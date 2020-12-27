NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Late Packers TD pushes total over

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) scores a touchdown past Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Avery Williamson (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) makes a catch past Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Seattle Seahawks players, including defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) react after the Seahawks recovered a fumble during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

Welcome to Week 16 of the NFL season.

Top matchups, all loaded with playoff implications, include the Colts at the Steelers, the Rams at the Seahawks, and the Titans at the Packers in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

8:01 p.m.: That’s what over backers were waiting for. Dillon scores on a 7-yard run, and the Packers extend their lead to 40-14 over the Titans with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter. That wraps up a victory for over 52 bettors.

7:27 p.m.: The Packers are back firmly in control. AJ Dillon runs 30 yards for a TD, and the Packers lead the Titans 33-14 with 3:35 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -6,000 on the live line (Titans +1,600), spread -16½, total 61½.

7:08 p.m.: The Packers respond immediately. Aaron Jones breaks off a long run, then Davante Adams catches a 8-yard TD pass to extend the Packers’ lead to 26-14 with 10:27 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -700 on the live line (Titans +470), spread -8½, total 63½.

7:02 p.m.: The Titans are back in the game. Ryan Tannehill runs 45 yards for a TD after a fake to Derrick Henry on third-and-1, cutting the Packers’ lead to 19-14 with 12:01 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -310 on the live line (Titans +240), spread -5½, total 57½.

6:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Titans -3 (-105), total 27.

6:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 19, Titans 7. First-half winners: Packers -3 (+100), over 25½. The Titans scored a TD with 37 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

6:09 p.m.: Aaron Rodgers has already cashed his prop for over 2½ TD passes (+125).

6:08 p.m.: The Packers are rolling. Adams catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Packers lead the Titans 19-0 with 10:46 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -1,300 on the live line (Titans +730), spread -16½, total 55½.

5:55 p.m.: Hot start for the Packers. Equanimeous St. Brown catches a 21-yard TD pass, and the Packers lead the Titans 12-0 with 14:54 left in the second quarter (2-point try failed). The Packers are -500 on the live line (Titans +360), spread -10½, total 51½.

5:31 p.m.: The Packers get on the board first. Davante Adams scores on a 5-yard TD pass, and the Packers lead the Titans 6-0 with 9:55 left in the first quarter (extra point missed). The Packers are -230 on the live line (Titans +184), spread -5½, total 53½. Adams was 5-1 to score the first TD of the game.

5:17 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

Titans (+150) at Packers (-3 -120, 52, -170), 5:20 p.m.

5:03 p.m.: The Week 17 lines have been released at the Westgate (times subject to change):

Sunday

Dolphins at Bills (-4), 10 a.m.

Packers (-4½) at Bears, 10 a.m.

Ravens (-11) at Bengals, 10 a.m.

Steelers at Browns (-7½), 10 a.m.

Vikings (-6) at Lions, 10 a.m.

Jaguars at Colts (-13½), 10 a.m.

Chargers (-2½) at Chiefs, 10 a.m.

Jets at Patriots (-5½), 10 a.m.

Cowboys at Giants (PK), 10 a.m.

Washington at Eagles (-2), 10 a.m.

Falcons at Buccaneers (-4½), 10 a.m.

Saints (-4) at Panthers, 10 a.m.

Titans (-7) at Texans, 10 a.m.

Raiders at Broncos (-1), 1:25 p.m.

Cardinals at Rams (-5), 1:25 p.m.

Seahawks (-3½) at 49ers, 1:25 p.m.

4:42 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 37, Eagles 17. The Cowboys win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +155 ML. The game went over 50½ on CeeDee Lamb’s 19-yard TD run with 1:53 remaining. The Cowboys are still alive in the NFC East race. Washington will be in with a victory over the Eagles in Week 17. If Washington loses, the winner of Cowboys-Giants will win the division.

4:36 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 20, Rams 9. The Seahawks cover as 1½-point home favorites, -125 ML. The game stays under 47½. The Seahawks clinch the NFC West title with the victory.

4:19 p.m.: The Seahawks land the apparent knockout blow. Jacob Hollister catches a 13-yard TD pass, and the Seahawks extend their lead to 20-9 over the Rams with 2:51 left in the fourth quarter.

4:14 p.m.: Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown intercepts Jalen Hurts in the end zone, and Dallas is getting closer to victory, leading the Eagles 30-17 with 6:33 left in the fourth quarter.

4:07 p.m.: FINAL: Panthers 20, Washington 13. The Panthers cover as 1-point road favorites, -120 ML. The game stays under 42.

4:06 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 19, Broncos 16. The Chargers kick a field goal with 41 seconds left to cover as 2-point home favorites, -130 ML. The game stays under 47½.

4:03 p.m.: Washington cuts the Panthers’ lead to 20-13 with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter. Washington will go for the onside kick.

4:01 p.m.: Michael Badgley kicks a 37-yard field goal to give the Chargers a 19-16 lead on the Broncos with 41 seconds remaining. The Chargers are -2,000 on the live line (Broncos +920).

3:54 p.m.: The Rams kick a field goal to cut the Seahawks’ lead to 13-9 with 12:49 left in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks are -265 on the live line (Rams +210).

3:49 p.m.: The Broncos kick a field goal to tie the Chargers at 16 with 2:42 left in the fourth quarter. The Chargers are -158 on the live line (Broncos +128).

3:39 p.m.: The Seahawks stop the Rams on fourth-and-goal at the 1, and Seattle maintains a 13-6 lead with 3:15 left in the third quarter. The Seahawks are -325 on the live line (Rams +250), spread -5½, total 33½.

3:31 p.m.: The Cowboys kick a field goal to extend their lead to 30-17 over the Eagles with 8:31 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -520 on the live line (Eagles +370), spread -7½, total 67½.

3:19 p.m.: The Seahawks take the lead. Russell Wilson runs in for a 4-yard TD, and the Seahawks lead the Rams 13-6 with 10:32 left in the third quarter. The Seahawks are -265 on the live line (Rams +210), spread -4½, total 38½.

3:15 p.m.: The Cowboys open the second half with a bang. CeeDee Lamb catches a 52-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys lead the Eagles 27-17 with 12:26 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -300 on the live line (Eagles +235), spread -5½, total 68½.

3:02 p.m.: Second-half line: Seahawks -1½, total 23.

3:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 6, Seahawks 6. First-half winners: Rams +½ (-120), under 23.

2:59 p.m.: Second-half line: Eagles -1, total 27.

2:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 20, Eagles 17. First-half winners: Cowboys +2½, over 24½. Michael Gallup caught a 7-yard TD pass with 16 seconds left to cover the first-half spread for Dallas.

2:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Washington -2½, total 20½.

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 20, Washington 3. First-half winners: Panthers +½ (-140), over 20½.

2:27 p.m.: Second-half line: Broncos -3 (-120), total 23½.

2:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 13, Broncos 0. First-half winners: Chargers -½, under 23½.

2:21 p.m.: The Rams take a 6-3 lead on the Seahawks on a 51-yard field goal with 9:33 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -118 on the live line (Seahawks -104), spread -1½, total 39½.

2:13 p.m.: The Cowboys cut the Eagles’ lead to 14-10 with 13:09 left in the second quarter. The Eagles are -205 on the live line (Cowboys +164), spread -4½, total 61½.

2:12 p.m.: The Panthers extend their lead to 20-0 over Washington with 3:06 left in the second quarter. The Panthers are -4,000 on the live line (Washington +1,260), spread -19½, total 42½.

2:03 p.m.: A BetMGM bettor wagered $500,000 on the Panthers money line against Washington, the sportsbook posted on Twitter. The bet would win $434,782.60. The Panthers are leading 13-0 in the second quarter.

Someone just placed half a milli on the Panthers moneyline 👀 #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/gD6XSoUoBN — BetMGM (@BetMGM) December 27, 2020

1:57 p.m.: The Panthers have taken a 13-0 lead on Washington with 8:33 left in the second quarter. The Panthers are -750 on the live line (Washington +490), spread -12½, total 39½.

1:50 p.m.: The Eagles are rolling early. DeSean Jackson catches an 81-yard TD pass, and the Eagles lead the Cowboys 14-3 with 5:48 left in the first quarter. The Eagles are -480 on the live line (Cowboys +350), spread -9½, total 60½.

1:23 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Eagles (-3 -120, 50½, -175) at Cowboys (+155), 1:25 p.m.

Rams (+105) at Seahawks (-1½, 47½, -125), 1:25 p.m.

1:19 p.m.: FINAL: Jets 23, Browns 16. The Jets win outright as 6½-point home underdogs, +250 ML. The game stays under 45. The Jets win their second straight after starting the season 0-13, giving the No. 1 overall draft pick to the Jaguars in the process.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 28, Colts 24. The Steelers rally from a 24-7 third-quarter deficit to win the pick’em game, -110 ML. The game goes over 42½.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 37, Texans 31. The Bengals win outright as 7½-point road underdogs, +275 ML. The game sails over 46.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 27, Giants 13. The Ravens cover as 9½-point home favorites, -420 ML. The game stays under 43½. The Ravens fumbled on the goal line late when it appeared they would score a TD to push the total over.

1:03 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Broncos (+110) at Chargers (-2, 47½, -130), 1:05 p.m.

Panthers (-1, 42, -120) at Washington (+100), 1:05 p.m.

1 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 41, Jaguars 17. The Bears cover easily as 9-point road favorites, -450 ML. The game goes over 47.

12:56 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 17, Falcons 14. The Falcons cover easily as 11-point road underdogs, but the Chiefs score late to win outright at -600 ML. The game stays way under 54.

12:55 p.m.: The Chiefs are going to hang on for a 17-14 victory. The Falcons miss a 39-yard field goal to tie with nine seconds left.

12:52 p.m.: Philip Rivers throws a deep interception, and the Steelers have the ball back leading the Colts 28-24 with 6:05 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -385 on the live line (Colts +290).

12:46 p.m.: The Steelers have come all the way back. JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a 25-yard TD pass, and the Steelers lead the Colts 28-24 with 7:38 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -325 on the live line (Colts +250).

12:44 p.m.: The Chiefs take the lead. Demarcus Robinson catches a 25-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs lead the Falcons 17-14 with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -420 on the live line (Falcons +310).

12:37 p.m.: The Browns have closed the gap. Kareem Hunt scores on a 4-yard run, and the Browns cut the Jets’ lead to 20-16 with 12:38 left in the fourth quarter (extra point missed). The Jets are -112 on the live line (Browns -108).

12:32 p.m.: The Falcons take a late lead on the Chiefs. Laquon Treadwell catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Falcons lead the Chiefs 14-10 with 4:33 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are still favored at -134 (Falcons +110). The Falcons were +450 underdogs pregame.

12:26 p.m.: The Steelers are rallying. Eric Ebron catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Steelers cut the Colts’ lead to 24-21 with 14:52 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts are -168 on the live line (Steelers +136).

12:15 p.m.: Nick Chubb scores on a 1-yard TD run, and the Browns cut the Jets’ lead to 20-10 with 2:56 left in the third quarter. The Jets are -470 on the live line (Browns +340), spread -6½, total 43½.

12:11 p.m.: The Steelers show some life. Diontae Johnson catches a 39-yard TD pass, and the Steelers cut the Colts’ lead to 24-14 with 3:16 left in the third quarter. The Colts are -550 on the live line (Steelers +390), spread -6½, total 51½.

11:58 a.m.: The Colts stand tall on the goal line after the Steelers had first-and-goal at the 1 and maintain a 24-7 lead with 5:01 left in the third quarter. The Colts are -2,500 on the live line (Steelers +1,040), spread -13½, total 44½.

11:50 a.m.: The Jets extend their lead to 20-3 over the Browns with 10:26 left in the third quarter. The Jets are -750 on the live line (Browns +490), spread -9½, total 42½.

11:32 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Chiefs -6½, total 26½

Steelers -3½ (+100), total 21½

Bears -4 (-120), total 23

Ravens -2½ (-120), total 21

Browns -5½, total 21½

Texans -3½, total 23½

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 13, Browns 3. First-half winners: Jets +3½ (-120), under 22½, Jets +170 ML.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 10, Texans 10. First-half winners: Bengals +4½, under 22½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 21, Steelers 7. First-half winners: Colts +½ (-140), over 21.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 13, Jaguars 10. First-half winners: Jaguars +5½, under 23½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 20, Giants 3. First-half winners: Ravens -6½, over 21½. The Ravens kicked a field goal on the final play to push the first-half total over.

11:17 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 7, Falcons 7. First-half winners: Falcons +7 (+100), under 27.

11:07 a.m.: The Colts extend the lead. Zach Pascal catches a 42-yard TD pass, and the Colts lead the Steelers 21-7 with 4:02 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -700 on the live line (Steelers +470), spread -10½, total 52½.

10:57 a.m.: The Falcons get on the board first against the Chiefs in what has been a defensive battle. Atlanta leads 7-0 with 3:35 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are still -265 on the live line (Falcons +210), spread -4½, total 37½.

10:55 a.m.: The Colts go back in front. Taylor scores on a 1-yard run, and the Colts lead the Steelers 14-7 with 6:35 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -290 on the live line (Steelers +225), spread -6½, total 47½.

10:50 a.m.: The Jets — yes, the Jets — are rolling, up 13-3 on the Browns with 13:33 left in the second quarter. The Jets are -130 on the live line (Browns +106), spread -2½, total 49½.

10:42 a.m.: A turnover helps get the Steelers going. A Colts fumble sets up Pittsburgh inside the 5, and the Steelers eventually cash in to tie the game at 7 with 13:47 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -138 on the live line (Steelers +112), spread -2½, total 45½.

10:40 a.m.: The Jets got their first win of the season last week and are looking for another. They lead the Browns 7-3 with 34 seconds left in the first quarter. The Browns are still -168 on the live line (Jets +136), spread -3½, total 44½.

10:31 a.m.: The Colts punt back to the Steelers, but Indianapolis leads 7-0 with 1:44 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -215 on the live line (Steelers +172), spread -4½, total 41½. The Steelers have lost three straight after an 11-0 start.

10:12 a.m.: The Colts strike first. Jonathan Taylor runs for a 6-yard TD, and the Colts lead the Steelers 7-0 with 9:48 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -260 on the live line (Steelers +205), spread -6½, total 45½. Taylor was 7-1 to score the first TD of the game.

9:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Falcons (+450) at Chiefs (-11, 54, -600), 10 a.m.

Browns (-6½ -120, 45, -300) at Jets (+250), 10 a.m.

Colts (-110) at Steelers (PK, 42½, -110), 10 a.m.

Bears (-9, 47, -450) at Jaguars (+375), 10 a.m.

Giants (+350) at Ravens (-9½, 43½, -420), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+275) at Texans (-7½ +100, 46, -335), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Bengals-Texans total from 44½ to 46

Panthers from +1 to -1

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Chiefs 17, Falcons 14 (at Kansas City)

Full-game winners: Falcons +11, under 54, Chiefs -600 ML

First-half winners: Falcons +7 (+100), under 27 (tied 7-7)

Second-half winners: Falcons +6½, under 26½ (Chiefs 10-7)

Yards per play: Chiefs 6.0, Falcons 5.9 (Chiefs lead 395-367 in total yards)

Third downs: Chiefs 5-13, Falcons 6-12

Fourth downs: Chiefs 1-2, Falcons 0-0

Turnovers: Falcons +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 10-7 and 17-14; Falcons 7-0

— Jets 23, Browns 16 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Jets +6½ (+100), under 45, Jets +250 ML

First-half winners: Jets +3½ (-120), under 22½ (Jets 13-3)

Second-half winners: Jets +5½, over 21½ (Browns 13-10)

Yards per play: Jets 4.8, Browns 4.0 (Jets lead 333-299 in total yards)

Third downs: Jets 7-18, Browns 6-15

Fourth downs: Jets 0-0, Browns 0-1

Turnovers: Jets +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Jets 20-3; Browns 3-0 (only lead)

— Steelers 28, Colts 24 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Steelers PK, over 42½, Steelers -110 ML

First-half winners: Colts +½ (-140), over 21 (Colts 21-7)

Second-half winners: Steelers -3½ (+100), over 21½ (Steelers 21-3)

Yards per play: Steelers 5.5, Colts 5.4 (Colts lead 365-353 in total yards)

Third downs: Steelers 4-11, Colts 5-13

Fourth downs: Steelers 0-1, Colts 0-1

Turnovers: Steelers +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Steelers 28-24 (only lead); Colts 24-7

— Bears 41, Jaguars 17 (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: Bears -9, over 47, Bears -450 ML

First-half winners: Jaguars +5½, under 23½ (Bears 13-10)

Second-half winners: Bears -4 (-120), over 23 (Bears 28-7)

Yards per play: Bears 5.6, Jaguars 5.2 (Bears lead 391-279 in total yards)

Third downs: Bears 6-12, Jaguars 5-12

Fourth downs: Bears 2-2, Jaguars 0-0

Turnovers: Bears +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Bears 41-10; Jaguars 3-0 (only lead)

— Ravens 27, Giants 13 (at Baltimore)

Full-game winners: Ravens -9½, under 43½, Ravens -420 ML

First-half winners: Ravens -6½, over 21½ (Ravens 20-3)

Second-half winners: Giants +2½ (+100), under 21 (Giants 10-7)

Yards per play: Ravens 6.5, Giants 4.6 (Ravens lead 432-269 in total yards)

Third downs: Ravens 8-11, Giants 1-10

Fourth downs: Ravens 0-0, Giants 1-3

Turnovers: Giants +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Ravens 27-6; Giants never led

— Bengals 37, Texans 31 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Bengals +7½ (-120), over 46, Bengals +275 ML

First-half winners: Bengals +4½, under 22½ (tied 10-10)

Second-half winners: Bengals +3½, over 23½ (Bengals 27-21)

Yards per play: Bengals 7.6, Texans 9.6 (Bengals lead 540-488 in total yards)

Third downs: Bengals 6-13, Texans 4-9

Fourth downs: Bengals 1-2, Texans 0-0

Turnovers: Bengals +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Bengals 7-0, 10-3, 17-10 and 24-17; Texans 31-27 (only lead)

— Chargers 19, Broncos 16 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Chargers -2, under 47½, Chargers -130 ML

First-half winners: Chargers -½, under 23½ (Chargers 13-0)

Second-half winners: Broncos -3 (-120), under 23½ (Broncos 16-6)

Yards per play: Chargers 5.7, Broncos 5.1 (Broncos lead 396-316 in total yards)

Third downs: Chargers 3-12, Broncos 7-17

Fourth downs: Chargers 1-1, Broncos 2-2

Turnovers: Chargers +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Chargers 13-0 and 16-3; Broncos never led (tied 16-16)

— Panthers 20, Washington 13 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Panthers -1, under 42, Panthers -120 ML

First-half winners: Panthers +½ (-140), over 20½ (Panthers 20-3)

Second-half winners: Washington -2½, under 20½ (Washington 10-0)

Yards per play: Panthers 4.2, Washington 5.6 (Washington leads 386-280 in total yards)

Third downs: Panthers 6-15, Washington 7-15

Fourth downs: Panthers 2-3, Washington 1-3

Turnovers: Panthers +2, plus a TD recovery of a muffed punt (4-2)

Biggest lead: Panthers 20-0; Washington never led

— Cowboys 37, Eagles 17 (at Dallas)

Full-game winners: Cowboys +3 (+100), over 50½, Cowboys +155 ML

First-half winners: Cowboys +2½, over 24½ (Cowboys 20-17)

Second-half winners: Cowboys +1, under 27 (Cowboys 17-0)

Yards per play: Cowboys 7.8, Eagles 6.7 (Cowboys lead 513-477 in total yards)

Third downs: Cowboys 6-13, Eagles 7-17

Fourth downs: Cowboys 0-0, Eagles 1-2

Turnovers: Cowboys +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Cowboys 37-17; Eagles 14-3

— Seahawks 20, Rams 9 (at Seattle)

Full-game winners: Seahawks -1½, under 47½, Seahawks -125 ML

First-half winners: Rams +½ (-120), under 23 (tied 6-6)

Second-half winners: Seahawks -1½, under 23 (Seahawks 14-3)

Yards per play: Seahawks 4.8, Rams 4.5 (Rams lead 334-292 in total yards)

Third downs: Seahawks 8-17, Rams 9-19

Fourth downs: Seahawks 0-0, Rams 0-2

Turnovers: Seahawks +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Seahawks 20-9; Rams 3-0 and 6-3

IN PROGRESS

— Titans (+150) at Packers (-3 -120, 52, -170), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.