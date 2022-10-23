NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Panthers, Commanders look to pull upsets

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the Houston Texans, the Atlanta Falcons at the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs at the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Miami Dolphins in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

12:12 p.m.: The sportsbooks have to love this. Panthers 14, Buccaneers 0, entering the fourth quarter. The Panthers are -230 on the live line (Buccaneers +185), total 29½.

12:06 p.m.: Terry McLaurin hauls in the deep ball from Taylor Heinicke, and the Commanders have come all the way back to lead the Packers 17-14 with 11:49 left in the third quarter. The Commanders are -110 on the live line (Packers -120), total 49½.

12:01 p.m.: Trevor Lawrence scores on a 1-yard plunge, but the extra point is no good. The Jaguars lead the Giants 17-13 with 11:45 to go in the third quarter. The Jaguars are -260 on the live line (Giants +210), total 50½.

11:56 a.m.: Parris Campbell caps a 12-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown reception and the Colts now trail the Titans 13-7 with 4:07 left in the third quarter. The Titans are -380 on the live line (Colts +290), total 33½.

11:51 a.m.: Second-half line: Packers -1, total 20½.

11:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 14, Commanders 10. First-half winners: Packers -3, over 20½. Commanders kicker Joey Slye missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt with 2:48 left until halftime that would have given Washington the cover.

11:45 a.m.: The Cowboys are -450 on the live line (Lions +340), total 34½.

11:42 a.m.: Second-half line: Jaguars -3, total 22½.

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 13, Jaguars 11. First-half winners: Giants +2½, over 21. Giants kicker Graham Gano booted a 33-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining to send the total over.

11:36 a.m.: Updated second-half line: Bengals -½, total 24.

11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -½, total 23½.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 28, Falcons 17. First-half winners: Bengals -3½, over 23½. Joe Burrow threw three touchdowns in the first half as the Bengals sent the first-half total over by themselves.

11:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -3, total 23½.

11:24 a.m.: Second-half line: Colts -2½, total 21.

11:23 a.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -5½, total 24½.

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 13, Browns 10. First-half winners: Browns +3½, under 23½. Gus Edwards scored on a 7-yard touchdown run with 1:57 remaining to put the Ravens on top, but it wasn’t enough for the cover or to send the total over the hook.

11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 13, Colts 0. First-half winners: Titans -1, under 21. The Titans defense returned an interception for a touchdown and has blanked Indianapolis.

11:19 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 6, Cowboys 3. First-half winners: Lions +4, under 24½. Dak Prescott is back for Dallas, but neither team’s offense has done much thus far.

11:15 a.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -9, total 20.

11:11 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 7, Buccaneers 0. First-half winners: Panthers +7, under 20. Tom Brady is old. The Buccaneers defense can’t save him every week.

11:05 a.m.: Tyler Allgeier leaps over the pile for a 1-yard touchdown run and the first-half over cashes in Cincinnati. The Bengals lead the Falcons 21-7. The Bengals are -1800 on the live line (Falcons +900), total 55½.

10:51 a.m.: Buccaneers bettors are starting to reach for the Tums. It’s 0-0 in Carolina with less than five minutes left until halftime. Tampa Bay closed as a 13-point favorite and is -500 on the live line (Panthers +375), total 22½. Hahaha, 22½ with Tom Brady on the field. Times have changed.

10:46 a.m.: Pick six for the Packers, who now lead 14-3 in Washington with 13:23 remaining in the second quarter. The Packers are -800 on the live line (Commanders +525), total 46½.

10:42 a.m.: It’s a rout in southern Ohio. The Bengals lead 21-0 early in the second quarter after Joe Burrow’s second touchdown pass, this time to Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals are -3000 on the live line (Falcons +1200), total 55½.

10:30 a.m.: Former UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers lined up behind center for the Commanders. Fun.

10:25 a.m.: The Bengals extend the lead to 14-0 on a 1-yard plunge by Joe Mixon, and the Falcons’ unbeaten spread streak appears to be in jeopardy early on. The Bengals are -1100 on the live line (Falcons +650), total 52½.

10:19 a.m.: The Jaguars respond with a 7-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne Jr., who adds the two-point conversion for an 8-7 lead. It’s shaping up to be a fun one in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are -210 on the live line (Giants +170), total 53½.

10:12 a.m.: The underdog Giants are off to a quick start in Jacksonville. Darius Slayton caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones for a 7-0 lead. The Giants are -110 on the live line (Jaguars -120), total 48½.

10:06 a.m.: The Bengals are the first team on the scoreboard this morning. Joe Burrow hits Tyler Boyd for a 60-yard scoring strike. The Bengals are -450 on the live line (Falcons +340), total 52½.

9:55 a.m.: More morning line movement:

Lions-Cowboys total from 49 to 49½

Giants-Jaguars total from 43½ to 44

Falcons-Bengals total from 47½ to 48 to 47½

Buccaneers-Panthers total from 39½ to 38½

9:40 a.m.: The view from Station Casinos.

STN Sports Sunday Betting Outlook 📈

By public % of tickets: Lions / Cowboys

Cowboys -points 74.1%

Under 51.5%

Cowboys ML77.2% Giants / Jaguars

Giants +points 77.7%

Over 68.6%

Giants ML 84.8% Colts / Titans

Titans -points 65.9%

Over 72.6%

Titans ML 52.7% — Steven Money, baby. (@STNSportsApp) October 23, 2022

9:38 a.m.: Let ’er Ryp.

Brett Rypien Country, Let’s Ride 🗣️ A Nevada bettor is pumped for Broncos-Jets today: $110,000 on Denver +2 (-110)

$110,000 on Denver PICK (-110)

$110,000 on UNDER 38 (-11) pic.twitter.com/lZCEtuMgVp — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 23, 2022

9:34 a.m.: Most bet Overs and Unders in Week 7 @BetMGM

Overs

1. Ravens-Browns 45½

2. Titans-Colts 42

3. Cowboys-Lions 49

Unders

1. Broncos-Jets 36½

2. Buccaneers-Panthers 39½

3. Giants-Jaguars 43

Most bet props (tickets) Week 7 @BetMGM

— Tony Pollard over 35½ rushing yards (-115)

— Kenneth Walker over 70½ rushing yards (-115)

— Brian Robinson Jr. under 48½ rushing yards (-110)

Updated NFL Week 7 betting at @BetMGM ▪️ Odds

▪️ Line movement

▪️ Betting percentages pic.twitter.com/Bkp2cRlWLZ — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) October 23, 2022

9:31 a.m.: Public teams in Week 7 @BetMGM:

— 82 percent of bets on Seahawks +5

— 77 percent on Bucs -13

— 75 percent on Chiefs -1½

— 71 percent on Jets -1½

— 67 percent on Patriots -8

— 66 percent on Titans -2½

— 65 percent on Ravens -6½

— 62 percent on Giants +3

Note from BetMGM’s John Ewing: “Teams getting 60 percent or more of bets this season are 15-27 (36 percent) ATS.”

9:30 a.m.: The 3 most-bet teams today @BetMGM are:

1. Chiefs -1½

2. Giants +3

3. Jets -1½

9:26 a.m.: The view from Caesars Sportsbook.

NFL Week 7 splits ✍️ Who are you riding with today? 👇 pic.twitter.com/Y3aGak9sL8 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 23, 2022

9 a.m.: Notable line movement this morning:

— Falcons-Bengals total from 47½ to 48

— Browns-Ravens total from 46 to 46½

— Jets from -1½ to -2

— Dolphins from -7 to -7½

The Jets moved from 1-point underdogs to favorites Saturday when Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

8:55 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Lions (+250) at Cowboys (-7, 49, -300), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+150) at Jaguars (-3 -120, 43½, -170), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+120) at Titans (-2½, 43, -140), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+240) at Bengals (-6½, 48, -280), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+240) at Ravens (-6, 46½, -280), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-13, 39½, -750) at Panthers (+525), 10 a.m.

— Packers (-4, 41½, -200) at Commanders (+175), 10 a.m.

— Jets (-2, 36½, -135) at Broncos (+115), 1:05 p.m.

— Texans (+250) at Raiders (-7, 46, -300), 1:05 p.m.

— Chiefs (-1, 49, -120) at 49ers (Even), 1:25 p.m.

— Seahawks (+185) at Chargers (-4½, 51, -215), 1:25 p.m.

— Steelers (+290) at Dolphins (-7½, 44½, -350) 5:20 p.m.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.