-17 with 33 seconds left until halftime.

11:46 a.m.: Well, well, well. Josh Allen is picked off again, and the Dolphins have the ball in Bills territory with 53 seconds left in the half. The Bills are -1000 on the live line (Dolphins +625), spread -11½, total 49½.

11:42 a.m.: Jason Sanders hits his third field goal after a long punt return by Cedric Wilson. Bills 17, Dolphins 9 with 1:15 left in the half. The Bills are -1800 on the live line (Dolphins +900), spread -14½, total 49½.

11:27 a.m.: Jason Sanders connects from 48 yards for the Dolphins and he’s over 4½ kicking points. The Dolphins trail the Bills 17-6 with 2:15 left until halftime. The Bills are -5000 on the live line (Dolphins +1600), spread -18½, total 47½.

11:19 a.m.: Josh Allen was +115 to throw an interception.

11:18 a.m.: Fight!

11:12 a.m.: Will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +120) cashes.

11:01 a.m.: The Bills have a touchdown overturned by video review and settle for a Tyler Bass field goal from 33 yards. The Bills lead the Dolphins 17-0 with 12:46 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -10000 on the live line (Dolphins +2500), spread -24½, total 48½.

10:50 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Bills 14, Dolphins 0. First-quarter winners: Bills -3½, over 7½.

10:28 a.m.: James Cook takes the handoff and twists into the end zone for a 12-yard TD run. The Bills lead the Dolphins 14-0 with 5:07 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -6000 on the live line (Dolphins +2000), spread -23½, total 51½.

10:24 a.m.: Skylar Thompson rolls left and is intercepted. The Bills are in business deep in Dolphins territory.

10:22 a.m.: Dawson Knox was 9-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the game’s first touchdown.

10:20 a.m.: Dawson Knox makes a one-handed grab in the end zone and gets his knee down for the 6-yard score. The Bills lead the Dolphins 7-0 midway through the first quarter. The Bills are -2000 on the live line (Dolphins (+1000), spread -18½, total 46½.

10:19 a.m.: Stefon Diggs is already over 79½ receiving yards on his prop.

10:12 a.m.: Nothing doing for the Dolphins on their first drive except for a dropped pass by Jaylen Waddle.

10:08 a.m.: The Bills bypass the 50-yard field-goal attempt and can’t convert on fourth down. The Bills are -700 on the live line (Dolphins (+475), spread -12½, total 41½.

10:03 a.m.: The Bills get the ball first.

10:02 a.m.: The Dolphins and Bills are underway in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills closed -13½.

9:50 a.m.: Bills return to -13½ at the Westgate SuperBook.

9:40 p.m.: An update from BetMGM:

Most bet props Bills-Dolphins

Stefon Diggs to score 1st TD (+550)

Josh Allen to score anytime TD (+130)

Mike Gesicki over 17½ receiving yards (-120)

Josh Allen over 259½ passing yards (-105)

Josh Allen over 48½ rushing yards (-120)

Updated Bills-Dolphins betting at @BetMGM@BuffaloBills open -10, now -14

▪️ 83% of bets, 81% of money on Bils Total open 44.5, now 44

▪️ 76% of bets, 80% of money on Over@MiamiDolphins open +350, now +625

9:35 a.m.: The latest from Caesars Sportsbook:

BIG BET ON THE DOLPHINS TO SHOCK THE BILLS 😱 A NY bettor has $20K on Dolphins ML (+600) to win $120,000. pic.twitter.com/7YydBDiaFs — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 15, 2023

9 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule:

— Dolphins (+800) at Bills (-14, 44½, -1400), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+130) at Vikings (-3, 48, -150), 1:30 p.m.

— Ravens (+375) at Bengals (-8½, 40, -450), 5:15 p.m.

8:45 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Dolphins-Bills game:

Team totals: Dolphins 14½ (under -120), Bills 28½ (over -130).

Alternate point spreads: Dolphins +3½ (+425), +17½ (-170); Bills -3½ (-550), -17½ (+150).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -175/no +155); largest lead 17½ points (under -120); longest TD 40½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,500/no -5,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +260/no -310); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +375/no -450); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +120/no -140); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +500/no -700); will either team score three straight times (yes -250/no +210); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -310/no +260); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +180/no -210).

Dolphins props: Skylar Thompson 184½ passing yards, longest completion 31½ yards, ½ TD passes (over -185), will throw an interception (yes -190/no +170); Jeff Wilson Jr. 71½ rushing+receiving yards; Tyreek Hill 62½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -150), will score a TD (yes +230/no -270); Jaylen Waddle 45½ receiving yards, 3½ receptions (over -135), will score a TD (yes +320/no -380); Jason Sanders 4½ kicking points (over -140).

Bills props: Josh Allen 22½ completions, 34½ attempts, 262½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -180), will throw an interception (yes +115/no -135), 46½ rushing yards; Stefon Diggs 79½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -130), will score a TD (yes/no -110); Gabriel Davis 49½ receiving yards; Tyler Bass 7½ kicking points (over -130).

