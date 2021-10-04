NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Live total dropping in punt-fest

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders’ game against the Chargers. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Jared Cook is hauled down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

An official at SoFi Stadium looks on during a weather delay shortly before the scheduled start of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham grabs a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Welcome to a Monday night AFC West showdown.

The Raiders are consensus 3-point underdogs at the Chargers in Los Angeles. The total is 51½.

UPDATES

6:50 p.m.: Awful, awful start for over bettors. Live total is 39½ after being as high as 52½ pregame.

6:49 p.m.: The Raiders did manage to get a first down … then they had to punt. The Chargers lead 7-0 with 7:51 left in the second quarter and are -375 on the live line (Raiders +285), spread -7½, total 39½.

6:41 p.m.: Wish there had been a prop for number of punts. The Chargers punt again, and the Raiders have the ball back with 9:40 left in the second quarter. The Chargers still lead 7-0 and are -325 on the live line (Raiders +245), spread -6½, total 40½.

6:35 p.m.: The Raiders fail on fourth down, and the Chargers have the ball back, leading 7-0 with 11:34 left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -400 on the live line (Raiders +300), spread -7½, total 43½.

6:33 p.m.: The Raiders will start at the Chargers 44 after a personal foul on the punt return.

6:32 p.m.: Another punt. The Raiders have the ball back with 13:26 left in the second quarter, trailing the Chargers 7-0.

6:26 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Chargers 7, Raiders 0. First-quarter winners: Chargers -½ (+100), under 10 (-120). The Raiders will be punting to open the second quarter.

6:23 p.m.: Punt returner Hunter Renfrow makes a tremendous play to break up a pass on a fake, and the Raiders have the ball back with 1:59 left in the first quarter.

6:18 p.m.: The Raiders go three-and-out again. The Chargers lead 7-0 with 4:06 left in the first quarter and are -355 on the live line (Raiders +270), spread -7½, total 51½.

6:10 p.m.: The Raiders force a three-and-out and have the ball back with 5:24 left in the first quarter. The Chargers are -260 on the live line (Raiders +205), spread -6½, total 51½.

6:05 p.m.: The Raiders go three-and-out, and the Chargers have the ball back with 6:21 left in the first quarter, leading 7-0. The Chargers are -325 on the live line (Raiders +250), spread -7½, total 51½.

6:01 p.m.: Parham was 40-1 to score the first TD at Circa Sports and 27-1 at Boyd Gaming. Parham was in the field at the Westgate SuperBook at 8-1. He was +490 to score at any point. Chargers will score first cashes at -135, and first score will be a TD cashes at -185.

5:59 p.m.: The Chargers strike first. Donald Parham catches a 4-yard TD pass, and the Chargers lead the Raiders 7-0 with 8:01 left in the first quarter.

5:51 p.m.: The game is underway. Chargers have the ball first.

5:48 p.m.: Let’s try this again. The game is about to kick off:

— Raiders (+150) at Chargers (-3 -120, 51½, -170), 5:15 p.m. (5:50 after lightning delay)

5:18 p.m.: Officials are now projecting a 5:55 p.m. start time.

5:17 p.m.: Uh, we are in a lightning delay despite being in a domed stadium in Los Angeles. Apparently, some areas of the stands are exposed. We’ll see how long this lasts.

5:12 p.m.: The game is about to kick off:

— Raiders (+150) at Chargers (-3, 52, -170), 5:15 p.m.

4:55 p.m.: The line is holding steady at Chargers -3, though some books have the Chargers at -3 (-120). The total is mixed between 51½, 52 and 52½. The best money line available is -155 on the Chargers at Resorts World and +155 on the Raiders at the South Point and Wynn Las Vegas.

Sportsbooks say they are heavy on the Raiders today.

4:45 p.m.: Here are some of the prop bets we’ll be tracking for Raiders-Chargers:

Team totals: Raiders 23½ (over -120), Chargers 27½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -185/no +165); team to score first (Raiders +115/Chargers -135); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 41½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -160); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +250/no -300); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes -110/no -110); longest field goal 46½ yards (under -120); total field goals made 3½ (under -145); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +260/no -310); will either team score three straight times (yes -210/no +180); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -400/no +330); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -110/no -110); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +425/no -540).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions, 36½ attempts, 286½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -170), will throw an interception (yes -110/no -110), 8 rushing yards; Josh Jacobs 49½ rushing yards; Peyton Barber 25½ rushing yards; Darren Waller 76½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -170), will score a TD (yes +125/no -145); Henry Ruggs 48½ receiving yards, 3½ receptions (over -125), will score a TD (yes +245/no -290); Hunter Renfrow 51½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -135); Bryan Edwards 39½ receiving yards.

Chargers props: Justin Herbert 27½ completions, 38½ attempts, 298½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 2 TD passes (over -120), will throw an interception (yes +120/no -140), 15 rushing yards; Austin Ekeler 54½ rushing yards, 44½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -115/no -105); Keenan Allen 81½ receiving yards, 7½ receptions (under -135), will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Mike Williams 79½ receiving yards, 6 receptions (over -130), will score a TD (yes +105/no -125); Jared Cook 34½ receiving yards.

