NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Panthers ride running game to upset of Seahawks

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

We are back for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Philadelphia Eagles at the New York Giants, the New York Jets at the Buffalo Bills, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the San Francisco 49ers, and the Miami Dolphins at the Los Angeles Chargers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

4:33 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 35, Buccaneers 7. In his first career start, rookie QB Brock Purdy outdueled Tom Brady and the hosts easily covered as 3½-point favorites. The game went over the total of 38.

4:27 p.m.: FINAL: Panthers 30, Seahawks 24. The visitors rode their running game to an outright win as +170 money-line underdogs. The game went over the total of 44½.

4:15 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 34, Broncos 28. The Chiefs nearly gave away all of a 27-point lead, but avoided the upset as 9-point favorites. The Broncos covered despite losing QB Russell Wilson to a concussion in the fourth quarter. The game went well over the total of 44.

4:03 p.m.: So much for that, as Broncos QB Brett Rypien’s wounded duck is intercepted with 4:21 left in the fourth quarter.

4:01 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes is picked off and the Broncos are in business near midfield with a little more than 5 minutes remaining. The Chiefs lead 34-28. The Chiefs are -400 on the live line (Broncos +300).

3:58 p.m.: Raheem Blackshear scored on an 8-yard run and the Panthers now lead the Seahawks 27-17 with 6:57 remaining. The Panthers are -1000 on the live line (Seahawks +625), total 50½.

3:49 p.m.: Chiefs 34, Broncos 28. The Chiefs are -900 on the live line (Broncos +575), total 69½.

3:46 p.m.: The Panthers missed a chance to extend their lead but still own a 20-17 advantage over the Seahawks at the start of the fourth quarter. The Seahawks are -145 on the live line (Panthers +115), total 49½.

3:42 p.m.: Russell Wilson just got driven into the turf at the end of a scramble and he looks like a UFC fighter after getting KOd.

3:30 p.m.: Chiefs 34, Broncos 21 at the end of the third quarter. The Chiefs are -2500 on the live line (Broncos +1100), total 67½.

3:09 p.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -2½, total 17.

3:08 p.m.: The Broncos have scored 21 unanswered points and have the ball early in the third quarter. It’s a game in Denver with the Chiefs up 27-21. The Chiefs are -500 on the live line (Broncos +375), total 67½.

3:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 28, Buccaneers 0. First-half winners: 49ers -2½, over 18½. Rookie Brock Purdy accounted for three TDs, and the hosts appear on their way to a blowout. The Buccaneers aren’t very good, are they?

3:00 p.m.: Brock Purdy is the next … Jeff Garcia? Tim Rattay? Shaun Hill?

2:55 p.m.: Seahawks now -4 on the second-half line.

2:53 p.m.: Second-half line: Seahawks -3½, total 21½.

2:50 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -3, total 22.

2:48 p.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 20, Seahawks 14. First-half winners: Panthers +3, over 21½. The Panthers recorded two interceptions and got a TD toss from Sam Darnold to cover outright.

2:44 p.m.: 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is being carted off with 5:05 left in the second quarter. One less weapon for the Buccaneers to worry about, but it might not matter to be honest.

2:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 27, Broncos 14. First-half winners: Chiefs -5½, over 22½. Jerick McKinnon has two touchdown receptions and the Broncos got two late TD passes from Russell Wilson to climb back from a 27-point hole. The game is almost over the total of 44.

2:29 p.m.: After a lengthy review of Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown reception, it’s now 49ers 21, Buccaneers 0. And they’re chanting Brock Purdy’s name. The 49ers are -2500 on the live line (Buccaneers +1100), total 44½.

2:23 p.m.: They might need to stop the fight in Santa Clara, too.

2:17 p.m.: Stop the fight in Denver. The Chiefs lead the Broncos 27-0 with 4:32 left until halftime.

2:09 p.m.: 49ers 14, Buccaneers 0. The 49ers are -900 on the live line (Buccaneers +575), total 41½.

2:05 p.m.: One quarter in the books at Santa Clara, and the 49ers are beating the Buccaneers 7-0 and driving for another score. The 49ers are -600 on the live line (Buccaneers +420), total 41½.

1:56 p.m.: That’s the end of the first quarter in Seattle, where the Panthers lead the Seahawks 10-0. The Panthers are -300 on the live line (Seahawks +240), total 47½.

1:40 p.m.: Sam Darnold rolls right and hits Shi Smith for a 13-yard score. The Panthers are up 10-0 midway through the first quarter and -170 on the live line (Seahawks +140), total 48½.

1:39 p.m.: Not much happening in Denver as the Chiefs lead the Broncos 6-0 entering the second quarter. The Chiefs are -1100 on the live line (Broncos +650), total 40½.

1:30 p.m.: That was an impressive opening drive from the 49ers and rookie QB Brock Purdy. Deebo Samuel finishes it off with a 13-yard TD run and the favored 49ers lead the Buccaneers 7-0 early in the first quarter.

1:14 p.m.: FINAL: Jaguars 36, Titans 22. Trevor Lawrence threw three TDs and also rushed for a score to lead the upset for the visitors, who were +160 on the money line. The game went over the total of 41½.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 34, Vikings 23. Jared Goff threw three TDs to help the hosts cover as 2½-point favorites. The game went over the total of 51½.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 23, Browns 10. Joe Burrow had two TD passes to cover as 4-point chalk and earn his first win over Cleveland. The game stayed under the total of 47.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 20, Jets 12. Greg Zuerlein made a 26-yard field goal with 1:18 left in the fourth quarter to give the Jets the backdoor cover as 10-point underdogs. The game stayed under the total of 43½.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 27, Texans 23. Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 2-yard plunge with 41 seconds left to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Cowboys avoided the outright upset as 17-point favorites. The game went over the total of 44½.

1:02 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 48, Giants 22. Jalen Hurts accounted for three scores, and Miles Sanders added two rushing TDs to help the visitors cover as 7-point favorites. The game sailed over the total of 44½.

12:50 p.m.: This afternoon’s schedule:

— Chiefs (-9, 44, -420) at Broncos (+350), 1:05 p.m.

— Panthers (+170) at Seahawks (-3½, 44½, -190), 1:25 p.m.

— Buccaneers (+155) at 49ers (-3½, 38, -175), 1:25 p.m.

12:47 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 16, Steelers 14. The Ravens’ ground game imposed its will on the Steelers and won a battle of attrition as 1½-point underdogs. Each team’s starting QB was knocked from the game with a concussion. Mitch Trubisky was intercepted by the Ravens three times in the red zone to keep the game under the total of 36½.

12:39 p.m.: It’s not over yet in Pittsburgh. The Steelers close to 16-14 on a Mitch Trubisky TD pass to Pat Freiermuth with 2:30 remaining. The Ravens are -500 on the live line (Steelers +400).

12:37 p.m.: Mike White is taking a pounding from the Bills defense. How is he still in the game? The Bills lead 20-7 midway through the fourth quarter.

12:25 p.m.: It looks like the line was right after all. The Lions lead the Vikings 28-13 early in the fourth quarter after Justin Jackson’s 15-yard TD run. The Lions are -1800 on the live line (Vikings +900), total 53½.

12:08 p.m.: The Texans tack on another field goal and now lead the Cowboys 23-17 with 3:03 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -200 on the live line (Texans +165), total 54½.

12:01 p.m.: We have another upset brewing. Trevor Lawrence soars into the end zone and the Jaguars lead the Titans 27-14 midway through the third quarter. The Jaguars are -400 on the live line (Titans +300), total 57½.

11:58 a.m.: Anthony Brown is at QB for the Ravens now. UPDATE: Tyler Huntley is being evaluated for a concussion and questionable to return.

11:57 a.m.: The offenses are waking up in Buffalo. Josh Allen’s QB sneak puts the Bills on top of the Jets 14-7 midway through the third quarter. The Bills are -900 on the live line (Jets +575), total 36½.

11:55 a.m.: Same Mitch Trubisky. He throws his third interception of the game in relief of the injured Kenny Pickett. The Ravens lead the Steelers 13-7 with 3:03 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -260 on the live line (Steelers +210), total 30½.

11:42 a.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -10, total 23.

11:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Titans -3, total 21.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 20, Cowboys 17. First-half winners: Texans +10½, over 23. Ka’imi Fairbairn made a 50-yard field goal as the half expired to cash the money line on the heavy underdogs.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Vikings -3, total 24½.

Second-half line: Bills -3, total 20½.

Second-half line: Eagles -3, total 23½

Second-half line: Browns -1½, total 23½.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 14, Vikings 7. First-half winners: Lions -1, under 26. Jared Goff threw two TD to help the favorites cover.

HALFTIME: Jaguars 20, Titans 14. First-half winners: Jaguars +2½, over 20½. Zay Jones’ 20-yard TD reception with 11 seconds left in the half cashed the money line on the underdog.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 13, Browns 3. First-half winners: Bengals -3, under 23½. Joe Burrow threw a touchdown to help the home favorite cover.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 24, Giants 7. First-half winners: Eagles -4, over 22½. Jalen Hurts tossed two touchdowns for the favorites. Isaiah Hodgins’ 2-yard TD reception with 2:57 left in the second quarter sent the total over.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 7, Jets 0. First-half winners: Bills -6, under 21½. Dawson Knox cartwheeled into the end zone with 26 seconds left until halftime for the cover. The weather has been a major factor, as both teams struggled to move the ball.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half line: Steelers -½, total 17½.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 13, Steelers 7. First-half winners: Ravens +½, over 17½. The Ravens run game averaged almost 7 yards per carry, and Justin Tucker’s field goal with 1:03 left in the half sent the total over. Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sustained a concussion and is out for the remainder of the game.

11:09 a.m.: Mike White is back in the game for the Jets.

11:07 a.m.: Jets QB Mike White took a huge shot after releasing a pass and is shaken up. The Jets and Bills are scoreless in miserable weather conditions. The Bills are -240 on the live line (Jets +195), total 27½.

11:00 a.m.: Joe Burrow connects with Ja’Marr Chase for a 15-yard TD and the Bengals lead the Browns 7-0 with 9:43 left until halftime. The Bengals are -400 on the live line (Browns +300), total 38½.

10:54 a.m.: Jalen Hurts drops a dime to A.J. Brown for the TD and the Eagles are putting it on the Giants 21-0 with 8:16 left in the second quarter. The Eagles are now -23½ on the live line, total 48½.

10:52 a.m.: That in-game total for the Jets-Bills is down to 30½. And it looks like that’s still too high.

10:49 a.m.: Tony Pollard’s second TD, this one a 10-yard reception, puts the Cowboys back on top of the Texans, 14-10 early in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -1200 on the live line (Texans +700), total 55½.

10:44 a.m.: How are we feeling Texans bettors? Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 43-yard field goal gave the underdog Texans a 10-7 lead over the host Cowboys at the start of the second quarter. The Cowboys are -500 on the live line (Texans +525), total 53½.

10:40 a.m.: Najee Harris caps the Steelers drive with a 1-yard TD run and the Ravens’ lead is down to 10-7 late in the first quarter. More significantly, Mitch Trubisky is in at QB for Pittsburgh in place of the injured Kenny Pickett.

10:38 a.m.: The wind is a major factor in Buffalo. The in-game total is down to 34½.

10:33 a.m.: J.K. Dobbins finds the end zone from 4 yards out, and the Ravens, who were 1½-point underdogs at kickoff, lead the Steelers 10-0 late in the first quarter. The Ravens are now -280 on the live line (Steelers +225), total 39½.

10:24 a.m.: Well, well, well. Jeff Driskell leads the Texans on a short TD drive after the Cowboys muffed a punt. Dameon Pierce’s 1-yard plunge has the Texans and Cowboys knotted at 7-7 with 5:33 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -1000 on the live line (Texans +625), total 52½.

10:18 a.m.: Miles Sanders caps a 14-play drive that took more than 8 minutes off the clock with a 3-yard TD run. The Eagles lead the Giants 7-0 with 4:14 left in the first quarter. The Eagles are now -650 on the live line (Giants +450), total 43½.

10:12 a.m.: The Cowboys are on the board thanks to an 11-yard run from Tony Pollard and lead the Texans 7-0. The Cowboys (-17) are the biggest favorites this season so far.

10:00 a.m.: We are off and running. Browns-Bengals to start on the main stage, but we’ll have an eye on the other games as well.

9:45 a.m.: It appears most sportsbooks have landed at Bengals -4 in the AFC North matchup. Westgate SuperBook, Circa Sports, William Hill and BetMGM are all at that number. Boyd Gaming and Station Casinos are at Bengals -4½. Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow is 0-4 straight up against the Browns in his career.

9:30 a.m.: Lots of action at Caesars Sportsbook this morning, with several large wagers:

An NJ bettor placed a $10,025 7-leg parlay to win $565,283.08 😳 Does this cash? Vikings +2.5 (-110)

Giants +7 (-105)

Jets +10 (-115)

Titans -3 (-120)

Bucs +3.5 (-115)

Seahawks ML (-195)

Dolphins ML (-170) pic.twitter.com/aUksZka98u — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022

BIGGEST NFL BETS TODAY 🤯 A Nevada bettor placed TWO $275K bets: Giants +7.5 (-110)

Dolphins -3 (-110) pic.twitter.com/HA1C3nBk0r — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022

Make that $815K in NFL bets 😱 $110K Jets-Bills UNDER 43.5 (-110)

$110K Jaguars +4 (-110) https://t.co/AV0RLJ95a6 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022

NFL Week 14 splits ✍️ pic.twitter.com/ymhexPTakU — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022

9:25 a.m.: The outlook from BetMGM:

Public teams (+60% of bets)

74% on Bengals -5

69% on Seahawks -4

68% on Jets +10

64% on Ravens +2

63% on Titans -3½

61% on Texans +17½

Most bet player props

D’Andre Swift over 24½ receiving yards (-140)

Amon-Ra St. Brown 84½ over receiving yards (-115)

Mark Andrews under 60½ receiving yards (-110)

Garrett Wilson over 64½ receiving yards (-115)

Updated NFL Week 14 betting at @BetMGM ▪️ Odds

▪️ Line movement

▪️ Betting percentages pic.twitter.com/MKnMXP5byz — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) December 11, 2022

9:15 a.m.: The scoop from Station Casinos:

Titans -3.5 83.0%

o41.5 61.8%

Titans ML 78.8% Cowboys -17.5 69.5%

o4573.8%

Cowboys ML70.0% Dolphins -3.5 57.2%

o5463.8%

Dolphins ML59.9% Seahawks -486.5%

o4457.6%

Seahawks ML 83.1% 49ers -3.5 59.9%

o3763.4%

Bucs ML51.1% — Steven Money, baby. (@STNSportsApp) December 11, 2022

9 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Vikings (+115) at Lions (-2½, 51½, -135), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+375) at Bills (-10, 43½, -450), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (+110) at Steelers (-2, 36½, -130), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-7, 44½, -335) at Giants (+275), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+175) at Bengals (-4, 47, -200), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+160) at Titans (-3, 41½, -180), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+1100) at Cowboys (-17, 44, -2500), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-9, 44, -420) at Broncos (+350), 1:05 p.m.

— Panthers (+170) at Seahawks (-3½, 44½, -190), 1:25 p.m.

— Buccaneers (+155) at 49ers (-3½, 38, -175), 1:25 p.m.

— Dolphins (-3, 55, -170) at Chargers (+150), 5:20 p.m.

Notable line movement this morning:

— Lions from -2½ to -2

— Jets-Bills total from 43 to 43½

— Steelers from -1½ to -2

— Eagles-Giants total from 45 to 44½

— Bengals from -5½ to -4

— Browns-Bengals total from 46½ to 47

— Jaguars-Titans total from 41 to 41½

— Seahawks from -4 to -3½

— Buccaneers-49ers total from 37 to 38

— Dolphins-Chargers total from 54½ to 55

