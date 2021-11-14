NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Lions, Steelers end up tied

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift, top, gets past Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) runs in for a touchdown after recovering a blocked punt against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams, left, helps defend against Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97), center, as Jarrett moves to make the tackle on running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) catches a touchdown pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Dee Delaney (30) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke celebrates a touchdown by running back Antonio Gibson during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Cleveland Browns at the New England Patriots, the Seattle Seahawks at the Green Bay Packers, and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Raiders in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

2:16 p.m.: The Vikings extend their lead to 13-3 over the Chargers with 3:26 left in the second quarter. The Vikings are -184 on the live line (Chargers +146), spread -3½, total 46½.

2:07 p.m.: First TD scored props for afternoon games:

Panthers-Cardinals: Carolina QB Cam Newton (no odds listed)

Eagles-Broncos: Philadelphia WR DeVonta Smith (12-1)

1:45 p.m.: The Panthers extend their lead to 17-0 over the Cardinals with 1:00 left in the first quarter. The Panthers are -450 on the live line (Cardinals +320), spread -9½, total 48½.

1:41 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 16, Steelers 16 (OT). The game ends in a tie, but the Lions cover as 5½-point road underdogs. The game stays under 40½.

1:26 p.m.: The Panthers came to play. Cam Newton ran for a TD, then threw a TD pass, and the Panthers lead the Cardinals 14-0 with 8:39 left in the first quarter. The Panthers are -235 on the live line (Cardinals +182), spread -5½, total 50½.

1:24 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 45, Jets 17. The Bills roll to the cover as 13-point road favorites, -900 ML. The game goes over 48½.

1:23 p.m.: The Lions miss a 48-yard field goal to win, and the Steelers have the ball back with 4:03 left in overtime.

1:21 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Eagles (-110) at Broncos (PK, 44½, -110), 1:25 p.m.

— Seahawks (+145) at Packers (-3, 49, -165), 1:25 p.m.

1:18 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 23, Jaguars 17. The Jaguars cover as 10½-point road underdogs, but the Colts win outright at -500 ML. The game stays under 48.

1:10 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: Tough one for Titans backers, who held a 23-12 lead in the fourth quarter. The Saints got a field goal, then scored a TD to cut the lead to 23-21 with 1:16 left. The Saints then missed the 2-point conversion to tie the game, effectively winning bets for their backers.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 23, Saints 21. The Saints score a TD with 1:16 left to cover as 3-point road underdogs, but the Titans stop the subsequent 2-point conversion to win outright at -150 ML. The game goes over 42½ on the late Saints TD.

— Saints (+130) at Titans (-3 +100, 42½, -150), 10 a.m.

1:08 p.m.: The Lions and Steelers have gone to overtime tied at 16.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 43, Falcons 3. The Cowboys dominate as 7½-point home favorites, -360 ML. The game stays under 55.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 45, Browns 7. The Patriots roll as 2½-point home favorites, -145 ML. The game goes over 44½.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Washington 29, Buccaneers 19. Washington wins outright as 9½-point home underdogs, +360 ML. The game stays under 50½.

1:02 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Panthers (+270) at Cardinals (-7, 41½, -330), 1:05 p.m.

— Vikings (+155) at Chargers (-3½ +100, 53½, -175), 1:05 p.m.

12:59 p.m.: Washington is going to upset Tampa Bay. The Football Team scores to extend its lead to 29-19 with 29 seconds left.

12:29 p.m.: The Bucs cut Washington’s lead to 23-19 with 10:55 left in the fourth quarter (extra point failed). Washington is -118 on the live line (Bucs -106), spread -½, total 52½.

12:19 p.m.: The Lions have a chance at their first win. They will punt to start the fourth quarter, clinging to a 16-13 lead over the Steelers. The Steelers are still favored at -148 on the live line (Lions +118), spread -2½, total 39½.

12:13 p.m.: Washington isn’t letting this game slip away. The Football Team scores to extend its lead to 23-13 with 4:21 left in the third quarter. Washington is -180 on the live line (Bucs +142).

12:03 p.m.: The Bucs score to cut Washington’s lead to 16-13 with 8:46 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -205 on the live line (Washington +162), spread -3½, total 49½.

11:44 a.m.: Second-half line: Colts -3½, total 23½.

11:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 20, Jaguars 9. First-half winners: Colts -6½, over 23½.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Bills -6½, total 23.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 17, Jets 3. First-half winners: Bills -7, under 24.

11:31 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Falcons -½, total 24½

Saints -½, total 21

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 36, Falcons 3. First-half winners: Cowboys -4½, over 27.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 13, Saints 6. First-half winners: Titans -1½, under 20½.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Browns -½, total 21½

Bucs -7½, total 26½

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 24, Browns 7. First-half winners: Patriots -1, over 21½.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 16, Buccaneers 6. First-half winners: Washington +6, under 25½, Washington +250 ML.

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Steelers -3, total 20.

11:17 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 10, Lions 10. First-half winners: Lions +3, total pushes on 20. The Lions kicked a 20-yard field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total.

11:01 a.m.: The Cowboys are rolling. Ezekiel Elliott scores his second TD of the day to extend the Cowboys’ lead to 21-3 with 8:07 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -4,000 on the live line (Falcons +1,200), spread -20½, total 57½.

10:57 a.m.: The Patriots extend their lead to 21-7 with 5:40 left in the second quarter. The Patriots are -850 on the live line (Browns +530), spread -12½, total 55½.

10:47 a.m.: First TD scored prop results:

Falcons-Cowboys: Dallas WR CeeDee Lamb (+850)

Bills-Jets: Buffalo RB Matt Breida (33-1)

Lions-Steelers: Pittsburgh WR James Washington (15-1)

Browns-Patriots: Cleveland TE Austin Hooper (17-1)

Jaguars-Colts: Indianapolis defense/special teams (blocked punt) (18-1)

Buccaneers-Washington: Washington WR DeAndre Carter (50-1)

Saints-Titans: New Orleans WR Tre’Quan Smith (21-0)

10:41 a.m.: Washington has jumped on the Buccaneers. Washington leads 13-0 with 12:21 left in the second quarter and is now favored at -128 on the live line (Tampa Bay +102), spread -2½, total 50½.

10:17 a.m.: The Colts recover a blocked punt for a TD and lead the Jaguars 10-0 with 8:23 left in the first quarter. The Colts’ defense/special teams was 18-1 to score the first TD of the game.

10:08 a.m.: The Cowboys strike first. CeeDee Lamb catches a 13-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys lead the Falcons 7-0 with 11:42 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -550 on the live line (Falcons +375), spread -11½, total 58½.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Falcons (+300) at Cowboys (-7½, 55, -360), 10 a.m.

— Saints (+130) at Titans (-3 +100, 42½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+400) at Colts (-10½, 48, -500), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+125) at Patriots (-2½, 44½, -145), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-13, 48½, -900) at Jets (+600), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+210) at Steelers (-5½, 40½, -250), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-9½, 50½, -430) at Washington (+360), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Saints-Titans total from 44 to 42½

Bills-Jets total from 47½ to 48½

Lions from +6½ to +5½

Panthers from +9½ to +7½

Panthers-Cardinals total from 43 to 41½

Eagles-Broncos total from 45½ to 44½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Falcons (+300) at Cowboys (-7½, 55, -360), 10 a.m.

— Saints (+130) at Titans (-3 +100, 42½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+400) at Colts (-10½, 48, -500), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+125) at Patriots (-2½, 44½, -145), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-13, 48½, -900) at Jets (+600), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+210) at Steelers (-5½, 40½, -250), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-9½, 50½, -430) at Washington (+360), 10 a.m.

IN PROGRESS

— Panthers (+270) at Cardinals (-7, 41½, -330), 1:05 p.m.

— Vikings (+155) at Chargers (-3½ +100, 53½, -175), 1:05 p.m.

— Eagles (-110) at Broncos (PK, 44½, -110), 1:25 p.m.

— Seahawks (+145) at Packers (-3, 49, -165), 1:25 p.m.

UPCOMING

— Chiefs (-2½ -120, 52½, -150) at Raiders (+130), 5:20 p.m.

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Chiefs-Raiders:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (under -120), Chiefs 27½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -190/no +170); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 42½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +290/no -350); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +100/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +260/no -310); will either team score three straight times (yes -220/no +190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -400/no +330); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -120/no +100).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 25½ completions, 36½ attempts, 294½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -170), will throw an interception (yes -110/no -110); Josh Jacobs 57½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Darren Waller 68½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -120), will score a TD (yes +130/no -150); Hunter Renfrow 57½ receiving yards.

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 26 completions, 38½ attempts, 289½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -180), will throw an interception (yes -110/no -110); Tyreek Hill 75½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions, will score a TD (yes -110/no -110); Travis Kelce 74½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -120), will score a TD (yes -110/no -110).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.