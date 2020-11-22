NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Packers leading Colts

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) leaps from the grasp of New England Patriots defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, tries to elude New England Patriots defensive end John Simon in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts after kicking a field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Titans at the Ravens, the Packers at the Colts, and the Chiefs at the Raiders in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

2:40 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -3, total 21½.

2:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 24, Jets 6. First-half winners: Chargers -6½, over 23½.

2:36 p.m.: Second-half line: Dolphins -2½, total 22.

2:32 p.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 13, Dolphins 10. First-half winners: Broncos +2½ (+100), over 22½, Broncos +145 ML.

2:29 p.m.: CeeDee Lamb makes a spectacular 4-yard TD grab, and the Cowboys lead the Vikings 13-7 with 4:55 left in the second quarter. The Vikings are -154 on the live line (Cowboys +126), spread -2½, total 49½.

2:26 p.m.: The Packers score again after a Philip Rivers interception to take a 21-7 lead over the Colts with 7:48 left in the second quarter. The Packers are now -520 on the live line (Colts +370), spread -9½, total 61½.

2:18 p.m.: Aaron Jones bulls into the end zone from two yards out, and the Packers take a 14-7 lead on the Colts with 9:55 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -192 on the live line (Colts +154), spread -3½, total 56½.

1:56 p.m.: Dalvin Cook scores on a 1-yard run, and the Vikings take a 7-6 lead over the Cowboys with 2:11 left in the first quarter. The Vikings are -325 on the live line (Cowboys +250), spread -6½, total 50½.

1:50 p.m.: Michael Pittman scores on a 45-yard catch and run, and the Colts tie the Packers at 7 with 5:45 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -114 on the live line (Packers -106), spread -½, total 58½.

1:24 p.m.: The next two games are about to kick off:

Packers (+100) at Colts (-1½, 52, -120), 1:25 p.m.

Cowboys (+260) at Vikings (-7 +100, 50, -310), 1:25 p.m.

1:21 p.m.: Not a good day for over bettors. Six of the seven early games stayed under the total, and the only one that didn’t (Titans-Ravens) went over in overtime.

1:19 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 22, Eagles 17. The Browns cover as 2½-point home favorites, -135 ML. The game stays under 45½.

1:18 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 24, Falcons 9. The Saints cover as 3½-point home favorites, -180 ML. The game stays under 49½.

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 30, Ravens 24 (OT). Derrick Henry scores on a 29-yard run in overtime, and the Titans win outright as 6-point road underdogs, +210 ML. The game goes over 50½.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 27, Jaguars 3. The Steelers cover as 10½-point road favorites, -550 ML. The game stays under 47½.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Texans 27, Patriots 20. The Texans win outright as 2½-point home favorites, +125 ML. The game stays under 49½.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Washington 20, Bengals 9. Washington covers as a 1½-point home favorite, -125 ML. The game stays under 47½.

1:05 p.m.: The Ravens and Titans are going to overtime tied at 24. The Ravens tied it on a field goal with 18 seconds left.

1:04 p.m.: The next two games are about to kick off:

Dolphins (-4, 46, -210) at Broncos (+180), 1:05 p.m.

Jets (+375) at Chargers (-9½, 47½, -450), 1:05 p.m.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Panthers 20, Lions 0. The Panthers win outright easily as 3-point home underdogs, +150 ML. The game stays under 47½.

12:51 p.m.: The Titans have taken the lead. A.J. Brown breaks multiple tackles on a 14-yard TD catch, and the Titans lead the Ravens 24-21 with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good).

12:50 p.m.: The Texans kick a field goal to put their lead back at seven over the Patriots at 27-20 with 4:11 left in the fourth quarter. The Texans are -450 on the live line (Patriots +330).

12:37 p.m.: The Saints have taken control. Hill runs in from 10 yards out — his second score of the day — and the Saints extend their lead to 24-9 over the Falcons with 12:41 left in the fourth quarter. The Saints are -4,500 on the live line (Falcons +1,300), spread -14½, total 42½.

12:31 p.m.: The Titans cut the Ravens’ lead to 21-16 with 11:12 left in the fourth quarter. The Ravens are -480 on the live line (Titans +350).

12:18 p.m.: The Texans kick a field goal and lead the Patriots 24-17 with 2:04 left in the third quarter. The Texans are -265 on the live line (Patriots +210), spread -4½, total 55½.

12:04 p.m.: Taysom Hill scores on a QB keeper on fourth-and-goal at the 2, and the Saints extend their lead to 17-9 over the Falcons with 9:11 left in the third quarter. The Saints are -500 on the live line (Falcons +360), spread -7½, total 45½.

12:02 p.m.: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off with an apparent leg injury. The Bengals lead Washington 9-7 with 11:25 left in the third quarter.

11:56 a.m.: The Ravens get some cushion. Mark Andrews catches a 31-yard TD, and the Ravens extend their lead to 21-10 over the Titans with 9:34 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -900 on the live line (Titans +570), spread -10½, total 51½.

11:46 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Eagles -1½, total 21

Lions -3½, total 22½

Steelers -4½, total 23

Washington PK, total 24

Ravens -2, total 24

Patriots -4, total 24½

Saints -2 (-120), total 24

11:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 10, Falcons 9. First-half winners: Falcons +2½, under 24.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 21, Patriots 10. First-half winners: Texans +½, over 23½.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 14, Titans 10. First-half winners: Ravens -3½ (+100), under 24½.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 9, Washington 7. First-half winners: Bengals +½ (-120), under 23½.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 17, Jaguars 3. First-half winners: Steelers -6½, under 23½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 7, Lions 0. First-half winners: Panthers +1½, under 23½.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 7, Eagles 0. First-half winners: Browns -½, under 23.

11:05 a.m.: The Ravens take the lead. J.K. Dobbins scores on a 2-yard, then the Ravens add the 2-point conversion to take a 14-7 lead on the Titans with 5:17 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -400 on the live line (Titans +300), spread -7½, total 51½. The Ravens trailed 7-0 early but have rallied with two field goals and a TD.

11:01 a.m.: The Steelers take the lead. Chase Claypool catches a 31-yard TD, and the Steelers lead the Jaguars 10-3 with 7:00 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are -1,600 on the live line (Jaguars +820), spread -14½, total 43½.

10:45 a.m.: The Falcons kick a field goal to take a 6-3 lead on the Saints with 13:56 left in the second quarter. The Saints are -142 on the live line (Falcons +116), spread -2½, total 45½.

10:39 a.m.: The Eagles made a goal-line stand and moved to midfield — then Carson Wentz threw an interception that was returned 50 yards for a TD. The Browns lead the Eagles 7-0 with 13:35 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -265 on the live line (Eagles +210), spread -5½, total 40½.

10:26 a.m.: The Patriots scored, and the Texans responded. The teams are tied at 7 with 3:36 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are -176 on the live line (Texans +142), spread -3½, total 54½.

10:17 a.m.: Smith was 15-1 to score the first TD and 3-1 to score at any point for the Titans.

10:15 a.m.: The Titans score first. Jonnu Smith catches a 1-yard TD, and the Titans lead the Ravens 7-0 with 8:37 left in the first quarter. The game is now even (-110 both sides) on the live line, total 52½.

10:01 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Eagles (+115) at Browns (-2½, 45½, -135), 10 a.m.

Falcons (+160) at Saints (-3½ +100, 49½, -180), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+105) at Washington (-1½, 47½, -125), 10 a.m.

Lions (-3 -120, 47½, -170) at Panthers (+150), 10 a.m.

Steelers (-10½, 47½, -550) at Jaguars (+425), 10 a.m.

Titans (+210) at Ravens (-6, 50½, -250), 10 a.m.

Patriots (-2½ -120, 49½, -145) at Texans (+125), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Eagles-Browns total from 47 to 45½

Steelers-Jaguars total from 46 to 47½

Cowboys-Vikings total from 48½ to 50

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Eagles (+115) at Browns (-2½, 45½, -135), 10 a.m.

Falcons (+160) at Saints (-3½ +100, 49½, -180), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+105) at Washington (-1½, 47½, -125), 10 a.m.

Lions (-3 -120, 47½, -170) at Panthers (+150), 10 a.m.

Steelers (-10½, 47½, -550) at Jaguars (+425), 10 a.m.

Titans (+210) at Ravens (-6, 50½, -250), 10 a.m.

Patriots (-2½ -120, 49½, -145) at Texans (+125), 10 a.m.

Dolphins (-4, 46, -210) at Broncos (+180), 1:05 p.m.

Jets (+375) at Chargers (-9½, 47½, -450), 1:05 p.m.

Packers (+100) at Colts (-1½, 52, -120), 1:25 p.m.

Cowboys (+260) at Vikings (-7 +100, 50, -310), 1:25 p.m.

Chiefs (-7½, 56½, -360) at Raiders (+300), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.