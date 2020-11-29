NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Packers’ Tonyan hits TD prop

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs after a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts as he beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) on a 75-yard touchown reception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Raiders at the Falcons, the Titans at the Colts, the Chiefs at the Buccaneers and the Bears at the Packers in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

7:26 p.m.: The Bears’ comeback hopes are effectively dashed. Robert Tonyan catches a 39-yard TD, and the Packers lead 34-10 with 6:30 left in the third quarter. Tonyan was +260 to score a TD.

7:20 p.m.: The second half has started slowly. The Packers still lead the Bears 27-10 with 8:45 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -10,000 on the live line (Bears +2,500), spread -19½, total 54½.

6:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Packers -½ (+100), total 21½.

6:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 27, Bears 10. First-half winners: Packers -4½, over 21½.

6:26 p.m.: It’s getting late early in Green Bay. Preston Smith returns a fumble 14 yards for a TD, and the Packers lead the Bears 27-3 with 3:11 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -20,000 on the live line (Bears +2,600), spread -24½, total 54½.

6:18 p.m.: The Packers are making it look easy. Allen Lazard catches a 2-yard TD pass, and the Packers extend their lead to 20-3 over the Bears with 4:34 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -4,000 on the live line (Bears +1,260), spread -18½, total 48½.

5:58 p.m.: The Packers are rolling. Marcedes Lewis catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Packers lead the Bears 13-3 with 14:55 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -900 on the live line (Bears +570), spread -13½, total 49½.

5:42 p.m.: The Bears get a field goal after a 57-yard run by David Montgomery. The Packers lead 6-3 with 5:14 left in the first quarter. The Packers are -480 on the live line (Bears +350), spread -9½, total 46½.

5:34 p.m.: The Packers strike first. Davante Adams catches a 12-yard TD, and the Packers take a 6-0 lead on the Bears with 7:22 left in the first quarter (extra point no good). The Packers are -520 on the live line (Bears +370), spread -10½, total 45½. Adams was 5-1 to score the first TD and -140 to score at any point.

5:18 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

Bears (+320) at Packers (-7½, 44½, -380), 5:20 p.m.

5:03 p.m.: Week 13 lines have been released at the Westgate:

Sunday

Saints (-3 -120) at Falcons, 10 a.m.

Lions at Bears (-3½), 10 a.m.

Browns at Titans (-4), 10 a.m.

Bengals at Dolphins (-11½), 10 a.m.

Jaguars at Vikings (-9½), 10 a.m.

Raiders (-8) at Jets, 10 a.m.

Washington at Steelers (-10), 10 a.m.

Colts (-2½) at Texans, 10 a.m.

Rams (-2½) at Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.

Giants at Seahawks (-9), 1:05 p.m.

Eagles at Packers (-7), 1:25 p.m.

Patriots at Chargers (-1), 1:25 p.m.

Broncos at Chiefs (-14), 5:20 p.m.

Monday

Cowboys at Ravens (no line), 2 p.m.

Bills (-3) at 49ers, 5:15 p.m.

4:29 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 27, Buccaneers 24. The Bucs cover as 3½-point home underdogs, but the Chiefs win outright at -170 ML. The game stays under 56½. Tampa Bay scored two TDs in the fourth quarter to get the backdoor cover after trailing 27-10.

4:18 p.m.: The Buccaneers are now covering and still have a chance to win. Mike Evans catches a 7-yard TD, and the Bucs trail the Chiefs 27-24 with 4:10 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -590 on the live line (Bucs +410).

4:16 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 23, Rams 20. Robbie Gould kicks a 42-yard field goal on the final play, and the 49ers win outright as 5-point road underdogs, +205 ML. The game stays under 44½.

4:13 p.m.: The 49ers have moved in position to try a game-winning field goal in the final minute, and the Buccaneers (+3½) are going for the backdoor cover trailing the Chiefs 27-17.

3:58 p.m.: The 49ers kick a field goal to tie the Rams at 20 with 3:11 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -200 on the live line (49ers +160).

3:53 p.m.: The Buccaneers are trying to come back. Mike Evans catches a 31-yard TD pass, and the Bucs cut the Chiefs’ lead to 27-17 with 12:44 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -2,200 on the live line (Bucs +980).

3:50 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 31, Broncos 3. The Saints cover as 16½-point road favorites, -1,600 ML. The game stays under 36½. The Broncos had no shot with all of their regular quarterbacks out because of coronavirus protocols.

3:36 p.m.: The Rams have flipped the script. Cam Akers scores on a 1-yard run, and the Rams take a 20-17 lead on the 49ers with 14:17 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -250 on the live line (49ers +198). The Rams trailed 17-3 in the third quarter.

3:27 p.m.: The Rams get their own defensive touchdown. Troy Hill returns a fumble 20 yards for a TD, and the Rams cut the 49ers’ lead to 17-13 with 2:32 left in the third quarter. The 49ers are -140 on the live line (Rams +114).

3:24 p.m.: Tyreek Hill is having a career day for the Chiefs. He catches his third TD of the day, a 20-yarder, to put the Chiefs up 27-10 on the Buccaneers with 7:00 left in the third quarter. Hills has 12 catches for 261 yards.

3:06 p.m.: The Saints have extended their lead to 24-3 over the Broncos with 2:14 left in the third quarter. The Saints are -24½ on the live spread (no ML available).

2:56 p.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -2½, total 28.

2:54 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 20, Buccaneers 7. First-half winners: Chiefs -2½, under 28.

2:48 p.m.: The 49ers’ defense extends the lead. Javon Kinlaw returns an interception 27 yards for a TD, and the 49ers take a 14-3 lead on the Rams with 14:22 left in the third quarter. The 49ers are -265 on the live line (Rams +210), spread -5½, total 38½.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Rams -3, total 22½.

2:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 7, Rams 3. First-half winners: 49ers +3½ (-120), under 22, 49ers +180 ML.

2:28 p.m.: Second-half line: Saints -8½, total 14½.

2:26 p.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 17, Broncos 0. First-half winners: Saints -9½, under 17½.

2:21 p.m.: The Broncos are playing without a true starting quarterback, and it’s working out how you would expect. Taysom Hill scores on a 2-yard run, and the Saints lead the Broncos 14-0 with 1:03 left in the second quarter. The Broncos have 35 total yards and have not completed a pass. All of the Broncos’ regular quarterbacks were ruled out because of coronavirus protocols.

2:10 p.m.: Tyreek Hill catches a 44-yard TD to go with the 75-yarder he had earlier. The Chiefs lead the Buccaneers 17-0 with 1:32 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -1,600 on the live line (Bucs +820), spread -16½, total 59½.

1:55 p.m.: The Chiefs have jumped out to a 10-0 lead on the Buccaneers with 6:49 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -550 on the live line (Bucs +390), spread -9½, total 57½.

1:43 p.m.: Final prop grades for Raiders-Falcons:

General props: First score of the game won’t be a TD (+170); largest lead over 14½ points; longest TD over 43½ yards; there will be a defensive or special teams TD (+250); won’t be a successful 2-point conversion (-340); both teams won’t make 33-yard or longer field goals (-120); won’t be a lead change in the fourth quarter (-240); a team will score three straight times (-200); will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (-360); game won’t be tied again after 0-0 (-120).

Raiders props: Derek Carr under 34½ pass attempts (34), under 270½ passing yards (215), longest completion under 38½ yards (36), under 1½ TD passes (0, +150), will throw an interception (+150); Josh Jacobs under 77½ rushing yards (27), won’t score a TD (+140); Darren Waller under 5½ receptions (4), under 60½ receiving yards (23), won’t score a TD (-150); Nelson Agholor over 47½ receiving yards (54); Hunter Renfrow over 40½ receiving yards (73); Henry Ruggs over 2½ receptions (3, +110), over 32½ receiving yards (56), longest reception over 17½ yards (36).

Falcons props: Matt Ryan over 37½ pass attempts (39), under 286½ passing yards (185), over 1½ TD passes (2, -180), will throw an interception (-130); Calvin Ridley over 5½ receptions (6, -160), under 84½ receiving yards (50), will score a TD (-110).

1:32 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 43, Raiders 6. The Falcons dominate to win outright as 3½-point home underdogs, +155 ML. The game stays under 53.

1:27 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 45, Colts 26. The Titans roll as 3-point road underdogs, +125 ML. The game goes over 51.

1:24 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 28, Panthers 27. The Panthers cover as 3-point road underdogs, but the Vikings rally from a 24-13 deficit in the fourth quarter to win outright at -145 ML. The game goes over 50. Panthers kicker Joey Slye missed a 54-yard field goal on the final play after the Vikings took the lead with 46 seconds left on a 10-yard pass to Chad Beebe.

1:23 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Chiefs (-3½ +100, 56½, -170) at Buccaneers (+150), 1:25 p.m.

1:18 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 27, Chargers 17. The Bills cover as 4½-point home favorites, -220 ML. The game stays under 51½. Spread bettors went on a wild ride at the end. The Chargers completed a Hail Mary inside the 5, then failed on several attempts to score what would have been the covering TD.

1:14 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 27, Jaguars 25. The Jaguars cover as 7½-point home underdogs, but the Browns win outright at -350 ML. The game goes over 48. The Browns stopped a late 2-point try to tie it, then ran out the clock.

1:11 p.m.: The Falcons are pouring it on, leading the Raiders 40-6 with 10:48 left in the fourth quarter.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 20, Cardinals 17. Nick Folk kicks a 50-yard field goal on the final play, and the Patriots win outright as 1-point home underdogs, +100 ML. The game stays under 51.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 20, Jets 3. The Dolphins cover as 7½-point road favorites, -370 ML. The game stays under 46.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 19, Bengals 17. The Bengals cover as 6½-point home underdogs, but the Giants win outright at -280 ML. The game stays under 45.

1:02 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Saints (-16½, 36½, -1,600) at Broncos (+900), 1:05 p.m.

49ers (+205) at Rams (-5, 44½, -245), 1:05 p.m.

12:50 p.m.: That should just about do it for the Raiders. Brandon Powell catches a 4-yard TD, and the Falcons lead the Raiders 30-6 with 2:00 left in the third quarter. The Falcons are -4,500 on the live line (Raiders +1,400).

12:42 p.m.: The Cardinals have tied the Patriots. Kenyan Drake scores on a 1-yard run, and the Cardinals tie the Patriots at 17 with 8:02 left in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals are -120 on the live line (Patriots -102).

12:38 p.m.: The Chargers kick a field goal to trim the Bills’ lead to 24-17 with 10:16 left in the fourth quarter. The Bills are -800 on the live line (Chargers +520). The Bills led 24-6 in the third quarter.

12:30 p.m.: The Raiders kick a field goal to trim the Falcons’ lead to 23-6 with 6:40 left in the third quarter. The Falcons are -1,050 on the live line (Raiders +630), spread -13½, total 46½.

12:20 p.m.: Disaster for the Raiders. Derek Carr is intercepted, and Deion Jones returns it 67 yards for a TD to give the Falcons a 23-3 lead with 11:36 left in the third quarter. The Falcons are now -1,000 on the live line (Raiders +610), spread -14½, total 48½.

12:08 p.m.: The Panthers have a field goal blocked, but they lead the Vikings 21-10 with 5:21 left in the third quarter after two defensive TDs to open the half, both on fumble returns by Jeremy Chinn. The Panthers are -400 on the live line (Vikings +300), spread -6½, total 47½.

12:05 p.m.: As we await the second half, the Falcons are -300 on the live line (Raiders +235), spread -6½, total 44½.

11:56 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Cardinals -½, total 24

Giants -3½, total 22½

Browns -3½, total 24

Vikings PK, total 24

Dolphins -1, total 21½

Bills PK (-120), total 24

Colts -4½, total 24½

Raiders -6½ (-120), total 25½

11:53 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 16, Raiders 3. First-half winners: Falcons +2½ (-105), under 26, Falcons +135 ML.

11:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 35, Colts 14. First-half winners: Titans +2½, over 25. The Titans destroyed the Colts are the game was tied at 14.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 17, Chargers 6. First-half winners: Bills -3 (+100), under 24½.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 13, Jets 3. First-half winners: Dolphins -4, under 23.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 17, Jaguars 13. First-half winners: Browns -3½ (-120), over 23½.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 10, Patriots 7. First-half winners: Cardinals -½ (+105), under 24. The Cardinals were stopped at the 1-yard line to end the half, saving the under for the first-half total.

11:28 a.m.: We finally have a touchdown in Atlanta, but it’s not for the Raiders. Calvin Ridley catches a 4-yard TD on fourth-and-3, and the Falcons lead the Raiders 13-3 with 2:17 left in the second quarter. The Falcons are -210 on the live line (Raiders +168), spread -4½, total 45½. Ridley was 8-1 to score the first TD of the game.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 10, Panthers 7. First-half winners: Vikings -1½, under 24. The Vikings kicked a 53-yard field goal with five seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 10, Giants 10. First-half winners: Bengals +3½, under 22½.

11:09 a.m.: The Raiders still aren’t clicking on offense. They have to punt, and the Falcons have the ball back, leading 6-3 with 9:38 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are still favored at -130 on the live line (Falcons +106), spread -½, total 45½.

11:05 a.m.: Derrick Henry scores on a 1-yard run, and the Titans lead the Colts 21-14 with 6:15 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -162 on the live line (Colts +132), spread -2½, total 67½.

10:58 a.m.: Two penalties killed the Raiders’ red-zone attempt, and they settle for a field goal to cut the Falcons’ lead to 6-3 with 12:59 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -128 on the live line (Falcons +104), spread -½, total 47½.

10:49 a.m.: The Raiders still trail the Falcons 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, but the Raiders are set up to take the lead after a 36-yard pass to Henry Ruggs to the Falcons 3 on fourth down.

10:40 a.m.: A shootout is definitely brewing in Indianapolis. Jacoby Brissett scores on a 1-yard run, and the Colts tie the Titans at 14 with 12:51 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -128 on the live line (Titans +104), spread -2½, total 65½.

10:31 a.m.: A shootout is brewing in Indianapolis. A.J. Brown catches a 69-yard TD, and the Titans lead the Colts 14-7 with nine seconds left in the first quarter. The Titans are -164 on the live line (Colts +134), spread -3½, total 61½.

10:28 a.m.: The Falcons get a turnover deep in Raiders territory but can only muster a field goal. The Falcons lead 6-0 with 7:06 left in the first quarter. The Raiders are still slight favorites at -115 on the live line (Falcons -105), spread -½, total 52½.

10:24 a.m.: The Colts answer and tie the Titans at 7 with 2:34 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -128 on the live line (Titans +104), spread -2½, total 56½.

10:22 a.m.: The Falcons take a 3-0 lead on the Raiders with 8:26 left in the first quarter. The Raiders are -164 on the live line (Falcons +134), spread -2½, total 50½.

10:15 a.m.: The Raiders are stopped at their 45 on fourth-and-1, and the Falcons take over. The Raiders are -154 on the live line (Falcons +126), spread -2½, total 51½.

10:13 a.m.: The Titans march right down the field on the Colts and take a 7-0 lead with 9:12 left in the first quarter. The Titans are -144 on the live line (Colts +118), spread -2½, total 54½.

10:01 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Raiders (-3½, 53, -175) at Falcons (+155), 10 a.m.

Chargers (+190) at Bills (-4½, 51½, -220), 10 a.m.

Giants (-6½, 45, -280) at Bengals (+240), 10 a.m.

Titans (+125) at Colts (-3 +100, 51, -145), 10 a.m.

Panthers (+125) at Vikings (-3 +100, 50, -145), 10 a.m.

Cardinals (-1, 51, -120) at Patriots (+100), 10 a.m.

Dolphins (-7½, 46, -370) at Jets (+310), 10 a.m.

Browns (-7½, 48, -350) at Jaguars (+290), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Cardinals-Patriots total from 49 to 51

Saints from -14½ to -16½

49ers from +6½ to +5

Bears from +9½ to +8

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Falcons 43, Raiders 6 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Falcons +3½, under 53, Falcons +155 ML

First-half winners: Falcons +2½ (-105), under 26 (Falcons 16-3)

Second-half winners: Falcons +6½ (+100), over 25½ (Falcons 27-3)

Yards per play: Falcons 4.2, Raiders 4.2 (Falcons lead 304-243 in total yards)

Third downs: Falcons 9-19, Raiders 3-12

Fourth downs: Falcons 1-1, Raiders 1-2

Turnovers: Falcons +4, including an interception return for a TD (5-1)

Biggest lead: Falcons 43-6; Raiders never led

— Bills 27, Chargers 17 (at Buffalo)

Full-game winners: Bills -4½, under 51½, Bills -220 ML

First-half winners: Bills -3 (+100), under 24½ (Bills 17-6)

Second-half winners: Chargers PK (+100), under 24 (Chargers 11-10)

Yards per play: Bills 5.7, Chargers 4.6 (Chargers lead 367-332 in total yards)

Third downs: Bills 4-9, Chargers 3-16

Fourth downs: Bills 0-0, Chargers 4-5

Turnovers: Chargers +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Bills 24-6; Chargers never led

— Giants 19, Bengals 17 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Bengals +6½, under 45, Giants -280 ML

First-half winners: Bengals +3½, under 22½ (tied 10-10)

Second-half winners: Bengals +3½, under 22½ (Giants 9-7)

Yards per play: Giants 4.8, Bengals 3.4 (Giants lead 386-155 in total yards)

Third downs: Giants 9-21, Bengals 3-10

Fourth downs: Giants 3-3, Bengals 1-1

Turnovers: Giants +2, but Bengals had kickoff return for TD (3-1)

Biggest lead: Giants 19-10; Bengals 10-7

— Titans 45, Colts 26 (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Titans +3 (-120), over 51, Titans +125 ML

First-half winners: Titans +2½, over 25 (Titans 35-14)

Second-half winners: Titans +4½, under 24½ (Colts 12-10)

Yards per play: Titans 6.6, Colts 5.0 (Titans lead 449-336 in total yards)

Third downs: Titans 5-12, Colts 5-13

Fourth downs: Titans 1-1, Colts 1-2

Turnovers: Titans +1, plus a kickoff return for a TD (1-0)

Biggest lead: Titans 38-14; Colts never led (tied 7-7 and 14-14)

— Vikings 28, Panthers 27 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Panthers +3 (-120), over 50, Vikings -145 ML

First-half winners: Vikings -1½, under 24 (Vikings 10-7)

Second-half winners: Panthers PK, over 24 (Panthers 20-18)

Yards per play: Vikings 5.5, Panthers 5.8 (Vikings lead 387-374 in total yards)

Third downs: Vikings 6-13, Panthers 6-14

Fourth downs: Vikings 1-1, Panthers 1-1

Turnovers: Panthers +2, including two fumble returns for TDs (3-1)

Biggest lead: Vikings 7-0; Panthers 21-10 and 24-13

— Patriots 20, Cardinals 17 (at New England)

Full-game winners: Patriots +1, under 51, Patriots +100 ML

First-half winners: Cardinals -½ (+105), under 24 (Cardinals 10-7)

Second-half winners: Patriots +½, under 24 (Patriots 13-7)

Yards per play: Patriots 3.5, Cardinals 4.3 (Cardinals lead 298-179 in total yards)

Third downs: Patriots 4-11, Cardinals 6-14

Fourth downs: Patriots 1-1, Cardinals 0-1

Turnovers: Cardinals +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Patriots 17-10; Cardinals 10-0

— Dolphins 20, Jets 3 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Dolphins -7½, under 46, Dolphins -370 ML

First-half winners: Dolphins -4, under 23 (Dolphins 13-3)

Second-half winners: Dolphins -1, under 21½ (Dolphins 7-0)

Yards per play: Dolphins 5.1, Jets 4.9 (Dolphins lead 345-260 in total yards)

Third downs: Dolphins 8-16, Jets 3-13

Fourth downs: Dolphins 0-0, Jets 0-1

Turnovers: Even (2-2)

Biggest lead: Dolphins 20-3; Jets 3-0

— Browns 27, Jaguars 25 (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: Jaguars +7½, over 48, Browns -350 ML

First-half winners: Browns -3½ (-120), over 23½ (Browns 17-13)

Second-half winners: Jaguars +3½, under 24 (Jaguars 12-10)

Yards per play: Browns 7.2, Jaguars 6.2 (Browns lead 459-375 in total yards)

Third downs: Browns 5-11, Jaguars 5-13

Fourth downs: Browns 1-2, Jaguars 1-1

Turnovers: Jaguars +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Browns 27-19; Jaguars 3-0 and 13-10

— Saints 31, Broncos 3 (at Denver)

Full-game winners: Saints -16½, under 36½, Saints -1,600 ML

First-half winners: Saints -9½, under 17½ (Saints 17-0)

Second-half winners: Saints -8½, over 14½ (Saints 14-3)

Yards per play: Saints 4.6, Broncos 2.6 (Saints lead 292-112 in total yards)

Third downs: Saints 7-15, Broncos 1-10

Fourth downs: Saints 0-0, Broncos 0-0

Turnovers: Saints +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Saints 31-3; Broncos never led

— 49ers 23, Rams 20 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: 49ers +5, under 44½, 49ers +205 ML

First-half winners: 49ers +3½ (-120), under 22 (49ers 7-3)

Second-half winners: 49ers +3, over 22½ (Rams 17-16)

Yards per play: 49ers 5.0, Rams 5.0 (49ers lead 348-308 in total yards)

Third downs: 49ers 3-14, Rams 4-13

Fourth downs: 49ers 1-1, Rams 0-0

Turnovers: 49ers +1; both teams had defensive TDs (4-3)

Biggest lead: 49ers 17-3; Rams 3-0 and 20-17

— Chiefs 27, Buccaneers 24 (at Tampa Bay)

Full-game winners: Buccaneers +3½ (-120), under 56½, Chiefs -170 ML

First-half winners: Chiefs -2½, under 28 (Chiefs 20-7)

Second-half winners: Buccaneers -2½, under 28 (Buccaneers 17-7)

Yards per play: Chiefs 7.5, Buccaneers 7.6 (Chiefs lead 543-417 in total yards)

Third downs: Chiefs 6-12, Buccaneers 3-9

Fourth downs: Chiefs 0-0, Buccaneers 1-1

Turnovers: Chiefs +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 17-0 and 27-10; Buccaneers never led

UPCOMING

— Bears (+320) at Packers (-7½, 44½, -380), 5:20 p.m.

