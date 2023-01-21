NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Jaguars-Chiefs total moves in 3rd quarter

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s NFL divisional playoff action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to the first day of the NFL divisional playoffs.

Both No. 1 seeds are in action today. First, the Kansas City Chiefs, the top seed in the AFC, host the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles welcome the No. 6 New York Giants for an NFC matchup.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

3:18 p.m.: The teams trade punts to open the third quarter. The Chiefs are -400 on the live line (Jaguars +300), spread -6½, total 44½.

3:10 p.m.: DraftKings says the Patrick Mahomes refunds promo “Only applies to pregame and all live bets placed before half time.”

3:05 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes starts the second half for the Chiefs.

DraftKings says the Patrick Mahomes refunds promo "Only applies to pregame and all live bets placed before half time."

3:01 p.m.: UPDATED second-half line: Jaguars Pick (-120), total 22½.

2:53 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs Pick (-120), total 23½.

2:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 17, Jaguars 10. First-half winners: Chiefs -6½, over 26½. Travis Kelce caught two touchdowns, but Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury has changed the complexion of the game. And maybe the entire playoffs. Riley Patterson’s 41-yard field goal with 27 seconds left in the half for the Jaguars cashed the over.

2:46 p.m.: Riley Patterson slips it inside the upright from 41 yards and the Jaguars now trail the Chiefs 17-10 in the final minute of the first half. The Chiefs are -350 on the live line (Jaguars +270), spread -6½, total 50½.

2:40 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Chiefs are -450 on the live line (Jaguars +340), spread -8½, total 49½.

2:36 p.m.: The view at Circa earlier.

2:32 p.m.: Travis Kelce gets free and Chad Henne finds him for the easy TD, capping a 98-yard drive. The Chiefs lead the Jaguars 17-7 with 3:54 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -450 on the live line (Jaguars +340), spread -8½, total 50½.

2:31 p.m.: Isiah Pacheco over 50½ rushing yards on his prop.

2:25 p.m.: Travis Kelce over 6½ receptions on his prop.

2:18 p.m.: Nice punt by the Jaguars to pin the Chiefs deep. The Chiefs are -220 on the live line (Jaguars +180), spread -4½, total 49½.

2:17 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes was furious before heading to the Chiefs locker room for further evaluation. It looks like Chad Henne will take over for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

2:08 p.m.: Harrison Butker connects from 50 yards to put the Chiefs ahead of the Jaguars 10-7 early in the second quarter. With Patrick Mahomes hobbled by an ankle injury, the Chiefs are -280 on the live line (Jaguars +225), spread -5½, total 53½.

2:04 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Jaguars 7, Chiefs 7. First-quarter winners: Jaguars +3½, over 10.

2 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes is in a lot of pain after getting rolled up on by Arden Key. He’s limping badly.

1:55 p.m.: Kirk was +185 to score a TD.

1:53 p.m.: Christian Kirk lines up in the backfield and beats the coverage for a 10-yard touchdown. The Jaguars and Chiefs are tied 7-7 with 5:04 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -450 on the live line (Jaguars +340), spread -9½, total 58½.

1:47 p.m.: Travis Kelce was 5-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first TD.

1:45 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes fired passes from all angles that drive, the last one to Travis Kelce for an 8-yard touchdown. The Chiefs lead the Jaguars 7-0 after a 12-play, 83-yard drive. The Chiefs are -1000 on the live line (Jaguars +625), spread -14½, total 52½.

1:36 p.m.: Three-and-out to start for the Jaguars.

1:33 p.m.: The Jaguars and Chiefs are underway in Kansas City. The Chiefs closed -9½, total of 52 with some wet weather expected as the game goes along.

1:25 p.m.: Update from Station Casinos:

STN Sports Saturday Outlook 🏈 By percentage of tickets: -61% on KC -points

-66% on the over

-57% on Giants +points

-71% on the over — Station Casinos Sports Betting (@STNSportsApp) January 21, 2023

1:22 p.m.: The latest from BetMGM:

A bettor at @BetMGM wagered $500,000 @Jaguars +10.5 (-125). Bet would win $400,000. 🤑 — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) January 21, 2023

Updated Chiefs-Jaguars betting at @BetMGM@Chiefs open -9.5, no movement

▪️ 54% of bets, 43% of money on KC Total open 51.5, now 52

▪️ 56% of bets, 52% of money on Over@Jaguars open +310, now +375

▪️ 61% of bets, 20% of money on Jags — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) January 21, 2023

1:19 p.m.: A couple of trends worth noting:

The Chiefs are 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS in the last six games against the Jaguars 👀 pic.twitter.com/aRJAYT8kBm — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 21, 2023

Doug Pederson is 6-0 ATS and 5-1 SU as an underdog in the playoffs 😯 pic.twitter.com/o3yz1S1zPc — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 21, 2023

1:15 p.m.: This bettor at Caesars Sportsbook will be watching the first half closely:

$10K to win $336,500 🤯 Is this Nevada bettor's parlay going to cash? Chiefs 1H ML (-300)

Eagles 1H -5 (-110)

Giants/Eagles 1H O23.5 (-120)

Bengals 1H +3 (EVEN)

49ers 1H -3 (EVEN)

Cowboys/49ers 1H O23 (-110) pic.twitter.com/07RIuF3Xwq — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 21, 2023

1:05 p.m.: Here is today’s schedule:

— Jaguars (+425) at Chiefs (-9½, 52, -550), 1:30 p.m.

— Giants (+320) at Eagles (-8, 48, -380), 5:15 p.m.

1 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Jaguars-Chiefs game:

Team totals: Jaguars 21½ (under -120), Chiefs 31½ (under -120).

Alternate point spreads: Jaguars +3½ (+210), +14½ (-200); Chiefs -3½ (-250), -14½ (+175).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -190/no +170); largest lead 14½ points (over -150); longest TD 44½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,200/no -3,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +375/no -450); will either team score three straight times (yes -240/no +200); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -370/no +310); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +120/no -140).

Jaguars props: Trevor Lawrence 23½ completions (over -120), 38½ attempts (under -120), 254½ passing yards, longest completion 35½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -120), will throw an interception (yes -120/no even); Travis Etienne Jr. 89½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Christian Kirk 64½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +185/no -215); Zay Jones 53½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +230/no -270); Evan Engram 47½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +220/no -260); Riley Patterson 6½ kicking points.

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 26½ completions (over -120), 39½ attempts, 307½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 2½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes even/no -120), 26½ rushing yards; Isiah Pacheco 50½ rushing yards; Jerick McKinnon 62½ rushing+receiving yards; JuJu Smith-Schuster 55½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +175/no -200); Travis Kelce 83½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions, will score a TD (yes -155/no +135); Harrison Butker 8½ kicking points (under -120).

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.