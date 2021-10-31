NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Jets take late lead against Bengals

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

New York Jets' Jarrad Davis, left, tries to tackle Cincinnati Bengals' Samaje Perine during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) runs against the Buffalo Billsduring the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) walks off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL seasonx.

Top matchups include the Tennessee Titans at the Indianapolis Colts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the New Orleans Saints, and the Dallas Cowboys at the Minnesota Vikings in the Sunday night game.

The Raiders are on their bye week.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

1:05 p.m.: Disaster for Indianapolis. Carson Wentz throws an interception while in the end zone, and the Titans return it for a TD to take a 31-24 lead with 1:26 left in the fourth quarter.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 38, Texans 22. The Texans score the final 22 points, all in the fourth quarter, to cover as 16½-point home underdogs, but the Rams win outright at -1,400 ML. The game goes over 46½.

1:02 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Patriots (+170) at Chargers (-4, 50½, -190), 1:05 p.m.

— Jaguars (+170) at Seahawks (-3½, 44½, -190), 1:05 p.m.

12:57 p.m.: The Jets take the lead. After a Joe Burrow interception, Tyler Kroft catches a 13-yard TD pass, and the Jets lead the Bengals 34-31 with 3:45 left in the fourth quarter. The Jets are -122 on the live line (Bengals +100).

12:54 p.m.: The Jets are fighting to the finish. They cut the Bengals’ lead to 31-26 with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try failed). The Bengals are -800 on the live line (Jets +520).

12:52 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 44, Lions 6. The Eagles romp as 3-point road favorites, -170 ML. The game goes over 48 on an Eagles field goal with 1:54 left.

12:46 p.m.: Rams backers have to be wondering what happened. Los Angeles led 38-0, but the Texans have scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to get inside the number (+16½) at 38-22.

12:41 p.m.: The Bengals extend their lead to 31-20 on the Jets with 7:29 left in the fourth quarter. The Bengals are -5,000 on the live line (Jets +1,500). The Jets are still covering the closing line of +11½.

12:33 p.m.: First TD scored prop winners in morning games:

Rams-Texans: Los Angeles RB Darrell Henderson (+410)

Titans-Colts: Indianapolis WR Michael Pittman (10-1)

Bengals-Jets: New York RB Michael Carter (14-1)

Eagles-Lions: Philadelphia RB Boston Scott (13-1)

Panthers-Falcons: Atlanta RB Cordarrelle Patterson (+650)

49ers-Bears: Chicago TE Jesse James (44-1)

Steelers-Browns: Cleveland RB D’Ernest Johnson (14-1)

Dolphins-Bills: Buffalo WR Gabriel Davis (22-1)

12:32 p.m.: The Titans kick a field goal to tie the Colts at 24 with 11:15 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts are -162 on the live line (Titans +132).

12:27 p.m.: The Steelers are forced to go for it on fourth-and-goal, and they cash in. Pat Freiermuth catches a bobbling, 2-yard TD, and the Steelers lead the Browns 15-10 with 11:04 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try failed). The Steelers are -184 on the live line (Browns +148), spread -2½, total 32½.

The Steelers can’t kick field goals or extra points because of an injury to their kicker.

12:18 p.m.: The Colts retake the lead on the Titans at 24-21 with 1:21 left in the third quarter. The Colts are -172 on the live line (Titans +140).

12:16 p.m.: The Bengals retake the lead at 24-17 with 3:11 left in the third quarter. The Bengals are -1,200 on the live line (Jets +680), spread -7½, total 54½.

12:11 p.m.: The Jets are down to their third-string quarterback and have three turnovers, but they have tied the Bengals at 17 with 5:17 left in the third quarter. The Bengals are -325 on the live line (Jets +250), spread -4½, total 50½.

12:04 p.m.: A injury to kicker Chris Boswell earlier in the game is hurting the Steelers. Pittsburgh scores a TD but fails on the 2-point conversion, and the Browns still lead 10-9 with 3:39 left in the third quarter. The Browns are -220 on the live line (Steelers +176), spread -2½, total 30½.

11:55 a.m.: The Titans take a 21-17 lead on the Colts with 7:42 left in the third quarter. The Titans are now favored at -142 on the live line (Colts +116), spread -2½, total 57½.

11:49 a.m.: Finally a touchdown in Cleveland. D’Ernest Johnson scores on a 10-yard run, and the Browns lead the Steelers 10-3 with 9:36 left in the third quarter. The Browns are -450 on the live line (Steelers +330), spread -6½, total 28½.

11:47 a.m.: The Bills punt, and they remain tied at 3 with the Dolphins with 11:56 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -320 on the live line (Dolphins +245), spread -4½, total 26½.

11:45 a.m.: Leading 17-14 at halftime, the Bengals are -500 on the live line (Jets +360), spread -7½, total 52½.

11:39 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -4½, total 22½.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 17, Jets 14. First-half winners: Jets +6½, over 21½.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Colts PK, total 26½.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 17, Titans 14. First-half winners: Colts -1½, over 24½.

11:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Falcons -1, total 22½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 10, Panthers 9. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 1, under 23½.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Bills -6½, total 23

Eagles -1½, total 22½

Browns -3, total 20

49ers -1½, total 20½

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 3, Dolphins 3. First-half winners: Dolphins +8½, under 24½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 13, 49ers 9. First-half winners: Bears +3, over 19½, Bears +150 ML.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 3, Steelers 3. First-half winners: Steelers +3, under 20½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 17, Lions 0. First-half winners: Eagles -2½, under 23½.

11:23 a.m.: Second-half line: Rams -6½, total 21½

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 24, Texans 0. First-half winners: Rams -9½, total pushes on 24.

11:14 a.m.: The Titans are back in business. After the Colts fumbled on an interception return, A.J. Brown caught a 57-yard TD pass, and the Titans tied the Colts at 14 with 4:13 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -150 on the live line (Titans +122), spread -2½, total 58½.

10:23 a.m.: The Colts have jumped on the Titans. A long TD drive to start the game, an interception and another quick TD give the Colts a 14-0 lead with 7:44 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -550 on the live line (Titans +390), spread -11½, total 60½.

10:12 a.m.: The Jets — yes, the Jets — score first. Michael Carter scores on an 8-yard run, and the Jets lead the Bengals 7-0 with 8:38 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -260 on the live line (Jets +205), spread -5½, total 46½.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Panthers (+115) at Falcons (-2, 46, -135), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (+750) at Bills (-14½, 48½, -1,200), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-4½, 40, -210) at Bears (+180), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (+200) at Browns (-5, 43, -240), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-3 -120, 48, -170) at Lions (+150), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+140) at Colts (-3, 51, -160), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-11½, 43, -550) at Jets (+425), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-16½, 46½, -1,400) at Texans (+800), 10 a.m.

9:35 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Browns from -4 to -5

Patriots from +4½ to +3½

Patriots-Chargers total from 49½ to 50½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Panthers (+115) at Falcons (-2, 46, -135), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (+750) at Bills (-14½, 48½, -1,200), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-4½, 40, -210) at Bears (+180), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (+200) at Browns (-5, 43, -240), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-3 -120, 48, -170) at Lions (+150), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+140) at Colts (-3, 51, -160), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-11½, 43, -550) at Jets (+425), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-16½, 46½, -1,400) at Texans (+800), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (+170) at Chargers (-4, 50½, -190), 1:05 p.m.

— Jaguars (+170) at Seahawks (-3½, 44½, -190), 1:05 p.m.

— Washington (+170) at Broncos (-3½, 44½, -190), 1:25 p.m.

— Buccaneers (-3½, 48½, -185) at Saints (+165), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (+145) at Vikings (-3, 51, -165), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.