NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Jaguars shock Colts as 7-1 underdogs

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen (41) celebrates after sacking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) puts pressure on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) as he looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) is tackled after a reception by Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis, left, and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26)during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (18) slips past Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, lower left, for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Welcome to Week 18 of the NFL season.

Games with playoff implications include the Indianapolis Colts at the Jacksonville Jaguars, the San Francisco 49ers at the Los Angeles Rams, and the Los Angeles Chargers at the Raiders in what will likely be a win-or-go-home Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

1:09 p.m.: The Ravens and Steelers are going to overtime tied at 13. The Raiders clinch a playoff berth if the Ravens win.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 28, Texans 25. The Texans dominate the second half to cover as 11-point home underdogs, but the Titans hang on to win outright at -600 ML to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The game goes over 42½.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Jaguars 26, Colts 11. The Jaguars win ouright in a stunner as 14-point home underdogs, +700 ML. The game stays under 43½.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 37, Packers 30. The Lions win outright as 4-point home underdogs, +170 ML. The game sails over 45. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not play in the second half.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 21, Bengals 16. The Bengals score a TD with 2:26 left to cover as 6½-point road underdogs, but the Browns win outright at -260 ML. The game stays just under 38 on a missed 2-point conversion on the final TD.

12:57 p.m.: Justin Tucker kicks a 46-yard field goal, and the Ravens tie the Steelers at 13 with 1:13 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -156 on the live line (Colts +124).

12:55 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 31, Bears 17. The Vikings dominate the fourth quarter to cover as 3½-point home favorites, -175 ML. The game goes over 45 on a 66-yard interception return by the Vikings with 5:10 left.

12:54 p.m.: FINAL: Washington 22, Giants 7. Washington covers as a 6-point road favorite, -240 ML. The game stays under 36½.

12:51 p.m.: The Lions are playing to win, not get the top pick in the draft. D’Andre Swift runs for a 14-yard TD, and the Lions retake the lead at 34-30 on the Packers with 1:54 left in the fourth quarter. The Lions are -450 on the live line (Packers +320).

12:49 p.m.: If the Steelers hang on, then the Raiders will have to win or tie against the Chargers tonight to get into the playoffs.

12:48 p.m.: The Steelers are alive. Chase Claypool catches a 6-yard TD pass, and the Steelers take a 13-10 lead over the Ravens with 2:54 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -290 on the live line (Ravens +220).

12:45 p.m.: The Jaguars add a field goal to extend their lead to 26-3 over the Colts with 8:15 left in the fourth quarter. The live line has been turned off.

12:40 p.m.: The Packers retake the lead. Josiah Deguara catches a 62-yard TD on a screen pass from Jordan Love, and the Packers take a 30-27 lead with 4:49 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). The Packers are -260 on the live line (Lions +200).

12:35 p.m.: The Colts fail on fourth down. The Jaguars still lead 23-3 with 9:41 left in the fourth quarter and are -20,000 on the live line (Colts +2,500).

12:28 p.m.: The Texans have come alive and are making the Titans sweat. Danny Amendola catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Texans cut the Titans’ lead to 21-18 with 11:40 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). The Titans are -450 on the live line (Texans +320), spread -4½, total 48½. The Titans must win to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

12:26 p.m.: Unreal. Jonathan Taylor is stopped on fourth-and-goal at the 1, and the Jaguars maintain a 23-3 lead over the Colts with 12:53 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts are -5,000 on the live line (Jaguars +1,260).

12:21 p.m.: The Ravens miss a big chance, throwing an interception in the end zone to keep their lead at 10-6 over the Steelers at the start of the fourth quarter.

12:11 p.m.: A stunning no-show for the Colts. Marvin Jones catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Jaguars extend their lead to 23-3 with 3:08 left in the third quarter. The Jaguars are -2,800 on the live line (Colts +1,020).

12:04 p.m.: If these results hold (Colts and Steelers losing), the Raiders will clinch a playoff berth before tonight’s game begins.

12:03 p.m.: The Jaguars punt but continue to lead the Colts 16-3 with 6:59 left in the third quarter. The Jaguars are -260 on the live line (Colts +200), spread -5½, total 36½.

11:55 a.m.: First TD scored prop results in morning games:

Colts-Jaguars: Jacksonville WR Laquon Treadwell (21-1)

Packers-Lions: Green Bay WR Allen Lazard (11-1)

Bengals-Browns: Cleveland WR Jarvis Landry (12-1)

Titans-Texans: Tennessee TE Anthony Firkser (23-1)

Bears-Vikings: Chicago RB Damien Williams (37-1)

Steelers-Ravens: Baltimore RB Latavius Murray (12-1)

Washington-Giants: Washington special teams/defense on an interception return (21-1)

11:51 a.m.: The Ravens finally break through. Latavius Murray runs for a 46-yard TD, and the Ravens take a 10-3 lead on the Steelers with 12:32 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -390 on the live line (Steelers +285), spread -6½, total 30½.

11:47 a.m.: It’s getting interesting in Jacksonville. The Jaguars extend their lead to 16-3 with 11:32 left in the third quarter and are favored at -225 on the live line (Colts +176), spread -4½, total 39½.

11:44 a.m.: Aaron Rodgers is sitting out the second half, and the Lions are in control. Brock Wright catches a 36-yard TD pass, and the Lions extend their lead to 24-13 with 12:50 left in the third quarter. The Lions are -670 on the live line (Packers +440), spread -8½, total 57½.

11:35 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Titans -5, total 19½

Ravens -3, total 20

Browns -3, total 17½

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 14, Bengals 7. First-half winners: Browns -3½, over 18.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 21, Texans 0. First-half winners: Titans -7, under 21½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 3, Steelers 3. First-half winners: Steelers +2½, under 20.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Lions -½, total 21½

Vikings -4, total 21½

Colts -9½, total 23½

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 13, Colts 3. First-half winners: Jaguars +9½, under 22½, Jaguars +400 ML.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 17, Packers 13. First-half winners: Lions +5, over 23½, Lions +225 ML.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 14, Vikings 3. First-half winners: Bears +3, under 21½, Bears +160 ML.

11:22 a.m.: Second-half line: Washington -2½, total 16½.

11:17 a.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 6, Giants 0. First-half winners: Washington -3½, under 18½. Washington kicked a 43-yard field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread.

10:59 a.m.: The Jaguars add a field goal to extend their lead to 10-3 over the Colts with 3:06 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -220 on the live line (Jaguars +172), spread -3½, total 39½.

10:54 a.m.: The Titans need a win to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and they score first. Anthony Firkser catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Titans lead the Texans 7-0 with 7:40 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -900 on the live line (Texans +540), spread -11½, total 34½.

10:46 a.m.: The Colts kick a field goal to cut the Jaguars’ lead to 7-3 with 9:08 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -390 on the live line (Jaguars +285), spread -6½, total 40½.

10:36 a.m.: The Lions are fighting to the finish. Kalif Raymond catches a 75-yard TD pass from receiver Tom Kennedy, and the Lions tie the Packers at 7 with 1:29 left in the first quarter. The Packers are -180 on the live line (Lions +142), spread -3½, total 49½.

10:25 a.m.: The Colts fail on fourth down, and the Jaguars take over with a 7-0 lead with 5:57 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -320 on the live line (Jaguars +240), spread -6½, total 46½.

10:21 a.m.: Aaron Rodgers said he was going to play today even though the Packers had clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and he wasn’t lying. Rodgers threw a 1-yard TD pass to Allen Lazard, and the Packers lead the Lions 7-0 in the first quarter. We’ll see how long Rodgers stays in the game.

10:19 a.m.: A Colts loss is necessary to keep the Ravens-Steelers alive for a playoff berth. The Raiders can also clinch before their game tonight with a Colts loss and Steelers loss.

10:18 a.m.: The Jaguars score first, and the other AFC playoff contenders can perk up. Laquon Treadwell catches a 2-yard TD pass, and the Jaguars lead the Colts 7-0 with 7:48 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -390 on the live line (Jaguars +285), spread -7½, total 47½.

9:58 a.m.: The first game are about to kick off:

— Bengals (+220) at Browns (-6½, 38, -260), 10 a.m.

— Packers (-4, 45, -190) at Lions (+170), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+155) at Vikings (-3½, 45, -175), 10 a.m.

— Washington (-6, 36½, -240) at Giants (+200), 10 a.m.

— Colts (-14, 43½, -1,100) at Jaguars (+700), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (+135) at Ravens (-3, 41, -155), 10 a.m.

— Titans (-11, 42½, -600) at Texans (+450), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Browns from -5 to -6½

Bengals-Browns total from 37 to 38

Packers from -3 to -4

Giants from +7 to +6

Saints from -3½ to -4½

Jets-Bills total from 40½ to 42

49ers-Rams total from 44½ to 45½

Buccaneers from -9 to -10

Panthers-Bucs total from 41½ to 42½

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Chargers-Raiders:

Team totals: Raiders 23½, Chargers 26½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -175/no +155); largest lead 14½ points (under -120); longest TD 41½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -190/no +170); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -370/no +310); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +100/no -120).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions, 36½ attempts, 268½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130), will throw an interception (yes -120/no +100); Josh Jacobs 59½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Hunter Renfrow 63½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -145), will score a TD (yes +140/no -160); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -120).

Chargers props: Justin Herbert 24½ completions, 36½ attempts, 278½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 2 TD passes (under -125), will throw an interception (yes -110/no -110); Austin Ekeler 91½ combined rushing and receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -140/no +120); Keenan Allen 71½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +155/no -175); Mike Williams 56½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +165/no -185).

