NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Line dips on Bengals-Browns, Eagles-Patriots

Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome back to the Review-Journal’s NFL Bad Beats Blog for Week 1.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Denver Broncos, the San Francisco 49ers at the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Green Bay Packers at the Chicago Bears, the Philadelphia Eagles at the New England Patriots and the New York Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

9 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule of games:

— Panthers (+160) at Falcons (-3½, 39½, -190), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+375) at Ravens (-9½, 43½, -500), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-1½, 47½, -125) at Browns (+105), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (-4½, 46, -220) at Colts (+180), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (+190) at Vikings (-5, 46, -240), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+130) at Saints (-3, 42, -150), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-2, 41½, -130) at Steelers (+110), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+255) at Commanders (-7, 38, -320), 10 a.m.

— Packers (Even) at Bears (-1, 41½, -120), 1:25 p.m.

— Raiders (+150) at Broncos (-3, 43, -180), 1:25 p.m.

— Dolphins (+135) at Chargers (-3, 51, -155), 1:25 p.m.

— Eagles (-3½, 44½, -190) at Patriots (+160), 1:25 p.m.

— Rams (+185) at Seahawks (-5, 46, -230), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (-3, 45, -170) at Giants (+145), 5:20 p.m.

