NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Jaguars strike first on Colts

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the ball up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Welcome to Week 18 of the NFL season.

Games with playoff implications include the Indianapolis Colts at the Jacksonville Jaguars, the San Francisco 49ers at the Los Angeles Rams, and the Los Angeles Chargers at the Raiders in what will likely be a win-or-go-home Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:25 a.m.: The Colts fail on fourth down, and the Jaguars take over with a 7-0 lead with 5:57 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -320 on the live line (Jaguars +240), spread -6½, total 46½.

10:21 a.m.: Aaron Rodgers said he was going to play today even though the Packers had clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and he wasn’t lying. Rodgers threw a 1-yard TD pass to Allen Lazard, and the Packers lead the Lions 7-0 in the first quarter. We’ll see how long Rodgers stays in the game.

10:19 a.m.: A Colts loss is necessary to keep the Ravens-Steelers alive for a playoff berth. The Raiders can also clinch before their game tonight with a Colts loss and Steelers loss.

10:18 a.m.: The Jaguars score first, and the other AFC playoff contenders can perk up. Laquon Treadwell catches a 2-yard TD pass, and the Jaguars lead the Colts 7-0 with 7:48 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -390 on the live line (Jaguars +285), spread -7½, total 47½.

9:58 a.m.: The first game are about to kick off:

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Browns from -5 to -6½

Bengals-Browns total from 37 to 38

Packers from -3 to -4

Giants from +7 to +6

Saints from -3½ to -4½

Jets-Bills total from 40½ to 42

49ers-Rams total from 44½ to 45½

Buccaneers from -9 to -10

Panthers-Bucs total from 41½ to 42½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Chargers-Raiders:

Team totals: Raiders 23½, Chargers 26½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -175/no +155); largest lead 14½ points (under -120); longest TD 41½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -190/no +170); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -370/no +310); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +100/no -120).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions, 36½ attempts, 268½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130), will throw an interception (yes -120/no +100); Josh Jacobs 59½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Hunter Renfrow 63½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -145), will score a TD (yes +140/no -160); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -120).

Chargers props: Justin Herbert 24½ completions, 36½ attempts, 278½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 2 TD passes (under -125), will throw an interception (yes -110/no -110); Austin Ekeler 91½ combined rushing and receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -140/no +120); Keenan Allen 71½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +155/no -175); Mike Williams 56½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +165/no -185).

