NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Lions whip Cardinals in +550 upset

Teammates congratulate Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) outruns Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) is tackled during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds, defended by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy catches a 22-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) comes up with an interception on a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Racey McMath (81) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Tennessee Titans at the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Green Bay Packers at the Baltimore Ravens, and the New Orleans Saints at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

2:03 p.m.: The Packers tie it. AJ Dillon scores on a 2-yard run, and the Packers tie the Ravens at 7 with 12:50 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -390 on the live line (Ravens +285), spread -6½, total 46½.

1:59 p.m.: First TD scored prop results in the afternoon games (posting as they happen):

Packers-Ravens: Baltimore TE Mark Andrews (16-1)

Falcons-49ers: San Francisco FB Kyle Juszczyk (29-1)

1:49 p.m.: The Ravens strike first. Mark Andrews catches an 8-yard TD pass, and the Ravens lead the Packers 7-0 with 2:33 left in the first quarter. The Packers are -198 on the live line (Ravens +156), spread -3½, total 43½.

1:46 p.m.: No touchdowns yet in the afternoon window. The Bengals lead the Broncos 3-0 after the first quarter, the 49ers and Falcons are tied at 3 after the first quarter, and the Ravens and Packers are scoreless in the first quarter.

1:21 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Packers (-9, 45, -370) at Ravens (+310), 1:25 p.m.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 31, Panthers 14. The Bill score a TD with 2:07 left to cover as 15-point home favorites, -900 ML. The game also goes over 43 on the late TD.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 31, Jets 24. The Jets cover as 10-point road underdogs, but the Dolphins rally from a halftime deficit to win outright at -450 ML. The game goes over 42.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 19, Titans 13. The Steelers stop the Titans on fourth down in the red zone in the final minute to cover as 1-point home favorites, -120 ML. The game stays under 44.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 21, Giants 6. The Cowboys stop a late drive inside the red zone to cover as 12½-point road favorites, -700 ML. The game stays under 43½.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 30, Cardinals 12. The Lions roll to the outright win as 13-point home underdogs, +550 ML. The game stays under 48.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Texans 30, Jaguars 16. The Texans win outright as 6-point road underdogs, +220 ML. The game goes over 40.

1:01 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Bengals (+135) at Broncos (-3, 44, -155), 1:05 p.m.

— Falcons (+330) at 49ers (-9, 48, -400), 1:05 p.m.

12:56 p.m.: The Lions are going to upset the Cardinals at +550 ML. Detroit kicks a field goal to extend its lead to 30-12 with 2:46 left.

12:49 p.m.: The Steelers extend their lead to 19-13 with 4:29 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -390 on the live line (Titans +285).

12:40 p.m.: The Steelers take the lead. Chris Boswell kicks a 46-yard field goal, and the Steelers lead the Titans 16-13 with 7:20 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -192 on the live line (Titans +152). The Steelers trailed 13-3 at halftime.

12:29 p.m.: The Steelers kick a 28-yard field goal to tie the Titans at 13 with 13:24 left in the fourth quarter. The Titans are -124 on the live line (Steelers +100).

12:26 p.m.: The Dolphins finally go in front. Christian Wilkins catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Dolphins lead the Jets 24-17 with 14:23 left in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins are -1,500 on the live line (Jets +760).

12:22 p.m.: The Lions kick a field goal to extend their lead to 27-6 with 13:15 left in the fourth quarter. The Lions are -3,500 on the live line (Cardinals +1,120).

12:10 p.m.: The Steelers draw closer. Ben Roethlisberger scores on a 1-yard run, and the Steelers cut the Titans’ lead to 13-10 with 3:08 left in the third quarter. The Titans are -215 on the live line (Steelers +168).

12:07 p.m.: The Cowboys are cruising. Dalton Schultz catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys extend their lead to 21-6 over the Giants with 1:57 left in the third quarter (extra point failed). The Cowboys are -20,000 on the live line (Giants +2,500), spread -16½, total 37½.

11:58 a.m.: The Lions are looking good. Jason Cabinda catches a 6-yard TD pass, and the Lions extend their lead to 24-3 over the Cardinals with 8:10 left in the third quarter. The Lions are -800 on the live line (Cardinals +525), spread -10½, total 46½.

11:45 a.m.: The Cardinals are on the board with a field goal to cut the Lions’ lead to 17-3 with 11:22 left in the third quarter. The Lions are -310 on the live line (Cardinals +235), spread -6½, total 42½.

11:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Bills -6½, total 20½.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 17, Panthers 8. First-half winners: Bills -8, over 22½. The Bills kicked a 26-yard field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread and put the first-half total over.

11:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Jaguars -6½, total 21.

11:29 a.m.: HALFIME: Texans 20, Jaguars 10. First-half winners: Texans +3½, over 19½, Texans +180 ML.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Cowboys -4, total 20½

Dolphins -4½, total 23

Steelers -2½, total 21

Cardinals -11, total 26

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 17, Cardinals 0. First-half winners: Lions +7, under 24, Lions +330 ML.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 17, Dolphins 10. First-half winners: Jets +6½, over 21, Jets +290 ML.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 13, Steelers 3. First-half winners: Titans +½ (-125), under 21.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 15, Giants 3. First-half winners: Cowboys -6½, under 22½.

10:55 a.m.: The Steelers kick a field goal to cut the Titans’ lead to 10-3 with 10:35 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -325 on the live line (Steelers +245), spread -6½, total 43½.

10:42 a.m.: First TD scored prop results for morning games:

Jets-Dolphins: New York WR Braxton Berrios (26-1)

Texans-Jaguars: Houston WR Brandin Cooks (11-1)

Cowboys-Giants: Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott (+550)

Titans-Steelers: Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill (20-1)

Cardinals-Lions: Detroit WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (17-1)

Panthers-Bills: Buffalo RB Devin Singletary (10-1)

10:36 a.m.: The Lions have jumped on the Cardinals. Amon-Ra St. Brown scores on a 37-yard TD pass, and the Lions lead 10-0 with 14:53 left in the second quarter. The Cardinals are -182 on the live line (Lions +144), spread -3½, total 48½.

10:25 a.m.: Tannehill was 20-1 to score the first TD.

10:24 a.m.: The Titans score first on the Steelers. Ryan Tannehill scores on a 1-yard run, and the Titans lead 7-0 with 7:41 left in the first quarter. The Titans are -245 on the live line (Steelers +190), spread -6½, total 45½.

10:13 a.m.: The Jets score the first TD of the day. Braxton Berrios runs for a 2-yard TD, and the Jets lead the Dolphins 7-0 with 7:02 left in the first quarter. The Dolphins are -174 on the live line (Jets +138), spread -3½, total 44½.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Panthers (+600) at Bills (-15, 43, -900), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (-13, 48, -800) at Lions (+550), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+375) at Dolphins (-10, 42, -450), 10 a.m.

— Cowboys (-12½, 43½, -700) at Giants (+500), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+100) at Steelers (-1, 44, -120), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+220) at Jaguars (-6, 40, -260), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Bills from -13 to -14

Panthers-Bills total from 44 to 43

Cardinals-Lions total from 46½ to 48

Dolphins from -9½ to -10½

Jets-Dolphins total from 41 to 42

Cowboys-Giants total from 44½ to 43½

Titans from +1½ to PK

Titans-Steelers total from 42½ to 44

Jaguars from -5 to -6

Falcons-49ers total from 46½ to 47½

Packers from -7 to -9½

Packers-Ravens total from 43½ to 45

9:35 a.m.: There are only 10 games on today’s schedule after Seahawks-Rams and Washington-Eagles were moved to Tuesday because of COVID concerns.

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Panthers (+600) at Bills (-15, 43, -900), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (-13, 48, -800) at Lions (+550), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+375) at Dolphins (-10, 42, -450), 10 a.m.

— Cowboys (-12½, 43½, -700) at Giants (+500), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+100) at Steelers (-1, 44, -120), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+220) at Jaguars (-6, 40, -260), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (+135) at Broncos (-3, 44, -155), 1:05 p.m.

— Falcons (+330) at 49ers (-9, 48, -400), 1:05 p.m.

— Packers (-9, 45, -370) at Ravens (+310), 1:25 p.m.

— Saints (+450) at Buccaneers (-11½, 45½, -600), 5:20 p.m.

