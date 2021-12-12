NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Packers covering for 1st time all game

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes runs a fumble recovery back for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after scoring on a touchdown run as teammate Joe Thuney (62) watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) struggles for yardage as Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is unable to catch a pass in the end zone as Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) dives for a first down against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Andrew Adams (26) grabs Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) by the jersey during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) eludes Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) celebrates after he scores the game winning touchdown in overtime during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec.12, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Chicago Bears' Jakeem Grant Sr. gets past Green Bay Packers' Rasul Douglas for a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Welcome to Week 14 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Chicago Bears at the Green Bay Packers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

8:18 p.m.: The sand has run out of Bears bettors’ hourglass. Davante Adams catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Packers are covering -12 for the first time at 45-27 with 4:33 left in the fourth quarter.

7:54 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Packers 38, Bears 27.

7:44 p.m.: It’s getting dicey, but the Bears are still covering +12.

7:43 p.m.: The Packers add a field goal to extend their lead to 38-27 with 2:52 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -4,500 on the live line (Bears +1,240), spread -12½, total 77½.

7:26 p.m.: Rodgers cashes his prop for over 2½ TD passes at +160.

7:25 p.m.: Disaster for the Bears. After a fumble, the Packers cash in on the next play on a 23-yard TD pass to Jones. The Packers lead 35-27 with 8:24 left in the third quarter and are -1,700 on the live line (Bears +800), spread -11½, total 78½.

7:20 p.m.: Jones was +105 to score a TD.

7:19 p.m.: The Packers take the lead on a 3-yard Aaron Jones run with 9:24 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -410 on the live line (Bears +300), spread -5½, total 72½.

6:59 p.m.: Second-half line: Packers -8½, total 23½.

6:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 27, Packers 21. First-half winners: Bears +7, over 21½, Bears +280 ML.

6:50 p.m.: The game is already over the total of 43½. Adams was -120 to score a TD.

6:49 p.m.: Another huge play. Davante Adams catches a 38-yard TD pass, and the Packers cut the Bears’ lead to 24-21 with 44 seconds left in the second quarter. The Packers are -250 on the live line (Bears +194), spread -3½, total 65½.

6:44 p.m.: What a night for Jakeem Grant. He returns a punt 97 yards for a TD, and the Bears extend their lead to 24-14 over the Packers with 1:32 left in the first half. The Packers are still slightly favored at -116 on the live line (Bears -108).

6:29 p.m.: Byrd was 19-1 to score a TD.

6:28 p.m.: The big plays are flying back and forth. Damiere Byrd catches a 54-yard TD pass, and the Bears retake the lead at 17-14 with 3:21 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -320 on the live line (Bears +240), spread -5½, total 56½.

6:23 p.m.: There will be a defensive or special teams TD cashes at +245. Justin Fields was -180 to throw an interception.

6:22 p.m.: Just like that, the Packers lead. Rasul Douglas returns an interception 55 yards for a TD, and the Packers lead the Bears 14-10 with 4:59 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -950 on the live line (Bears +560), spread -10½, total 49½.

6:16 p.m.: The Packers strike back. Allen Lazard catches a 2-yard TD pass on fourth-and-goal, and the Packers cut the Bears’ lead to 10-7 with 6:02 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -265 on the live line (Bears +205), spread -4½, total 43½.

6:04 p.m.: Grant was 85-1 at Boyd Gaming to score the first TD and 16-1 to score at any point.

6:03 p.m.: The Bears have come to play. Jakeem Grant scores on a 46-yard catch-and-run, and the Bears lead the Packers 10-0 with 11:09 left in the second quarter. The Packers are still favored at -158 on the live line (Bears +126), spread -2½, total 40½.

5:55 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Bears 3, Packers 0. First-quarter winners: Bears +3½ (-125), under 7½ (-120), Bears +240 ML.

5:46 p.m.: The Bears score first. Cairo Santos kicks a 23-yard field goal, and the Bears lead the Packers 3-0 with 4:21 left in the first quarter. The Packers are -355 on the live line (Bears +265), spread -7½, total 39½.

5:17 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

— Bears (+525) at Packers (-12, 43½, -750), 5:20 p.m.

4:56 p.m.: Cruel, cruel finish for Bills bettors, who rode the roller coaster of an epic comeback from down 24-3 at halftime only to not even cover +3½ in overtime.

4:55 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 33, Bills 27 (OT). Breshad Perriman scores on a 58-yard TD pass in overtime, and the Bucs cover as 3½-point home favorites, -165 ML. The game goes over 53 on the Bills’ tying field goal near the end of regulation.

4:50 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 26, Bengals 23 (OT). Brandon Aiyuk reaches out to score on a 12-yard TD pass in overtime, and the 49ers cover as 1½-point road favorites, -120 ML. The game stays just under 49½.

4:47 p.m.: The Bills have to punt to open overtime. The Bucs have the ball inside their 10, and the game is even on the live line (-112 both sides).

4:41 p.m.: The Buccaneers and Bills go to overtime tied at 27.

4:39 p.m.: The Bills kick a field goal to tie the Buccaneers at 27 with 22 seconds left. The Bucs are -132 on the live line (Bills +106).

4:38 p.m.: The Bengals kick a 41-yard field goal to take a 23-20 lead with 6:15 left in overtime. The Bengals are -196 on the live line (49ers +154).

4:28 p.m.: The 49ers miss a 47-yard field goal on the final play, and San Francisco and Cincinnati go to overtime tied at 20.

4:26 p.m.: The Buccaneers punt, and the Bills have their shot, trailing 27-24 with 3:05 left. The Bucs are -190 on the live line (Bills +150).

4:19 p.m.: The Bengals tie the 49ers at 20 with 1:19 left. The 49ers are -168 on the live line (Bengals +134).

4:18 p.m.: The Bills are back in it — and inside the number +3½. Gabriel Davis catches a 4-yard TD pass, and the Bills cut the Bucs’ lead to 27-24 with 4:53 left. The Bucs are -375 on the live line (Bills +275).

4:07 p.m.: The Bills cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 27-17 with 9:07 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -2,800 on the live line (Bills +1,020). Bucs -3½ bettors have to start paying attention.

4:06 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 37, Giants 21. The Chargers cover as 9-point home favorites, -410 ML. The game goes over 43½.

4:02 p.m.: The Bengals will get their shot. They force a punt and have the ball back, trailing the 49ers 20-13 with 6:40 left in the fourth quarter. The 49ers are -390 on the live line (Bengals +285).

3:59 p.m.: FINAL: Broncos 38, Lions 10. The Broncos dominate the second half to cover as 12½-point home favorites, -650 ML. The game goes over 42 on a Broncos TD with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter.

3:58 p.m.: The Bucs add a 24-yard field goal to extend their lead to 27-10 on the Bills with 11:20 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -20,000 on the live line (Bills +2,200).

3:54 p.m.: The Bengals aren’t done. Ja’Marr Chase catches a 17-yard TD pass on fourth down, and the Bengals cut the 49ers’ lead to 20-13 with 9:20 left in the fourth quarter. The 49ers are -730 on the live line (Bengals +470).

3:31 p.m.: The start of a Bills rally? Josh Allen runs 18 yards for a TD, and the Bills cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 24-10 with 7:29 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -2,500 on the live line (Bills +980), spread -13½, total 54½.

3:23 p.m.: The 49ers kick a 24-yard field goal to extend their lead to 20-6 over the Bengals with 7:43 left in the third quarter. The 49ers are -970 on the live line (Bengals +570), spread -9½, total 45½.

3:02 p.m.: Second-half line: Bills -3½, total 26.

2:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 24, Bills 3. First-half winners: Bucs -3, over 26½.

2:57 p.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -4, total 24.

2:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 17, Bengals 6. First-half winners: 49ers -½ (+115), under 24.

2:42 p.m.: All Buccaneers. Tom Brady sneaks in for a TD, and the Bucs extend their lead to 24-3 over the Bills with 1:29 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -5,000 on the live line (Bills +1,260), spread -18½, total 53½.

2:34 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -3½, total 21.

2:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 24, Giants 7. First-half winners: Chargers -5½, over 21½.

2:32 p.m.: Second-half line: Broncos -3½, total 20½.

2:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 17, Lions 10. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 7, over 21. The Broncos kicked a 52-yard field goal on the final play to push the first-half spread.

2:20 p.m.: The Buccaneers are taking control. Mike Evans catches a 13-yard TD pass, and the Bucs lead the Bills 17-3 with 7:11 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -730 on the live line (Bills +480), spread -10½, total 52½.

2:12 p.m.: First TD scored props in afternoon games:

Lions-Broncos: Denver RB Javonte Williams (+480)

Giants-Chargers: Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler (+340)

Bills-Buccaneers: Tampa Bay RB Leonard Fournette (6-1)

49ers-Bengals: San Francisco WR Deebo Samuel (+850)

2:11 p.m.: The Bills kick a 21-yard field goal to cut the Bucs’ lead to 10-3 with 9:28 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -325 on the live line (Bills +245), spread -6½, total 48½.

2:01 p.m.: The Buccaneers kick a field goal to take a 10-0 lead on the Bills with 13:40 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -390 on the live line (Bills +285), spread -7½, total 48½.

1:35 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Raiders-Chiefs:

Team totals: Raiders under 19½ (9), Chiefs over 28½ (48).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes, -180); largest lead over 14½ points (39, -160); longest TD over 41½ yards (51); will the game go to overtime (no, -4,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes, +270); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (no, -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (no, -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no, -420); will either team score three straight times (yes, -240); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -360); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (no, -130).

Raiders props: Derek Carr over 23½ completions (33), over 37½ attempts (45), over 259½ passing yards (263), longest completion under 37½ yards (19), under 1½ TD passes (1, -120), will throw an interception (yes, -130); Josh Jacobs under 52½ rushing yards (24), will score a TD (no, -180); Hunter Renfrow over 70½ receiving yards (117), over 6½ receptions (13); Daniel Carlson under 6½ kicking points (3, -130).

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes under 25½ completions (20), under 36½ attempts (24), under 288½ passing yards (258), longest completion over 37½ yards (44), under 2½ TD passes (2, -160), will throw an interception (no, -140); Tyreek Hill under 76½ receiving yards (76, ouch), under 6½ receptions (4), will score a TD (no, -110); Travis Kelce under 72½ receiving yards (27), under 5½ receptions (3, +120), will score a TD (no, -110); Harrison Butker over 7½ kicking points (12, -130).

1:31 p.m.: SPREAD DRAMA: Washington and over bettors can’t really complain after being out of the game almost the entire time, but in the end, they lost on a blocked extra point with 4:13 left.

1:30 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 27, Washington 20. The Cowboys hang on to cover as 6½-point road favorites, -275 ML. The game stays under 47½.

— Cowboys (-6½, 47½, -275) at Washington (+235), 10 a.m.

1:24 p.m.: The Cowboys force a turnover and will try to run out the clock with 2:24 left, leading Washington 27-20.

1:21 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— 49ers (-1½, 49½, -120) at Bengals (+100), 1:25 p.m.

— Bills (+145) at Buccaneers (-3½ +100, 53, -165), 1:25 p.m.

1:19 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 33, Texans 13. The Seahawks pull away to cover as 9½-point road favorites, -420 ML. The game goes over 41.

1:14 p.m.: More spread drama. Washington’s Cole Holcomb returns a Dak Prescott interception 31 yards for a TD, but the extra point is blocked, leaving Dallas in front 27-20 with 4:13 to play. The line steamed to Cowboys -6½ right before kickoff.

1:12 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: Browns bettors have to be stunned. Cleveland, a 3-point favorite, led 24-6 at halftime but didn’t score again in a 24-22 victory over the Ravens. Baltimore converted a fourth down, then scored a TD with 1:17 left to cut the lead to 24-22. The Ravens actually recovered the onside kick but couldn’t pick up any yardage.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 24, Ravens 22. The Ravens score a TD with 1:17 left to cover as 3-point road underdogs, but the Browns hang on to win outright at -160 ML. The game also goes over 44 on the late Ravens TD.

— Ravens (+140) at Browns (-3, 44, -160), 10 a.m.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 30, Jets 9. The Saints cover as 4½-point road favorites, -200 ML. The game stays under 42 when the Jets are stopped at the 1 on the final play.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 48, Raiders 9. The Chiefs cover easily as 10-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game goes over 48.

1:01 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Lions (+475) at Broncos (-12½, 42, -650), 1:05 p.m.

— Giants (+340) at Chargers (-9, 43½, -410), 1:05 p.m.

12:58 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 20, Jaguars 0. The Titans cover as 8½-point home favorites, -400 ML. The game stays under 44.

12:57 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 29, Panthers 21. The Falcons win outright as 2½-point road underdogs, +125 ML. The game goes over 42.

12:48 p.m.: Gore was 17-1 to score a TD.

12:47 p.m.: Finishing garbage time in Kansas City. Derrick Gore runs 51 yards for a TD, and the Chiefs lead the Raiders 48-9 with 7:19 left in the fourth quarter.

12:36 p.m.: That Kansas City field goal clinches the total over 48.

12:35 p.m.: Harrison Butker kicks a 37-yard field goal, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 41-9 on the Raiders with 9:52 left in the fourth quarter.

12:28 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Chiefs 38, Raiders 9.

12:24 p.m.: Washington cuts the Cowboys’ lead to 24-8 with 6:57 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -9,000 on the live line (Washington +1,600), spread -16½, total 48½.

12:19 p.m.: Renfrow was +240 to score a TD.

12:18 p.m.: The Raiders have found the end zone. Hunter Renfrow catches a 4-yard TD pass, and the Raiders cut the Chiefs’ lead to 38-9 with 3;29 left in the third quarter (extra point missed).

12:05 p.m.: The Chiefs add a 54-yard field goal to extend their lead to 38-3 over the Raiders with 8:25 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -34½ on the live spread, total 57½.

11:45 a.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -1½, total 22.

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 24, Washington 0. First-half winners: Cowboys -3½, over 23½. The Cowboys kicked a 37-yard field goal with 15 seconds left to put the first-half total over.

11:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -½, total 23½.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 35, Raiders 3. First-half winners: Chiefs -6½, over 23½.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Browns -2, total 19½.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 24, Ravens 6. First-half winners: Browns -1, over 21½.

11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Seahawks -4, total 21½.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 16, Texans 13. First-half winners: Texans +6, over 20½. The Texans kicked a 61-yard field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Saints -2½, total 20

Panthers -4, total 21

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 17, Panthers 7. First-half winners: Falcons +1, over 20½, Falcons +115 ML.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 10, Jets 6. First-half winners: Saints -3, under 20½.

11:22 a.m.: It’s 35-0 Chiefs now. Not much more needs to be said.

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Titans -4, total 20½.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 10, Jaguars 0. First-half winners: Titans -5½, under 21½.

11:08 a.m.: First TD scored prop results in morning games:

Raiders-Chiefs: Kansas City defense/special teams (24-1)

Seahawks-Texans: Houston TE Brevin Jordan (34-1)

Jaguars-Titans: Tennessee RB D’Onta Foreman (7-1)

Falcons-Panthers: Carolina QB Cam Newton (7-1)

Ravens-Browns: Cleveland WR Jarvis Landry (10-1)

Cowboys-Washington: Dallas WR Amari Cooper (10-1)

Saints-Jets: New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara (+440)

11:02 a.m.: Gordon was 11-1 to score a TD.

11:01 a.m.: The Raiders are all but done for the day. Josh Gordon catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 28-0 with 6:17 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -34½ on the live spread, total 54½. The live line has been turned off.

10:56 a.m.: The Browns are rolling against the Ravens, and Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the locker room with an ankle injury. Austin Hooper catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Browns extend their lead to 17-0 with 8:15 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -5,000 on the live line (Ravens +1,260), spread -19½, total 42½.

10:55 a.m.: The Chiefs have the ball back after an interception. Derek Carr was -130 to throw a pick.

10:48 a.m.: The Chiefs are all over the Raiders. Clyde Edwards-Helaire scores on a 5-yard run, and the Chiefs lead 21-0 with 12:13 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -20,000 on the live line (Raiders +2,800), spread -27½, total 52½.

10:46 a.m.: The Cowboys are burying Washington. Micah Parsons forces a fumble, and Dorance Armstrong returns it 37 yards for a TD to give the Cowboys an 18-0 lead with 29 seconds left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -5,000 on the live line (Washington +1,260), spread -21½, total 52½.

10:44 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Chiefs 14, Raiders 0. First-quarter winners: Chiefs -3, over 9½.

10:36 a.m.: Strong start for the Cowboys. Amari Cooper catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys take an 11-0 lead with 3:42 left in the first quarter (2-point try good). The Cowboys are -900 on the live line (Washington +540), spread -14½, total 50½.

10:31 a.m.: The Raiders are in trouble early. Darrel Williams catches a 23-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs lead the Raiders 14-0 with 3:43 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -4,500 on the live line (Raiders +1,240), spread -21½, total 51½.

10:24 a.m.: The Raiders and Chiefs trade some points. The Chiefs have the ball back, leading 7-0 with 6:01 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -1,350 on the live line (Raiders +700), spread -16½, total 47½.

10:05 a.m.: The Kansas City defense was 24-1 to score the first TD and 5-1 to score at any point.

10:04 a.m.: Disastrous start for the Raiders. Josh Jacobs fumbles on the first play, and the Chiefs return it for a TD to take a 7-0 lead with 14:43 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -1,250 on the live line (Raiders +680), spread -17½, total 53½.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Ravens (+140) at Browns (-3, 44, -160), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+330) at Titans (-8½, 44, -400), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+400) at Chiefs (-10, 48, -500), 10 a.m.

— Saints (-4½, 42, -200) at Jets (+175), 10 a.m.

— Cowboys (-6½, 47½, -275) at Washington (+235), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+125) at Panthers (-2½ -120, 42, -145), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (-9½, 41, -420) at Texans (+350), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Ravens-Browns total from 42½ to 44

Saints-Jets total from 43 to 42

Cowboys from -4½ to -6

Falcons-Panthers total from 41 to 42

Seahawks from -8 to -9

Broncos from -11½ to -12½

Bills-Buccaneers total from 54½ to 52½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Browns 24, Ravens 22 (at Cleveland)

Full-game winners: Ravens +3, over 44, Browns -160 ML

First-half winners: Browns -1, over 21½ (Browns 24-6)

Second-half winners: Ravens +2, under 19½ (Ravens 16-0)

Yards per play: Browns 4.8, Ravens 5.6 (Ravens lead 389-290 in total yards)

Turnovers: Browns +1 (2-1), including a fumble return for a TD

Biggest lead: Browns 24-3; Ravens never led

— Titans 20, Jaguars 0 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Titans -8½, under 44, Titans -400 ML

First-half winners: Titans -5½, under 21½ (Titans 10-0)

Second-half winners: Titans -4, under 20½ (Titans 10-0)

Yards per play: Titans 3.8, Jaguars 3.8 (Titans lead 263-192 in total yards)

Turnovers: Titans +4 (4-0)

Biggest lead: Titans 20-0; Jaguars never led

— Chiefs 48, Raiders 9 (at Kansas City)

Full-game winners: Chiefs -10, over 48, Chiefs -500 ML

First-half winners: Chiefs -6½, over 23½ (Chiefs 35-3)

Second-half winners: Chiefs -½, under 23½ (Chiefs 13-6)

Yards per play: Chiefs 6.5, Raiders 4.8 (Chiefs lead 372-290 in total yards)

Turnovers: Chiefs +5 (5-0), including a fumble return for a TD

Biggest lead: Chiefs 48-9; Raiders never led

— Saints 30, Jets 9 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Saints -4½, under 42, Saints -200 ML

First-half winners: Saints -3, under 20½ (Saints 10-6)

Second-half winners: Saints -2½, over 20 (Saints 20-3)

Yards per play: Saints 5.1, Jets 4.1 (Saints lead 344-256 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Saints 30-9; Jets never led (tied 3-3)

— Cowboys 27, Washington 20 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Cowboys -6½, under 47½, Cowboys -275 ML

First-half winners: Cowboys -3½, over 23½ (Cowboys 24-0)

Second-half winners: Washington +1½, over 22 (Washington 20-3)

Yards per play: Cowboys 4.1, Washington 3.6 (Cowboys lead 323-224 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cowboys +2 (4-2), including a fumble return for a TD; Washington returns an interception for a TD

Biggest lead: Cowboys 24-0; Washington never led

— Falcons 29, Panthers 21 (at Carolina)

Full-game winners: Falcons +2½ (+100), over 42, Falcons +125 ML

First-half winners: Falcons +1, over 20½ (Falcons 17-7)

Second-half winners: Falcons +4, over 21 (Panthers 14-12)

Yards per play: Falcons 5.0, Panthers 5.4 (Panthers lead 334-318 in total yards)

Turnovers: Falcons +2 (3-1), including a 66-yard interception return for a TD

Biggest lead: Falcons 29-14; Panthers 7-0 (only lead; tied 7-7)

— Seahawks 33, Texans 13 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Seahawks -9½, over 41, Seahawks -420 ML

First-half winners: Texans +6, over 20½ (Seahawks 16-13)

Second-half winners: Seahawks -4, under 21½ (Seahawks 17-0)

Yards per play: Seahawks 7.9, Texans 5.0 (Seahawks lead 453-380 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Seahawks 33-13; Texans 7-0

— Broncos 38, Lions 10 (at Denver)

Full-game winners: Broncos -12½, over 42, Broncos -650 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 7, over 21 (Broncos 17-10)

Second-half winners: Broncos -3½, over 20½ (Broncos 21-0)

Yards per play: Broncos 5.5, Lions 5.1 (Broncos lead 358-316 in total yards)

Turnovers: Broncos +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Broncos 38-10; Lions never led

— Chargers 37, Giants 21 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Chargers -9, over 43½, Chargers -410 ML

First-half winners: Chargers -5½, over 21½ (Chargers 24-7)

Second-half winners: Giants +3½, over 21 (Giants 14-13)

Yards per play: Chargers 6.0, Giants 4.9 (Chargers lead 423-316 in total yards)

Turnovers: Chargers +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Chargers 37-7; Giants never led (tied 7-7)

— 49ers 26, Bengals 23 (OT) (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: 49ers -1½, under 49½, 49ers -120 ML

First-half winners: 49ers -½ (+115), under 24 (49ers 17-6)

Second-half winners: Bengals -4, over 24 (Bengals 17-9)

Yards per play: 49ers 5.1, Bengals 6.1 (Bengals lead 397-355 in total yards)

Turnovers: 49ers +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: 49ers 20-6; Bengals 23-20 (only lead; tied 3-3 and 20-20)

— Buccaneers 33, Bills 27 (OT) (at Tampa Bay)

Full-game winners: Bucs -3½ (+100), over 53, Bucs -165 ML

First-half winners: Bucs -3, over 26½ (Bucs 24-3)

Second-half winners: Bills -3½, over 26 (Bills 24-9)

Yards per play: Bucs 6.3, Bills 6.1 (Bucs lead 488-466 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bucs +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Bucs 24-3; Bills never led (tied 27-27)

IN PROGRESS

— Bears (+525) at Packers (-12, 43½, -750), 5:20 p.m.

Full-game winners: xxxxx

First-half winners: Bears +7, over 21½ (Bears 27-21)

Second-half winners: Packers -8½, total 23½ (xxx)

Yards per play: xxx, xxxx (xxx lead xxx in total yards)

Turnovers: xxxx (xxx)

Biggest lead: xxxx; xxxxx

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.