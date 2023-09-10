86°F
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Line dips on Bengals-Browns, Eagles-Patriots

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2023 - 9:26 am
 
FILE -Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after recording a sack during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. As Garrett heads into his seventh NFL season with the Cleveland Browns, Garrett ranks among the some of the best pass rushers in league history. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

Welcome back to the Review-Journal’s NFL Bad Beats Blog for Week 1.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Denver Broncos, the San Francisco 49ers at the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Green Bay Packers at the Chicago Bears, the Philadelphia Eagles at the New England Patriots and the New York Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

9 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule of games:

— Panthers (+160) at Falcons (-3½, 39½, -190), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+375) at Ravens (-9½, 43½, -500), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-1½, 47½, -125) at Browns (+105), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (-4½, 46, -220) at Colts (+180), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (+190) at Vikings (-5, 46, -240), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+130) at Saints (-3, 42, -150), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-2, 41½, -130) at Steelers (+110), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+255) at Commanders (-7, 38, -320), 10 a.m.

— Packers (Even) at Bears (-1, 41½, -120), 1:25 p.m.

— Raiders (+150) at Broncos (-3, 43, -180), 1:25 p.m.

— Dolphins (+135) at Chargers (-3, 51, -155), 1:25 p.m.

— Eagles (-3½, 44½, -190) at Patriots (+160), 1:25 p.m.

— Rams (+185) at Seahawks (-5, 46, -230), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (-3, 45, -170) at Giants (+145), 5:20 p.m.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

