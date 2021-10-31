NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Line shoots up with Cowboys’ Prescott out

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) runs against the Buffalo Billsduring the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

New York Jets' Jarrad Davis, left, tries to tackle Cincinnati Bengals' Samaje Perine during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) walks off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

New York Jets quarterback Mike White celebrates after catching a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (22) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) after a long run during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) carries in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (25) goes around the tackle attempt from Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Ryan Smith (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

Fans cheer as New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) leaps towards the stands after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) pulls in a touchdown reception in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Tennessee Titans at the Indianapolis Colts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the New Orleans Saints, and the Dallas Cowboys at the Minnesota Vikings in the Sunday night game.

The Raiders are on their bye week.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

5:31 p.m.: Thielen was +750 to score the first TD at Boyd Gaming and 7-1 at the Westgate SuperBook. The first score of the game will be a TD cashes at -180.

5:30 p.m.: Minnesota goes straight down the field. Adam Thielen catches a 20-yard TD pass, and the Vikings lead the Cowboys 7-0 with 11:49 left in the first quarter. The Vikings are -385 on the live line (Cowboys +290), spread -9½, total 53½.

5:15 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

— Cowboys (+190) at Vikings (-4½, 49, -220), 5:20 p.m.

4:51 p.m.: The Cowboys are up to +4½ at Las Vegas sportsbooks on the news that quarterback Dak Prescott is inactive with a calf injury. The line slowly moved up during the week and was Vikings -3 on Sunday morning. The total also dropped from 51 to 49.

4:35 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 36, Buccaneers 27. The Saints win outright as 4-point home underdogs, +165 ML. The game goes over 48½.

4:29 p.m.: The Saints are going to pull off the upset. P.J. Williams returns an interception 40 yards for a TD, and the Saints lead the Bucs 36-27 with 1:24 left in the fourth quarter.

4:25 p.m.: The Saints take the lead, but Brady will get a shot. The Saints kick a 23-yard field goal to take a 29-27 lead over the Bucs with 1:41 left in the fourth quarter.

4:21 p.m.: FINAL: Broncos 17, Washington 10. The Broncos stop two late Washington drives to cover as 3½-point home favorites, -190 ML. The game stays under 45.

4:13 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 27, Chargers 24. The Patriots win outright as 4-point road underdogs, +170 ML. The game goes over 50½ on a 24-yard Chargers TD pass with 40 seconds left.

4:09 p.m.: Tom Brady and the Bucs take the lead. Brady hits a wide-open Cyril Grayson for a 50-yard TD to give the Bucs a 27-26 lead over the Saints with 5:44 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try failed). The Bucs are -215 on the live line (Saints +172).

4:04 p.m.: The Saints extend their lead but are still in danger. A field goal puts the Saints in front 26-21 with 8:31 left in the fourth quarter. New Orleans is -130 on the live line (Bucs +106).

4:02 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7. The Seahawks roll as 3½-point home favorites, -190 ML. The game stays under 44½.

4:01 p.m.: The Patriots are headed to victory after kicking a field goal to take a 27-17 lead with 2:19 to play.

3:41 p.m.: The Patriots get a big defensive play. Adrian Phillips returns a Justin Herbert interception 26 yards for a TD, and the Patriots take a 24-17 lead on the Chargers with 10:11 left in the fourth quarter. The Patriots are -245 on the live line (Chargers +194), spread -3½, total 51½.

3:40 p.m.: The Bucs are on the comeback trail. Mike Evans catches a 41-yard TD pass, and the Bucs cut the Saints’ lead to 23-21 with 1:15 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are now favored at -168 on the live line (Saints +136), spread -1½, total 57½.

3:26 p.m.: The Bucs cut the Saints’ lead to 23-14 with 5:33 left in the third quarter. The Saints are -220 on the live line (Bucs +176), spread -3½, total 53½.

3:22 p.m.: The Chargers kick a field goal to go back in front 17-16 with 39 seconds left in the third quarter. The Chargers are -170 on the live line (Patriots +138), spread -1½, total 46½.

3:15 p.m.: The Patriots kick a field goal to take a 16-14 lead on the Chargers with 3:39 left in the third quarter. The Chargers are -144 on the live line (Patriots +118), total 45½.

3:13 p.m.: The Saints are in full control. Alvin Kamara scores on a 1-yard run, and the Saints extend their lead to 23-7 with 9:01 left in the third quarter. The Saints are -520 on the live line (Bucs +370), spread -8½, total 49½.

2:53 p.m.: Second-half line: Bucs -6, total 23.

2:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 16, Buccaneers 7. First-half winners: Saints +3, under 24, Saints +150 ML. The half stayed under 24 on a missed Saints extra point with 27 seconds left. Trevor Siemian is in at quarterback for New Orleans after Jameis Winston’s knee was injured.

2:43 p.m.: Second-half line: Broncos -½, total 23.

2:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 10, Washington 3. First-half winners: Broncos -3, under 21½.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -2, total 26.

2:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 14, Patriots 13. First-half winnners: Patriots +3, over 24. New England kicked a 48-yard field goal with 15 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

2:31 p.m.: First TD scored props for afternoon games:

Jaguars-Seahawks: Seattle QB Geno Smith (23-1)

Patriots-Chargers: Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler (6-1)

Buccaneers-Saints: Tampa Bay WR Chris Godwin (7-1)

Washington-Broncos: Denver RB Melvin Gordon (8-1)

2:25 p.m.: Second-half line: Seahawks -½, total 22½.

2:23 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 17, Jaguars 0. First-half winners: Seahawks -2½, under 21½.

2:01 p.m.: The Patriots fail on fourth-and-goal at the 1, and the Chargers maintain a 14-7 lead with 8:36 left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -355 on the live line (Patriots +265), spread -6½, total 54½.

1:54 p.m.: The Saints tie the Bucs at 7 with 2:39 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -178 on the live line (Saints +144), spread -3½, total 52½.

1:36 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 34, Colts 31 (OT). The Titans win outright in overtime as 3-point road underdogs, +140 ML. The game goes over 51.

1:28 p.m.: The Colts and Titans have traded punts in OT, and Indianapolis has the ball back.

1:22 p.m.: The Bengals’ loss just knocked out more than 40 percent of the field left in Circa Survivor.

1:21 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Washington (+170) at Broncos (-3½, 45, -190), 1:25 p.m.

— Buccaneers (-4, 48½, -185) at Saints (+165), 1:25 p.m.

1:20 p.m.: The Colts and Titans are going to overtime tied at 31.

1:19 p.m.: FINAL: Jets 34, Bengals 31. The Jets pull off a stunner, winning outright as 11½-point home underdogs, +425 ML. The game goes over 43.

1:16 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 26, Dolphins 11. The Bills score a TD with 1:07 left to cover as 14½-point home favorites, -1,200 ML. The game stays under 48½.

1:15 p.m.: Helped by a long pass interference penalty, the Colts tie the Titans at 31 with 22 seconds left.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 15, Browns 10. The Steelers win outright as 5-point road underdogs, +200 ML. The game stays under 43. The Steelers won despite not being able to kick any field goals or extra points because of an injury to kicker Chris Boswell.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 33, Bears 22. The 49ers cover as 4½-point road favorites, -210 ML. The game goes over 40.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Panthers 19, Falcons 13. The Panthers win outright as 2-point road underdogs, +115 ML. The game stays under 46.

1:05 p.m.: Disaster for Indianapolis. Carson Wentz throws an interception while in the end zone, and the Titans return it for a TD to take a 31-24 lead with 1:26 left in the fourth quarter.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 38, Texans 22. The Texans score the final 22 points, all in the fourth quarter, to cover as 16½-point home underdogs, but the Rams win outright at -1,400 ML. The game goes over 46½.

1:02 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Patriots (+170) at Chargers (-4, 50½, -190), 1:05 p.m.

— Jaguars (+170) at Seahawks (-3½, 44½, -190), 1:05 p.m.

12:57 p.m.: The Jets take the lead. After a Joe Burrow interception, Tyler Kroft catches a 13-yard TD pass, and the Jets lead the Bengals 34-31 with 3:45 left in the fourth quarter. The Jets are -122 on the live line (Bengals +100).

12:54 p.m.: The Jets are fighting to the finish. They cut the Bengals’ lead to 31-26 with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try failed). The Bengals are -800 on the live line (Jets +520).

12:52 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 44, Lions 6. The Eagles romp as 3-point road favorites, -170 ML. The game goes over 48 on an Eagles field goal with 1:54 left.

12:46 p.m.: Rams backers have to be wondering what happened. Los Angeles led 38-0, but the Texans have scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to get inside the number (+16½) at 38-22.

12:41 p.m.: The Bengals extend their lead to 31-20 on the Jets with 7:29 left in the fourth quarter. The Bengals are -5,000 on the live line (Jets +1,500). The Jets are still covering the closing line of +11½.

12:33 p.m.: First TD scored prop winners in morning games:

Rams-Texans: Los Angeles RB Darrell Henderson (+410)

Titans-Colts: Indianapolis WR Michael Pittman (10-1)

Bengals-Jets: New York RB Michael Carter (14-1)

Eagles-Lions: Philadelphia RB Boston Scott (13-1)

Panthers-Falcons: Atlanta RB Cordarrelle Patterson (+650)

49ers-Bears: Chicago TE Jesse James (44-1)

Steelers-Browns: Cleveland RB D’Ernest Johnson (14-1)

Dolphins-Bills: Buffalo WR Gabriel Davis (22-1)

12:32 p.m.: The Titans kick a field goal to tie the Colts at 24 with 11:15 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts are -162 on the live line (Titans +132).

12:27 p.m.: The Steelers are forced to go for it on fourth-and-goal, and they cash in. Pat Freiermuth catches a bobbling, 2-yard TD, and the Steelers lead the Browns 15-10 with 11:04 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try failed). The Steelers are -184 on the live line (Browns +148), spread -2½, total 32½.

The Steelers can’t kick field goals or extra points because of an injury to their kicker.

12:18 p.m.: The Colts retake the lead on the Titans at 24-21 with 1:21 left in the third quarter. The Colts are -172 on the live line (Titans +140).

12:16 p.m.: The Bengals retake the lead at 24-17 with 3:11 left in the third quarter. The Bengals are -1,200 on the live line (Jets +680), spread -7½, total 54½.

12:11 p.m.: The Jets are down to their third-string quarterback and have three turnovers, but they have tied the Bengals at 17 with 5:17 left in the third quarter. The Bengals are -325 on the live line (Jets +250), spread -4½, total 50½.

12:04 p.m.: A injury to kicker Chris Boswell earlier in the game is hurting the Steelers. Pittsburgh scores a TD but fails on the 2-point conversion, and the Browns still lead 10-9 with 3:39 left in the third quarter. The Browns are -220 on the live line (Steelers +176), spread -2½, total 30½.

11:55 a.m.: The Titans take a 21-17 lead on the Colts with 7:42 left in the third quarter. The Titans are now favored at -142 on the live line (Colts +116), spread -2½, total 57½.

11:49 a.m.: Finally a touchdown in Cleveland. D’Ernest Johnson scores on a 10-yard run, and the Browns lead the Steelers 10-3 with 9:36 left in the third quarter. The Browns are -450 on the live line (Steelers +330), spread -6½, total 28½.

11:47 a.m.: The Bills punt, and they remain tied at 3 with the Dolphins with 11:56 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -320 on the live line (Dolphins +245), spread -4½, total 26½.

11:45 a.m.: Leading 17-14 at halftime, the Bengals are -500 on the live line (Jets +360), spread -7½, total 52½.

11:39 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -4½, total 22½.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 17, Jets 14. First-half winners: Jets +6½, over 21½.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Colts PK, total 26½.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 17, Titans 14. First-half winners: Colts -1½, over 24½.

11:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Falcons -1, total 22½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 10, Panthers 9. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 1, under 23½.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Bills -6½, total 23

Eagles -1½, total 22½

Browns -3, total 20

49ers -1½, total 20½

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 3, Dolphins 3. First-half winners: Dolphins +8½, under 24½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 13, 49ers 9. First-half winners: Bears +3, over 19½, Bears +150 ML.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 3, Steelers 3. First-half winners: Steelers +3, under 20½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 17, Lions 0. First-half winners: Eagles -2½, under 23½.

11:23 a.m.: Second-half line: Rams -6½, total 21½

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 24, Texans 0. First-half winners: Rams -9½, total pushes on 24.

11:14 a.m.: The Titans are back in business. After the Colts fumbled on an interception return, A.J. Brown caught a 57-yard TD pass, and the Titans tied the Colts at 14 with 4:13 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -150 on the live line (Titans +122), spread -2½, total 58½.

10:23 a.m.: The Colts have jumped on the Titans. A long TD drive to start the game, an interception and another quick TD give the Colts a 14-0 lead with 7:44 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -550 on the live line (Titans +390), spread -11½, total 60½.

10:12 a.m.: The Jets — yes, the Jets — score first. Michael Carter scores on an 8-yard run, and the Jets lead the Bengals 7-0 with 8:38 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -260 on the live line (Jets +205), spread -5½, total 46½.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Panthers (+115) at Falcons (-2, 46, -135), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (+750) at Bills (-14½, 48½, -1,200), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-4½, 40, -210) at Bears (+180), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (+200) at Browns (-5, 43, -240), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-3 -120, 48, -170) at Lions (+150), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+140) at Colts (-3, 51, -160), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-11½, 43, -550) at Jets (+425), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-16½, 46½, -1,400) at Texans (+800), 10 a.m.

9:35 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Browns from -4 to -5

Patriots from +4½ to +3½

Patriots-Chargers total from 49½ to 50½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Panthers 19, Falcons 13 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Panthers +2, under 46, Panthers +115 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 1, under 23½ (Falcons 10-9)

Second-half winners: Panthers +1, under 22½ (Panthers 10-3)

Yards per play: Panthers 4.6, Falcons 4.3 (Panthers lead 332-213 in total yards)

Turnovers: Panthers +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Panthers 19-10; Falcons 10-3

— Bills 26, Dolphins 11 (at Buffalo)

Full-game winners: Bills -14½, under 48½, Bills -1,200 ML

First-half winners: Dolphins +8½, under 24½ (tied 3-3)

Second-half winners: Bills -6½, over 23 (Bills 23-8)

Yards per play: Bills 5.3, Dolphins 4.1 (Bills lead 351-262 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bills +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Bills 26-11; Dolphins never led (tied 3-3)

— 49ers 33, Bears 22 (at Chicago)

Full-game winners: 49ers -4½, over 40, 49ers -210 ML

First-half winners: Bears +3, over 19½ (Bears 13-9)

Second-half winners: 49ers -1½, over 20½ (49ers 24-9)

Yards per play: 49ers 8.6, Bears 4.8 (49ers lead 467-324 in total yards)

Turnovers: 49ers +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: 49ers 33-22; Bears 10-3, 13-6 and 16-9

— Steelers 15, Browns 10 (at Cleveland)

Full-game winners: Steelers +5, under 43, Steelers +200 ML

First-half winners: Steelers +3, under 20½ (tied 3-3)

Second-half winners: Saints +3, under 20 (Steelers 12-7)

Yards per play: Steelers 5.4, Browns 5.3 (Steelers lead 370-306 in total yards)

Turnovers: Steelers +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Steelers 15-10 (only lead; tied 3-3); Browns 10-3

— Eagles 44, Lions 6 (at Detroit)

Full-game winners: Eagles -3 (-120), over 48, Eagles -170 ML

First-half winners: Eagles -2½, under 23½ (Eagles 17-0)

Second-half winners: Eagles -1½, over 22½ (Eagles 27-6)

Yards per play: Eagles 5.6, Lions 3.9 (Eagles lead 350-228 in total yards)

Turnovers: Eagles +1 (1-0), including a fumble return for a TD

Biggest lead: Eagles 41-0; Lions never led

— Titans 34, Colts 31 (OT) (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Titans +3, over 51, Titans +140 ML

First-half winners: Colts -1½, over 24½ (Colts 17-14)

Second-half winners: Titans PK, over 26½ (Titans 20-14)

Yards per play: Titans 5.0, Colts 4.3 (Titans lead 340-307 in total yards)

Turnovers: Titans +1 (3-2), including an interception return for a TD

Biggest lead: Titans 31-24; Colts 14-0

— Jets 34, Bengals 31 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Jets +11½, over 43, Jets +425 ML

First-half winners: Jets +6½, over 21½ (Bengals 17-14)

Second-half winners: Jets +4½, over 22½ (Jets 20-14)

Yards per play: Jets 6.6, Bengals 5.9 (Jets lead 511-318 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bengals +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Jets 7-0; Bengals 31-20

— Rams 38, Texans 22 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Texans +16½, over 46½, Rams -1,400 ML

First-half winners: Rams -9½, total pushes on 24 (Rams 24-0)

Second-half winners: Texans +6½, over 21½ (Texans 22-14)

Yards per play: Rams 7.1, Texans 5.6 (Rams lead 467-323 in total yards)

Turnovers: Rams +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Rams 38-0; Texans never led

— Patriots 27, Chargers 24 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Patriots +4, over 50½, Patriots +170 ML

First-half winners: Patriots +3, over 24 (Chargers 14-13)

Second-half winners: Patriots +2, under 26 (Patriots 14-10)

Yards per play: xxxx, xxxx (Chargers lead 369-352 in total yards)

Turnovers: xxxx (xxx)

Biggest lead: xxxxx; xxx

— Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7 (at Seattle)

Full-game winners: Seahawks -3½, under 44½, Seahawks -190 ML

First-half winners: Seahawks -2½, under 21½ (Seahawks 17-0)

Second-half winners: Seahawks -½, under 22½ (Seahawks 14-7)

Yards per play: xxxx, xxxx (xxxx lead xxx in total yards)

Turnovers: xxxx (xxx)

Biggest lead: xxxxx; xxx

— Broncos 17, Washington 10 (at Denver)

Full-game winners: Broncos -3½, under 45, Broncos -190 ML

First-half winners: Broncos -3, under 21½ (Broncos 10-3)

Second-half winners: Washington +½, under 23 (tied 7-7)

Yards per play: xxxx, xxxx (xxxx lead xxx in total yards)

Turnovers: xxxx (xxx)

Biggest lead: xxxxx; xxx

— Saints 36, Buccaneers 27 (at New Orleans)

Full-game winners: Saints +4, over 48½, Saints +165 ML

First-half winners: Saints +3, under 24 (Saints 16-7)

Second-half winners: Saints +6, over 23 (tied 20-20)

Yards per play: xxxx, xxxx (xxxx lead xxx in total yards)

Turnovers: xxxx (xxx)

Biggest lead: xxxxx; xxx

IN PROGRESS

— Cowboys (+190) at Vikings (-4½, 49, -220), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.