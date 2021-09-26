NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Jaguars lead on longest TD in NFL history (video)

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) gets away from Arizona Cardinals tight end Demetrius Harris (86) on his way to a 109-yard touchdown run on a missed field goal by the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs (14) runs for yards after catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Los Angeles Chargers' Asante Samuel Jr. (26) makes an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks for a receiver as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) and linebacker Chandler Jones (55) rush during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Welcome to Week 3 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Miami Dolphins at the Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Green Bay Packers at the San Francisco 49ers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

11:50 a.m.: The Chiefs are on the comeback trail, cutting the Chargers’ lead to 14-10 with 9:15 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -120 on the live line (Chargers -102), spread -1½, total 47½.

11:42 a.m.: The Jaguars lead at halftime on one of the most bizarre plays in NFL history. The Cardinals’ Matt Prater attempted a record 68-yard field goal. The kick was just short, and the Jaguars’ Jamal Agnew returned it 109 yards for a touchdown, tying the NFL record for the longest play (not possible to be longer). Jacksonville then missed the extra point to lead 13-7 at halftime.

A 68-YARD FG ATTEMPT TURNS INTO A 109-YARD RETURN TD. MAYHEM IN JACKSONVILLE. 📺: #AZvsJAX on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/XrYPXpMiF1 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

11:41 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ravens -4½, total 23

Bills -½, total 23½

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 27, Washington 14. First-half winners: Bills -4, over 23.

11:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 10, Lions 0. First-half winners: Ravens -4, under 24½.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Cardinals -8½, total 27

Titans -1½, total 21½

Chiefs -8, total 28

Browns -3, total 21½

Steelers -1½, total 20½

Patriots -3½, total 20½

Giants -2½, total 22½

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 14, Patriots 3. First-half winners: Saints +2½, under 21, Saints +125 ML.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 7, Giants 6. First-half winners: Falcons +1½, under 23½, Falcons +120 ML.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 14, Steelers 7. First-half winners: Bengals +½, over 20½, Bengals +120 ML.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 14, Chiefs 3. First-half winners: Chargers +4, under 27, Chargers +210 ML.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 14, Colts 10. First-half winners: Titans -3, over 23.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 10, Bears 3. First-half winners: Browns -4½, under 22½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 13, Cardinals 7. First-half winners: Jaguars +4½, under 25, Jaguars +225 ML.

11:22 a.m.: First TD scored props (now that every game has a TD):

Washington-Bills: Buffalo WR Emmanuel Sanders (13-1)

Colts-Titans: Tennessee WR Chester Rogers (27-1)

Cardinals-Jaguars: Arizona QB Kyler Murray (+850)

Saints-Patriots: New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara (+450)

Bengals-Steelers: Cincinnati WR Tyler Boyd (12-1)

Chargers-Chiefs: Los Angeles WR Keenan Allen (11-1)

Ravens-Lions: Baltimore WR Devin Duvernay (29-1)

Falcons-Giants: Atlanta WR Olamide Zaccheaus (17-1)

Bears-Browns: Cleveland TE Austin Hooper (16-1)

11:12 a.m.: The Steelers tie the Bengals at 7 with 1:04 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are -128 on the live line (Bengals +104), spread -1½, total 35½.

11:08 a.m.: Washington is on the comeback trail. After a TD, Washington recovered the subsequent kickoff when the ball was blown around by wind, then added another TD on the short field to cut the Bills’ lead to 21-14 with 7:39 left in the second quarter. The Bills are still -650 on the live line (Washington +440), spread -10½, total 64½.

10:56 a.m.: The Chargers take a 14-0 lead on the Chiefs with 7:36 left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -148 on the live line (Chiefs +120).

10:49 a.m.: Three drives, three turnovers for the Chiefs. The Chargers lead 6-0 with 10:55 left in the second quarter. Kansas City is still -140 on the live line (Chargers +114), spread -1½, total 45½.

10:45 a.m.: The Bills are the first to take a two-score lead today, going up 14-0 on Washington with 12:59 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -1,800 on the live line (Washington +880), spread -16½, total 46½.

10:44 a.m.: Slow starts all around. No game has more than seven points scored in it.

10:40 a.m.: The Chargers take the lead on the Chiefs. Keenan Allen catches a short TD pass, and the Chargers lead 6-0 with 13:57 left in the second quarter (extra point missed). The Chiefs are still -215 on the live line (Chargers +172), spread -3½, total 47½.

10:34 a.m.: The Bengals strike first, taking a 7-0 lead on the Steelers with 2:54 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -196 on the live line (Steelers +158), spread -4½, total 40½.

10:10 a.m.: The Bills score the first TD today on a 29-yard pass to Emmanuel Sanders.

10:03 a.m.: The games are underway.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Washington (+270) at Bills (-7, 45½, -330), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+310) at Browns (-7½, 44½, -370), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (-7½, 51, -360) at Lions (+300), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+190) at Titans (-4½, 47, -220), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+250) at Chiefs (-7, 55, -300), 10 a.m.

— Saints (+130) at Patriots (-2½ -120, 43½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+130) at Giants (-3 +100, 47½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (+130) at Steelers (-2½ -120, 42, -150), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (-8, 51½, -370) at Jaguars (+310), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Saints-Patriots total from 42½ to 43½

Bengals-Steelers total from 43 to 42

Rams from +1½ to PK

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— Washington (+270) at Bills (-7, 45½, -330), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+310) at Browns (-7½, 44½, -370), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (-7½, 51, -360) at Lions (+300), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+190) at Titans (-4½, 47, -220), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+250) at Chiefs (-7, 55, -300), 10 a.m.

— Saints (+130) at Patriots (-2½ -120, 43½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+130) at Giants (-3 +100, 47½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (+130) at Steelers (-2½ -120, 42, -150), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (-8, 51½, -370) at Jaguars (+310), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+450) at Broncos (-10, 41½, -600), 1:05 p.m.

— Dolphins (+160) at Raiders (-3½, 44½, -180), 1:05 p.m.

— Buccaneers (-110) at Rams (PK, 55, -110), 1:25 p.m.

— Seahawks (-2, 54½, -130) at Vikings (+110), 1:25 p.m.

— Packers (+145) at 49ers (-3 -120, 50½, -165), 5:20 p.m.

9:20 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for the Dolphins-Raiders game later today:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (under -125), Dolphins 20½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -160/no +140); largest lead 14½ points (under -130); longest TD 37½ yards; game will go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +260/no -310); will be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +290/no -350); both teams will make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +240/no -280); a team will score three straight times (yes -190/no +170); will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -280/no +240); the game will be tied again after 0-0 (yes -110/no -110).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions, 33½ attempts, 278½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -200), will throw an interception (yes +110/no -130); Darren Waller 76½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Henry Ruggs 40½ receiving yards; Hunter Renfrow 43½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions.

Dolphins props: Jacoby Brissett 20½ completions, 30½ attempts, 229½ passing yards, longest completion 33½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -150), will throw an interception (yes +100/no -120); DeVante Parker 49½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (under -145); Jaylen Waddle 45½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (under -120).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.