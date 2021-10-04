NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Live total dropping in punt-fest
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders’ game against the Chargers. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
Welcome to a Monday night AFC West showdown.
The Raiders are consensus 3-point underdogs at the Chargers in Los Angeles. The total is 51½.
Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.
UPDATES
6:50 p.m.: Awful, awful start for over bettors. Live total is 39½ after being as high as 52½ pregame.
6:49 p.m.: The Raiders did manage to get a first down … then they had to punt. The Chargers lead 7-0 with 7:51 left in the second quarter and are -375 on the live line (Raiders +285), spread -7½, total 39½.
6:41 p.m.: Wish there had been a prop for number of punts. The Chargers punt again, and the Raiders have the ball back with 9:40 left in the second quarter. The Chargers still lead 7-0 and are -325 on the live line (Raiders +245), spread -6½, total 40½.
6:35 p.m.: The Raiders fail on fourth down, and the Chargers have the ball back, leading 7-0 with 11:34 left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -400 on the live line (Raiders +300), spread -7½, total 43½.
6:33 p.m.: The Raiders will start at the Chargers 44 after a personal foul on the punt return.
6:32 p.m.: Another punt. The Raiders have the ball back with 13:26 left in the second quarter, trailing the Chargers 7-0.
6:26 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Chargers 7, Raiders 0. First-quarter winners: Chargers -½ (+100), under 10 (-120). The Raiders will be punting to open the second quarter.
6:23 p.m.: Punt returner Hunter Renfrow makes a tremendous play to break up a pass on a fake, and the Raiders have the ball back with 1:59 left in the first quarter.
6:18 p.m.: The Raiders go three-and-out again. The Chargers lead 7-0 with 4:06 left in the first quarter and are -355 on the live line (Raiders +270), spread -7½, total 51½.
6:10 p.m.: The Raiders force a three-and-out and have the ball back with 5:24 left in the first quarter. The Chargers are -260 on the live line (Raiders +205), spread -6½, total 51½.
6:05 p.m.: The Raiders go three-and-out, and the Chargers have the ball back with 6:21 left in the first quarter, leading 7-0. The Chargers are -325 on the live line (Raiders +250), spread -7½, total 51½.
6:01 p.m.: Parham was 40-1 to score the first TD at Circa Sports and 27-1 at Boyd Gaming. Parham was in the field at the Westgate SuperBook at 8-1. He was +490 to score at any point. Chargers will score first cashes at -135, and first score will be a TD cashes at -185.
5:59 p.m.: The Chargers strike first. Donald Parham catches a 4-yard TD pass, and the Chargers lead the Raiders 7-0 with 8:01 left in the first quarter.
5:51 p.m.: The game is underway. Chargers have the ball first.
5:48 p.m.: Let’s try this again. The game is about to kick off:
— Raiders (+150) at Chargers (-3 -120, 51½, -170), 5:15 p.m. (5:50 after lightning delay)
5:18 p.m.: Officials are now projecting a 5:55 p.m. start time.
5:17 p.m.: Uh, we are in a lightning delay despite being in a domed stadium in Los Angeles. Apparently, some areas of the stands are exposed. We’ll see how long this lasts.
5:12 p.m.: The game is about to kick off:
— Raiders (+150) at Chargers (-3, 52, -170), 5:15 p.m.
4:55 p.m.: The line is holding steady at Chargers -3, though some books have the Chargers at -3 (-120). The total is mixed between 51½, 52 and 52½. The best money line available is -155 on the Chargers at Resorts World and +155 on the Raiders at the South Point and Wynn Las Vegas.
Sportsbooks say they are heavy on the Raiders today.
4:45 p.m.: Here are some of the prop bets we’ll be tracking for Raiders-Chargers:
Team totals: Raiders 23½ (over -120), Chargers 27½.
General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -185/no +165); team to score first (Raiders +115/Chargers -135); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 41½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -160); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +250/no -300); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes -110/no -110); longest field goal 46½ yards (under -120); total field goals made 3½ (under -145); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +260/no -310); will either team score three straight times (yes -210/no +180); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -400/no +330); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -110/no -110); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +425/no -540).
Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions, 36½ attempts, 286½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -170), will throw an interception (yes -110/no -110), 8 rushing yards; Josh Jacobs 49½ rushing yards; Peyton Barber 25½ rushing yards; Darren Waller 76½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -170), will score a TD (yes +125/no -145); Henry Ruggs 48½ receiving yards, 3½ receptions (over -125), will score a TD (yes +245/no -290); Hunter Renfrow 51½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -135); Bryan Edwards 39½ receiving yards.
Chargers props: Justin Herbert 27½ completions, 38½ attempts, 298½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 2 TD passes (over -120), will throw an interception (yes +120/no -140), 15 rushing yards; Austin Ekeler 54½ rushing yards, 44½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -115/no -105); Keenan Allen 81½ receiving yards, 7½ receptions (under -135), will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Mike Williams 79½ receiving yards, 6 receptions (over -130), will score a TD (yes +105/no -125); Jared Cook 34½ receiving yards.
