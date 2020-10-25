NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Jets showing signs of life

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7)warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Steelers at the Titans in a battle of unbeatens, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at the Raiders, and the Seahawks at the Cardinals in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

11:02 a.m.: The Jets are showing life. La’Mical Perine scores on a 5-yard run, and the Jets lead the Bills 10-0 with 7:22 left in the second quarter. The Bills are still favored at -120 on the live line (Jets -102), spread -½, total 40½.

10:58 a.m.: Washington is adding to the Cowboys’ misery. Terry McLaurin catches a 52-yard TD pass, and Washington leads 15-3 with 9:54 left in the second quarter. Washington is -300 on the live line (Dallas +235), spread -7½, total 48½.

10:56 a.m.: The Titans cut the Steelers’ lead to 14-7 on Corey Davis’ 4-yard TD catch with 5:26 left in the second quarter.

10:45 a.m.: Jace Sternberger catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Packers take a 14-0 lead on the Texans with 13:33 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -590 on the live line (Texans +410), spread -11½, total 55½. Sternberger was 5-1 to score a TD in the game.

10:41 a.m.: Benny Snell scores on a 1-yard run, and the Steelers take a 14-0 lead on the Titans with 12:16 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are -420 on the live line (Titans +310), spread -8½, total 51½.

10:30 a.m.: Washington extends its lead to 9-0 on the Cowboys on Antonio Gibson’s 12-yard run with 3:48 left in the first quarter. Washington is -250 on the live line (Cowboys +198), spread -5½, total 45½.

10:23 a.m.: Good and bad for the Cowboys. Dallas stops Washington on fourth-and-goal at the 1, but a few plays later, quarterback Andy Dalton fumbles into the end zone. The Cowboys recover, but it’s a safety. Washington leads 2-0 with 7:54 left in the first quarter.

10:18 a.m.: Diontae Johnson catches an 11-yard TD pass, and the Steelers take a 7-0 lead on the Titans with 5:42 left in the first quarter. The Steelers are -188 on the live line (Titans +152), spread -3½, total 51½. Johnson was 11-1 to score the first TD of the game.

10:13 a.m.: Davante Adams catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Packers take a 7-0 lead on the Texans with 9:21 left in the first quarter. The Packers are -260 on the live line (Texans +205), spread -6½, total 58½. Adams was 7-1 to score the first TD of the game.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off. It’s a more balanced slate than normal with seven games in the early window and four in the afternoon:

Lions (+100) at Falcons (-1, 55, -120), 10 a.m.

Browns (-4, 50, -210) at Bengals (+180), 10 a.m.

Steelers (+100) at Titans (-1, 51, -120), 10 a.m.

Panthers (+275) at Saints (-7, 49½, -335), 10 a.m.

Bills (-9½, 46½, -440) at Jets (+370), 10 a.m.

Cowboys (-105) at Washington (-1, 45, -115), 10 a.m.

Packers (-3 +100, 55½, -150) at Texans (+130), 10 a.m.

9:45 a.m.: The Raiders moved from +4½ overnight at the Westgate to +4 this morning.

The biggest line move this morning was the Packers-Texans total going from 57 to 55½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Buccaneers (-4, 51½, -200) at Raiders (+175), 1:05 p.m.

Chiefs (-7 -120, 44½, -350) at Broncos (+290), 1:25 p.m.

49ers (+140) at Patriots (-3, 44½, -160), 1:25 p.m.

Jaguars (+320) at Chargers (-7½, 49, -380), 1:25 p.m.

Seahawks (-3½, 54½, -185) at Cardinals (+165), 5:20 p.m.

