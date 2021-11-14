NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Panthers upset Cardinals; Packers nearing cover

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts after an incomplete pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) runs in for a touchdown after recovering a blocked punt against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams, left, helps defend against Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97), center, as Jarrett moves to make the tackle on running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) catches a touchdown pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Dee Delaney (30) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke celebrates a touchdown by running back Antonio Gibson during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift, top, gets past Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Zaven Collins (25) a shove as Newton runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon celebrates his touchdown run with Allen Lazard during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Cleveland Browns at the New England Patriots, the Seattle Seahawks at the Green Bay Packers, and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Raiders in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

4:08 p.m.: FINAL: Panthers 34, Cardinals 10. The Panthers roll as 7-point road underdogs, +270 ML. The game goes over 41½ on a Panthers field goal with 3:26 left.

3:53 p.m.: First TD scored props for afternoon games:

Panthers-Cardinals: Carolina QB Cam Newton (no odds listed)

Eagles-Broncos: Philadelphia WR DeVonta Smith (12-1)

Vikings-Chargers: Minnesota TE Tyler Conklin (19-1)

Seahawks-Packers: Green Bay RB AJ Dillon (12-1)

3:52 p.m.: The Packers finally get a two-score lead, taking a 10-0 lead on Seattle with 10:37 left in the fourth quarter. The Packers are -1,250 on the live line (Seahawks +680).

3:46 p.m.: The Vikings get some breathing room, extending their lead to 27-17 with 9:29 left in the fourth quarter. The Vikings are -450 on the live line (Chargers +320).

3:33 p.m.: Aaron Rodgers throws an interception in the end zone, and the Packers’ lead stays at 3-0 on the Seahawks with 2:30 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -192 on the live line (Seahawks +152), total 16½.

3:31 p.m.: The Vikings retake the lead at 20-17 on the Chargers with 2:33 left in the third quarter. The game is even at -112 on both sides on the live line.

3:14 p.m.: The Eagles block a field goal to maintain a 20-10 lead on the Broncos with 10:50 left in the third quarter. The Eagles are -610 on the live line (Broncos +410), spread -7½, total 48½.

3:13 p.m.: The Panthers are cruising toward a +270 upset, leading the Cardinals 31-3 with 5:34 left in the third quarter.

2:55 p.m.: Second-half line: Broncos -3, total 21½.

2:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 20, Broncos 10. First-half winners: Eagles +½, over 21½.

2:51 p.m.: Second-half line: Packers -½, total 24½.

2:48 p.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 3, Seahawks 0. First-half winners: Packers -2½, under 24.

2:44 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -4, total 26½.

2:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 13, Chargers 10. First-half winners: Vikings +2½, under 25½, Vikings +140 ML.

2:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Cardinals -3, total 20.

2:35 p.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 23, Cardinals 0. First-half winners: Panthers +4½, over 20½, Panthers +225 ML. The Panthers kicked a 49-yard field goal on the final play to push the first-half total over.

2:16 p.m.: The Vikings extend their lead to 13-3 over the Chargers with 3:26 left in the second quarter. The Vikings are -184 on the live line (Chargers +146), spread -3½, total 46½.

1:45 p.m.: The Panthers extend their lead to 17-0 over the Cardinals with 1:00 left in the first quarter. The Panthers are -450 on the live line (Cardinals +320), spread -9½, total 48½.

1:41 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 16, Steelers 16 (OT). The game ends in a tie, but the Lions cover as 5½-point road underdogs. The game stays under 40½.

1:26 p.m.: The Panthers came to play. Cam Newton ran for a TD, then threw a TD pass, and the Panthers lead the Cardinals 14-0 with 8:39 left in the first quarter. The Panthers are -235 on the live line (Cardinals +182), spread -5½, total 50½.

1:24 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 45, Jets 17. The Bills roll to the cover as 13-point road favorites, -900 ML. The game goes over 48½.

1:23 p.m.: The Lions miss a 48-yard field goal to win, and the Steelers have the ball back with 4:03 left in overtime.

1:21 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Eagles (-110) at Broncos (PK, 44½, -110), 1:25 p.m.

— Seahawks (+145) at Packers (-3, 49, -165), 1:25 p.m.

1:18 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 23, Jaguars 17. The Jaguars cover as 10½-point road underdogs, but the Colts win outright at -500 ML. The game stays under 48.

1:10 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: Tough one for Titans backers, who held a 23-12 lead in the fourth quarter. The Saints got a field goal, then scored a TD to cut the lead to 23-21 with 1:16 left. The Saints then missed the 2-point conversion to tie the game, effectively winning bets for their backers.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 23, Saints 21. The Saints score a TD with 1:16 left to cover as 3-point road underdogs, but the Titans stop the subsequent 2-point conversion to win outright at -150 ML. The game goes over 42½ on the late Saints TD.

— Saints (+130) at Titans (-3 +100, 42½, -150), 10 a.m.

1:08 p.m.: The Lions and Steelers have gone to overtime tied at 16.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 43, Falcons 3. The Cowboys dominate as 7½-point home favorites, -360 ML. The game stays under 55.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 45, Browns 7. The Patriots roll as 2½-point home favorites, -145 ML. The game goes over 44½.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Washington 29, Buccaneers 19. Washington wins outright as 9½-point home underdogs, +360 ML. The game stays under 50½.

1:02 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Panthers (+270) at Cardinals (-7, 41½, -330), 1:05 p.m.

— Vikings (+155) at Chargers (-3½ +100, 53½, -175), 1:05 p.m.

12:59 p.m.: Washington is going to upset Tampa Bay. The Football Team scores to extend its lead to 29-19 with 29 seconds left.

12:29 p.m.: The Bucs cut Washington’s lead to 23-19 with 10:55 left in the fourth quarter (extra point failed). Washington is -118 on the live line (Bucs -106), spread -½, total 52½.

12:19 p.m.: The Lions have a chance at their first win. They will punt to start the fourth quarter, clinging to a 16-13 lead over the Steelers. The Steelers are still favored at -148 on the live line (Lions +118), spread -2½, total 39½.

12:13 p.m.: Washington isn’t letting this game slip away. The Football Team scores to extend its lead to 23-13 with 4:21 left in the third quarter. Washington is -180 on the live line (Bucs +142).

12:03 p.m.: The Bucs score to cut Washington’s lead to 16-13 with 8:46 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -205 on the live line (Washington +162), spread -3½, total 49½.

11:44 a.m.: Second-half line: Colts -3½, total 23½.

11:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 20, Jaguars 9. First-half winners: Colts -6½, over 23½.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Bills -6½, total 23.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 17, Jets 3. First-half winners: Bills -7, under 24.

11:31 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Falcons -½, total 24½

Saints -½, total 21

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 36, Falcons 3. First-half winners: Cowboys -4½, over 27.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 13, Saints 6. First-half winners: Titans -1½, under 20½.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Browns -½, total 21½

Bucs -7½, total 26½

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 24, Browns 7. First-half winners: Patriots -1, over 21½.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 16, Buccaneers 6. First-half winners: Washington +6, under 25½, Washington +250 ML.

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Steelers -3, total 20.

11:17 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 10, Lions 10. First-half winners: Lions +3, total pushes on 20. The Lions kicked a 20-yard field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread and push the first-half total.

11:01 a.m.: The Cowboys are rolling. Ezekiel Elliott scores his second TD of the day to extend the Cowboys’ lead to 21-3 with 8:07 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -4,000 on the live line (Falcons +1,200), spread -20½, total 57½.

10:57 a.m.: The Patriots extend their lead to 21-7 with 5:40 left in the second quarter. The Patriots are -850 on the live line (Browns +530), spread -12½, total 55½.

10:47 a.m.: First TD scored prop results:

Falcons-Cowboys: Dallas WR CeeDee Lamb (+850)

Bills-Jets: Buffalo RB Matt Breida (33-1)

Lions-Steelers: Pittsburgh WR James Washington (15-1)

Browns-Patriots: Cleveland TE Austin Hooper (17-1)

Jaguars-Colts: Indianapolis defense/special teams (blocked punt) (18-1)

Buccaneers-Washington: Washington WR DeAndre Carter (50-1)

Saints-Titans: New Orleans WR Tre’Quan Smith (21-0)

10:41 a.m.: Washington has jumped on the Buccaneers. Washington leads 13-0 with 12:21 left in the second quarter and is now favored at -128 on the live line (Tampa Bay +102), spread -2½, total 50½.

10:17 a.m.: The Colts recover a blocked punt for a TD and lead the Jaguars 10-0 with 8:23 left in the first quarter. The Colts’ defense/special teams was 18-1 to score the first TD of the game.

10:08 a.m.: The Cowboys strike first. CeeDee Lamb catches a 13-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys lead the Falcons 7-0 with 11:42 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -550 on the live line (Falcons +375), spread -11½, total 58½.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Falcons (+300) at Cowboys (-7½, 55, -360), 10 a.m.

— Saints (+130) at Titans (-3 +100, 42½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+400) at Colts (-10½, 48, -500), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+125) at Patriots (-2½, 44½, -145), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-13, 48½, -900) at Jets (+600), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+210) at Steelers (-5½, 40½, -250), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-9½, 50½, -430) at Washington (+360), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Saints-Titans total from 44 to 42½

Bills-Jets total from 47½ to 48½

Lions from +6½ to +5½

Panthers from +9½ to +7½

Panthers-Cardinals total from 43 to 41½

Eagles-Broncos total from 45½ to 44½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Cowboys 43, Falcons 3 (at Dallas)

Full-game winners: Cowboys -7½, under 55, Cowboys -360 ML

First-half winners: Cowboys -4½, over 27 (Cowboys 36-3)

Second-half winners: Cowboys +½, under 24½ (Cowboys 7-0)

Yards per play: Cowboys 6.0, Falcons 4.0 (Cowboys lead 431-214 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cowboys +2 (3-1); Cowboys also recovered a blocked punt for a TD

Biggest lead: Cowboys 43-3; Falcons never led

— Titans 23, Saints 21 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Saints +3 (-120), over 42½, Titans -150 ML

First-half winners: Titans -1½, under 20½ (Titans 13-6)

Second-half winners: Saints -½, over 21 (Saints 15-10)

Yards per play: Titans 4.6, Saints 6.1 (Saints lead 373-264 in total yards)

Turnovers: Titans +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Titans 20-6; Saints 6-3 (only lead; also tied 6-6)

— Colts 23, Jaguars 17 (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Jaguars +10½, under 48, Colts -500 ML

First-half winners: Colts -6½, over 23½ (Colts 20-9)

Second-half winners: Jaguars +3½, under 23½ (Jaguars 8-3)

Yards per play: Colts 4.8, Jaguars 5.3 (Jaguars lead 331-295 in total yards)

Turnovers: Colts +1 (1-0); Colts also returned a blocked punt for a TD

Biggest lead: Colts 17-0; Jaguars never led

— Patriots 45, Browns 7 (at New England)

Full-game winners: Patriots -2½, over 44½, Patriots -145 ML

First-half winners: Patriots -1, over 21½ (Patriots 24-7)

Second-half winners: Patriots +½, under 21½ (Patriots 21-0)

Yards per play: Patriots 7.3, Browns 3.7 (Patriots lead 452-217 in total yards)

Turnovers: Patriots +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Patriots 45-7; Browns 7-0 (only lead; tied 7-7)

— Bills 45, Jets 17 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Bills -13, over 48½, Bills -900 ML

First-half winners: Bills -7, under 24 (Bills 17-3)

Second-half winners: Bills -6½, over 23 (Bills 28-14)

Yards per play: Bills 9.1, Jets 5.2 (Bills lead 489-366 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bills +3 (5-2)

Biggest lead: Bills 38-3 and 45-10; Jets never led

— Lions 16, Steelers 16 (OT) (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Lions +5½, under 40½, no ML winner

First-half winners: Lions +3, total pushes on 20 (tied 10-10)

Second-half winners: Lions +3, under 20 (tied 6-6)

Yards per play: Lions 4.5, Steelers 4.8 (Steelers lead 387-306 in total yards)

Turnovers: Lions +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Lions 16-10; Steelers 7-0

— Washington 29, Buccaneers 19 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Washington +9½, under 50½, Washington +360 ML

First-half winners: Washington +6, under 25½ (Washington 16-6)

Second-half winners: Washington +7½, under 26½ (tied 13-13)

Yards per play: xxxx, xxxxx (xxxx lead xxx in total yards)

Turnovers: xxx (xxx)

Biggest lead: xxxx; xxxx

IN PROGRESS

— Panthers (+270) at Cardinals (-7, 41½, -330), 1:05 p.m.

— Vikings (+155) at Chargers (-3½ +100, 53½, -175), 1:05 p.m.

— Eagles (-110) at Broncos (PK, 44½, -110), 1:25 p.m.

— Seahawks (+145) at Packers (-3, 49, -165), 1:25 p.m.

UPCOMING

— Chiefs (-2½ -120, 52½, -150) at Raiders (+130), 5:20 p.m.

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Chiefs-Raiders:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (under -120), Chiefs 27½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -190/no +170); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 42½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +290/no -350); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +100/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +260/no -310); will either team score three straight times (yes -220/no +190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -400/no +330); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -120/no +100).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 25½ completions, 36½ attempts, 294½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -170), will throw an interception (yes -110/no -110); Josh Jacobs 57½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Darren Waller 68½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -120), will score a TD (yes +130/no -150); Hunter Renfrow 57½ receiving yards.

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 26 completions, 38½ attempts, 289½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -180), will throw an interception (yes -110/no -110); Tyreek Hill 75½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions, will score a TD (yes -110/no -110); Travis Kelce 74½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -120), will score a TD (yes -110/no -110).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.