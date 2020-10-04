NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Lions scrambling back

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass under pressure from the Dallas Cowboys defense in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

In this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle. Wilson leads the NFL with 14 touchdown passes. The Seahawks play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 4. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrates his 7-yard pass for a touchdown with teammate Marvin Jones (11) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Raiders hosting Buffalo; the Browns taking on the Cowboys in Texas; and the Eagles traveling to San Francisco to play the 49ers in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

12:58 p.m.: The Lions are trying to scramble back. They cut the Saints’ lead to 35-29, getting a 2-point conversion to draw within six with 3:40 to go. The Lions embraced the analytics move and went for 2 while down eight instead of kicking the extra point. Now they can win in regulation if they get the ball back.

12:55 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 31, Washington 17. The spread pushes on -14, though early bettors won with Ravens -13½ or better. Ravens were -1,100 on the money line. The game goes over 44½.

12:53 p.m.: Some of the trailing teams are scrambling to come back. The Jaguars have cut the Bengals’ lead to 30-22, and the Cowboys have drawn within 41-30 of the Browns with 6:25 left.

12:43 p.m.: And the Bucs go back into the lead. Ke’Shawn Vaughn catches a 9-yard TD pass from Brady, and the Bucs lead the Chargers 35-31 with 11:05 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -400 on the live line (Chargers +300).

12:41 p.m.: The Seahawks just about lock up the win, taking a 24-15 lead on the Dolphins with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter. Miami bettors will look to some “FitzMagic” from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to pull out the cover at +4 to +6½.

12:33 p.m.: And the Bucs are not in the lead. Justin Herbert hits Jalen Guyton on a 72-yard TD pass, and the Chargers retake the lead at 31-28 on the final play of the third quarter. The Bucs are still -160 on the live line (Chargers +130).

12:26 p.m.: And the Bucs take the lead. Scott Miller catches a 19-yard TD pass from Brady, and the Buccaneers lead the Chargers 28-24 with 52 seconds left in the third quarter after trailing 24-7 late in the first half. The Bucs are now -350 on the live line (Chargers +270).

12:23 p.m.: The Vikings score again and could be headed to their first victory of the season, leading the Texans 31-16 with 10:50 left in the fourth quarter.

12:10 p.m.: The Bucs are back in it. Brady finds O.J. Howard for a 28-yard TD pass, and the Chargers’ lead is down to 24-21 with 8:22 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are now favored on the live line at -145 (Chargers +115).

12:08 p.m.: The Vikings get some breathing room. Adam Thielen catches a 9-yard TD pass, and the Vikings lead the Texans 24-16 with 41 seconds left in the third quarter. The Vikings are -280 on the live line (Texans +225).

12:03 p.m.: Big day brewing for underdogs. The Panthers extend their lead to 28-7 over the Cardinals with 5:26 left in the third quarter. The Chargers and Browns are also comfortably ahead, and the Vikings are clinging to a 17-16 lead on the Texans.

11:55 a.m.: The Browns keep pouring it on. Hunt scores on a 14-yard run, and the Browns lead the Cowboys 38-14 with 10:51 left in the third quarter. The Browns are now -1,400 on the live line (Cowboys +800), spread -15½, total 76½.

11:47 a.m.: Here are all the second-half lines:

Cardinals -6, total 26

Texans -3 (-120), total 26½

Ravens -6, total 21½

Bengals -½, total 26

Lions -½, total 27

Cowboys -6½ (-120), total 28½

Seahawks -½, total 27½

Buccaneers -7, total 23

11:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 24, Buccaneers 14. First-half winners: Chargers +4 (+100), over 21.

11:43 a.m.: Huge mistake for the Chargers just before halftime. They fumble deep in their own territory while trying to run out the clock, and Brady finds Mike Evans for a 6-yard TD to cut the lead to 24-14 with 22 seconds left until halftime. The Chargers are -190 on the live line (Bucs +155).

11:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 31, Cowboys 14. First-half winners: Browns +3, over 27½.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 28, Lions 14. First-half winners: Saints -½, over 24½.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 17, Dolphins 9. First-half winners: Seahawks -3, under 27½. The Seahawks scored a TD with three seconds left in the half to cover in the first half.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 13, Bengals 10. First-half winners: Jaguars +½ (-120), under 24.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 21, Washington 10. First-half winners: Ravens -7½, over 23½.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 21, Cardinals 7. First-half winners: Panthers +2½, over 25½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 17, Texans 6. First-half winners: Vikings +3 (-120), under 26½.

11:12 a.m.: The Saints have gone in front of the Lions 21-14 with 3:03 left in the second quarter. After trailing 14-0 early, the Saints are now -400 on the live line (Lions +300), spread -6½, total 65½.

11:10 a.m.: Another Cowboys fumble leads to more points for the Browns. Kareem Hunt gets in from two yards out, and the Browns lead 28-14 with 7:20 left in the second quarter. The Browns are now -300 on the live line (Cowboys +240), spread -6½, total 79½.

11:01 a.m.: The Browns forced a fumble by Prescott and quickly capitalized. Austin Hooper catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Browns lead the Cowboys 21-14 with 9:22 left in the second quarter. The Browns are now -150 on the live line (Cowboys +120), total 74½.

10:57 a.m.: The Saints have erased the Lions’ early lead, tying the game at 14 with 10:10 left in the second quarter. The Saints are now -175 on the live line (Lions +145).

10:51 a.m.: Shootout brewing in Texas. Beckham catches his second TD pass of the day, and the Browns tie the Cowboys at 14 with 13:07 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -170 on the live line (Browns +140), spread -3½, total 71½.

10:47 a.m.: The Vikings kick a field goal to extend their lead to 10-0 over the Texans with 12:45 left in the second quarter. The Vikings are now -230 on the live line (Texans +185), spread -4½, total 50½.

10:39 a.m.: The Panthers have jumped all over the Cardinals, taking a 14-0 lead with 1:29 left in the first quarter. The Panthers are now -320 on the live line (Cardinals +250), spread -7½, total 55½.

10:37 a.m.: Amari Cooper catches a 20-yard TD pass on fourth-and-2, and the Cowboys lead the Browns 14-7 with 2:08 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are now -280 on the live line (Browns +225), spread -6½, total 66½.

10:29 a.m.: Michael Davis intercepts Tom Brady and returns it 78 yards for a touchdown, and the Chargers lead the Bucs 14-7 with 3:55 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are still -150 on the live line (Chargers +120), spread -2½, total 57½.

10:19 a.m.: The Cowboys strike back, as Dak Prescott finds CeeDee Lamb for a 43-yard TD pass. The Cowboys are -150 on the live line (Browns +120), spread -2½, total 66½.

10:16 a.m.: The Lions are all over the Saints early. Kenny Golladay catches a 15-yard TD pass, and the Lions lead 14-0 with 10:23 left in the first quarter. The Lions are now -250 on the live line (Saints +200), spread -6½, total 62½.

10:14 a.m.: The Browns jump on the Cowboys with a 37-yard reverse pass from Jarvis Landry to Odell Beckham Jr. Cleveland leads 7-0 with 12:05 left in the first quarter.

10:10 a.m.: DraftKings sportsbook (not available in Nevada) confirmed that it took a $1.4 million bet to win $531,000 on an alternate total of over 42 (-263 odds) in Jaguars-Bengals.

10 a.m.: We’re about to get underway with the first batch of games:

Saints (-3, 51½, -160) at Lions (+140), 10 a.m.

Cardinals (-3, 52, -165) at Panthers (+145), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+100) at Bengals (-1, 49½, -120), 10 a.m.

Browns (+155) at Cowboys (-3½, 56½, -175), 10 a.m.

Vikings (+150) at Texans (-3½, 53½, -170), 10 a.m.

Seahawks (-4, 55, -210) at Dolphins (+180), 10 a.m.

Chargers (+310) at Buccaneers (-7½, 42, -370), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-14, 44½, -1,100) at Washington (+700), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Good morning. Here are the biggest line moves from overnight:

Cardinals-Panthers total from 51 to 52

Jaguars from +2½ to +1

Vikings-Texans total from 53½ to 52½

Dolphins from +5½ to +4

49ers from -7½ to -9

There were concerns late Saturday that Saints-Lions might be postponed because of a positive coronavirus test, but the game is on after more testing. Patriots-Chiefs has been postponed to Monday.

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Saints (-3, 51½, -160) at Lions (+140), 10 a.m.

Cardinals (-3, 52, -165) at Panthers (+145), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+100) at Bengals (-1, 49½, -120), 10 a.m.

Browns (+155) at Cowboys (-3½, 56½, -175), 10 a.m.

Vikings (+150) at Texans (-3½, 53½, -170), 10 a.m.

Seahawks (-4, 55, -210) at Dolphins (+180), 10 a.m.

Chargers (+310) at Buccaneers (-7½, 42, -370), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-14, 44½, -1,100) at Washington (+700), 10 a.m.

Giants (+650) at Rams (-13½, 49, -1,000), 1:05 p.m.

Colts (-3 -120, 43, -175) at Bears (+155), 1:25 p.m.

Bills (-3½ +100, 53, -170) at Raiders (+150), 1:25 p.m.

Eagles (+350) at 49ers (-9, 45½, -420), 5:20 p.m.

