NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Panthers upset Chiefs in 1st half at +260

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) makes a touchdown pass to wide receiver DK Metcalf (not shown) as San Francisco 49ers safety Marcell Harris, right, pressures during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Seahawks at the Bills, the Raiders at the Chargers and the Saints at the Buccaneers in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

11:42 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Lions -½, total 26

Broncos -2½, total 24

Titans -1, total 21

Seahawks -7, total 30½

Ravens -½ (+110), total 21½

Chiefs -7½, total 27½

Texans -3, total 25½

Washington -3, total 21

11:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 20, Jaguars 16. First-half winners: Texans -3½ (-120), over 24.

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 20, Washington 3. First-half winners: Giants +1½, over 21.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 17, Chiefs 13. First-half winners: Panthers +6½, over 25½, Panthers +260 ML.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 10, Ravens 7. First-half winners: Colts -½ (+110), under 24.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 24, Seahawks 10. First-half winners: Bills +1½, over 27.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 10, Bears 0. First-half winners: Titans -3½, under 23½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 20, Broncos 3. First-half winners: Falcons -3 (-120), under 24.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 20, Lions 10. First-half winners: Vikings -2½ (-115), over 24½.

11:11 a.m.: The Bills are relentless, taking a 24-7 lead on the Seahawks with 4:03 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -400 on the live line (Seahawks +300), spread -7½, total 64½.

11:02 a.m.: The Seahawks get on the board on a Russell Wilson 1-yard QB sneak. The Bills lead 17-7 with 6:40 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -178 on the live line (Seahawks +144), spread -3½, total 60½.

10:52 a.m.: The Bills extend their lead to 17-0 over the Seahawks with 11:26 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -300 on the live line (Seahawks +235), spread -7½, total 57½.

10:48 a.m.: The Panthers have come to play, taking a 14-3 on the Chiefs with 12:39 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are still -164 on the live line (Panthers +134), spread -3½, total 57½.

10:38 a.m.: Russell Wilson is intercepted in the end zone, and the Bills preserve their 14-0 lead with 1:48 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -250 on the live line (Seahawks +198).

10:37 a.m.: The Ravens return a fumble 65 yards for a TD to tie the Colts at 7 with 1:11 left in the first quarter. The Colts are now -112 on the live line (Ravens -108), total 52½.

10:26 a.m.: The Bills have jumped all over the Seahawks. Tyler Kroft catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Bills take a 14-0 lead with 7:35 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -235 on the live line (Seahawks +186), spread -5½, total 63½.

10:22 a.m.: The Colts take a 7-0 lead on the Ravens with 5:33 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -205 on the live line (Ravens +164), spread -4½, total 48½.

9:59 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

Broncos (+190) at Falcons (-4½, 50½, -220), 10 a.m.

Seahawks (-3, 55½, -165) at Bills (+145), 10 a.m.

Bears (+235) at Titans (-6, 47, -275), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-105) at Colts (-1, 48, -115), 10 a.m.

Panthers (+400) at Chiefs (-10, 51½, -500), 10 a.m.

Lions (+150) at Vikings (-3½ +100, 51½, -170), 10 a.m.

Giants (+140) at Washington (-3, 43, -160), 10 a.m.

Texans (-6½ -120, 49, -300) at Jaguars (+250), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Broncos-Falcons total from 49 to 50½

Colts from +1 to -1

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Broncos (+190) at Falcons (-4½, 50½, -220), 10 a.m.

Seahawks (-3, 55½, -165) at Bills (+145), 10 a.m.

Bears (+235) at Titans (-6, 47, -275), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-105) at Colts (-1, 48, -115), 10 a.m.

Panthers (+400) at Chiefs (-10, 51½, -500), 10 a.m.

Lions (+150) at Vikings (-3½ +100, 51½, -170), 10 a.m.

Giants (+140) at Washington (-3, 43, -160), 10 a.m.

Texans (-6½ -120, 49, -300) at Jaguars (+250), 10 a.m.

Raiders (-1, 52½, -120) at Chargers (+100), 1:05 p.m.

Steelers (-14, 44, -1,100) at Cowboys (+700), 1:25 p.m.

Dolphins (+220) at Cardinals (-6, 48½, -260), 1:25 p.m.

Saints (+160) at Buccaneers (-3½ +100, 51, -180), 5:20 p.m.

