NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Lions back in front of Washington

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) runs for a 98-yard touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Charlotte , N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) can't make the catch on a pass from quarterback Tom Brady after getting past New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Buccaneers at the Panthers, the Broncos at the Raiders, the Seahawks at the Rams and the Ravens at the Patriots in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

12:52 p.m.: The Lions retake the lead on a 37-yard Matt Prater field goal. The Lions lead Washington 27-24 with 2:37 left in the fourth quarter. The Lions are -300 on the live line (Washington +235).

12:50 p.m.: The Buccaneers have just about put away the Panthers. Tom Brady sneaks in for a TD, and the Bucs take a 39-23 lead on the Panthers with 6:18 left in the fourth quarter.

12:46 p.m.: The Packers go back into the lead on a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams. The Packers lead the Jaguars 24-20 with 9:03 left in the fourth quarter. The Packers are -590 on the live line (Jaguars +410).

12:43 p.m.: Washington has come all the way back. Gibson scores on a 5-yard run, and Washington ties the Lions at 24 with 6:09 to play. Washington trailed 24-3 in the third quarter. The Lions are -144 on the live line (Washington +118).

12:41 p.m.: Teddy Bridgewater scores on a 3-yard run, and the Panthers cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 32-23 with 11:23 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try no good). The Bucs are -2,200 on the live line (Panthers +980).

12:36 p.m.: The Jaguars have a lead in the fourth quarter. A field goal puts Jacksonville in front of the Packers 20-17 wit 12:40 left to play. The Packers are -142 on the live line (Jaguars +116).

12:25 p.m.: The Football Team is mounting a comeback. Antonio Gibson runs for a 2-yard TD, and Washington cuts the Lions’ lead to 24-17 with 11:21 left in the fourth quarter. Washington trailed 24-3 in the third quarter. The Lions are -800 on the live line (Washington +520).

12:18 p.m.: The Bucs add a field goal to extend their lead to 29-17 over the Panthers with 3:10 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -2,200 on the live line (Panthers +980), spread -11½, total 61½.

12:07 p.m.: Ronald Jones runs 98 yards for a TD, and the Buccaneers take a 26-17 lead over the Panthers with 7:39 left in the third quarter (extra point missed). The Bucs are -850 on the live line (Panthers +540), spread -8½, total 61½.

12:02 p.m.: The Jaguars take advantage of a Packers fumble and tie the game at 17 with 10:30 left in the third quarter on a 12-yard TD pass to Keelan Cole. The Packers are -590 on the live line (Jaguars +410).

11:49 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Eagles -5½, total 23½

Washington -2½, total 23

Buccaneers -3½, total 26½

Packers -7, total 22

Browns -1, total 20

11:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 3, Texans 0. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 3, under 22½.

11:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 17, Jaguars 10. First-half winners: Jaguars +7½ (-120), over 24. The Packers kicked a field goal with two second left to push the first-half total over.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 17, Washington 3. First-half winners: Lions -1, under 23.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 17, Panthers 17. First-half winners: Panthers +3½, over 24½.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 14, Eagles 3. First-half winners: Giants +3, under 22½, Giants +160 ML.

11:21 a.m.: Tom Brady finds Mike Evans in the back of the end zone for a 3-yard TD, and the Buccaneers tie the Panthers at 17 with 27 seconds left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -265 on the live line (Panthers +210), spread -4½, total 58½.

11:11 a.m.: The Texans are stopped on fourth-and-goal, and the Browns maintain a 3-0 lead with 12:59 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -215 on the live line (Texans +172), spread -4½, total 36½.

11:03 a.m.: Keelan Cole returns a punt 91 yards for a TD, and the Jaguars go in front of the Packers 10-7 with 10:06 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -500 on the live line (Jaguars +360), spread -8½, total 50½.

10:47 a.m.: The Packers have arrived at the game. Marquez Valdes-Scantling hauls in a 78-yard TD pass, and the Packers lead the Jaguars 7-3 with 14:47 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -900 on the live line (Jaguars +570), spread -13½, total 45½.

10:41 a.m.: Texans-Browns is underway after a weather delay.

10:38 a.m.: The Giants have jumped all over the Eagles. Wayne Gallman dives into the end zone for a 2-yard TD run on fourth down, and the Giants lead the Eagles 14-3 with 14:57 left in the second quarter. The Giants are -176 on the live line (Eagles +142), spread -3½, total 52½.

10:30 a.m.: The Bucs respond. Cameron Brate catches a 5-yard TD pass, and Tampa Bay ties the Panthers at 7 with 3:37 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -265 on the live line (Panthers +210), spread -6½, total 55½.

10:17 a.m.: Colin Thompson just caught his first NFL pass, and it was for a 7-yard TD for the Panthers. Carolina leads the Buccaneers 7-0 with 8:19 left in the first quarter. Thompson was 100-1 to score the first TD of the game and 22-1 to score at any point.

10:06 a.m.: We’re underway. Texans-Browns is in a weather delay, so only four games are in action.

9:59 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off. More games are shifted to the afternoon today with the Masters finishing its final round:

Texans (+190) at Browns (-4½, 46, -220), 10 a.m.

Washington (+120) at Lions (-2½ -120, 45½, -140), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+700) at Packers (-13½, 47, -1,100), 10 a.m.

Eagles (-4½, 46, -220) at Giants (+190), 10 a.m.

Buccaneers (-6, 49½, -265) at Panthers (+225), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Eagles-Giants total from 44½ to 45½

Buccaneers-Panthers total from 50½ to 49½

Dolphins from -1½ to -2½

Bills-Cardinals total from 56½ to 55½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Texans (+190) at Browns (-4½, 46, -220), 10 a.m.

Washington (+120) at Lions (-2½ -120, 45½, -140), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+700) at Packers (-13½, 47, -1,100), 10 a.m.

Eagles (-4½, 46, -220) at Giants (+190), 10 a.m.

Buccaneers (-6, 49½, -265) at Panthers (+225), 10 a.m.

Broncos (+155) at Raiders (-3½ +100, 50½, -175), 1:05 p.m.

Chargers (+120) at Dolphins (-2½, 49, -140), 1:05 p.m.

Bills (+140) at Cardinals (-3, 55½, -160), 1:05 p.m.

Seahawks (+125) at Rams (-2½ -120, 55, -145), 1:25 p.m.

49ers (+350) at Saints (-9½, 49, -420), 1:25 p.m.

Bengals (+260) at Steelers (-6½ -120, 45½, -310), 1:25 p.m.

Ravens (-7 +100, 44, -300) at Patriots (+250), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.