NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: New York, NFC West upsets highlight day

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Carolina Panthers at the Dallas Cowboys, the Arizona Cardinals at the Los Angeles Rams, and the Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

8:52 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went 6-7 against the spread with one game closing pick’em. Six underdogs won outright, led by two overtime victories by the New York teams. The Giants (+280) rallied to beat the Saints 27-21 in New Orleans, and the Jets (+210) beat Tennessee 27-24 in New York.

The first two games in the stacked NFC West also produced upsets, with the Cardinals (+175) rolling 37-20 against the Rams in Los Angeles, and the Seahawks (+120) beating the 49ers 28-21 in San Francisco.

Totals split 7-7.

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of the story, along with some key boxscore stats.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Monday for Raiders-Chargers.

8:39 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 19, Patriots 17. The Patriots cover as 6½-point home underdogs, but the Buccaneers hold on to win outright at -300 ML. The game stays under 49.

8:36 p.m.: Tom Brady and the Bucs are going to survive. Nick Folk misses a 56-yard field goal off the upright.

8:28 p.m.: Whoever wins now, the Patriots are set to cover +6½/+7, dealing a blow to Las Vegas bettors, who were heavy on the Buccaneers.

8:27 p.m.: Patriots back in front. Succop gets a 48-yard field goal inside the upright with 1:57 remaining. The Bucs lead 19-17 and are -170 on the live line (Patriots +138).

8:14 p.m.: Seesaw fourth quarter. Nick Folk kicks a 27-yard field goal, and the Patriots lead 17-16 with 4:34 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are still -134 on the live line (Patriots +110).

8:06 p.m.: The Bucs go back in front. Succop kicks a 27-yard field goal, and the Bucs lead the Patriots 16-14 with 7:58 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -205 on the live line (Patriots +164).

7:52 p.m.: Smith was +340 to score a TD.

7:51 p.m.: The Patriots go back in front on a 1-yard TD pass to Jonnu Smith. The Patriots lead the Bucs 14-13 with 14:57 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -150 on the live line (Patriots +120).

7:48 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Buccaneers 13, Patriots 7. But New England has first-and-goal at the 1 to start the fourth quarter.

7:40 p.m.: Jones was +260 to score a TD.

7:39 p.m.: The Bucs go in front. Ronald Jones scores on an 8-yard TD run, and the Bucs lead the Patriots 13-7 with 3:29 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -480 on the live line (Patriots +350), spread -6½, total 33½.

7:33 p.m.: Another punt. Under 49 bettors feeling good.

7:23 p.m.: Not a lot of offense in this one. The Bucs punt it right back, and the Patriots have the ball at their 23 with a 7-6 lead. The Bucs are -150 on the live line (Patriots +120), spread -2½, total 32½.

7:18 p.m.: The Bucs force a fumble and have the ball back with 11:11 left in the third quarter, trailing the Patriots 7-6. The Bucs are -220 on the live line (Patriots +180), spread -3½, total 33½.

7:15 p.m.: The Patriots force a punt and will start in Bucs territory, leading 7-6 with 12:46 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are still favored at -140 on the live line (Patriots +110), spread -2½, total 36½.

7:10 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Bucs receive the kickoff.

7:04 p.m.: Bucs are -215 on the live line at halftime (Patriots +172), spread -3½, total 36½.

6:56 p.m.: Second-half line: Bucs -4, total 24.

6:54 p.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 7, Buccaneers 6. First-half winners: Patriots +3½, under 24, Patriots +175 ML.

6:52 p.m.: Succop kicks a 44-yard field goal to cut the Patriots’ lead to 7-6 with 13 seconds left until halftime.

6:30 p.m.: The Bucs punt, and the Patriots have the ball back with 4:54 left in the second quarter, leading 7-3. The Bucs are still slightly favored at -128 on the live line (Patriots +104), total 38½.

6:22 p.m.: Henry was 20-1 to score the first TD at the Westgate. He was +310 to score at any point at Boyd Gaming.

6:21 p.m.: The Patriots take the lead. Hunter Henry catches a 11-yard TD pass, and the Patriots lead the Buccaneers 7-3 with 8:28 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are still -172 on the live line (Patriots +140), spread -3½, total 42½.

6:07 p.m.: Succop misses a 36-yard field goal, and the Buccaneers’ lead remains 3-0 with 14:49 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -375 on the live line (Patriots +285), spread -7½, total 39½.

6:02 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Buccaneers 3, Patriots 0. First-quarter winners: Bucs -½, under 9½ (+115).

5:51 p.m.: Brady broke the all-time passing yardage record on the last drive, passing Drew Brees.

5:50 p.m.: The first score will not be a touchdown cashes at +160.

5:49 p.m.: The Bucs take the lead. Ryan Succop hits a 29-yard field goal, and the Bucs lead the Patriots 3-0 with 4:49 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -355 on the live line (Patriots +270), spread -7½, total 42½.

5:32 p.m.: The teams trade punts to open the game. The Patriots have the ball back in a scoreless game with 9:55 left in the first quarter. The Buccaneers are -260 on the live line (Patriots +205), spread -5½, total 45½.

5:23 p.m.: The game is underway. The Patriots receive the kickoff.

5:16 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

— Buccaneers (-6½, 49, -300) at Patriots (+250), 5:20 p.m.

A few sportsbooks are at Bucs -7.

5:13 p.m.: Some Tom Brady prop bets tonight: 26½ completions, 39½ attempts, 309½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 2½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes -120/no +100).

4:30 p.m.: We’ll have a short break now before the Sunday night game.

4:29 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 27, Steelers 17. The Packers cover as 6-point home favorites, -250 ML. The game stays just under 45.

4:28 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 23, Broncos 7. The Ravens win outright as 1-point road underdogs, +100 ML. The game stays under 44.

4:15 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 28, 49ers 21. The Seahawks win outright as 2½-point road underdogs, +120 ML. The game stays under 52.

4:10 p.m.: FINAL: Cardinals 37, Rams 20. The Cardinals roll to the outright win as 3½-point road underdogs, +175 ML. The game goes over 54 on a Rams garbage-time TD with 1:14 to play.

3:58 p.m.: Hasn’t been much to track in Ravens-Broncos or Steelers-Packers, as Baltimore and Green Bay appear headed to relatively easy wins and covers. The Ravens lead 20-7 with 9:57 left, and the Packers lead 27-10 with 10:58 to play.

3:51 p.m.: The Seahawks stop the 49ers on fourth down and should be in position to close out the upset win, leading 28-13 wit 5:29 left in the fourth quarter.

3:30 p.m.: The Cardinals are making a statement today in Los Angeles. They lead the Rams 34-13 with 1:14 left in the third quarter and are -1,800 on the live line (Rams +900), spread -13½, total 64½.

3:15 p.m.: The Seahawks give the 49ers a break. Deebo Samuel is left uncovered, and Trey Lance hits him for a 76-yard score to cut Seattle’s lead to 21-13 (extra point no good). The Seahawks are -550 on the live line (49ers +400), spread -6½, total 47½.

3:09 p.m.: After a 49ers turnover, Russell Wilson escapes a sack and throws a 13-yard TD pass to Freddie Swain. The Seahawks are -1,600 on the live line (49ers +850), spread -11½, total 43½. The 49ers will have to try to rally behind rookie quarterback Trey Lance, who is in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

3:02 p.m.: The Seahawks take the lead. Russell Wilson scrambles into the end zone on a 16-yard run, and the Seahawks lead the 49ers 14-7 with 5:22 left in the third quarter. The Seahawks are -320 on the live line (49ers +250), spread -5½, total 37½.

2:55 p.m.: Second-half line: Broncos -3, total 23.

2:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 17, Broncos 7. First-half winners: Ravens +½ (-130), over 21½. Justin Tucker kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play to push the first-half total over.

2:49 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Rams -5, total 30

Packers -3½, total 23½

2:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 17, Steelers 10. First-half winners: Packers -3½, over 22.

2:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 24, Rams 13. First-half winners: Cardinals +3, over 26½, Cardinals +155 ML.

2:26 p.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -2½, total 24.

2:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 7, Seahawks 7. First-half winners: Seahawks +1, under 25½.

2:05 p.m.: First TD scored props in afternoon games:

Cardinals-Rams: Arizona WR A.J. Green (16-1)

Seahawks-49ers: San Francisco TE Ross Dwelley (18-1)

Ravens-Broncos: Denver TE Noah Fant (12-1)

Steelers-Packers: Pittsburgh WR Diontae Johnson (12-1)

2:02 p.m.: The Cardinals have jumped on the Rams, taking a 21-10 lead with 8:44 left in the second quarter. The Cardinals are -192 on the live line (Rams +154), spread -3½, total 68½.

1:55 p.m.: The Giants and Jets knocked out a chunk of Circa Survivor entries with their upsets. Circa reported that 409 entries took the Saints, and 151 took the Titans. Four entries lost with the Dolphins, one lost with the Vikings, and 19 entries forgot to make a pick. The Circa Survivor involves picking one straight-up winner each week, but you can use each team only once. The entry fee is $1,000, and the prize pool is $6 million. A total of 2,917 entries from an initial 4,080 were alive coming into this week.

1:50 p.m.: FINAL: Jets 27, Titans 24 (OT). The Jets win outright in overtime as 5½-point home underdogs, +210 ML. The game goes over 44. The Titans missed a 49-yard field goal in the final seconds that likely would have caused the game to end in a tie.

1:36 p.m.: The Jets take a 27-24 lead in overtime, but the Titans still get a possession.

1:26 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: Washington was driving for what would have been a winning field goal that would still have allowed Falcons +2 backers to win in a 31-30 loss. But J.D. McKissic broke a short pass and dived over the pylon for a 30-yard TD with 33 seconds remaining. If he had been called short of the goal line on the field, the call probably would have stood. Instead, it was called a TD on the field, and that stood. Washington knocked down a pass in the end zone on the final play to finish off the unlikely win and cover.

1:25 p.m.: FINAL: Washington 34, Falcons 30. Washington scored a TD with 33 seconds left to cover as 2-point road favorites, -125 ML. The game goes over 47½.

1:24 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 42, Eagles 30. The Chiefs cover as 7-point road favorites, -350 ML. The game goes over 54.

1:23 p.m.: The Jets and Titans are in overtime tied at 24.

1:22 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 36, Panthers 28. The Cowboys build a big lead, then hold on to to cover as 4½-point home favorites, -215 ML. The game goes over 51½.

1:21 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Ravens (+100) at Broncos (-1, 44, -120), 1:25 p.m.

— Steelers (+210) at Packers (-6, 45, -250), 1:25 p.m.

1:15 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT). Saquon Barkley runs for a 6-yard TD, and the Giants win in overtime as 7-point road underdogs, +280 ML. The game goes over 42½ with the Giants’ tying field goal in the final minute of regulation.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 14, Vikings 7. The Browns win a pick’em game, -110 ML. The game stays way under 51½ in a defensive struggle.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 24, Lions 14. The Bears cover as 3-point home favorites, -150 ML. The game stays under 41½.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 40, Texans 0. The Bills roll to the cover as 18-point home favorites, -2,000 ML. The game stays under 47½.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 27, Dolphins 17. The Colts win outright as 2½-point road underdogs, +130 ML. The game goes over 42.

1:02 p.m.: The Saints and Giants are going to overtime tied at 21. The Saints are -134 on the live line (Giants +110).

1:01 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Cardinals (+175) at Rams (-3½, 54, -200), 1:05 p.m.

— Seahawks (+120) at 49ers (-2½, 52, -140), 1:05 p.m.

12:58 p.m.: The Giants tied the Saints at 21 on a 48-yard field goal with 31 seconds left. The Saints are -170 on the live line (Giants +138).

12:54 p.m.: The Jets stop the Titans on fourth down and will try to run out the clock with a 24-17 lead and 3:41 remaining.

12:40 p.m.: The Jets take the lead. Corey Davis catches a 53-yard TD pass, and the Jets lead the Titans 24-17 with 9:06 left in the fourth quarter. The Jets are -320 on the live line (Titans +245).

12:26 p.m.: The Eagles are hanging around, cutting the Chiefs’ lead to 28-23 with 12:42 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -750 on the live line (Eagles +490).

12:22 p.m.: The Cowboys are rolling toward the win and cover. Cedrick Wilson catches a 23-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys lead the Panthers 33-14 with 2:17 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -10,000 on the live line (Panthers +2,200), spread -18½, total 61½.

12:11 p.m.: The Jets take a 10-9 lead on the Titans with 19 seconds left in the third quarter. The Titans are still favored at -168 on the live line (Jets +136).

12:08 p.m.: The Cowboys extend their lead to 26-14 (two-point try failed) with 7:24 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -1,200 on the live line (Panthers +680), spread -10½, total 59½.

11:57 a.m.: The Cowboys go back in front. Amari Cooper catches a 35-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys lead the Panthers 20-14 with 10:49 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -400 on the live line (Panthers +300), spread -6½, total 56½.

11:55 a.m.: The Falcons respond quickly. Cordarrelle Patterson gets his second TD of the day on a 14-yard catch, and the Falcons lead Washington 23-19 with 11:09 left in the third quarter. The Falcons are -150 on the live line (Washington +122).

11:51 a.m.: The Panthers miss a 54-yard field goal to open the second half. Carolina leads Dallas 14-13 with 12:49 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are favored at -205 on the live line (Panthers +164), spread -3½, total 52½.

11:44 a.m.: The Bears are taking it to the Lions, leading 21-0 with 10:33 left in the third quarter. The Bears are -20,000 on the live line (Lions +3,000), spread -20½, total 37½.

11:41 a.m.: Washington opens the second half with a bang. DeAndre Carter returns the kickoff 101 yards for a TD, and Washington takes a 19-17 lead on the Falcons (extra point missed). Washington is -162 on the live line (Falcons +132).

11:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Cowboys -2½, total 26½

Chiefs -3, total 28

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 21, Eagles 13. First-half winners: Chiefs -4½, over 27.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 14, Cowboys 13. First-half winners: Panthers +3, over 24½, Panthers +165 ML.

11:31 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Vikings -1, total 26½

Bills -9½, total 20

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 11, Vikings 7. First-half winners: Browns -½ (+115), under 25½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 16, Texans 0. First-half winners: Bills -10½, under 24.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Titans -2½, total 20½

Washington -1½, total 23½

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 17, Washington 13. First-half winners: Falcons +½, over 23½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 9, Jets 7. First-half winners: Jets +3½, under 21½.

11:25 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Lions -1, total 21

Dolphins -½, total 20

Saints -3½, total 21

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 14, Lions 0. First-half winners: Bears -1½, under 20.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 7, Dolphins 3. First-half winners: Colts +½, under 20½.

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 7, Giants 7. First-half winners: Giants +4, under 20½.

11:06 a.m.: Sam Darnold is a TD machine. The Carolina quarterback runs for his second score of the day, and the Panthers lead the Cowboys 14-13 with 7:02 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -158 on the live line (Panthers +128), spread -2½, total 61½.

11:03 a.m.: First TD scored prop results:

Lions-Bears: Chicago RB David Montgomery (6-1)

Browns-Vikings: Minnesota WR Justin Jefferson (+950)

Panthers-Cowboys: Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott (+650)

Chiefs-Eagles: Kansas City RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (+750)

Texans-Bills: Buffalo TE Dawson Knox (12-1)

Washington-Falcons: Atlanta WR Cordarrelle Patterson (12-1)

Giants-Saints: New York WR John Ross (no odds listed)

Colts-Dolphins: Indianapolis RB Jonathan Taylor (+650)

Titans-Jets: New York RB Michael Carter (11-1)

10:56 a.m.: The Giants score first. John Ross catches a 52-yard TD, and the Giants lead the Saints 7-0 with 8:51 left in the second quarter. The Saints are -140 on the live line (Giants +114), spread -2½, total 36½.

10:48 a.m.: The Cowboys go back in front. Blake Jarwin catches an 18-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys lead the Panthers 13-7 with 14:09 left in the second quarter (2-point try no good). The Cowboys are -320 on the live line (Panthers +245), spread -6½, total 60½.

10:44 a.m.: Good start for the Falcons. Cordarrelle Patterson catches a 42-yard TD pass, and the Falcons extend their lead to 10-0 on Washington with 11:07 left in the second quarter. The Falcons are -265 on the live line (Washington +210), spread -6½, total 43½.

10:28 a.m.: The Panthers tie it. Sam Darnold scores on a 1-yard run, and the Panthers tie the Cowboys at 7 with 2:41 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -200 on the live line (Panthers +160), spread -3½, total 56½.

10:18 a.m.: The Cowboys strike first. Ezekiel Elliott scores on a 1-yard run, and the Cowboys lead the Panthers 7-0 with 7:27 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -385 on the live line (Panthers +290), spread -7½, total 52½.

10:10 a.m.: The Bears score the first TD of the day. David Montgomery scores on a 4-yard run, and the Bears lead the Lions 7-0 with 8:49 left in the first quarter. The Bears are -265 on the live line (Lions +210), spread -6½, total 44½.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Washington (-2, 47½, -125) at Falcons (+105), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+1,000) at Bills (-18, 47½, -2,000), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+130) at Bears (-3 +100, 41½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (+185) at Cowboys (-4½, 51½, -215), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+130) at Dolphins (-2½, 42, -150), 10 a.m.

— Browns (-110) at Vikings (PK, 51½, -110), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+280) at Saints (-7, 42½, -340), 10 a.m.

— Titans (-5½, 44, -250) at Jets (+210), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-7, 54, -350) at Eagles (+290), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Vikings from +1 to PK

Broncos from PK to -1

Money also continued to show on the Jets, as the Titans moved down from -6 to -5½ after being as high as -7½ earlier in the week.

Some reading before the games start:

— Our NFL breakdown for the week.

— The Week 4 picks in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge.

— Today’s best bet from the Last Woman Standing, who nailed her first two picks in the Review-Journal.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Washington 34, Falcons 30 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Washington -2, over 47½, Washington -125 ML

First-half winners: Falcons +½, over 23½ (Falcons 17-13)

Second-half winners: Washington -1½, over 23½ (Washington 21-13)

Yards per play: Washington 6.6, Falcons 5.3 (Washington leads 412-374 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0); Washington returned a kickoff for a TD

Biggest lead: Washington 34-30; Falcons 10-0

— Bills 40, Texans 0 (at Buffalo)

Full-game winners: Bills -18, under 47½, Bills -2,000 ML

First-half winners: Bills -10½, under 24 (Bills 16-0)

Second-half winners: Bills -9½, over 20 (Bills 24-0)

Yards per play: Bills 6.3, Texans 2.6 (Bills lead 450-109 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bills +4 (5-1)

Biggest lead: Bills 40-0; Texans never led

— Bears 24, Lions 14 (at Chicago)

Full-game winners: Bears -3 (+100), under 41½, Bears -150 ML

First-half winners: Bears -1½, under 20 (Bears 14-0)

Second-half winners: Lions -1, over 21 (Lions 14-10)

Yards per play: Bears 6.5, Lions 5.2 (Bears lead 373-348 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bears +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Bears 21-0; Lions never led

— Cowboys 36, Panthers 28 (at Dallas)

Full-game winners: Cowboys -4½, over 51½, Cowboys -215 ML

First-half winners: Panthers +3, over 24½ (Panthers 14-13)

Second-half winners: Cowboys -2½, over 26½ (Cowboys 23-14)

Yards per play: Cowboys 7.7, Panthers 5.6 (Cowboys lead 433-379 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cowboys +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Cowboys 36-14; Panthers 14-13 (only lead; tied 7-7)

— Colts 27, Dolphins 17 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Colts +2½, over 42, Colts +130 ML

First-half winners: Colts +½, under 20½ (Colts 7-3)

Second-half winners: Colts +½, over 20 (Colts 20-14)

Yards per play: Colts 5.2, Dolphins 4.1 (Colts lead 349-203 in total yards)

Turnovers: Colts +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Colts 20-3 and 27-10; Dolphins 3-0 (only lead)

— Browns 14, Vikings 7 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Browns PK, under 51½, Browns -110 ML

First-half winners: Browns -½ (+115), under 25½ (Browns 11-7)

Second-half winners: Browns +1, under 26½ (Browns 3-0)

Yards per play: Browns 4.4, Vikings 4.0 (Browns lead 327-255 in total yards)

Turnovers: Browns +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Browns 14-7; Vikings 7-0 (only lead)

— Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT) (at New Orleans)

Full-game winners: Giants +7, over 42½, Giants +280 ML

First-half winners: Giants +4, under 20½ (tied 7-7)

Second-half winners: Giants +3½, over 21 (Giants 20-14)

Yards per play: Giants 8.1, Saints 6.2 (Giants lead 485-405 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Giants 7-0; Saints 21-10

— Jets 27, Titans 24 (OT) (at New York)

Full-game winners: Jets +5½, over 44, Jets +210 ML

First-half winners: Jets +3½, under 21½ (Titans 9-7)

Second-half winners: Jets +2½, over 20½ (Jets 20-15)

Yards per play: Jets 5.9, Titans 4.6 (Titans lead 430-355 in total yards)

Turnovers: Titans +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Jets 24-17; Titans 9-0

— Chiefs 42, Eagles 30 (at Philadelphia)

Full-game winners: Chiefs -7, over 54, Chiefs -350 ML

First-half winners: Chiefs -4½, over 27 (Chiefs 21-13)

Second-half winners: Chiefs -3, over 28 (Chiefs 21-17)

Yards per play: Chiefs 7.5, Eagles 6.6 (Chiefs lead 471-461 in total yards)

Turnovers: Eagles +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 42-23; Eagles 3-0 and 10-7

— Cardinals 37, Rams 20 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Cardinals +3½, over 54, Cardinals +175 ML

First-half winners: Cardinals +3, over 26½ (Cardinals 24-13)

Second-half winners: Cardinals +5, under 30 (Cardinals 13-7)

Yards per play: Cardinals 6.2, Rams 6.3 (Cardinals lead 465-401 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cardinals +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Cardinals 37-13; Rams 3-0 and 10-7

— Seahawks 28, 49ers 21 (at San Francisco)

Full-game winners: Seahawks +2½, under 52, Seahawks +120 ML

First-half winners: Seahawks +1, under 25½ (tied 7-7)

Second-half winners: Seahawks +2½, over 24 (Seahawks 21-14)

Yards per play: Seahawks 4.3, 49ers 6.3 (49ers lead 457-234 in total yards)

Turnovers: Seahawks +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Seahawks 28-13; 49ers 7-0 (only lead; tied 7-7)

— Ravens 23, Broncos 7 (at Denver)

Full-game winners: Ravens +1, under 44, Ravens +100 ML

First-half winners: Ravens +½ (-130), over 21½ (Ravens 17-7)

Second-half winners: Ravens +3, under 23 (Ravens 6-0)

Yards per play: Ravens 5.8, Broncos 4.3 (Ravens lead 406-254 in total yards)

Turnovers: Ravens +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Ravens 23-7; Broncos 7-0 (only lead; tied 7-7)

— Packers 27, Steelers 17 (at Green Bay)

Full-game winners: Packers -6, under 45, Packers -250 ML

First-half winners: Packers -3½, over 22 (Packers 17-10)

Second-half winners: Steelers +3½, under 23½ (Packers 10-7)

Yards per play: Packers 5.1, Steelers 4.9 (Packers lead 367-282 in total yards)

Turnovers: Packers +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Packers 27-10; Steelers 7-0 (only lead; tied 7-7)

— Buccaneers 19, Patriots 17 (at New England)

Full-game winners: Patriots +6½, under 49, Bucs -300 ML

First-half winners: Patriots +3½, under 24 (Patriots 7-6)

Second-half winners: Patriots +4, under 24 (Bucs 13-10)

Yards per play: Bucs 5.1, Patriots 5.4 (Bucs lead 380-294 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bucs +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Bucs 13-7; Patriots 7-3

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarne@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @Jim BarnesLV on Twitter.