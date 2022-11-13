NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Josh Allen active, Bills favored over Vikings

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Colts game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the Indianapolis Colts, the Minnesota Vikings at the Buffalo Bills, the Green Bay Packers hosting the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers at the San Francisco 49ers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:23 a.m.: George Pickens burrows into the end zone from 1 yard and the Steelers are up 7-0 over the Saints with 5:06 to go in the first quarter. The Steelers are -240 on the live line (Saints +195), total 40½.

10:18 a.m.: The Bills have an immediate response, with Devin Singletary scoring from 5 yards out for his first touchdown of the season. It’s 7-7 midway through the first quarter. The Bills are -260 on the live line (Vikings +210), total 56½.

10:11 a.m.: Justin Jefferson has a couple of big catches on the Vikings’ first drive, including a 22-yard touchdown catch for a 7-0 lead with 10:13 left in the first quarter. The Vikings are +120 on the live line (Bills -150), total 50½.

10:09 a.m.: Harrison Bryant snags the 1-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to give the Browns a 7-0 lead over the Dolphins in what is expected to be a high-scoring game. The Browns are -120 on the live line (Dolphins -110), total 54½.

9:53 a.m.: Josh Allen is starting for the Bills against the Vikings, and Buffalo remains -6½ at the Westgate SuperBook.

9:45 a.m.: Week 10 NFL betting insights from @BetMGM

Most bet games

1. Vikings-Bills

2. Browns-Dolphins

3. Broncos-Titans

Most bet teams

1. Titans -2½

2. Vikings +6½

3. Cowboys -4½

Most bet teams

1. Lions +3

2. Steelers -1

3. Texans +4½

Public teams (+60% of bets)

– 79% of bets on Steelers -1

– 77% on Giants -4½

– 71% on Bears -3

– 67% on Titans -2½

– 67% on Raiders -4½

– 61% on Commanders +11

– 60% on Cowboys -4½

Most bet Overs

1. Jaguars-Chiefs 51

2. Lions-Bears 48½

3. Texans-Giants 40½

Most bet Unders

1. Broncos-Titans 39

2. Vikings-Bills 44½

3. Chargers-49ers 43½

Most bet player props

– Justin Fields over 62½ rushing yards (-110)

– Jaylen Waddle over 69½ receiving yards (-130)

– Amari Cooper over 62½ receiving yards (-115)

– Josh Jacobs under 86½ rushing yards (-150)

– Saquon Barkley over 92½ rushing yards (-115)

9:40 a.m.: The outlook from Caesars Sportsbook:

Week 10 splits ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gz9CCNafI2 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 13, 2022

BIG STEELERS BET A Nevada bettor put $250,000 on Steelers 1H +0.5 (-125) ⛓ pic.twitter.com/bBT2YoAIB2 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 13, 2022

9 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Jaguars (+360) at Chiefs (-9½, 51½, -430), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+190) at Giants (-5, 41, -220), 10 a.m.

— Saints (-105) at Steelers (-1, 39, -115), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+130) at Bears (-2½, 48½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+150) at Dolphins (-3, 49½, -170), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (+240) at Bills (-6½, 46, -280), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (+110) at Titans (-2, 40, -130), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+175) at Raiders (-4, 41, -200), 1:05 p.m.

— Cardinals (+130) at Rams (-3, 38½, -150), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (-3½, 44½, -190) at Packers (+170), 1:25 p.m.

— Chargers (+275) at 49ers (-7½, 45½, -335), 5:20 p.m.

Morning spread and total movement:

Steelers from Pick to -1

Browns-Dolphins total from 49 to 49½

Vikings-Bills total from 46½ to 46

Broncos-Titans total from 39 to 40

Chargers-49ers total from 45 to 45½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.