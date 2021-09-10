NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Gronkowski scores TD at nice price

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Cowboys-Buccaneers NFL season opener. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves toward the fans as he leaves the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

The NFL season is finally here.

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys in the Thursday opener. The Buccaneers are 9-point favorites with a total of 52.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

6:17 p.m.: Gronk. Rob Gronkowski catches a 2-yard TD pass, and the Buccaneers take a 14-7 lead with 9:48 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -600 on the live line (Cowboys +420), spread -9½, total 57½. Gronkowski was +210 to score a TD.

6:08 p.m.: The Buccaneers and Cowboys trade punts, and Tampa Bay has the ball back with the game tied at 7 with 12:41 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -400 on the live line (Cowboys +300), spread -7½, total 55½.

6:01 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Buccaneers 7, Cowboys 7. First-quarter winners: Cowboys +3, over 10.

5:59 p.m.: Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown is already over his receiving yards prop of 54½ with three catches for 71 yards.

5:57 p.m.: The game will be tied again after 0-0 cashes at +110.

5:56 p.m.: Dallas strikes back. CeeDee Lamb catches a 22-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys tie the Buccaneers at 7 with 1:35 left in the first quarter. Tampa Bay is -300 on the live line (Cowboys +240), spread -6½, total 56½. Lamb was +170 to score a TD.

5:43 p.m.: Tampa Bay strikes first. Chris Godwin catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Buccaneers lead 7-0 with 5:23 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -700 on the live line (Cowboys +475), spread -12½, total 51½. Godwin was 10-1 to score the first TD and +150 to score a TD at any point.

5:35 p.m.: A good Cowboys drive stalls out, and Dallas ends up punting. No score with 9:32 left in the first quarter. The Buccaneers are -380 on the live line (Cowboys +290), spread -7½, total 47½.

5:28 p.m.: The Cowboys force a three-and-out, but they start buried on their 2-yard line.

5:25 p.m.: We are finally underway. The Bucs receive the kickoff.

5:22 p.m.: A lot of opening night pageantry. Still waiting for kickoff.

5:15 p.m.: The game is about to kick off:

— Cowboys (+375) at Buccaneers (-9, 52½, -450), 5:20 p.m.

5:05 p.m.: As kickoff approaches, the Buccaneers are still 9-point favorites at the Westgate SuperBook, total 52. The money line is Bucs -450/Cowboys +375.

Sportsbook directors have reported heavy action on the Buccaneers in all forms — straight bets, parlays and teasers.

4:55 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking tonight (lines from Westgate):

Team totals: Bucs 30½ (over -125), Cowboys 20½ (over -120).

Alternate spreads: Bucs -14½ (+190), Cowboys +3½ (+195).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -200/no +175); largest lead over/under 14½ points (over -160); longest TD over/under 42½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,200/no -3,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +245/no -290); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +240/no -280); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +350/no -420); will either team score three straight times (yes -220/no +190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -360/no +300); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130).

Bucs props: Tom Brady 25½ completions, 37½ attempts, 296½ passing yards, longest completion 39½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -140), will throw an interception (yes +115/no -135); Mike Evans 63½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -105/no -115); Chris Godwin 59½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +150/no -170); Rob Gronkowski 28½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +210/no -250); Antonio Brown 54½ receiving yards.

Cowboys props: Dak Prescott 25½ completions, 39½ attempts, 295½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -140); Ezekiel Elliott 51½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +100/no -120); CeeDee Lamb 63½ receiving yards; Amari Cooper 5½ receptions (under -130).

