NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Jacobs hits TD prop; Bears still favored

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch against Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

New York Jets defensive back Sharrod Neasman (35), right, tackles Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) during the second half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, bottom, fumbles the ball at the goal line as he is hit by Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston. Houston recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) celebrates after forcing a fumble by the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 54-yard field goal on the final play of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 19-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) tackles Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) breaks up a pass attempt by Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) celebrates after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL seasonx.

Top matchups include the Green Bay Packers at the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chicago Bears at the Raiders, and the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

3:44 p.m.: Jacobs was +110 to score a TD.

3:43 p.m.: The Raiders draw closer. Josh Jacobs scores on a 1-yard dive, and the Raiders cut the Bears’ lead to 14-9 with 9:01 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try failed). The Bears are -250 on the live line (Raiders +198).

3:36 p.m.: The Browns answer. David Njoku scores on a 71-yard catch-and-run, and the Browns take a 35-28 lead with 10:40 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good).

3:30 p.m.: The Chargers have rallied to take a 28-27 lead on the Browns with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter. The Chargers are -124 on the live line (Browns +102).

3:21 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Bears 14, Raiders 3. The Raiders have the ball just over midfield. The Bears are -320 on the live line (Raiders +245), spread -5½, total 31½.

3:11 p.m.: The Browns lead the Chargers 27-21 with 2:17 left in the third quarter. The Browns are -215 on the live line (Chargers +172), spread -3½, total 62½.

3:10 p.m.: The Bears force another Raiders punt. The Bears lead 14-3 with 5:51 left in the third quarter and are -375 on the live line (Raiders +285), spread -6½, total 33½.

3:01 p.m.: The Bears punt. The Raiders have the ball trailing 14-3 with 10:04 left in the third quarter. The Bears are -300 on the live line (Raiders +235), spread -6½, total 36½.

2:59 p.m.: Carr was +125 to throw an interception.

2:58 p.m.: Derek Carr throws an interception on a deep ball, and the Bears have the ball back, leading 14-3 with 11:37 left in the third quarter. The Bears are -355 on the live line (Raiders +270).

2:54 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Cowboys -4½, total 23

Cardinals -1½, total 23½

2:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 17, Giants 10. First-half winners: Cowboys -4½, over 25½. Dallas receiver Amari Cooper caught a 24-yard TD pass with 36 seconds left to cover the first-half spread for the Cowboys and push the first-half total over.

2:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 10, 49ers 0. First-half winners: Cardinals -3½, under 24.

2:48 p.m.: The Raiders punt to open the second half. The Bears are -265 on the live line (Raiders +210).

2:46 p.m.: The second half is underway at Allegiant Stadium. Bears lead the Raiders 14-3.

2:36 p.m.: Live line at halftime: Bears -225/Raiders +180, spread -4½, total 40½.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -6½, total 23½.

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 14, Raiders 3. First-half winners: Bears +3½, under 22½, Bears +175 ML.

2:29 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -3½, total 24½.

2:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 20, Chargers 13. First-half winners: Browns +½, over 23½.

2:24 p.m.: The Raiders are in trouble. Damien Williams runs for a 4-yard TD, and the Bears take a 14-3 lead on the Raiders with 1:56 left in the second quarter. The Bears are -220 on the live line (Raiders +176), spread -4½, total 43½.

2:11 p.m.: First TD scored props for afternoon games:

Browns-Chargers: Los Angeles TE Donald Parham Jr. (27-1)

49ers-Cardinals: Arizona RB James Conner (9-1)

Bears-Raiders: Chicago TE Jesper Horsted (no odds listed; field 8-1 at Westgate)

Giants-Cowboys: Dallas WR CeeDee Lamb (8-1)

2:10 p.m.: The Cowboys hit a big one. CeeDee Lamb catches a 49-yard strike, and the Cowboys lead the Giants 10-0 with 11:59 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -900 on the live line (Giants +570), spread -13½, total 46½.

2:02 p.m.: The Raiders fail on fourth-and-1, and the Bears take over, leading 7-3 with 10:13 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -128 on the live line (Bears +104).

1:50 p.m.: Horsted was in the field at 8-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first TD.

1:49 p.m.: The Bears take the lead. Jesper Horsted catches a 2-yard TD pass, and the Bears lead the Raiders 7-3 with 13:11 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -140 on the live line (Bears +114), spread -2½, total 44½.

1:35 p.m.: First score in Bears-Raiders will not be a TD cashes at +140.

1:34 p.m.: The Raiders score first. Daniel Carlson kicks a 31-yard field goal, and the Raiders lead the Bears 3-0 with 4:00 left in the first quarter. The Raiders are -310 on the live line (Bears +240), spread -6½, total 40½.

1:24 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 25, Bengals 22 (OT). Mason Crosby makes a 49-yard field goal in overtime after missing three earlier kicks, and the Packers cover as 2-point road favorites, -130 ML. The game stays under 50. Early bettors won with Bengals +3½, and many pushed with +3.

1:23 p.m.: The last-second field goal by the Vikings saved the bulk of the field in the Circa Survivor contest. Of the 2,333 remaining, 1,343 (57.6 percent) took Minnesota. The Vikings blew a 16-6 lead in the final five minutes and trailed 17-16 with 37 seconds left before getting into range for a 54-yard field goal at the gun.

The Patriots’ rally against the Texans saved another 443 entrants.

1:21 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Giants (+280) at Cowboys (-7, 52½, -340), 1:25 p.m.

— 49ers (+225) at Cardinals (-5½, 48½, -265), 1:25 p.m.

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 33, Washington 22. The Saints cover as 2½-point road favorites, -135 ML. The game goes over 43½.

1:14 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 21, Panthers 18. The Eagles rally from a 15-6 deficit to win outright as 2½-point road underdogs, +120 ML. The game stays under 46.

1:12 p.m.: The Bengals miss a 49-yard field goal with 4:14 left in overtime. Still tied at 22 with the Packers.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 37, Jaguars 19. The Titans cover as 4-point road favorites, -200 ML. The game goes over 48½.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 27, Broncos 19. The Steelers stop a late Broncos drive to win outright as 1½-point home underdogs, +105 ML. The game goes over 40.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 45, Dolphins 17. The Bucs cover as 11-point home favorites, -600 ML. The game goes over 48.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 25, Texans 22. The Texans cover as 8-point home underdogs, but the Patriots rally from a 22-9 deficit to win outright at -360 ML. The game goes over 39½.

1:01 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 19, Lions 17. The Lions cover as 10-point road underdogs, but the Vikings hit a 54-yard field goal on the final play to win outright at -420 ML. The game stays under 49½. Detroit had taken a 17-16 lead with 37 seconds left.

12:59 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Bears (+200) at Raiders (-5½, 46, -240), 1:05 p.m.

— Browns (+115) at Chargers (-2½, 47, -135), 1:05 p.m.

12:55 p.m.: The Bengals miss a game-winning 57-yard field goal with 21 seconds left. Still tied 22-all with the Packers.

12:52 p.m.: Crazy finish in Minnesota. The Lions force a fumble, score with 37 seconds left, then get the 2-point conversion to take a 17-16 lead on the Vikings.

12:45 p.m.: The Packers miss a field goal and remain tied with the Bengals at 22 with 2:00 to play. The Bengals are -215 on the live line (Packers +172).

12:36 p.m.: The Bengals tie the Packers at 22 with 3:27 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). The Packers are -225 on the live line (Bengals +180).

12:30 p.m.: The Patriots have finally tied the Texans at 22 with 9:31 left in the fourth quarter. The Patriots are -162 on the live line (Texans +132).

12:27 p.m.: The Eagles cut the Panthers’ lead to 15-13 with eight seconds left in the third quarter. The Panthers are -184 on the live line (Eagles +148), total 40½.

12:23 p.m.: The Packers extend their lead to 22-14 on the Bengals with 11:20 left in the fourth quarter. The Packers are -750 on the live line (Bengals +490).

12:13 p.m.: The Steelers are cruising, leading the Broncos 24-6 with 2:41 left in the third quarter.

12:11 p.m.: The Patriots add a field goal to cut the Texans’ lead to 22-15 with 1:50 left in the third quarter. The Texans are -215 on the live line (Patriots +172), spread -3½, total 49½.

12:03 p.m.: The Dolphins are hanging around, cutting the Bucs’ lead to 24-17 with 6:56 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -1,200 on the live line (Dolphins +680), spread -10½, total 58½.

11:56 a.m.: The Packers extend their lead to 19-14 over the Bengals with 5:45 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -265 on the live line (Bengals +210), spread -4½, total 49½.

11:44 a.m.: The Texans are rolling. Chris Conley catches a 37-yard TD on a flea flicker, and the Texans extend their lead to 22-9 with 13:31 left in the third quarter. The Texans are -300 on the live line (Patriots +235), spread -6½, total 50½.

11:41 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Bucs -5, total 24

Eagles -1½, total 23

Washington -1½, total 21½

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 20, Washington 13. First-half winners: Saints -½, over 21. Marquez Callaway caught a 49-yard Hail Mary on the final play to cover the first-half spread for the Saints.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 15, Eagles 6. First-half winners: Panthers -1, under 23.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 24, Dolphins 10. First-half winners: Bucs -7, over 23½.

11:32 a.m.: Second-half line: Broncos -3, total 20.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 17, Broncos 6. First-half winners: Steelers +½, over 19½.

11:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Packers -½, total 24½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 16, Bengals 14. First-half winners: Packers -½, over 24½.

11:27 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Patriots -7, total 20½

Jaguars -½, total 24½

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 24, Jaguars 13. First-half winners: Titans -3, over 24.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 15, Patriots 9. First-half winners: Texans +4, over 19½, Texans +220 ML.

11:19 a.m.: Second-half line: Vikings -4, total 24.

11:17 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 13, Lions 6. First-half winners: Vikings -6½, under 24½.

11:11 a.m.: The Texans have come to play. Houston kicks a field goal and leads the Patriots 15-6 with 1:37 left in the second quarter. The Texans are now favored at -144 on the live line (Patriots +118), spread -2½, total 43½.

11:09 a.m.: First TD scored prop results for the first set of games:

Jets-Falcons: Atlanta TE Kyle Pitts (10-0)

Broncos-Steelers: Pittsburgh WR Dionate Johnson (+850)

Dolphins-Buccaneers: Tampa Bay RB Giovani Bernard (24-1)

Saints-Washington: New Orleans WR Deonte Harris (13-1)

Titans-Jaguars: Tennessee defense/special teams on fumble return (26-1)

Patriots-Texans: Houston TE Antony Auclair (80-1)

Packers-Bengals: Cincinnati RB Samaje Perine (23-1)

Eagles-Panthers: Carolina TE Tommy Tremble (38-1)

Lions-Vikings: Minnesota RB Alexander Mattison (5-1)

10:55 a.m.: Antonio Brown catches a 62-yard TD pass, and the Bucs take a 17-10 lead on the Dolphins with 11:01 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -1,200 on the live line (Dolphins +680), spread -14½, total 60½.

10:36 a.m.: The Bengals take a 7-0 lead on the Packers with 1:15 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -168 on the live line (Packers +136), spread -3½, total 46½.

10:34 a.m.: The Dolphins take a 10-7 lead on the Bucs with 3:16 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -325 on the live line (Dolphins +250), spread -7½, total 56½.

10:19 a.m.: Auclair was 80-1 to score the first TD.

10:18 a.m.: The Texans strike first against the Patriots. Antony Auclair catches an 11-yard TD pass, and the Texans take a 6-0 lead with 4:54 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are -184 on the live line (Texans +148), spread -3½, total 39½.

10:13 a.m.: The Dolphins take a 3-0 lead on the Bucs with 11:17 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -400 on the live line (Dolphins +300), spread -8½, total 48½.

10:05 a.m.: The games are underway.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Packers (-2, 50, -130) at Bengals (+110), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+350) at Vikings (-10, 49½, -420), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (-1½, 40, -125) at Steelers (+105), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (+450) at Buccaneers (-11, 48, -600), 10 a.m.

— Saints (-2½, 43½, -135) at Washington (+115), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (+120) at Panthers (-2½, 46, -140), 10 a.m.

— Titans (-4, 48½, -200) at Jaguars (+175), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (-8, 39½, -360) at Texans (+300), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Buccaneers from -10 to -11

Patriots-Texans total from 38½ to 39½

Bears-Raiders total from 45 to 46

9:35 a.m.: The first final of the day is already in:

FINAL: Falcons 27, Jets 20. The Falcons cover as 3-point favorites, -150 ML in the neutral-site game in London. The game goes over 45½ on a 49-yard Jets field goal with 22 seconds left.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Falcons 27, Jets 20 (at London)

Full-game winners: Falcons -3 (+100), over 45½, Falcons -150 ML

IN PROGRESS

— Bears (+200) at Raiders (-5½, 46, -240), 1:05 p.m.

— Browns (+115) at Chargers (-2½, 47, -135), 1:05 p.m.

— Giants (+280) at Cowboys (-7, 52½, -340), 1:25 p.m.

— 49ers (+225) at Cardinals (-5½, 48½, -265), 1:25 p.m.

UPCOMING

— Bills (+130) at Chiefs (-3 +100, 56½, -150), 5:20 p.m.

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking later today for Bears-Raiders:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (over -120), Bears 19½ (over -130).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -160/no +140); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 38½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +245/no -290); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +300/no -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +300/no -360); will either team score three straight times (yes -200/no +175); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -330/no +270); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +100/no -120).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions, 34½ attempts, 280½ passing yards, longest completion 39½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -180), will throw an interception (yes +125/no -145); Josh Jacobs 54½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Darren Waller 67½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Henry Ruggs 48½ receiving yards; Hunter Renfrow 49½ receiving yards.

Bears props: Justin Fields 18 completions, 29½ attempts, 204½ passing yards, longest completion 32½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -180), will throw an interception (yes -130/no +110); Damien Williams 59½ rushing yards; Allen Robinson 54½ receiving yards; Darnell Mooney 48½ receiving yards.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.