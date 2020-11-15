NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Patriots win 1st half in +210 upset

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) pulls in the game winning touchdown pass as Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) and strong safety Micah Hyde (23) defend during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 32-30. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) can't make the catch on a pass from quarterback Tom Brady after getting past New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) runs for a 98-yard touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Charlotte , N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Buccaneers at the Panthers, the Broncos at the Raiders, the Seahawks at the Rams and the Ravens at the Patriots in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

6:43 p.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -6 (+100), total 23.

6:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 13, Ravens 10. First-half winners: Patriots +4, over 22½, Patriots +210 ML.

6:32 p.m.: The Patriots pull out a trick to take the lead. Receiver Jakobi Meyers throws a 24-yard TD pass to Rex Burkhead, and the Patriots take a 13-10 lead on the Ravens with 1:02 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are still -162 favorites on the line line (Patriots +132), spread -2½, total 46½.

6:15 p.m.: Justin Tucker hits a 24-yard field goal in driving rain, and the Ravens take a 10-7 lead over the Patriots with 5:32 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -350 on the live line (Patriots +265), spread -6½, total 42½.

6:03 p.m.: The Patriots strike back. Rex Burkhead catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Patriots tie the Ravens at 7 with 11:46 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -265 on the live line (Patriots +210), spread -5½, total 43½.

5:57 p.m.: Snead was 25-1 to score the first TD.

5:54 p.m.: Willie Snead catches a 6-yard TD “pass” from Lamar Jackson (really a glorified handoff), and the Ravens take a 7-0 lead on the Patriots with 14:54 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -520 on the live line (Patriots +370), spread -9½, total 38½.

5:50 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Nothing has happened. Ravens 0, Patriots 0. But Baltimore has first-and-goal at the 6 when the second quarter starts.

5:18 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

Ravens (-7, 44, -320) at Patriots (+265), 5:20 p.m.

4:47 p.m.: Final Broncos-Raiders prop grades:

General props: First score of the game will be a TD (-190); largest lead over 14½ points; longest TD under 42½ yards; won’t be a defensive or special teams TD (-300); won’t be a successful 2-point conversion (-330); both teams will make 33-yard or longer field goals (+100); won’t be a lead change in the fourth quarter (-250); a team will score three straight times (-200); a team will score in the final two minutes of the first half (-360); the game won’t be tied again after 0-0 (+105).

Raiders props: Derek Carr under 35½ pass attempts (25), under 267½ passing yards (154), under 1½ TD passes (0, +140), won’t throw an interception (-170); Josh Jacobs over 72½ rushing yards (112), will score a TD (-125); Devontae Booker over 24½ rushing yards (81); Darren Waller under 5½ receptions (3, -130), under 51½ receiving yards (37); Nelson Agholor under 38½ receiving yards (8); Hunter Renfrow under 34½ receiving yards (30); Henry Ruggs over 2½ receptions (3, -120), under 34½ receiving yards (31), longest catch over 18½ yards (21), won’t score a TD (-340).

Broncos props: Drew Lock over 36½ pass attempts (47), under 267½ passing yards (257), under 1½ TD passes (1, +100), will throw an interception (-155); Melvin Gordon under 47½ rushing yards (46), won’t score a TD (-155); Phillip Lindsay under 39½ rushing yards (2); Jerry Jeudy under 4½ receptions (4, +115), over 61½ receiving yards (68), longest catch over 22½ yards (26), won’t score a TD (-200); Noah Fant under 4½ receptions (3, -150), under 42½ receiving yards (18).

4:43 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 36, Bengals 10. The Steelers cover easily as 6½-point home favorites, -310 ML. The game goes just over 45½.

4:38 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 27, 49ers 13. The Saints rally from an early 10-0 deficit to cover as 9½-point home favorites, -420 ML. The game stays under 49.

4:32 p.m.: FINAL: Cardinals 32, Bills 30. The Cardinals win on a 43-yard Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins with two seconds left. Arizona decided not to try the extra point kick to avoid the risk of a block and return. That allowed the Bills to still cover as 3-point road underdogs. The Cardinals win outright at -150 ML. The game goes over 56, going from a push to an over on the final TD.

4:31 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 23, Seahawks 16. The Rams cover as 2½-point home favorites, -150 ML. The game stays under 55.

4:29 p.m.: Wow. DeAndre Hopkins pulls down a 43-yard heave from Kyler Murray, and the Cardinals lead the Bills 32-30 with two seconds left. The Cardinals knelt on the 2-point try to avoid the risk of a blocked kick return.

4:26 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 37, Broncos 12. The Raiders cover easily as 3-point home favorites, -180 ML. The game stays under 50½.

4:21 p.m.: The Bills take the lead in the final minute. Stefon Diggs catches a 21-yard TD pass, and the Bills lead the Cardinals 30-26 with 34 seconds left.

4:09 p.m.: The 49ers muff a punt for the second time today, and the Saints make them pay. Alvin Kamara scores from a yard out, and the Saints lead 27-10 with 7:29 left in the fourth quarter. That will come close to sealing up the cover for Saints -9½ as well.

4:03 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 29, Chargers 21. The Dolphins cover as 1½-point home favorites, -125 ML. The game goes over 49 on the Chargers’ TD with 1:57 left.

4 p.m.: That’s that for the Raiders. Devontae Booker scores on a 7-yard run, and the Raiders lead the Broncos 30-6 with 10:00 left in the fourth quarter. Booker was +380 to score a TD.

3:50 p.m.: The Saints are covering -9½ for the first time all game after a Wil Lutz 23-yard field goal gives them a 20-10 lead over the 49ers with 12:15 left in the fourth quarter. The Saints are -1,400 on the live line (49ers +760), spread -9½, total 39½.

3:37 p.m.: Daniel Carlson adds a 22-yard field goal, and the Raiders extend their lead to 23-6 over the Broncos with 13:22 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -16½ on the live spread (no line ML available), total 38½.

3:33 p.m.: The Cardinals have come all the way back from a 23-9 deficit early in the third quarter. Kyler Murray scores on a 15-yard run, and the Cardinals lead the Bills 26-23 with eight seconds left in the third quarter. The Cardinals are -220 on the live line (Bills +176).

3:31 p.m.: Malcolm Brown scores from a yard out, and the Rams extend their lead to 23-13 over the Seahawks with 6:22 left in the third quarter (extra point no good). The Rams are -520 on the live line (Seahawks +370), spread -6½, total 55½.

3:24 p.m.: The Raiders have taken control. Jacobs scores on a 5-yard run, and the Raiders lead the Broncos 20-6 with 36 seconds left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -4,000 on the live line (Broncos +1,260), spread -13½, total 38½.

3:09 p.m.: Second-half line: Steelers -1, total 21½.

3:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 22, Bengals 7. First-half winners: Steelers -3½, over 22½.

2:57 p.m.: Second-half line: Saints -3, total 23½.

2:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 17, 49ers 10. First-half winners: Saints -6, over 24. The Saints erased a 10-0 deficit, then scored a TD with 1:15 left in the second quarter to cover the first-half spread and push the total over.

2:53 p.m.: Second-half line: Seahawks -1, total 28.

2:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 17, Seahawks 13. First-half winners: Rams -1, over 27. Jason Myers hit a 61-yard field goal on the final play of the half for the Seahawks to push the first-half total over.

2:43 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -1, total 25.

2:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 10, Broncos 6. First-half winners: Raiders -2½, under 24½. The Raiders cover the first half by intercepting Drew Lock in the red zone a play after Lock’s TD run was nullified by a penalty.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Cardinals -3, total 28

Chargers -2½, total 24

2:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 16, Cardinals 9. First-half winners: Bills +1, under 27½.

2:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 17, Chargers 7. First-half winners: Dolphins -½ (+100), total pushes on 24.

2:29 p.m.: The Raiders settle for a 24-yard field goal to extend their lead to 10-6 over the Broncos with 1:44 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -215 on the live line (Broncos +172), spread -3½, total 42½. A team was -360 to score in the final two minutes of the first half.

2:23 p.m.: A muffed punt and a questionable roughing the passer penalty help set up a TD for the Saints. The Saints and 49ers are tied at 10 with 6:48 left in the second quarter. The Saints are -420 on the live line (49ers +310), spread -6½, total 50½.

2:20 p.m.: Malcolm Brown scores on a 7-yard run, and the Rams extend their lead to 17-7 over the Seahawks with 6:19 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -325 on the live line (Seahawks +250), spread -6½, total 58½.

2:13 p.m.: The Steelers are out to a 12-0 lead over the Bengals with 1:51 left in the first quarter (2-point try failed).

2:11 p.m.: The Broncos kick a field goal to cut the Raiders’ lead to 7-6 with 8:15 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -230 on the live line (Broncos +184), spread -4½, total 46½.

2:07 p.m.: The Chargers get back in the game. Justin Herbert sneaks in from a yard out, and the Chargers cut the Dolphins’ lead to 14-7 with 4:25 left in the second quarter. The Dolphins are -300 on the live line (Chargers +235), spread -6½, total 50½.

2:06 p.m.: The Saints respond with a field goal to cut the 49ers’ lead to 10-3 with 13:48 left in the second quarter. The Saints are -192 on the live line (49ers +154), spread -3½, total 49½.

2 p.m.: The 49ers kick a field goal and extend their lead to 10-0 over the Saints with 14:56 left in the second quarter. The Saints are -154 on the live line (49ers +126), spread -2½, total 48½

1:53 p.m.: The Raiders lead the Broncos 7-3 with 14:38 left in the second quarter. The Raiders just downed a punt at the Broncos 2. The Raiders are -290 on the live line (Broncos +225), spread -6½, total 46½.

1:39 p.m.: The Dolphins jump out to a 14-0 lead on the Chargers with 58 seconds left in the first quarter. The Dolphins are -590 on the live line (Chargers +410), spread -13½, total 50½.

1:37 p.m.: The 49ers strike first. Brandon Aiyuk catches a 4-yard TD pass, and the 49ers lead the Saints 7-0 with 7:43 left in the first quarter. The Saints are -215 on the live line (49ers +172), spread -4½, total 51½.

1:25 p.m.: The Raiders lead the Broncos 7-0 in the early going. Josh Jacobs scored the TD on an 11-yard run. Jacobs was +450 to score the first TD of the game and -125 to score a TD at any point.

1:24 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Seahawks (+130) at Rams (-2½ -120, 55, -150), 1:25 p.m.

49ers (+350) at Saints (-9½, 49, -420), 1:25 p.m.

Bengals (+260) at Steelers (-6½ -120, 45½, -310), 1:25 p.m.

1:20 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 46, Panthers 23. The Bucs dominate the second half to cover as 6-point road favorites, -265 ML. The game goes over 49½.

1:18 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 24, Jaguars 20. The Jaguars cover as 13½-point road underdogs, but the Packers win outright at -1,100 ML. The game stays under 47.

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 30, Washington 27. No overtime. Prater hits a 59-yard field goal on the final play, and the Lions cover as 2½-point home favorites, -140 ML. The game goes over 45½.

1:14 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 10, Texans 7. The Texans cover as 4½-point road underdogs, but the Browns win outright at -220 ML. The game stays way under 46. Browns running back Nick Chubb stepped out of bounds at the 1-yard line inside the final minute instead of scoring to get the cover. That came after the Texans scored their first points of the game with 4:59 left. Frustrating day for Browns bettors.

1:13 p.m.: Dustin Hopkins makes a 41-yard field goal, and Washington ties the Lions at 27 with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Looks like we’re going to overtime.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 27, Eagles 17. The Giants win outright as 4½-point home underdogs, +190 ML. The game stays under 46.

1:05 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Broncos (+160) at Raiders (-3 -120, 50½, -180), 1:05 p.m.

Chargers (+105) at Dolphins (-1½, 49, -125), 1:05 p.m.

Bills (+130) at Cardinals (-3 +100, 56, -150), 1:05 p.m.

12:58 p.m.: The Giants are headed for a win. A field goal extends their lead to 27-17 over the Eagles with 3:06 left in the fourth quarter. The Giants are -2,200 on the live line (Eagles +980).

12:52 p.m.: The Lions retake the lead on a 37-yard Matt Prater field goal. The Lions lead Washington 27-24 with 2:37 left in the fourth quarter. The Lions are -300 on the live line (Washington +235).

12:50 p.m.: The Buccaneers have just about put away the Panthers. Tom Brady sneaks in for a TD, and the Bucs take a 39-23 lead on the Panthers with 6:18 left in the fourth quarter.

12:46 p.m.: The Packers go back into the lead on a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams. The Packers lead the Jaguars 24-20 with 9:03 left in the fourth quarter. The Packers are -590 on the live line (Jaguars +410).

12:43 p.m.: Washington has come all the way back. Gibson scores on a 5-yard run, and Washington ties the Lions at 24 with 6:09 to play. Washington trailed 24-3 in the third quarter. The Lions are -144 on the live line (Washington +118).

12:41 p.m.: Teddy Bridgewater scores on a 3-yard run, and the Panthers cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 32-23 with 11:23 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try no good). The Bucs are -2,200 on the live line (Panthers +980).

12:36 p.m.: The Jaguars have a lead in the fourth quarter. A field goal puts Jacksonville in front of the Packers 20-17 wit 12:40 left to play. The Packers are -142 on the live line (Jaguars +116).

12:25 p.m.: The Football Team is mounting a comeback. Antonio Gibson runs for a 2-yard TD, and Washington cuts the Lions’ lead to 24-17 with 11:21 left in the fourth quarter. Washington trailed 24-3 in the third quarter. The Lions are -800 on the live line (Washington +520).

12:18 p.m.: The Bucs add a field goal to extend their lead to 29-17 over the Panthers with 3:10 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -2,200 on the live line (Panthers +980), spread -11½, total 61½.

12:07 p.m.: Ronald Jones runs 98 yards for a TD, and the Buccaneers take a 26-17 lead over the Panthers with 7:39 left in the third quarter (extra point missed). The Bucs are -850 on the live line (Panthers +540), spread -8½, total 61½.

12:02 p.m.: The Jaguars take advantage of a Packers fumble and tie the game at 17 with 10:30 left in the third quarter on a 12-yard TD pass to Keelan Cole. The Packers are -590 on the live line (Jaguars +410).

11:49 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Eagles -5½, total 23½

Washington -2½, total 23

Buccaneers -3½, total 26½

Packers -7, total 22

Browns -1, total 20

11:47 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 3, Texans 0. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 3, under 22½.

11:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 17, Jaguars 10. First-half winners: Jaguars +7½ (-120), over 24. The Packers kicked a field goal with two second left to push the first-half total over.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 17, Washington 3. First-half winners: Lions -1, under 23.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 17, Panthers 17. First-half winners: Panthers +3½, over 24½.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 14, Eagles 3. First-half winners: Giants +3, under 22½, Giants +160 ML.

11:21 a.m.: Tom Brady finds Mike Evans in the back of the end zone for a 3-yard TD, and the Buccaneers tie the Panthers at 17 with 27 seconds left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -265 on the live line (Panthers +210), spread -4½, total 58½.

11:11 a.m.: The Texans are stopped on fourth-and-goal, and the Browns maintain a 3-0 lead with 12:59 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -215 on the live line (Texans +172), spread -4½, total 36½.

11:03 a.m.: Keelan Cole returns a punt 91 yards for a TD, and the Jaguars go in front of the Packers 10-7 with 10:06 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -500 on the live line (Jaguars +360), spread -8½, total 50½.

10:47 a.m.: The Packers have arrived at the game. Marquez Valdes-Scantling hauls in a 78-yard TD pass, and the Packers lead the Jaguars 7-3 with 14:47 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -900 on the live line (Jaguars +570), spread -13½, total 45½.

10:41 a.m.: Texans-Browns is underway after a weather delay.

10:38 a.m.: The Giants have jumped all over the Eagles. Wayne Gallman dives into the end zone for a 2-yard TD run on fourth down, and the Giants lead the Eagles 14-3 with 14:57 left in the second quarter. The Giants are -176 on the live line (Eagles +142), spread -3½, total 52½.

10:30 a.m.: The Bucs respond. Cameron Brate catches a 5-yard TD pass, and Tampa Bay ties the Panthers at 7 with 3:37 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -265 on the live line (Panthers +210), spread -6½, total 55½.

10:17 a.m.: Colin Thompson just caught his first NFL pass, and it was for a 7-yard TD for the Panthers. Carolina leads the Buccaneers 7-0 with 8:19 left in the first quarter. Thompson was 100-1 to score the first TD of the game and 22-1 to score at any point.

10:06 a.m.: We’re underway. Texans-Browns is in a weather delay, so only four games are in action.

9:59 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off. More games are shifted to the afternoon today with the Masters finishing its final round:

Texans (+190) at Browns (-4½, 46, -220), 10 a.m.

Washington (+120) at Lions (-2½ -120, 45½, -140), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+700) at Packers (-13½, 47, -1,100), 10 a.m.

Eagles (-4½, 46, -220) at Giants (+190), 10 a.m.

Buccaneers (-6, 49½, -265) at Panthers (+225), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Eagles-Giants total from 44½ to 45½

Buccaneers-Panthers total from 50½ to 49½

Dolphins from -1½ to -2½

Bills-Cardinals total from 56½ to 55½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Browns 10, Texans 7 (at Cleveland)

Full-game winners: Texans +4½, under 46, Browns -220 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 3, under 22½ (Browns 3-0)

Second-half winners: Texans +1, under 20 (tied 7-7)

Yards per play: Browns 5.7, Texans 4.5 (Browns lead 356-243 in total yards)

Third downs: Browns 6-12, Texans 7-14

Fourth downs: Browns 0-1, Texans 0-1

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Browns 10-0; Texans never led

— Lions 30, Washington 27 (at Detroit)

Full-game winners: Lions -2½ (-120), over 45½, Lions -140 ML

First-half winners: Lions -1, under 23 (Lions 17-3)

Second-half winners: Washington -2½, over 23 (Washington 24-13)

Yards per play: Lions 6.8, Washington 5.6 (Washington leads 464-372 in total yards)

Third downs: Lions 4-10, Washington 7-15

Fourth downs: Lions 0-0, Washington 2-2

Turnovers: Lions +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Lions 24-3; Washington never led (tied 24-24 and 27-27)

— Packers 24, Jaguars 20 (at Green Bay)

Full-game winners: Jaguars +13½, under 47, Packers -1,100 ML

First-half winners: Jaguars +7½ (-120), over 24 (Packers 17-10)

Second-half winners: Jaguars +7, under 22 (Jaguars 10-7)

Yards per play: Packers 6.6, Jaguars 4.3 (Packers lead 395-260 in total yards)

Third downs: Packers 5-13, Jaguars 4-13

Fourth downs: Packers 0-1, Jaguars 0-1

Turnovers: Jaguars +1, plus a punt return for a TD (2-1)

Biggest lead: Packers 17-10; Jaguars 3-0, 10-7 and 20-17

— Giants 27, Eagles 17 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Giants +4½, under 46, Giants +190 ML

First-half winners: Giants +3, under 22½ (Giants 14-3)

Second-half winners: Giants +5½, over 23½ (Eagles 14-13)

Yards per play: Giants 5.7, Eagles 5.5 (Giants lead 382-346 in total yards)

Third downs: Giants 5-14, Eagles 0-9

Fourth downs: Giants 1-2, Eagles 1-3

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Giants 14-3; Eagles never led

— Buccaneers 46, Panthers 23 (at Carolina)

Full-game winners: Buccaneers -6, over 49½, Buccaneers -265 ML

First-half winners: Panthers +3½, over 24½ (tied 17-17)

Second-half winners: Buccaneers -3½, over 26½ (Buccaneers 29-6)

Yards per play: Buccaneers 7.1, Panthers 4.0 (Buccaneers lead 544-187 in total yards)

Third downs: Buccaneers 10-16, Panthers 1-9

Fourth downs: Buccaneers 1-1, Panthers 1-3

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Buccaneers 46-23; Panthers 7-0, 14-7 and 17-10

— Raiders 37, Broncos 12 (at Las Vegas)

Full-game winners: Raiders -3 (-120), under 50½, Raiders -180 ML

First-half winners: Raiders -2½, under 24½ (Raiders 10-6)

Second-half winners: Raiders -1, over 25 (Raiders 27-6)

Yards per play: Raiders 5.4, Broncos 4.6 (Raiders lead 357-313 in total yards)

Third downs: Raiders 6-13, Broncos 7-15

Fourth downs: Raiders 0-0, Broncos 1-1

Turnovers: Raiders +5 (5-0)

Biggest lead: Raiders 37-12; Broncos never led

— Dolphins 29, Chargers 21 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Dolphins -1½, over 49, Dolphins -125 ML

First-half winners: Dolphins -½ (+100), total pushes on 24 (Dolphins 17-7)

Second-half winners: Dolphins +2½, over 24 (Chargers 14-12)

Yards per play: Dolphins 4.9, Chargers 4.3 (Dolphins lead 280-273 in total yards)

Third downs: Dolphins 5-14, Chargers 4-13

Fourth downs: Dolphins 0-0, Chargers 2-3

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Dolphins 29-14; Chargers never led

— Cardinals 32, Bills 30 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: Bills +3 (-120), over 56, Cardinals -150 ML

First-half winners: Bills +1, under 27½ (Bills 16-9)

Second-half winners: Cardinals -3, over 28 (Cardinals 23-14)

Yards per play: Cardinals 6.5, Bills 5.4 (Cardinals lead 453-369 in total yards)

Third downs: Cardinals 5-13, Bills 6-13

Fourth downs: Cardinals 1-1, Bills 0-0

Turnovers: Even (2-2)

Biggest lead: Cardinals 3-0 and 26-23; Bills 23-9

— Rams 23, Seahawks 16 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Rams -2½ (-120), under 55, Rams -150 ML

First-half winners: Rams -1, over 27 (Rams 17-13)

Second-half winners: Rams +1, under 28 (Rams 6-3)

Yards per play: xxxx, xxxxx (xxxx lead xxxx in total yards)

Third downs: xxx, xxxx

Fourth downs: xxxx, xxxx

Turnovers: xxx (xxx)

Biggest lead: xxxx; xxxxd

— Saints 27, 49ers 13 (at New Orleans)

Full-game winners: Saints -9½, under 49, Saints -420 ML

First-half winners: Saints -6, over 24 (Saints 17-10)

Second-half winners: Saints -3, under 23½ (Saints 10-3)

Yards per play: xxxx, xxxxx (xxxx lead xxxx in total yards)

Third downs: xxx, xxxx

Fourth downs: xxxx, xxxx

Turnovers: xxx (xxx)

Biggest lead: xxxx; xxxxd

— Steelers 36, Bengals 10 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Steelers -6½ (-120), over 45½, Steelers -310 ML

First-half winners: Steelers -3½, over 22½ (Steelers 22-7)

Second-half winners: Steelers -1, under 21½ (Steelers 14-3)

Yards per play: xxxx, xxxxx (xxxx lead xxxx in total yards)

Third downs: xxx, xxxx

Fourth downs: xxxx, xxxx

Turnovers: xxx (xxx)

Biggest lead: xxxx; xxxxd

IN PROGRESS

— Ravens (-7, 44, -320) at Patriots (+265), 5:20 p.m.

